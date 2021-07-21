CSEET Result 2021 To Be Declared Today At 3pm, Check All The Details Here

CSEET Result 2021: Institute of Company Secretaries of India is all set to declare CSEET Result 2021 on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. ICSI CSEET 2021 result for the July session will be declared and uploaded on the official website at 3 pm. Candidates who gave exams on 10th or 12th July and are waiting for results can get to see CSEET results at www.icsi.edu after 3 pm. ICSI recently issued a notification announcing result dates, here is the direct link to view the result announcement notification.

The official notification reads, "The Results of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 10th and 12th July 2021 would be declared on Wednesday, 21st July 2021 at 3.00 pm. The result along with individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute's website www.icsi.edu."

ICSI CSEET: Important Dates

The examination was held on 10th July 2021 and 12th July 2021.

The result is scheduled to be announced on July 21, in the second half at 3 pm.

ICSI CSEET result 2021: How to download

Candidates will have to visit www.icsi.edu to access ICSI CSEET 2021 result.

Post visiting the website, go to 'results' section on homepage.

Candidates will be redirected to login page where they will have to fill in the required details in blank columns.

Post clicking submit button, results will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates are advised to cross-check details, download and take a printout of the same as physical copies won't be issued.

Candidates who will be looking for physical copies of marksheet are hereby informed that Institute will not issue the same. This has been announced through official notification. The notice reads, "Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use, and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates."

About ICSI CSEET

The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test is the first step in becoming a Company Secretary (CS). The basic eligibility criteria for ICSI CSEET 2021 is that a candidate needs to have passed or should be appearing in the Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination or equivalent. The examination consists of Multiple Choice Questions and all the questions carry a total of 200 marks. The duration of the paper is of two hours. In order to register in the CS Executive program, a candidate needs to clear this ICSI CSEET exam.