CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET Results Declared; Here's Direct Link To Download

CSBC Bihar Result 2021: The Central Selection Board of Constables, CSBC Bihar has announced the result for the Bihar Police Constable on its official website.

Amrit Burman
CSBC Bihar

Image: PTI


Bihar Police Constable Result 2021: The Central Selection Board of Constables, CSBC Bihar has announced the result for the Bihar Police Constable on the official website on Monday, December 06, 2021. All those candidates who have appeared in the Bihar police constable 2020–21 written exam from March 14, 2021, to March 21, 2021, can download the result by visiting- csbc.bih.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive, the Central Selection Board, Bihar will recruit a total of 8415 candidates.

Those candidates who have qualified for the examination will be eligible to face a physical test. The Bihar Police Constable Exam dates for the Physical Test will be announced in January 2022. To check the Bihar Police Constable Result candidates must follow the below-given steps.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result: Direct Link

  • Use the direct link given here to download the CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result (CLICK HERE)
  • Use the direct link to visit the official website Bihar Police Constable Merit List 2021 (CLICK HERE

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result: Follow steps to find the Bihar Police Constable Exam 2021 result

  • STEP 1: To check the Bihar Police Constable Result 2021, candidates need to visit the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in.
  • STEP 2: Then, click on the hyperlink that reads "Download Result for Advt No. 05/2020 for Bihar Constable Announced."
  • STEP 3: Automatically a new pdf file will open automatically.
  • STEP 4: Download the Bihar Police Constable Result 2021 from the new page that appears.
  • STEP 5: Candidates must take a printout of the results for future use.

Image: PTI

