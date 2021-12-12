Last Updated:

CTET December 2021 Admit Cards Released; Check Direct Link To Download

CTET December 2021 hall tickets have been released on the official website. Candidates are advised to follow the steps mentioned below to download admit cards.

CTET

Central Teacher Eligibility Test hall tickets for the 15th edition of the CTET have been released. Candidates can access the same on the official website ctet.nic.in. Central Board of Secondary education will be conducting the exam from December 16, 2021. Candidates who have been allotted dates of examination during January 1–13, 2022 have not been uploaded as of now. It is likely to be uploaded in due course of time. However, the exact date has not been announced yet. The steps to download hall tickets have been mentioned below.

CTET December 2021: Steps to download admit cards

  • Registered candidates will have to go to the official website of CTET at https://ctet.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the "Download preadmit card CTET December 2021 Link 1" or "Link 2".
  • Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter their credentials like Application No, Date of Birth and Security PIN
  • The CTET December 2021 admit card will be displayed on screen 
  • Candidates should check the details and download the hall tickets 
  • Candidates are advised to take its printout so as to carry it to exam hall 

Official notification reads, "In case any applicant is not able to download his/her e-Admit card, he/she may contact CTET Unit CBSE on 011- 22240112, 22240108, 22240107 and 22247154 between (9.00 AM to 5.30 PM) on working days."

CTET Admit Card 2021: Dates

  • CTET December cycle exam to be conducted between December 16, 2021 and January 13, 2022
  • CTET exam Shift 1 from 9:30 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 from 2:30 pm to 5 pm'
  • Shift 1 Reporting Time is 7:30 am and Shift 2 Reporting time is 12:30 pm

Exam will be in 20 languages and candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of CTET (ctet.nic.in) for latest updates. It is to be noted that the CBSE CTET exam is scheduled for December 16, 2021 and will end on January 13, 2022. This CTET exam will be conducted in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode. The exam, in particular, will be conducted in 20 languages ​​across India.

