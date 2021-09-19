CTET 2021 Registration To Begin Tomorrow; Here's How To Register

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
CTET 2021 which is the 15th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test is scheduled to be held between December 16, 2021, and January 13, 2022. This information was confirmed by the Central Board of Secondary Education on September 18, 2021. Candidates who are interested and eligible to take this exam should make sure to register themselves. The registration window will be opened on Monday, September 20 and will be opened till October 19, 2021. One additional day will be given to candidates to pay exam fees, therefore the candidates will be allowed to pay the fee till October 20, 2021.
It is to be considered that the examination is scheduled to be conducted in twenty languages throughout India. The exact dates for the above-mentioned exams have not been announced but will be mentioned on the hall tickets which will be released post completion of the application process.
Candidates falling under the General or OBC category will be asked to pay Rs. 1000 for one paper and Rs. 1200 for both the papers i.e paper one and two. Candidates falling under SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person category will be asked to pay Rs. 500 as application fees for one paper and Rs. 600 as a fee for both papers. The question papers will be developed to assess less factual knowledge and more conceptual understanding, application, problem-solving, reasoning, and critical thinking, the CBSE had said on July 30.
“The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET official website https://ctet.nic.in w.e.f. 20.09.2021 and the aspiring candidates are requested to download the Information Bulletin from the above-mentioned website only and read the same carefully before applying,” the CBSE has said.