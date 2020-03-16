Current Affairs 2020, 17th March: National And International Questions

Several changes keep occurring in every field, be it domestic changes or international. What are considered to be current affairs today become major topics that are asked about in competitive exams. Here are the current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways, and other government jobs.

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. Which country’s parliament has passed a resolution that allows the President to be in the power till 2036?

China

Russia

Japan

North Korea

2. In March 2020, Cabinet hikes dearness allowance for Central govt employees by______.

2%

4%

6%

5%

3. Which of the following companies has launched ‘Pragati’ to boost women entrepreneurship in India?

Apple

IBM

Microsoft

Facebook

4. In March 2020, India delivered 600 tonnes of rice to ______.

Chad

Ethiopia

Madagascar

Namibia

5. India has been ranked under ______ category in ‘Animal Protection Index 2020’.

A

B

C

D

6. World’s first Digital Solutions Exchange Cloud names as ---------- have been launched in India.

Gokaddal

Indis

Piosh

Ccos

7. Which of the following state governments has decided to construct 33 stadiums in the state under ‘Uttran’ scheme?

Assam

Maharashtra

Rajasthan

Haryana

8. Which of the following state governments has launched Kaushal Satrang, Yuva Hub and CM apprenticeship scheme for skill development & employment generation for youths?

Andhra Pradesh

Telangana

Odisha

Uttar Pradesh

9. Infosys has partnered with which of the following companies to partner for smart cities solutions?

Mindtree

Intel

Qualcomm

Broadcom

10. Due to the rise in the number of coronavirus cases, BCCI has postponed IPL 2020 to 15 April. This is the ______ edition of IPL.

10th

12th

13th

15th

Answers:

1. Answer- Russia

Russian lawmakers have approved constitutional reforms that will allow President Vladimir Putin to run for reelection after completing his current term.

2. Answer- 4%

3. Answer- Facebook

4. Answer- Madagascar

5. Answer- C

6. Answer- Gokaddal

7. Answer- Assam

8. Answer- Uttar Pradesh

9. Answer- Qualcomm

10. Answer- 13th

