CTET 2021: Registration Begins Today; Check How To Apply, Documents Required, Dates & More

CTET 2021 Registration begins: The registration form for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET 2021 exam has been released today, on September 20, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the CBSE CTET form 2021 or ctet.nic.in. All the information related to CTET 2021 registration is available on this website, candidates can also follow the below-mentioned steps to apply. The last date for CTET registration is October 19, 2021.

Candidates must know that the CTET 2021 exam will be conducted online through a Computer Based Test (CBT) in 20 languages. According to the press release issued by the exam conducting body, the exam will commence in December this year and will conclude in January 2021. However, the examination schedule has not been released yet, but it will be provided with the exam admit card.

Candidates who are willing to apply for CTET 2021 will require a certificate of class 12 and a certificate of highest qualification. A scanned copy of the photo and Aadhar Card, as well as a scanned image of the signature. This year, CTET 2021 will be divided into two papers. All those candidates who want to apply to teach lower-class students will have to appear on Paper 1, while candidates willing to teach classes above 6 will have to appear on Paper 2, and one can also apply for both. Candidates can also use the direct link given here - Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Registration 2021.

CTET registration: Important Dates

Event Date Registration procedure starts September 20, 2021 Last date to apply October 19, 2021 Last date to pay the application fee October 20, 2021 CTET 2021 Tentative Exam dates Between December 16, 2021, to January 13, 2022

CTET 2021 registration; Here's how to apply

To apply for CTET 2021, candidates must visit the main page of the CTET or ctet.nic.in.

Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, " Apply Online ".

". Now, candidates will be asked to fill the application form. Once the form is filled out, note down the Registration Number for future reference.

Now, a scanned image of the photograph and other documents will be required to upload.

To complete the registration procedure, pay the fees and click on "Submit".

It's done. The CTET 2021 form has been successfully submitted.

