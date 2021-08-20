CSPHCL Recruitment 2021: Apply For 1500 Attendant, Lineman Posts; Check Full Details Here

The Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited (CSPHL) has invited applicants to apply for the post of attendant or lineman. Interested candidates can apply for the posts online by visiting the official website of CSPHCL or cspdcl.co.in. The application procedure for CSPHCL Recruitment 2021 will start on Saturday, August 21. Candidates will get 30 days to apply as the registration process will end on September 20, 2021. Candidates must note that CSPHCL Recruitment is available for locations including Raipur, Bilaspur-Raigarh, Durg-Rajnandgaon, Ambikapur, and Jagdalpur.

CSPHCL Recruitment 2021: CSPHCL attendant recruitment | CSPHCL lineman recruitment

As per the official notifications, CSPHCL Recruitment 2021 will fill 1500 seats, out of which 1200 are for the Raipur, Bilaspur-Raigarh, and Durg-Rajnandgaon areas. While 162 seats are for the Ambikapur area. The remaining 138 posts are for the Jagdalpur area. Candidates applying for the CSPHCL should be under the age limit of 40 years. Applications of only those candidates will be accepted who are under between 18 and 40.

CSPHCL Recruitment 2021: Important details on CSPHCL Recruitment

All the applicants applying for the CSPHCL will have to pay the application fee. Candidates belonging to the OBC category will have to pay Rs 300, and candidates belonging to the SC/ST category will have to pay Rs 200. Selection of candidates will be strictly based on class 10 marks and 30 percent weightage on experience in the relevant field. Moreover, those candidates selected for a post will have to pass the physical eligibility test and document verification procedure. At the time of selection, the company would give 70% weightage to the marks obtained in class 10.

CSPHCL Recruitment 2021: Pay scale

Those candidates who get selected for the post will get 14800-33000 months.

What are the Eligibility Criteria for CSPHCL Recruitment 2021? Check below

A candidate would be considered eligible if he/she holds a class 10 or class 12 degree from a recognized board or equivalent. As per the instruction, the candidate must hold a domicile certificate from Chhattisgarh and the applicant must have the minimum required experience in the required field. For brief details, it is recommended to visit the official website.

