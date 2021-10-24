CTET 2021: Deadline To Fill Application Window Ends Tomorrow; Here's All You Need To Know

Quick links:
Image: PTI
The Central Board of Secondary Education will be closing the registration window for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test soon. It is expected to be out on Monday, October 25. All those candidates who are interested and also eligible to apply for CTET 2021 will have to register themselves at ctet.nic.in. The examination is scheduled to be conducted between December 16, 2021, and January 13, 2022.
Post the closing of the registration window, the application correction window will be opened. If any candidate wishes to apply for a change, they can apply for the same once the application window has been opened. CBSE will announce the details of the application correction window.
CTET is conducted to select candidates so that they can teach students of classes 1 to 8. The CTET be applicable to schools of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of UT’s of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi. Schools owned and managed by the State Government/local bodies and aided schools will consider the TET. However, State Government can also consider the CTET if it decides not to conduct the State TET.
CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be valid for a lifetime for all categories. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET certificate. However, candidates who have qualified CTET may also appear again to improve their scores.