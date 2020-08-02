Current Affairs 2020 For Aug 2 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for August 02, 2020

1.Who is the author of the book 'The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World'?

Dr S Jaishankar

Raj Nath Singh

Amit Shah

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

2. Which state approved the new Industrial Policy for 2020-2025 that aims to attract Rs 5 lakh crore investment and create about 20 lakh employment over the next 5 years?

Telangana

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

Andhra Pradesh

3. Annabella Allan Short (@Annie Ross) who passed away recently was known for her work in which field?

Politics

Environment

Science

Entertainment

4. Nusrat Zaheer passed away in Saharanpur. He was a writer of which language?

Urdu

Hindi

Sanskrit

English

5. Along with which country, India agree to expand the military ties during Defence Minister Dialogue in New Delhi?

Bangladesh

Singapore

Indonesia

Malaysia

6. Who has launched a mobile app Lyfas for detection & risk assessment of COVID 19 infected individuals?

My Labs

Generich Pvt Ltd

Acculi Labs

GreenSoft Pvt Ltd

7. John Saxon, best known for his role in "Enter the Dragon" (1973) starring Bruce Lee passed away at the age of 83. He was from which country?

United Kingdom

Canada

United States of America

Spain

8. The National Task Force on COVID-19 recently decided against using which drug in clinical management protocols?

Itolizumab

Chloroquine

Favilavir

Fusogenix

9. Who is appointed as Prime Minister of Tunisia by Tunisian President Kais Saied to form govt in 1 month?

Hichem Mechichi

Rached Ghannouchi

Elyes Fakhfakh

Youssef Chahed

10. Indian Railways and this bank launched a Contactless Credit Card on RuPay Platform, recently.

IOB

BoB

SBI

ICICI

11. Achyuta Rao, who succumbed to Covid-19 at a private hospital in the city in Hyderabad, belonged to which profession?

Child-rights activist

Professor

Scientist

Freedom Fighter

12. The Central Reserve Police Forces(CRPF)'s raising day is observed on which day?

24 July

27 July

28 July

26 July

13. What is the name of the mobile app launched by Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Earth Sciences in the event of14th Foundation day of the Ministry of Earth Sciences(MoES)?

DHARTI

MAUSAM

WEATHER

UMANG

14. India has built World's first-ever Electrified Rail Tunnel capable of running Double Stack Container Trains. In which state is it built?

Uttar Pradesh

Haryana

Maharashtra

Tamil Nadu

15. According to the World Wildlife Crime Report, which two countries are the main source countries for shipments seized in international trade of tiger parts?

Thailand and India

India and Sri Lanka

Thailand and Singapore

India and Maldives

16. Mahdi Mohammed Gulaid is appointed as interim Prime Minister of which country?

Solvakia

Solvenia

Somalia

Croatia

17. India and the European Union (EU) exchanged Note Verbale to renew its Agreement on Scientific and Technological Cooperation for how many years?

4

6

5

9

18. Which former RBI Deputy Governer is the author of the book 'Quest for Restoring Financial Stability in India'?

Dr M. Patra

Shri S. S. Mundra

Shri R. Gandhi

Viral V.Acharya

19. The Sree Sree Joykali Matar temple is in which country?

Nepal

Maldives

Bhutan

Bangladesh

20. Who chaired the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Health Minister's Digital Meet held at Nirman Bhawan, Delhi on July 24, 2020?

Andrey Belousov

Dmitry Grigorenko

Mikhail Murashko

Yury Borisov

21. The theme of the 2020 World Hepatitis Day is --------------.

It's closer than you think

Find the Missing Millions

Hepatitis: Think Again

Invest in eliminating hepatitis

22. Which state/UT has issued the certificate of geographical indication (GI) registration for saffron?

Madhya Pradesh

J&K

UP

Haryana

23. The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology(DIAT) has developed the Medical Bed Isolation System to fight against COVID-19. It was named as;

Ruchi

Aadhi

Aashray

Menshin

24. Who will head the 10-member ICC in the aviation ministry?

Amber Dubey

Gopal Dev

Prachi Aggarwal

C P Rao

25. Andrej Plenkovic who has got the approval of parliament for forming the new government by winning the most parliamentary seats in the general election is Prime Minister of which country?

Croatia

Solvenia

Romania

Solvakia

26. According to the Central Water Commission, reservoirs have how much water as compared to that of 2019?

155% more

122% more

105% less

155% less

27. Which of the following become World's first Large Scale Chemical Production Plant to completely run on Renewable Energy?

