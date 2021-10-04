CUCET Answer Key 2021 Released, Raise Objections Till Oct 5; See Steps Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
CUCET 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) has on Sunday released the answer key for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the CUCET 2021 can check their answer key on the official website of NTA or CUCET. The CUCET Answer Key 2021 is available on the official website- cucet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can raise objections till October 5, 2021. Candidates can check the answer key by following the steps given below.
The National Testing Agency had conducted the Central Universities Common Entrance Test on September 15, 16, 23 & 24, 2021. NTA CUCET Answer Key 2021 is only provisional in nature. NTA will release the final answer key after considering the valid objections raised by candidates. The CUCET Result 2021 will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.