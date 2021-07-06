Last Updated:

CSEET 2021: ICAI To Conduct Mock Test Today, Here's How To Appear Online

CSEET 2021 is scheduled to be held on July 10. ICSI is conducting mock test of eligible students today. Mock test will give students an idea of online process.

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has planned to conduct the CSEET 2021 mock test on July 6, 2021. Those candidates who are supposed to sit for 'CS Executive Entrance Test' on July 10 are eligible to appear for the mock test. ICAI has planned to conduct exams through remote proctored mode. The official notice of the mock test is available on icsi.edu, click on the direct link to see notice.

The purpose of mock test is to familiarize candidates with the online process. The duration of mock test will be 1 hour and it will be mandatory for all candidates to appear in the mock test. The official notice reads, “To familiarize the candidates with the remote proctoring process, the Institute has decided to conduct a mock test for 1hour’s duration on Tuesday, 6th July 2021. Appearance in the mock test is compulsory in view of its importance and usefulness for the Candidates. It will be in the best interest of the Candidates”

CSEET Mock Test: Timing

Mock test will be conducted in batches hence details of the same have been communicated by email and text message to candidates. The email will have details of batch timing, user id, and password for appearing in the mock test. Students are advised to log in 30 minutes prior to the stipulated time. ICSI has advised all students to download SEB. The official notice reads, “All candidates are advised to mandatorily download the Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance in their laptop/desktop from which they will be appearing in the Mock Test/CSEET. The process of downloading SEB is given at this link. All candidates are advised to take note and avail the opportunity.” Meanwhile, admit card for CSEET has been released. Here is a step-by-step guide to download the same. 

How to download CSEET admit card 2021

  • Go to the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu
  • On the homepage, look for the ‘Latest @ ICSI' tab and click on it.
  • Click on 'Download Admit card for CSEET to be held on 10th July 2021'.
  • Enter the required login credentials and click on submit.
  • Or click on the direct link and enter unique ID and Date of Birth
  • Cross-check details, download, and take a printout for future reference.

