Current Affairs 2020: March 31 Quiz On National And International Affairs

Education

Attempt the quiz below for March 31, 2020. The questions are of national and international current affairs in 2020 and are based on important events.

current affairs 2020

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs. 

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1.WHO has started a mega trial of four drugs to find a COVID-19 vaccine. The trial has been named as -------------.

  • Immune
  • Resolute
  • Solidarity
  • Shield

2. After the new announcement, the MGNREGA, labourers will get -------------- as daily wages compared to 182 in the previous fiscal.

  • 187
  • 202
  • 192
  • 200

3. Vice President contributes a sum equivalent to a month’s salary to PM’s National Relief Fund. As of now, the salary of Vice President is -------------.

  • ₹ 4,00,000
  • ₹ 3,00,000
  • ₹ 2,50,000
  • ₹ 2,00,000

4.MACS 4028 is a newly developed variety of ------------.

  • Rice
  • Wheat
  • Cotton
  • Sugarcane

5. In March 2020, The Government of India on approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU0 between India and --------- to extend technological cooperation in the railway sector.

  • Germany
  • Russia
  • USA
  • China

6. Kurzarbeit scheme was recently in news. Kurzarbeit is followed in which of the following country?

  • Japan
  • China
  • Germany
  • USA

7. Which of the following hospital has recently introduced robots to serve COVID-19 patients?

  • SMS hospital Jaipur
  • Fortis Gandhinagar
  • AIIMS New Delhi
  • RML New Delhi

8. Which of the following bank has decided to commit 0.25% of FY20 annual profit to help fight COVID-19?

  • ICICI Bank
  • State Bank of India
  • Punjab National Bank
  • HDFC bank

9. ‘Operation Namaste’ is the initiative of which Indian armed force to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the country?

  • Indian Army
  • Indian Navy
  • Indian Air force
  • Indian Coast Guard

10. Which technological firm launched a COVID-19 chatbot on its messaging platform in partnership with the Union Health Ministry and MyGov?

  • Google
  • Facebook
  • Microsoft
  • Telegram

  1. Answer - Solidarity
  2. Answer - 202
  3. Answer - ₹ 4,00,000
  4. Answer - Wheat
  5. Answer - Germany
  6. Answer - Germany
  7. Answer - SMS hospital Jaipur
  8. Answer - State Bank of India
  9. Answer - Indian Army
  10. Answer - Facebook

