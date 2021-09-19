CTET 2021 Registration To Begin Tomorrow; Here's How To Register

CTET 2021 which is the 15th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test is scheduled to be held between December 16, 2021, and January 13, 2022. This information was confirmed by the Central Board of Secondary Education on September 18, 2021. Candidates who are interested and eligible to take this exam should make sure to register themselves. The registration window will be opened on Monday, September 20 and will be opened till October 19, 2021. One additional day will be given to candidates to pay exam fees, therefore the candidates will be allowed to pay the fee till October 20, 2021.

It is to be considered that the examination is scheduled to be conducted in twenty languages throughout India. The exact dates for the above-mentioned exams have not been announced but will be mentioned on the hall tickets which will be released post completion of the application process.

CBSE CTET 2021: Important Dates

The registration process is scheduled to start on September 20, 2021

The last day to apply for CTET 2021 is September 20, 2021

Admit card release date has not been announced yet but it is expected to be out in November 2021

The exam will begin on December 16, 2021, and will be continued till January 13, 2022

CBSE CTET 2021: Steps to apply

Interested candidates should visit the official website of CBSE CTET which is ctet.nic.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link which reads CBSE CTET 2021

In the third step, candidates will be redirected to the login page where they will have to enter the required login details

Candidates will then be asked to fill in the application form and upload the required documents

Candidates will have to pay the application fees and click on submit

Post clicking on submit option, the admit card will be submitted

Candidates are advised to download and take a printout of the page for future need

Candidates falling under the General or OBC category will be asked to pay Rs. 1000 for one paper and Rs. 1200 for both the papers i.e paper one and two. Candidates falling under SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person category will be asked to pay Rs. 500 as application fees for one paper and Rs. 600 as a fee for both papers. The question papers will be developed to assess less factual knowledge and more conceptual understanding, application, problem-solving, reasoning, and critical thinking, the CBSE had said on July 30.