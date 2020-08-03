Current Affairs 2020 For Aug 03 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today.
However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. What is the name of the new high-resolution mapping satellite sent by China into space through Long March-4B carrier rocket?
2. Which pharma company seeks permission from DGCI for 'phase 2&3' clinical trials of Oxford vaccine under the brand name "Covishield" in India?
3. Which Indian climate activist becomes a member of Antonio Guterres's new Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change?
4. World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated every year on which date?
5. The Union Cabinet approves MoU between India and __________ on the Traditional System of Medicine and Homeopathy.
6. The scheme for Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks, which has been approved by the Government of India (GoI) on March 2020 was launched to create how many bulk drug parks in India in 4 years?
7. The International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystems is celebrated worldwide on which date?
8. Who launched the Bureau of Indian Standard's Mobile App, 'BIS-Care' recently?
9. The Chauk Chauraha road is renamed by the Lucknow municipal corporation in the memory of whom?
10. World Health Organisations(WHOs) World Hepatitis Day is annually observed on which date?
11. Which general insurance company launched a crop insurance campaign,'Bohot Zaroori Hai' for farmers in Maharashtra and Karnataka?
12. In which country India is going to set up solar power plants under the aegis of International Solar Alliance(ISA) NTPC Ltd?
13. Name the group which has launched the generic Favipiravir in India under the brand 'Favivir' to treat Covid-19 infected patients.
14. Who is appointed as a member of the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) that deals with the violation of environment rules?
15. Under which Yojana Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributed 100 electric potters wheels to 100 trained artisans of Gujarat?
16. Indian railways have handed over the specifically modified 10 railway broad gauge locomotives to which country (July 2020)?
17. Which of the following won the 1st 'Gussies' electric boat awards which are officially known as Gustave Trouve Award?
18. Who is the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, who has announced that the Central Government in collaboration with the World Bank has decided to convert the area of ravines in the region of the Gwalior-Chambal belt of Madhya Pradesh into a cultivable man?
19. Who is appointed as the new Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive officer (CEO) of the Tata American International Assurance (AIA)?
20. Olivia de Havilland two-times Oscar Winner died at the age of 104 in Paris, France. For which movie she won her first Oscar award?
21. PM Modi virtually launched high throughput COVID-19 testing facilities at which Indian cities?
22. Who has launched an innovation contest 'Dare to Dream 2.0' for innovators and startups?
23. Indian railways set the target to use Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tag for tracking wagons by which year?
24. ASTROS is the mission of which space agency?
25. Who has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the project development opportunities in the Compressed Biogas (CBG) value chain in India?
26. What was the theme of the Air Force Commanders Conference(AFCC)held at the Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan), New Delhi?
27. Indian Oil Corporation(IOC) has formed an equal(50:50) Joint Venture(JV) with which country's company to manufacture and market high-quality innovative bitumen derivatives?
28. 2020 was held virtually for the first time amid COVID-19 between which two countries?
29. Which Indian bank provided liquidity support of USD 16.20 million as a COVID-relief for the Government of Maldives to overcome liquidity shortage?
30. Who is the author of the book 'The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World'?
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. What is the name of the new high-resolution mapping satellite sent by China into space through Long March-4B carrier rocket?
Answer- Ziyuan III
2. Which pharma company seeks permission from DGCI for 'phase 2&3' clinical trials of Oxford vaccine under the brand name "Covishield" in India?
Answer- Serum Institute of India
3. Which Indian climate activist becomes a member of Antonio Guterres's new Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change?
Answer- Archana Soreng
4. World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated every year on which date?
Answer- 28 July
5. The Union Cabinet approves MoU between India and __________ on the Traditional System of Medicine and Homeopathy.
Answer- Zimbabwe
6. The scheme for Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks, which has been approved by the Government of India (GoI) on March 2020 was launched to create how many bulk drug parks in India in 4 years?
Answer- 3
7. The International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystems is celebrated worldwide on which date?
Answer- 26 July
8. Who launched the Bureau of Indian Standard's Mobile App, 'BIS-Care' recently?
Answer- Ram Vilas Paswan
9. The Chauk Chauraha road is renamed by the Lucknow municipal corporation in the memory of whom?
Answer- Lalji Tandon
10. World Health Organisations(WHOs) World Hepatitis Day is annually observed on which date?
Answer- 28 July
11. Which general insurance company launched a crop insurance campaign,'Bohot Zaroori Hai' for farmers in Maharashtra and Karnataka?
Answer- Bharti AXA General Insurance
12. In which country India is going to set up solar power plants under the aegis of International Solar Alliance(ISA) NTPC Ltd?
Answer- Sri Lanka
13. Name the group which has launched the generic Favipiravir in India under the brand 'Favivir' to treat Covid-19 infected patients.
Answer- Hetero
14. Who is appointed as a member of the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) that deals with the violation of environment rules?
Answer- Anil Kumar Jha
15. Under which Yojana Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributed 100 electric potters wheels to 100 trained artisans of Gujarat?
Answer- Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana
16. Indian railways have handed over the specifically modified 10 railway broad gauge locomotives to which country (July 2020)?
Answer- Bangladesh
17. Which of the following won the 1st 'Gussies' electric boat awards which are officially known as Gustave Trouve Award?
Answer- Aditya Solar Ferry
18. Who is the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, who has announced that the Central Government in collaboration with the World Bank has decided to convert the area of ravines in the region of the Gwalior-Chambal belt of Madhya Pradesh into a cultivable man?
Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar
19. Who is appointed as the new Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive officer (CEO) of the Tata American International Assurance (AIA)?
Answer- Naveen Tahilyani
20. Olivia de Havilland two-times Oscar Winner died at the age of 104 in Paris, France. For which movie she won her first Oscar award?
Answer- To Each His Own
21. PM Modi virtually launched high throughput COVID-19 testing facilities at which Indian cities?
Answer- All of the above
22. Who has launched an innovation contest 'Dare to Dream 2.0' for innovators and startups.----------.
Answer- DRDO
23. Indian railways set the target to use Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tag for tracking wagons by which year?
Answer- 2022
24. ASTROS is the mission of which space agency?
Answer- National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)
25. Who has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the project development opportunities in the Compressed Biogas (CBG) value chain in India?
Answer- GAIL (India) limited
26. What was the theme of the Air Force Commanders Conference(AFCC)held at the Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan), New Delhi?
Answer- IAF in the Next Decade
27. Indian Oil Corporation(IOC) has formed an equal(50:50) Joint Venture(JV) with which country's company to manufacture and market high-quality innovative bitumen derivatives?
Answer- France
28. 2020 was held virtually for the first time amid COVID-19 between which two countries?
Answer- India and the United Kingdom
29. Which Indian bank provided liquidity support of USD 16.20 million as a COVID-relief for the Government of Maldives to overcome liquidity shortage?
Answer- SBI
30. Who is the author of the book 'The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World'?
Answer- Dr S Jaishankar
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs