Current Affairs 2020 For Aug 03 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for August 03, 2020

1. What is the name of the new high-resolution mapping satellite sent by China into space through Long March-4B carrier rocket?

Tiangong-2

Ziyuan III

TanSat

Tianlian I

2. Which pharma company seeks permission from DGCI for 'phase 2&3' clinical trials of Oxford vaccine under the brand name "Covishield" in India?

Indian Immunologicals

Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited

Serum Institute of India

Bharat Biotech

3. Which Indian climate activist becomes a member of Antonio Guterres's new Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change?

Sunita Narain

Archana Soreng

Sugathakumari

Arun Krishnamurthy

4. World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated every year on which date?

24 July

27 July

25 July

28 July

5. The Union Cabinet approves MoU between India and __________ on the Traditional System of Medicine and Homeopathy.

Zimbabwe

Monaco

Poland

Sweden

6. The scheme for Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks, which has been approved by the Government of India (GoI) on March 2020 was launched to create how many bulk drug parks in India in 4 years?

2

6

4

3

7. The International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystems is celebrated worldwide on which date?

24 July

25 July

27 July

26 July

8. Who launched the Bureau of Indian Standard's Mobile App, 'BIS-Care' recently?

Narendra Modi

Nitin Gadkari

Amit Shah

Ram Vilas Paswan

9. The Chauk Chauraha road is renamed by the Lucknow municipal corporation in the memory of whom?

Arun Jaitley

Syama Prasad Mukherjee

Sushma Swaraj

Lalji Tandon

10. World Health Organisations(WHOs) World Hepatitis Day is annually observed on which date?

24 July

27 July

28 July

26 July

11. Which general insurance company launched a crop insurance campaign,'Bohot Zaroori Hai' for farmers in Maharashtra and Karnataka?

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

Bharti AXA General Insurance

New India Assurance

United India General Insurance

12. In which country India is going to set up solar power plants under the aegis of International Solar Alliance(ISA) NTPC Ltd?

Bagladesh

Nepal

Sri Lanka

Bhutan

13. Name the group which has launched the generic Favipiravir in India under the brand 'Favivir' to treat Covid-19 infected patients.

Lupin

Cipla

Sun

Hetero

14. Who is appointed as a member of the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) that deals with the violation of environment rules?

Sanjay Aggarwal

Subodh Prasad

Anil Kumar Jha

Ramesh Sinha

15. Under which Yojana Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributed 100 electric potters wheels to 100 trained artisans of Gujarat?

PM Rojgar Yojana

Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana

Kumhar rojgar Yojana

Shramik Sashaktikaran Yojana

16. Indian railways have handed over the specifically modified 10 railway broad gauge locomotives to which country (July 2020)?

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

Nepal

Thailand

17. Which of the following won the 1st 'Gussies' electric boat awards which are officially known as Gustave Trouve Award?

Ellen e-Ferry

Aditya Solar Ferry

Green City Ferries

SeaBubbles

18. Who is the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, who has announced that the Central Government in collaboration with the World Bank has decided to convert the area of ravines in the region of the Gwalior-Chambal belt of Madhya Pradesh into a cultivable man?

Narendra Singh Tomar

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Ramvilas Paswan

Ravi Shankar Prasad

19. Who is appointed as the new Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive officer (CEO) of the Tata American International Assurance (AIA)?

Naveen Tahilyani

Rishi Srivastava

PR Jaishankar

S. S. Mallikarjuna Rao

20. Olivia de Havilland two-times Oscar Winner died at the age of 104 in Paris, France. For which movie she won her first Oscar award?

Captain Blood

The adventures of Robin Hood

To Each His Own

The Heiress

21. PM Modi virtually launched high throughput COVID-19 testing facilities at which Indian cities?

Mumbai

Noida

Kolkata

All of the above

22. Who has launched an innovation contest 'Dare to Dream 2.0' for innovators and startups?

DRDO

SSC

Ordnance Factory Board

HAL

23. Indian railways set the target to use Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tag for tracking wagons by which year?

2023

2022

2025

2021

24. ASTROS is the mission of which space agency?

China National Space Administration (CNSA)

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

25. Who has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the project development opportunities in the Compressed Biogas (CBG) value chain in India?

NHPC Limited

GAIL (India) limited

NBCC (India) Limited

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)

26. What was the theme of the Air Force Commanders Conference(AFCC)held at the Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan), New Delhi?

AirPower in the 2040s

Connecting all space people

Synergizing, Strengthening, Sustaining

IAF in the Next Decade

27. Indian Oil Corporation(IOC) has formed an equal(50:50) Joint Venture(JV) with which country's company to manufacture and market high-quality innovative bitumen derivatives?

