Current Affairs 2020 For Aug 2 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1.Who is the author of the book 'The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World'?
2. Which state approved the new Industrial Policy for 2020-2025 that aims to attract Rs 5 lakh crore investment and create about 20 lakh employment over the next 5 years?
3. Annabella Allan Short (@Annie Ross) who passed away recently was known for her work in which field?
4. Nusrat Zaheer passed away in Saharanpur. He was a writer of which language?
5. Along with which country, India agree to expand the military ties during Defence Minister Dialogue in New Delhi?
6. Who has launched a mobile app Lyfas for detection & risk assessment of COVID 19 infected individuals?
7. John Saxon, best known for his role in "Enter the Dragon" (1973) starring Bruce Lee passed away at the age of 83. He was from which country?
8. The National Task Force on COVID-19 recently decided against using which drug in clinical management protocols?
9. Who is appointed as Prime Minister of Tunisia by Tunisian President Kais Saied to form govt in 1 month?
10. Indian Railways and this bank launched a Contactless Credit Card on RuPay Platform, recently.
11. Achyuta Rao, who succumbed to Covid-19 at a private hospital in the city in Hyderabad, belonged to which profession?
12. The Central Reserve Police Forces(CRPF)'s raising day is observed on which day?
13. What is the name of the mobile app launched by Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Earth Sciences in the event of14th Foundation day of the Ministry of Earth Sciences(MoES)?
14. India has built World's first-ever Electrified Rail Tunnel capable of running Double Stack Container Trains. In which state is it built?
15. According to the World Wildlife Crime Report, which two countries are the main source countries for shipments seized in international trade of tiger parts?
16. Mahdi Mohammed Gulaid is appointed as interim Prime Minister of which country?
17. India and the European Union (EU) exchanged Note Verbale to renew its Agreement on Scientific and Technological Cooperation for how many years?
18. Which former RBI Deputy Governer is the author of the book 'Quest for Restoring Financial Stability in India'?
19. The Sree Sree Joykali Matar temple is in which country?
20. Who chaired the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Health Minister's Digital Meet held at Nirman Bhawan, Delhi on July 24, 2020?
21. The theme of the 2020 World Hepatitis Day is --------------.
22. Which state/UT has issued the certificate of geographical indication (GI) registration for saffron?
23. The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology(DIAT) has developed the Medical Bed Isolation System to fight against COVID-19. It was named as;
24. Who will head the 10-member ICC in the aviation ministry?
25. Andrej Plenkovic who has got the approval of parliament for forming the new government by winning the most parliamentary seats in the general election is Prime Minister of which country?
26. According to the Central Water Commission, reservoirs have how much water as compared to that of 2019?
27. Which of the following become World's first Large Scale Chemical Production Plant to completely run on Renewable Energy?
28. Which IIM has developed a wearable hand band Known as the "Veli Band?
29. Q13 160th Income Tax day or Aaykar Diwas was celebrated on which date?
30. Which state/UT has launched the portal named as "Rozgar Bazar", a sort of marketplace for job seekers and the people recruiters?
1. Who is the author of the book 'The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World'?
Answer- Dr S Jaishankar
2. Which state approved the new Industrial Policy for 2020-2025 that aims to attract Rs 5 lakh crore investment and create about 20 lakh employment over the next 5 years?
Answer- Karnataka
3. Annabella Allan Short (@Annie Ross) who passed away recently was known for her work in which field?
Answer- Entertainment
4. Nusrat Zaheer passed away in Saharanpur. He was a writer of which language?
Answer- Urdu
5. Along with which country, India agree to expand the military ties during Defence Minister Dialogue in New Delhi?
Answer- Indonesia
6. Who has launched a mobile app Lyfas for detection & risk assessment of COVID 19 infected individuals?
Answer- Acculi Labs
7. John Saxon, best known for his role in "Enter the Dragon" (1973) starring Bruce Lee passed away at the age of 83. He was from which country?
Answer- United States of America
8. The National Task Force on COVID-19 recently decided against using which drug in clinical management protocols?
Answer- Itolizumab
9. Who is appointed as Prime Minister of Tunisia by Tunisian President Kais Saied to form govt in 1 month?
Answer- Hichem Mechichi
10. Indian Railways and this bank launched a Contactless Credit Card on RuPay Platform, recently.
Answer- SBI
11. Achyuta Rao, who succumbed to Covid-19 at a private hospital in the city in Hyderabad, belonged to which profession?
Answer- Child-rights activist
12. The Central Reserve Police Forces(CRPF)'s raising day is observed on which day?
Answer- 27 July
13. What is the name of the mobile app launched by Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Earth Sciences in the event of14th Foundation day of the Ministry of Earth Sciences(MoES)?
Answer- MAUSAM
14. India has built World's first-ever Electrified Rail Tunnel capable of running Double Stack Container Trains. In which state is it built?
Answer- Haryana
15. According to the World Wildlife Crime Report, which two countries are the main source countries for shipments seized in international trade of tiger parts?
Answer- Thailand and India
16. Mahdi Mohammed Gulaid is appointed as interim Prime Minister of which country?
Answer- Somalia
17. India and the European Union (EU) exchanged Note Verbale to renew its Agreement on Scientific and Technological Cooperation for how many years?
Answer- 5
18. Which former RBI Deputy Governer is the author of the book 'Quest for Restoring Financial Stability in India'?
Answer- Viral V.Acharya
19. The Sree Sree Joykali Matar temple is in which country?
Answer- Bangladesh
20. Who chaired the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Health Minister's Digital Meet held at Nirman Bhawan, Delhi on July 24, 2020?
Answer- Mikhail Murashko
21. The theme of the 2020 World Hepatitis Day is;
Answer- Find the Missing Millions
22. Which state/UT has issued the certificate of geographical indication (GI) registration for saffron?
Answer- J&K
23. The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology(DIAT) has developed the Medical Bed Isolation System to fight against COVID-19. It was named as;
Answer- Aashray
24. Who will head the 10-member ICC in the aviation ministry?
Answer- Amber Dubey
25. Andrej Plenkovic who has got the approval of parliament for forming the new government by winning the most parliamentary seats in the general election is Prime Minister of which country?
Answer- Croatia
26. According to the Central Water Commission, reservoirs have how much water as compared to that of 2019?
Answer- 155% more
27. Which of the following become World's first Large Scale Chemical Production Plant to completely run on Renewable Energy?
Answer- SABIC
28. Which IIM has developed a wearable hand band Known as the "Veli Band?
Answer- IIM- Kozhikode
29. Q13 160th Income Tax day or Aaykar Diwas was celebrated on which date?
Answer- 24 July
30. Which state/UT has launched the portal named as "Rozgar Bazar", a sort of marketplace for job seekers and the people recruiters?
Answer- Delhi