Sipchem

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Evonik Industries

SABIC

28. Which IIM has developed a wearable hand band Known as the "Veli Band?

IIM Lucknow

IIM- Kozhikode

IIM Bangalore

IIM Calcutta

29. Q13 160th Income Tax day or Aaykar Diwas was celebrated on which date?

24 July

25 July

27 July

23 July

30. Which state/UT has launched the portal named as "Rozgar Bazar", a sort of marketplace for job seekers and the people recruiters?

Delhi

Gujarat

Chandigarh

Ladakh

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Who is the author of the book 'The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World'?

Answer- Dr S Jaishankar

2. Which state approved the new Industrial Policy for 2020-2025 that aims to attract Rs 5 lakh crore investment and create about 20 lakh employment over the next 5 years?

Answer- Karnataka

3. Annabella Allan Short (@Annie Ross) who passed away recently was known for her work in which field?

Answer- Entertainment

4. Nusrat Zaheer passed away in Saharanpur. He was a writer of which language?

Answer- Urdu

5. Along with which country, India agree to expand the military ties during Defence Minister Dialogue in New Delhi?

Answer- Indonesia

6. Who has launched a mobile app Lyfas for detection & risk assessment of COVID 19 infected individuals?

Answer- Acculi Labs

7. John Saxon, best known for his role in "Enter the Dragon" (1973) starring Bruce Lee passed away at the age of 83. He was from which country?

Answer- United States of America

8. The National Task Force on COVID-19 recently decided against using which drug in clinical management protocols?

Answer- Itolizumab

9. Who is appointed as Prime Minister of Tunisia by Tunisian President Kais Saied to form govt in 1 month?

Answer- Hichem Mechichi

10. Indian Railways and this bank launched a Contactless Credit Card on RuPay Platform, recently.

Answer- SBI

11. Achyuta Rao, who succumbed to Covid-19 at a private hospital in the city in Hyderabad, belonged to which profession?

Answer- Child-rights activist

12. The Central Reserve Police Forces(CRPF)'s raising day is observed on which day?

Answer- 27 July

13. What is the name of the mobile app launched by Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Earth Sciences in the event of14th Foundation day of the Ministry of Earth Sciences(MoES)?

Answer- MAUSAM

14. India has built World's first-ever Electrified Rail Tunnel capable of running Double Stack Container Trains. In which state is it built?

Answer- Haryana

15. According to the World Wildlife Crime Report, which two countries are the main source countries for shipments seized in international trade of tiger parts?

Answer- Thailand and India

16. Mahdi Mohammed Gulaid is appointed as interim Prime Minister of which country?

Answer- Somalia

17. India and the European Union (EU) exchanged Note Verbale to renew its Agreement on Scientific and Technological Cooperation for how many years?

Answer- 5

18. Which former RBI Deputy Governer is the author of the book 'Quest for Restoring Financial Stability in India'?

Answer- Viral V.Acharya

19. The Sree Sree Joykali Matar temple is in which country?

Answer- Bangladesh

20. Who chaired the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Health Minister's Digital Meet held at Nirman Bhawan, Delhi on July 24, 2020?

Answer- Mikhail Murashko

21. The theme of the 2020 World Hepatitis Day is;

Answer- Find the Missing Millions

22. Which state/UT has issued the certificate of geographical indication (GI) registration for saffron?

Answer- J&K

23. The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology(DIAT) has developed the Medical Bed Isolation System to fight against COVID-19. It was named as;

Answer- Aashray

24. Who will head the 10-member ICC in the aviation ministry?

Answer- Amber Dubey

25. Andrej Plenkovic who has got the approval of parliament for forming the new government by winning the most parliamentary seats in the general election is Prime Minister of which country?

Answer- Croatia

26. According to the Central Water Commission, reservoirs have how much water as compared to that of 2019?

Answer- 155% more

27. Which of the following become World's first Large Scale Chemical Production Plant to completely run on Renewable Energy?

Answer- SABIC

28. Which IIM has developed a wearable hand band Known as the "Veli Band?

Answer- IIM- Kozhikode

29. Q13 160th Income Tax day or Aaykar Diwas was celebrated on which date?

Answer- 24 July

30. Which state/UT has launched the portal named as "Rozgar Bazar", a sort of marketplace for job seekers and the people recruiters?

Answer- Delhi

