Current Affairs 2020 For Aug 4 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for August 04, 2020

1.Which state government has renamed 'Bilung' village after popular folk song 'Rangabati'?

Odisha

Manipal

Tripura

Assam

2. Which is India's 1st Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approved drone training school?

Madras Flying Club

Banasthali Vidyapith Gliding Flying Club

Academy of Carver Aviation

Bombay Flying Club

3. Who is appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Paytm Money?

Sahil Sridhar

Ajay Yadav

Pravin Jadhav

Varun Sridhar

4. Which edition of 'All India Tiger Estimation-2018, report was released by Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar?

4th

3rd

5th

2nd

5. Which pharma company seeks permission from DGCI for 'phase 2&3' clinical trials of Oxford vaccine under the brand name "Covishield" in India?

Indian Immunologicals

Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited

Serum Institute of India

Bharat Biotech

6. World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated every year on which date?

24 July

27 July

25 July

28 July

7. Ministry of Human Resource Development has been renamed as Ministry of Education. Who is current Union Minister for Human Resource Development?

Narendra Modi

Smriti Irani

Amit shah

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

8. Who is honoured with Karamveer Chakra Award from UN and ICONGO?

Sunita Narain

Archana Soreng

Sugathakumari

Sunil ydv SS

9. The scheme for Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks, which has been approved by the Government of India (GoI) on March 2020 was launched to create how many bulk drug parks in India in 4 years?

2

6

4

3

10. Which state government announced "Chief Minister's Entrepreneurship Development Programme" to address working capital shortage (July 2020)?

Maharastra

Andhra Pradesh

Kerala

Odisha

11. UK India Business Council (UKIBC) signed MoU with which state government to strengthen industrial development ?

Punjab

Gujarat

Rajasthan

Haryana

12. Who unveiled the book titled "Padi Bhavajaalalu", Telugu version of Ten Ideologies book authored by former Union Minister Late S Jaipal Reddy?

Venkaiah Naidu

Narendra Modi

Ram Nath Kovind

Amit Shah

13. Who launched the Bureau of Indian Standard's Mobile App, 'BIS-Care' recently?

Narendra Modi

Nitin Gadkari

Amit Shah

Ram Vilas Paswan

14. International tiger day observed is annually observed on which date?

24 July

29 July

28 July

26 July

15. World Health Organisations(WHOs) World Hepatitis Day is annually observed on which date?

24 July

27 July

28 July

26 July

16. Which country is going to host the 6th annual meeting of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in 2021?

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

UAE

Australia

17. Who has been appointed as the MD & group CEO of ICRA Limited recently?

M. Ravichandran

S. Sitaraman

N. Sivaraman

Naresh Takkar

18. In which country India is going to set up solar power plants under the aegis of International Solar Alliance(ISA) NTPC Ltd ?

Bagladesh

Nepal

Sri Lanka

Bhutan

19. World In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) day is observed every year on which date?

24 July

27 July

25 July

28 July

20.. The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the National Education Policy 2020. It has a target of Gross Enrollment Ratio of how many per cent by 2035?

50

25

60

75

21. What is the name of the organization which launched 'Dare to Dream 2.0' contest for innovators and startups?

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC)

National Informatics Centre (NIC)

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

22. Who is appointed as a member of the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) that deals with the violation of environment rules?

Sanjay Aggarwal

Subodh Prasad

Anil Kumar Jha

Ramesh Sinha

23. Which edition of the annual meeting of the board of governors of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) held recently?

3rd

2nd

5th

4th

24. Indian railways have handed over the specifically modified 10 railway broad gauge locomotives to which country (July 2020)?

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

Nepal

Thailand

25. Veteran Bollywood actor Kumkum passed away at the age of 86 who starred in the first Bhojpuri film. What is the name of the first Bhojpuri film?

Ganga Kinare Mora Gaon

Ganga Maiyya Tohe Piyari Chadhaibo

Sampoorna Tirth Yatra

Chandwa ke take Chakor

26. Who authored the book named "Burnt Sugar" or "Girl in White Cotton"?

Rahul Mahajan

Kritika Pandey

Avni Doshi

Tulika Mehrotra

27. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare announced that the Central Government in collaboration with the World Bank has decided to convert the area of ravines in the region of Gwalior-Chambal belt of Madhya Pradesh into cultivable land. Who is Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare?

