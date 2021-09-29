CSPHCL JE Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 307 Posts, Check Details Here

CSPHCL JE Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited also known as CSPHCL has invited applications for the position of Junior Engineer. The candidates will be placed in Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL), Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission Company Limited (CSPTCL) and Chhatisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited (CSPTCL). Candidates who are interested can check the eligibility details and important dates here. Candidates should make sure to apply before October 28, 2021, as applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted. This CSPHCL junior engineer recruitment 2021 aims to hire 307 candidates.

Important Dates

The recruitment drive has been announced on September 28, 2021

Application has been released on September 29, 2021

The last date to apply and to pay the fee is October 28, 2021

CSPHCL JE Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Electrical - Diploma in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics/Electrical & Instrumentation Engineering from any Government Recognized University.

Information Technology - Diploma in Information Technology from any recognized University.

Computer Science - Diploma in Computer Science from any government recognized Institute.

Mechanical - Diploma in Mechanical/Production Engineering from any government recognized institute.

Electronics - Diploma in Electronics/Eletronics & Telecommunication/Electronics & Instrumentation from any recognized University.

Civil - Diploma in Civil Engineering in any government recognized university.

CSPHCL JE Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

The minimum required age is 19 years

The upper age limit is 40 years

CSPHCL JE Recruitment 2021: How to get selected

Candidates will first have to apply. Candidates will then be called for an online computer-based test of 2 hours duration. They will have to answer 100 objective type questions with Multiple Choice Questions. Candidates will then be judged on the basis of their performance in various sections like general awareness and reasoning.

CSPHCL JE Recruitment 2021: Fee to be paid

Candidates falling under UR/OBC will have to pay Rs. 1000/-

Candidates falling under SC/ST category will have to pay Rs. 700/

How to apply