CTET 2021: Deadline For Exam Photo, Signature Correction Facility Ends On Dec 13

Central Board of Secondary Education will be conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test from December 16, 2021. For the test, many students have not yet uploaded the correct images of photograph and signature. To all those candidates, the CBSE has provided them with last chance to upload correct images of photograph and signature. Candidates should make sure to avail the signature correction facility by Monday as the deadline ends on December 13, 2021.

“The CTET Unit has rejected images of photo and signature of some candidates which were not in proper format; such candidates were informed by sending message on their registered mobile number to upload the correct images again. But some of the candidates have still not uploaded their correct images so their eAdmit cards are not issued. These candidates have to upload their correct images immediately latest by 13/12/2021 failing which Admit card will not be issued in any circumstances and candidate will not be allowed to appear in examination,” the CBSE said in a notification

CBSE CTET 2021 Admit Card

CBSE has released the first phase CTET admit card. Through the pre-admit card candidates are informed about the exam date and city. To be noted that CBSE releases the main admit card two days before the commencement of exams. Through that hall ticket, candidates will be informed about exam city and shift. The steps to download admit card has been mentioned below.

CTET December 2021: Steps to download admit cards