United Kingdom

Russia

USA

France

28. 2020 was held virtually for the first time amid COVID-19 between which two countries?

India and the United Kingdom

India and USA

The United Kingdom and the USA

Japan and India

29. Which Indian bank provided liquidity support of USD 16.20 million as a COVID-relief for the Government of Maldives to overcome liquidity shortage?

Canara Bank

Bank of Baroda

Punjab National Bank

SBI

30. Who is the author of the book 'The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World'?

Dr S Jaishankar

Raj Nath Singh

Amit Shah

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. What is the name of the new high-resolution mapping satellite sent by China into space through Long March-4B carrier rocket?

Answer- Ziyuan III

2. Which pharma company seeks permission from DGCI for 'phase 2&3' clinical trials of Oxford vaccine under the brand name "Covishield" in India?

Answer- Serum Institute of India

3. Which Indian climate activist becomes a member of Antonio Guterres's new Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change?

Answer- Archana Soreng

4. World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated every year on which date?

Answer- 28 July

5. The Union Cabinet approves MoU between India and __________ on the Traditional System of Medicine and Homeopathy.

Answer- Zimbabwe

6. The scheme for Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks, which has been approved by the Government of India (GoI) on March 2020 was launched to create how many bulk drug parks in India in 4 years?

Answer- 3

7. The International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystems is celebrated worldwide on which date?

Answer- 26 July

8. Who launched the Bureau of Indian Standard's Mobile App, 'BIS-Care' recently?

Answer- Ram Vilas Paswan

9. The Chauk Chauraha road is renamed by the Lucknow municipal corporation in the memory of whom?

Answer- Lalji Tandon

10. World Health Organisations(WHOs) World Hepatitis Day is annually observed on which date?

Answer- 28 July

11. Which general insurance company launched a crop insurance campaign,'Bohot Zaroori Hai' for farmers in Maharashtra and Karnataka?

Answer- Bharti AXA General Insurance

12. In which country India is going to set up solar power plants under the aegis of International Solar Alliance(ISA) NTPC Ltd?

Answer- Sri Lanka

13. Name the group which has launched the generic Favipiravir in India under the brand 'Favivir' to treat Covid-19 infected patients.

Answer- Hetero

14. Who is appointed as a member of the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) that deals with the violation of environment rules?

Answer- Anil Kumar Jha

15. Under which Yojana Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributed 100 electric potters wheels to 100 trained artisans of Gujarat?

Answer- Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana

16. Indian railways have handed over the specifically modified 10 railway broad gauge locomotives to which country (July 2020)?

Answer- Bangladesh

17. Which of the following won the 1st 'Gussies' electric boat awards which are officially known as Gustave Trouve Award?

Answer- Aditya Solar Ferry

18. Who is the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, who has announced that the Central Government in collaboration with the World Bank has decided to convert the area of ravines in the region of the Gwalior-Chambal belt of Madhya Pradesh into a cultivable man?

Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar

19. Who is appointed as the new Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive officer (CEO) of the Tata American International Assurance (AIA)?

Answer- Naveen Tahilyani

20. Olivia de Havilland two-times Oscar Winner died at the age of 104 in Paris, France. For which movie she won her first Oscar award?

Answer- To Each His Own

21. PM Modi virtually launched high throughput COVID-19 testing facilities at which Indian cities?

Answer- All of the above

22. Who has launched an innovation contest 'Dare to Dream 2.0' for innovators and startups.----------.

Answer- DRDO

23. Indian railways set the target to use Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tag for tracking wagons by which year?

Answer- 2022

24. ASTROS is the mission of which space agency?

Answer- National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

25. Who has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the project development opportunities in the Compressed Biogas (CBG) value chain in India?

Answer- GAIL (India) limited

26. What was the theme of the Air Force Commanders Conference(AFCC)held at the Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan), New Delhi?

Answer- IAF in the Next Decade

27. Indian Oil Corporation(IOC) has formed an equal(50:50) Joint Venture(JV) with which country's company to manufacture and market high-quality innovative bitumen derivatives?

Answer- France

28. 2020 was held virtually for the first time amid COVID-19 between which two countries?

Answer- India and the United Kingdom

29. Which Indian bank provided liquidity support of USD 16.20 million as a COVID-relief for the Government of Maldives to overcome liquidity shortage?

Answer- SBI

30. Who is the author of the book 'The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World'?

Answer- Dr S Jaishankar

