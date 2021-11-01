CTET 2021: CBSE CTET Sample Papers Released; Check How To Download & More Details

The sample question paper for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Candidates who have registered for CTET 2021 can download the sample papers from the official website of CTET- ctet.nic.in. This is the first time that the board will hold the CTET in online mode.

CBSE has published the sample question papers for the candidates so that they don't face any problems on the examination day. Meanwhile, candidates can practice with the sample CTET question paper. The question for the CTET will be based on the Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format.

CBSE CTET 2021: Here's how to download the CTET Sample Papers 2021

Step 1: To download the CTET sample question paper 2021, candidates must visit the official website (cited.nic.in).

Step 2: Now, click on the link of CTET sample question paper 2021.

Step 3: CTET sample question paper PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the CTET question paper PDF and save it for future use and practice.

Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2021: Exam Pattern | Important Points

The CTET 2021 Exam will be held in two shifts and the first shift will be held from 9:30 am to 12 noon and the second will be from 2:30 am to 5 pm.

This examination is mainly held to determine the ability of the candidates for the role of teachers.

Candidates who will qualify for the examination will be eligible to teach classes 1 to 8.

The examination is scheduled to be held from December 16 to January 13, 2022.

Candidates after qualifying for the examination can apply for a teacher's job in government schools, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Navodaya Vidyalaya, and others.

Image: Unsplash