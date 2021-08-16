CUCET 2021: NTA Begins Registration Process For Central University CET 2021, See Details

National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application process for Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2021 for admission to the Integrated/Under-Graduate (UI) and Post-Graduation (PG) Programmes. CUCET 2021 is conducted for admissions to various courses in 12 Central Universities of the country. The entrance test will be held in computer-based test mode.

The online application window for NTA CUCET 2021 will remain open from August 16 to September 1, 2021. The last date to pay the application fee is September 2 (up to 11:50 pm). Candidates will be able to make corrections in the particulars of the form between September 3 and 4. As per the official notification, NTA CUCET 2021 will be held on September 15, 16, 23 and 24, 2021.

NTA CUCET 2021

The NTA CUCET 2021 will be held in online CBT mode for a duration of 120 minutes (02 hours). The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon. The second shift of the exam will be held from 3 to 5 pm.

How to register for NTA CUCET 2021

Students seeking admissions in any of the central universities can visit the official website- cucet.nta.nic.in to register for CUCET 2021. Candidates can click on the direct link below to register for the entrance test. The application fee for General/OBC/EWS Applicants is Rs.800 while for SC/ST/Transgender Applicants it is Rs.350. PWD Applicants are exempted from paying the application fee.

