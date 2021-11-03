CTET 2021 Application Correction Window To Close Today, Check How To Make Changes

Central Board of Secondary Education will be closing down the application correction window for Central Teacher Eligibility Test on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. All those candidates who have already registered themselves and want to do changes in their forms uploaded can do it now. Any application correction request for December exam will not be entertained after today. In order to do changes, candidates will have to visit the official website – ctet.nic.in.

This time the CTET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted between December 16, 2021 and January 13, 2022. Candidates must know that the details which they will submit today will be considered final. Here are the steps that need to be followed to edit the application.

How to access CBSE CTET application correction window

To access the Application Correction window, candidates will first have to visit the official website of Central Teacher Eligibility Test by CBSE – ctet.nic.in.

On the Homepage, scroll down and look for the tab that reads, 'Correction for CTET December 2021.'

On being redirected to another page, login using your credentials like Application Number, Password, and Security Pin.

The CTET 2021 application will be displayed on the screen, go through the details, make the changes and click on save

Post saving candidates will then have to click on submit and download and print a copy of the form for future references.

Candidates must know that the admit card for CTET exam is also expected to be out by the first week of December 2021. The sample papers have already been released and CBSE had also activated the mock test link so that candidates can get an idea of the pattern. CTET 2021 will be held in two parts – Paper I and Paper II. Those appearing for the exam had the option of choosing either one of the papers or both. The exam will be held in various centres across the country and COVID-19 protocols will be followed.