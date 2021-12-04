CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022 Registration Begins; Check Direct Link, Other Details

CSIR UGC NET Exam: The registration for CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022 has been started on December 3, 2021 by National Testing Agency. The deadline to register ends on January 3, 2022. All the candidates who are interested in applying for Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021 can follow the steps mentioned below to apply. Candidates can also check the schedule highlights here. For more details, candidates are free to visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET on csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022: Important Dates

The last date of successful fee transaction is January 3, 2022 (up to 11:50 pm)

The examination will be conducted on January 29, February 5 and 6, 2022. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. The evening shift will begin at 3 pm and will continue till 6 pm.

Exam pattern- Exam is to be held in CBT mode and will comprise of the objective type comprising multiple-choice questions.

Here is the direct link to download Information Bulletin for Joint CSIR- UGC NET Examination June 2021

CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022: Here's how to apply

Interested and eligible candidates should visit the official site of CSIR NET on csirnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, candidates should click on the CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022 registration link

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter login details to get themselves registered

Candidates should fill in the application form and pay the application fee

Candidates should download the confirmation page and are advised to keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Official notification reads, "Candidates who desire to appear in Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021 may apply online on the website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in, www.nta.ac.in and details of Course Code, Eligibility Criteria, Pattern of Question Paper etc. are available on the Information Bulletin. Candidates may apply online only at https://csirnet.nta.nic.in during the period specified above. Before applying for Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021, candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin. The exam fee is also required to be paid online through payment gateway using debit/credit cards, internet banking, UPI or Paytm (for details please refer to the Information Bulletin)."

Image: Shutterstock