CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022 Registration Begins; Check Direct Link, Other Details

Image: Shutterstock
CSIR UGC NET Exam: The registration for CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022 has been started on December 3, 2021 by National Testing Agency. The deadline to register ends on January 3, 2022. All the candidates who are interested in applying for Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021 can follow the steps mentioned below to apply. Candidates can also check the schedule highlights here. For more details, candidates are free to visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET on csirnet.nta.nic.in.
Official notification reads, "Candidates who desire to appear in Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021 may apply online on the website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in, www.nta.ac.in and details of Course Code, Eligibility Criteria, Pattern of Question Paper etc. are available on the Information Bulletin. Candidates may apply online only at https://csirnet.nta.nic.in during the period specified above. Before applying for Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021, candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin. The exam fee is also required to be paid online through payment gateway using debit/credit cards, internet banking, UPI or Paytm (for details please refer to the Information Bulletin)."