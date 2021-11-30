CSBC Bihar Police Home Guard, Constable Driver DET Admit Cards Out, See How To Download

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar has released the admit cards for the driving efficiency test (DET) for Bihar Police Driver Constable and Homeguard constable driver posts. The links to download the CSBC Bihar DET admit cards have been uploaded on the official website- csbc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can download their admit cards using the steps given below.

CSBC Bihar DET admit card: Here’s how to download

Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should visit the official website of CSBC Bihar- csbc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Bihar police tab to download Bihar police constable driver admit card

Click on the link dated 28-11-2021 that reads 'Notice: Use this link to download your e-Admit Card for Driving Efficiency Test (DET) to be conducted for the post of Bihar Police Driver Constable.'

For Bihar Home Guards DET, click on the 'Home Guards' tab on the homepage

Click on the link dated 28-11-2021 that reads 'Notice: Use this link to download your e-Admit Card for Driving Efficiency Test (DET) to be conducted for the post of Constable Driver in Bihar Home Guards.'

A login page will open

Key in your registration/ roll number or mobile number

Enter your date of birth and write the captcha as shown in the image

Tick the check box of declaration

Click on the 'Submit' button.

Here's direct link to download Bihar Police constable driver DET admit card (link not working yet)

Here's direct link to download Bihar Police home guard driver DET admit card

CSBC Bihar constable driver DET

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar will conduct the driving efficiency test (DET) for Driver Constable recruitment under advertisement no. 05/2019. Candidates who have cleared the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) are eligible to appear for the CSBC Bihar DET. CSBC Bihar will conduct the DETs from December 8, 2021. The CSBC Bihar Driver Constable DET will be organised at Patna High School, Gardanibagh.

Those who will face difficulty in downloading their admit cards online should visit the CSBC office at Harding road (near Patna Secretariat halt) in Patna on December 3 and 4 between 10 am and 5 pm. The exact date, time, and venue for the Bihar Driver DET will be mentioned in the admit cards. Candidates must note and reach the test venue before time. Candidates must also bring the required documents like educational certificates/ degrees. They must also bring admit card, photo-ID proof (Aadhar Card/ voter-ID card, etc) driving license, and COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

CSBC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 1722 vacancies for the post of driver constable in Bihar police. Those who will clear the driving efficiency test (DET) will be appointed for the posts. They will be paid Rs 21,700 — 69,100 grade pay under the level-3 pay scale.