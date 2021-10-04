Last Updated:

CUCET Answer Key 2021 Released, Raise Objections Till Oct 5; See Steps Here

CUCET Answer Key 2021: NTA has released the CUCET 2021 answer key on its official website cucet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can raise objections till October 5.

Nandini Verma
CUCET Answer Key 2021

CUCET 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) has on Sunday released the answer key for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the CUCET 2021 can check their answer key on the official website of NTA or CUCET. The CUCET Answer Key 2021 is available on the official website- cucet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can raise objections till October 5, 2021. Candidates can check the answer key by following the steps given below. 

CUCET Answer Key 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official website- cucet.nta.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the CUCET 2021 answer key challenge window link
  • Log in using your Application Number and Password or through Application Number and Date of Birth
  • Your CUCET 2021 answer key will be displayed on the screen 
  • Download and match it with your response sheet
  • You can raise objections against any key.

Click here to raise objections against CUCET Answer Key 2021 

Click here to read official notice

The National Testing Agency had conducted the Central Universities Common Entrance Test on September 15, 16, 23 & 24, 2021. NTA CUCET Answer Key 2021 is only provisional in nature. NTA will release the final answer key after considering the valid objections raised by candidates. The CUCET Result 2021 will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. 

First Published:
