CTET 2021 Admit Card To Be Released This Week, Full Details Here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CTET 2021 Admit Card soon. CBSE will conduct the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) from December 16, 2021, to January 13, 2022. With just about two weeks left for the exam to begin, candidates are anxiously waiting for their admit cards.

CTET 2021 admit card to be released this week

As per the official schedule shared by CBSE CTET, the admit card will be released in the first week of December 2021. However, the schedule is tentative. Candidates are advised to visit the CTET official website- ctet.nic.in regularly for updates. Once the CTET admit card 2021 is released, candidates will be able to download it online from the official website. See the steps given below to download the hall tickets.

How to download CTET admit card 2021 online

Visit the official website of CTET - ctet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the CTET Admit Card 2021 download link

A login page will open

Key in your Application Number and Password and submit

Your CTET 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Click here for CTET 2021 schedule

CTET Sample Papers

CBSE has already published the sample question papers for the candidates so that they don't face any problems on the examination day. Meanwhile, candidates can practice with the sample CTET question paper. The question for the CTET will be based on the Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format.

Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2021: Exam Pattern

The CTET 2021 Exam will be held in two shifts and the first shift will be held from 9:30 am to 12 noon and the second will be from 2:30 am to 5 pm. CTET is mainly held to determine the ability of the candidates for the role of teachers. Candidates who will qualify for the examination will be eligible to teach classes 1 to 12. Candidates qualifying in paper 1 will be eligible to teach classes from 1 to 6 and those willing to teach classes 6-12 can appear for both Paper 2. Candidates after qualifying for the examination can apply for a teacher's job in government schools, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Navodaya Vidyalaya, and others.