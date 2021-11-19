CSIR NET 2021 Date: NTA To Conduct CSIR NET On January 29, Check Important Dates Here

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research on Friday, November 18 released CSIR NET 2021 notification. In the notification, the exam date has been announced. The schedule released informs that the exam will be conducted on January 29, 2022. The only information which has been released as of now is the exam date. National Testing Agency will be releasing details on its official website – csirnet.nta.nic.in soon.

CSIR NET 2021 is supposed to be followed by two other rounds. All three rounds will be conducted in 2022 itself. The official announcement done about CSIR net date on Twitter handle reads, "Update: CSIR-NET-UGC to be held on 29/1/2022. Two more rounds to be held after this in 2022. Details will follow. As mentioned in the tweet, NTA will be releasing the new details on eligibility, application dates and how to apply soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated.

CSIR NET 2021: Important Dates

CSIR NET 2021 Date has been announced on November 18, 2021

CSIR NET Exam will be conducted on January 29, 2022

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held in July 2021 but it was delayed due to the COVID pandemic. Following the past trends, the exam is conducted two times in a year – June and December, separately.

CSIR NET 2021 is expected to determine the eligibility of candidates for Lectureship/ Assistant Professorship and Junior Research Fellowship in Colleges and Universities of India. Usually, Science Major candidates take this exam. The results of the 2020 December cycle was out on February 24, 2021.

CSIR NET: Eligibility and Application Details

The primary eligibility criteria to appear for the CSIR NET exam is that candidates must be Indian national. The candidates must be aged not more than 28 years as of July 1, 2021. The application form is expected to be out on the official website soon. Therefore, as mentioned above it is required that candidates should keep an eye on the official website for being updated.