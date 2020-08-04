Current Affairs 2020 For Aug 4 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1.Which state government has renamed 'Bilung' village after popular folk song 'Rangabati'?
2. Which is India's 1st Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approved drone training school?
3. Who is appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Paytm Money?
4. Which edition of 'All India Tiger Estimation-2018, report was released by Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar?
5. Which pharma company seeks permission from DGCI for 'phase 2&3' clinical trials of Oxford vaccine under the brand name "Covishield" in India?
6. World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated every year on which date?
7. Ministry of Human Resource Development has been renamed as Ministry of Education. Who is current Union Minister for Human Resource Development?
8. Who is honoured with Karamveer Chakra Award from UN and ICONGO?
9. The scheme for Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks, which has been approved by the Government of India (GoI) on March 2020 was launched to create how many bulk drug parks in India in 4 years?
10. Which state government announced "Chief Minister's Entrepreneurship Development Programme" to address working capital shortage (July 2020)?
11. UK India Business Council (UKIBC) signed MoU with which state government to strengthen industrial development ?
12. Who unveiled the book titled "Padi Bhavajaalalu", Telugu version of Ten Ideologies book authored by former Union Minister Late S Jaipal Reddy?
13. Who launched the Bureau of Indian Standard's Mobile App, 'BIS-Care' recently?
14. International tiger day observed is annually observed on which date?
15. World Health Organisations(WHOs) World Hepatitis Day is annually observed on which date?
16. Which country is going to host the 6th annual meeting of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in 2021?
17. Who has been appointed as the MD & group CEO of ICRA Limited recently?
18. In which country India is going to set up solar power plants under the aegis of International Solar Alliance(ISA) NTPC Ltd ?
19. World In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) day is observed every year on which date?
20.. The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the National Education Policy 2020. It has a target of Gross Enrollment Ratio of how many per cent by 2035?
21. What is the name of the organization which launched 'Dare to Dream 2.0' contest for innovators and startups?
22. Who is appointed as a member of the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) that deals with the violation of environment rules?
23. Which edition of the annual meeting of the board of governors of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) held recently?
24. Indian railways have handed over the specifically modified 10 railway broad gauge locomotives to which country (July 2020)?
25. Veteran Bollywood actor Kumkum passed away at the age of 86 who starred in the first Bhojpuri film. What is the name of the first Bhojpuri film?
26. Who authored the book named "Burnt Sugar" or "Girl in White Cotton"?
27. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare announced that the Central Government in collaboration with the World Bank has decided to convert the area of ravines in the region of Gwalior-Chambal belt of Madhya Pradesh into cultivable land. Who is Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare?
28. How much amount was approved by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to India to support COVID-19 response (Financed by Japan)?
29. What is the name of first manhole cleaning robot inaugurated in Guwahati?
30. The Power Finance Corporation signed an agreement with which IIT for training, research and Entrepreneurship Development (ED) in smart grid technology?
1. Which state government has renamed 'Bilung' village after popular folk song 'Rangabati'?
Answer- Odisha
2. Which is India's 1st Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approved drone training school?
Answer- Bombay Flying Club
3. Who is appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Paytm Money?
Answer- Varun Sridhar
4. Which edition of 'All India Tiger Estimation-2018, report was released by Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar?
Answer- 4th
5. Which pharma company seeks permission from DGCI for 'phase 2&3' clinical trials of Oxford vaccine under brand name "Covishield" in India?
Answer- Serum Institute of India
6. World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated every year on which date?
Answer- 28 July
7. Ministry of Human Resource Development has been renamed as Ministry of Education. Who is current Union Minister for Human Resource Development?
Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
8. Who is honoured with Karamveer Chakra Award from UN and ICONGO?
Answer- Sunil ydv SS
9. The scheme for Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks, which has been approved by the Government of India (GoI) on March 2020 was launched to create how many bulk drug parks in India in 4 years?
Answer- 3
10. Which state government announced "Chief Minister's Entrepreneurship Development Programme" to address working capital shortage (July 2020)?
Answer- Kerala
11. UK India Business Council (UKIBC) signed MoU with which state government to strengthen industrial development ?
Answer- Gujarat
12. Who unveiled the book titled "Padi Bhavajaalalu", Telugu version of Ten Ideologies book authored by former Union Minister Late S Jaipal Reddy?
Answer- Venkaiah Naidu
13. Who launched the Bureau of Indian Standard's Mobile App, 'BIS-Care' recently?
Answer- Ram Vilas Paswan
14. International tiger day observed is annually observed on which date?
Answer- 29 July
15. World Health Organisations(WHOs) World Hepatitis Day is annually observed on which date?
Answer- 28 July
16. Which country is going to host the 6th annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in 2021?
Answer- UAE
17. Who has been appointed as the MD & group CEO of ICRA Limited recently?
Answer- N. Sivaraman
18. In which country India is going to set up solar power plants under the aegis of International Solar Alliance(ISA) NTPC Ltd?
Answer- Sri Lanka
19. World In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) day is observed every year on which date?
Answer- 25 July
20.. The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the National Education Policy 2020. It has a target of Gross Enrollment Ratio of how many per cent by 2035?
Answer- 50
21. What is the name of the organization which launched 'Dare to Dream 2.0' contest for innovators and startups?
Answer- Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)
22. Who is appointed as a member of the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) that deals with the violation of environment rules?
Answer- Subodh Prasad
23. Which edition of the annual meeting of the board of governors of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) held recently?
Answer- 5th
24. Indian railways have handed over the specifically modified 10 railway broad gauge locomotives to which country (July 2020)?
Answer- Bangladesh
25. Veteran Bollywood actor Kumkum passed away at the age of 86 who starred in the first Bhojpuri film. What is the name of the first Bhojpuri film?
Answer- Ganga Maiyya Tohe Piyari Chadhaibo
26. Who authored the book named "Burnt Sugar" or "Girl in White Cotton"?
Answer- Avni Doshi
27. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare announced that the Central Government in collaboration with the World Bank has decided to convert the area of ravines in the region of Gwalior-Chambal belt of Madhya Pradesh into cultivable land. Who is Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare?
Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar
28. How much amount was approved by Asian Development Bank (ADB) to India to support COVID-19 response (Financed by Japan)?
Answer- USD 3 Million
29. What is the name of first manhole cleaning robot inaugurated in Guwahati?
Answer- BANDICOOT
30. The Power Finance Corporation signed an agreement with which IIT for training, research and Entrepreneurship Development (ED) in smart grid technology?
Answer- IIT-Kanpur
