CTET 2021 Notification Likely To Be Released Today At Ctet.nic.in, Check Key Details Here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the notification for the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 today. Once the CTET notification is released, aspirants can download it from the official website ctet.nic.in. However, there are speculations that the exam may be postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. CBSE has not yet announced the postponement of CTET July 2021.

CTET 2021 Notification

CTET 2021 notification will have the important dates of registration, exam dates, eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and other details regarding the exam. In the year 2020, the online registration process for CTET 2020 was scheduled to begin on July 4. However, the exam was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak., The exam was later conducted on January 31, 2021.

CBSE conducts CTET twice a year. The first exam is conducted in the month of January. The second exam is held in the month of July. The cycle of exams has been disturbed since 2020 due to the pandemic.

CTET 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Minimum Qualifications for becoming Teacher for Classes I-V:

Primary Stage Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known)

OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations, 2002.

OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.EI.Ed).

OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Education (Special Education)*.

OR “Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed)” “(a) who has acquired the qualification or Bachelor of Education from any NCTE recognized institution shall be considered for appointment as a teacher in classes I to V provided the person so appointed as a teacher shall mandatorily undergo a six month Bridge Course in Elementary Education recognized by the NCTE, within two year of such appointment as primary teacher”.

Minimum Qualifications for becoming Teacher for Classes VI-VIII: