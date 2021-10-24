CTET 2021: Deadline To Fill Application Window Ends Tomorrow; Here's All You Need To Know

The Central Board of Secondary Education will be closing the registration window for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test soon. It is expected to be out on Monday, October 25. All those candidates who are interested and also eligible to apply for CTET 2021 will have to register themselves at ctet.nic.in. The examination is scheduled to be conducted between December 16, 2021, and January 13, 2022.

CTET 2021: How steps to apply

Interested candidates will have to visit the official website of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test – ctet.nic.in.

On the website's homepage, click on CTET link

Post clicking on the link, candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to choose between "New Registration" or 'login'

Candidates will then have to fill out the application form by feeding the required details

In the next step, candidates should upload the required documents and pay the application fee to complete the procedure

Post clicking on submit, the CTET 2021 application form will be submitted

Candidates are advised to download the same and print a copy of the same for future references

CTET 2021 Application correction window: Details

Post the closing of the registration window, the application correction window will be opened. If any candidate wishes to apply for a change, they can apply for the same once the application window has been opened. CBSE will announce the details of the application correction window.

About CTET

CTET is conducted to select candidates so that they can teach students of classes 1 to 8. The CTET be applicable to schools of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of UT’s of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi. Schools owned and managed by the State Government/local bodies and aided schools will consider the TET. However, State Government can also consider the CTET if it decides not to conduct the State TET.

CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be valid for a lifetime for all categories. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET certificate. However, candidates who have qualified CTET may also appear again to improve their scores.

Image: PTI