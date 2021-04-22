CSBC Bihar Police Driver Constable 2021 Physical Efficiency Test Postponed

India is currently battling against the rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases. Various states have imposed restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19. Keeping the current pandemic situation in mind, several board and entrance examinations have been either cancelled or deferred. CSBC Bihar Police Driver Constable 2021 exam is the latest entrant in the long list of exams that have been postponed. The Central Selection Board of Constable, CSBC released an official notification today to announce the decision of postponing the Physical Efficiency Test for the posts of CSBC Bihar Police Driver Constable 2021 which was scheduled on May 7, 2021. Here is a look at the CSBC PET exam date postponed news.

CSBC Bihar Police Driver COnnstable PET postponed

Central Selection Board of Constable, CSBC took to its official website at csbc.bih.nic.in and released a notification related to the CSBC Bihar Police driver exam. The CSBC PET exam was scheduled to be held at Shahid Rajendra Prasad Singh Govt. High School (Patna High School), Gardanibagh, Patna - 800002. The latest notification has mentioned that the PET exam for CSBC Bihar Police Driver 2021 has been postponed keeping in mind the current pandemic situation. The exam is postponed until further notice. The notification also mentioned that the new dates for CSBC Bihar Police Driver exam will be revealed later.

See the CSBC PET exam date postponed notice HERE

The Central Selection Board of Constable, CSBC had organised the written examination for the candidates on January 3, 2021. A total of 1722 posts are on offer in the CSBC Bihar Police recruitment. Those candidates who were qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test were notified on the official website. The result for the written test was released on April 15, 2021. The admit card for the PET was supposed to be released on April 25, 2021.

The official notification also shared that in case candidates are not able to download it online they can collect their duplicate admit card from the office of CSBC, Bank Hoarding Road (near Sachivalaya Halt), Patna - 800001 between 10 AM and 5 PM on May 4 and 5, 2021. As the PET has been postponed, the Bihar Police Driver exam admit card release date is also likely to be postponed. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Central Selection Board of Constable, CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the CSBC exam postponed news and new dates for the PET.

Image Credits: Shutterstock