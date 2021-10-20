Last Updated:

CUCET 2021: NTA Releases Final Answer Key, Result To Be Out Soon; Here's Direct Link

CUCET final answer key 2021: The final answer key has been released by the National Testing Agency for Central University Common Entrance Test. Check here.

Written By
Amrit Burman
CUCET 2021

Image: Shutterstock


CUCET final answer key 2021: The final answer key for Central University Common Entrance Test (CU CET) 2021 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who participated in the examination can check the CUCET 2021 Answer key by visiting the official website - cucet.nta.nic.in. This examination is being conducted for admission to the integrated/undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. 

The entrance examination was held on September 15, 16, 23, and 24 via online mode through a computer-based test. The exam conducting body has already published the provisional answer key and candidates were asked to raise objections by October 5, 2021. The final result is always prepared on the basis of the answer keys. Now that the answer key is out, the CUCET 2021 result is also expected to be released anytime soon. 

CUCET final answer key 2021: Marking scheme | Direct Link

Candidates can prepare an estimate marks they scored in the examination by using the CUCET 2021 final answer key. Every correct answer carries 4 marks while every wrong answer will deduct one mark from the total score. There is no deduction or addition to unattempted questions. It is recommended to visit the official website of NTA for fresh updates and more information. Candidates can download the answer key by following the below-given instructions, they can also use the Direct Link provided here to download CUCET final answer key 2021 (CLICK HERE)

CUCET final answer key 2021: Here's how to download CUCET 2021 Answer Key

  • STEP 1: To download CUCET 2021 Answer Key visit the official website - cucet.nta.nic.in
  • STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the option that says "CUCET final answer keys 2021".
  • STEP 3: On the screen, the answer key will appear.
  • STEP 4: Examine and save the answer key
  • STEP 5: Take a printout for future reference

Image: Shutterstock

