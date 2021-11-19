CSEET Result 2021 Out: Check Qualifying Marks, Pass Percentage & How To Check Result

ICSI CSEET: The result for the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021) has been released for the November session by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). All those candidates who participated in the ICSI CSEET 2021 can check the results - icsi.edu. The CSEET November session exam was held on November 13 and 14.

CSEET Result 2021: Here's how to check ICSI CSEET Result

Step 1: To check ICSI CSEET Result candidates need to visit the official website - icsi.edu .

. Step 2: On the homepage, click on the designated result link.

Step 3: On the screen, a new login window will appear.

Step 4: Enter the required information, such as the CSEET admit card number and date of birth.

STEP 5: Go over the CSEET 2021 results and download them.

Step 6: Make a copy for future use.

ICSI CSEET: Other details

The CSEET 2021 results are out. According to CSEET examination guidelines, candidates who have scored 40 per cent in each paper and 50 per cent in the aggregate will be considered qualified and will be eligible to face further rounds.

Candidates must note that they will not receive results or grade statements in physical mode and will be required to download their CSEET scorecards by visiting the official website only.

The CSEET November session examination was conducted on November 13 and 14. CSEET comprised four papers, including Business Communication, Legal Aptitude, and Logical Reasoning; Economic and Business Environment; Current Affairs Section; and Presentation and Communication Skills.

Image: Shutterstock