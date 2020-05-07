CUET Result 2020: Check If You Passed The Christ University Entrance Test

The results for Christ University's entrance test (CUET) have been released online. The results are only for Session 1 of 3. The first session exam was held on May 2, 2020. Results of Session 1 are not transferable to Session 2 and 3. The second session for the CUET exams was held on May 3, 2020, as well as May 4, 2020. Here is how you can check your Christ University Entrance Results on the official website.

CUET Result 2020

Also Read | Pune University exams updates, news and other details to know

To check your CUET Results, you will first need to go to the official website of Christ University. The link to Christ University's website can be found here.

As the results are for the Christ University Entrance Test, you will need to find the dropbox titled 'Admissions'. This Admission dropbox has several relevant links, including a link to your application status as well as a link to the schedule for Session 3.

Also Read | Are ICSE board exams cancelled? Find out all the important details here

To check your Session 1 results, you need to click on 'Application Status'. To learn more about the admission process and the three Enterance test sessions, you can click on the 'Application Process Flowchart' and the 'CHRIST (Deemed to be University) Entrance Test - CUET 2020' links respectively.

If you are unable to find the 'Application Status' link, here is a direct link that will take you to the relevant webpage.

On this 'Application Status' webpage, you will find a link to http://app.christuniversity.in

Click on this link to find your application status/session results.

Also Read | Bangalore University exam news: All you need to know about online exams

Once you are on the application login page, you need to enter your Email id and Password. You then need to enter the captcha given in the box. Once you enter all the correct details, you will be taken to your application status page. Once the results for the various entrance test sessions are released, you will be able to find them on the application page.

Session 3 tests are still remaining and will begin on May 17, 2020.

Also Read | Punjab University exams updates, news and other details to know