Narendra Singh Tomar

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Ramvilas Paswan

Ravi Shankar Prasad

28. How much amount was approved by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to India to support COVID-19 response (Financed by Japan)?

USD 1.5 Million

USD 3 Million

USD 5 Million

USD 2 Million

29. What is the name of first manhole cleaning robot inaugurated in Guwahati?

BANDIKOOT

BANDICOOT

BANDACOOT

BANDICOOT

30. The Power Finance Corporation signed an agreement with which IIT for training, research and Entrepreneurship Development (ED) in smart grid technology?

IIT Calcutta

IIT Delhi

IIT-Kanpur

IIT Madras

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Which state government has renamed 'Bilung' village after popular folk song 'Rangabati'?

Answer- Odisha

2. Which is India's 1st Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approved drone training school?

Answer- Bombay Flying Club

3. Who is appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Paytm Money?

Answer- Varun Sridhar

4. Which edition of 'All India Tiger Estimation-2018, report was released by Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar?

Answer- 4th

5. Which pharma company seeks permission from DGCI for 'phase 2&3' clinical trials of Oxford vaccine under brand name "Covishield" in India?

Answer- Serum Institute of India

6. World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated every year on which date?

Answer- 28 July

7. Ministry of Human Resource Development has been renamed as Ministry of Education. Who is current Union Minister for Human Resource Development?

Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

8. Who is honoured with Karamveer Chakra Award from UN and ICONGO?

Answer- Sunil ydv SS

9. The scheme for Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks, which has been approved by the Government of India (GoI) on March 2020 was launched to create how many bulk drug parks in India in 4 years?

Answer- 3

10. Which state government announced "Chief Minister's Entrepreneurship Development Programme" to address working capital shortage (July 2020)?

Answer- Kerala

11. UK India Business Council (UKIBC) signed MoU with which state government to strengthen industrial development ?

Answer- Gujarat

12. Who unveiled the book titled "Padi Bhavajaalalu", Telugu version of Ten Ideologies book authored by former Union Minister Late S Jaipal Reddy?

Answer- Venkaiah Naidu

13. Who launched the Bureau of Indian Standard's Mobile App, 'BIS-Care' recently?

Answer- Ram Vilas Paswan

14. International tiger day observed is annually observed on which date?

Answer- 29 July

15. World Health Organisations(WHOs) World Hepatitis Day is annually observed on which date?

Answer- 28 July

16. Which country is going to host the 6th annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in 2021?

Answer- UAE

17. Who has been appointed as the MD & group CEO of ICRA Limited recently?

Answer- N. Sivaraman

18. In which country India is going to set up solar power plants under the aegis of International Solar Alliance(ISA) NTPC Ltd?

Answer- Sri Lanka

19. World In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) day is observed every year on which date?

Answer- 25 July

20.. The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the National Education Policy 2020. It has a target of Gross Enrollment Ratio of how many per cent by 2035?

Answer- 50

21. What is the name of the organization which launched 'Dare to Dream 2.0' contest for innovators and startups?

Answer- Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

22. Who is appointed as a member of the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) that deals with the violation of environment rules?

Answer- Subodh Prasad

23. Which edition of the annual meeting of the board of governors of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) held recently?

Answer- 5th

24. Indian railways have handed over the specifically modified 10 railway broad gauge locomotives to which country (July 2020)?

Answer- Bangladesh

25. Veteran Bollywood actor Kumkum passed away at the age of 86 who starred in the first Bhojpuri film. What is the name of the first Bhojpuri film?

Answer- Ganga Maiyya Tohe Piyari Chadhaibo

26. Who authored the book named "Burnt Sugar" or "Girl in White Cotton"?

Answer- Avni Doshi

27. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare announced that the Central Government in collaboration with the World Bank has decided to convert the area of ravines in the region of Gwalior-Chambal belt of Madhya Pradesh into cultivable land. Who is Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare?

Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar

28. How much amount was approved by Asian Development Bank (ADB) to India to support COVID-19 response (Financed by Japan)?

Answer- USD 3 Million

29. What is the name of first manhole cleaning robot inaugurated in Guwahati?

Answer- BANDICOOT

30. The Power Finance Corporation signed an agreement with which IIT for training, research and Entrepreneurship Development (ED) in smart grid technology?

Answer- IIT-Kanpur

