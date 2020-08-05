Current Affairs 2020 For Aug 05 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for August 05, 2020

1. Who has become No.1 all-rounder in latest ICC test ranking?

Jason Holder

Ravindra Jadeja

Ben Stokes

Pat Cummins

2. UN's International day of friendship is observed every year on which date?

29 July

27 July

30 July

28 July

3. Who represented India at the 6th BRICS Environment Ministers' Meeting?

Narendra Modi

Prakash Javadekar

Rajnath Singh

Harsh Vardhan

4. Ministry of Human Resource Development has been renamed as Ministry of Education. Who is the current Union Minister for Human Resource Development?

Narendra Modi

Smriti Irani

Amit shah

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

5. Which world organization along with Pure Earth released the report titled "The Toxic Truth: Children's Exposure to Lead Pollution Undermines a Generation of Future Potential"?

International Monetary Fund (IMF)

United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)

United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF)

Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)

6. Who released the e-book titled 'Standard Treatment Guidelines for the Management of Substance Use Disorders and Behavioural Addictions'?

Prakash Javadekar

Narendra Modi

Harsh Vardhan

Narendra Singh Tomar

7. World In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) day is observed every year on which date?

24 July

27 July

25 July

28 July

8. The Underground Ballistic Missiles during 'Great Prophet 14' Military Exercise was launched by ---------------.

China

Israel

Iran

Russia

9. Rajat Bhatia, who announced retirement recently is associated with which sport?

Tennis

Badminton

Cricket

Squash

10. The Power Finance Corporation signed an agreement with which IIT for training, research and Entrepreneurship Development (ED) in smart grid technology?

IIT Calcutta

IIT Delhi

IIT-Kanpur

IIT Madras

11. Somendra Nath Mitra who passed away in July 2020 is the former Lok Sabha MP from which state?

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Odisha

West Bengal

12. What is the name of first manhole cleaning robot inaugurated in Guwahati?

BANDIKOOT

BANDICOOT

BANDACOOT

BANDICOOT

13. Name the Indian wrestler has been appointed as a deputy director in the Sports and Youth Affairs Department of Haryana ---------.

Gita Phogat

Sakshi Mallik

Vinesh Phogat

Babita Phogat

14. The 1st five of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France landed at which airbase station of Indian Air Force?

Ambala AFS

Awantipur AFS

Adampur AFS

Amritsar AFS

15. Who authored the book named "Burnt Sugar" or "Girl in White Cotton"?

Rahul Mahajan

Kritika Pandey

Avni Doshi

Tulika Mehrotra

16. Which state government has approved ADB-funded Rs 1,000 crore project for farmers?

Madhya Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Telangana

Maharashtra

17. Which country is going to host the 6th annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in 2021?

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

UAE

Australia

18. The India-Indonesia defence ministers dialogue was held at which city?

Jakarta

New Delhi

Mumbai

Bengaluru

19. The union cabinet approved MoU between India and which country on cooperation in the field of Traditional Systems of Medicine and Homeopathy?

South Africa

Zimbabwe

Botswana

Zambia

20. Which company has collaborated with Fiserv, In for digital transformation?

IOB Financial Solutions Limited

SBI Financial Solutions Limited

PNB Financial Solutions Limited

BOB Financial Solutions Limited

21. Wisden Trophy tournament between England and West Indies retired recently. Which trophy which will replace Wisden trophy?

Richards-Botham Trophy

Ambrose-Gooch Trophy

Lara-Anderson Trophy

Llyod-Barnes Trophy

22. Which state government announced "Chief Minister's Entrepreneurship Development Programme" to address working capital shortage (July 2020)?

Maharashtra

Andhra Pradesh

Kerala

Odisha

23. Narendra Modi along with Pravind Jugnauth inaugurated the supreme court building of which country (July 2020)?

Maldives

Nepal

Mauritius

Bangladesh

24. Who unveiled the book titled "Padi Bhavajaalalu", Telugu version of Ten Ideologies book authored by former Union Minister Late S Jaipal Reddy?

Venkaiah Naidu

Narendra Modi

Ram Nath Kovind

Amit Shah

25. Which course will be discontinued as per National Education Policy (NEP) 2020?

M. Com

M. Ed

M. Phil

MBA

26. Which edition of 'All India Tiger Estimation-2018, the report was released by Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar?

4th

3rd

5th

2nd

27. World day against trafficking in persons was observed on ---------------.

July 30

July 31

July 29

Aug 1

28. Which country has released its first list of verified news portals?

Nepal

Bangladesh

Myanmar

Pakistan

29. ADB approves USD __________ million to India to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

3 Million

2 Million

5 Million

8 Million

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Who has become No.1 all-rounder in latest ICC test ranking?

Answer- Ben Stokes

2. UN's International day of friendship is observed every year on which date?

Answer- 30 July

3. Who represented India at the 6th BRICS Environment Ministers' Meeting?

Answer- Prakash Javadekar

4. Ministry of Human Resource Development has been renamed as Ministry of Education. Who is the current Union Minister for Human Resource Development?

Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

5. Which world organization along with Pure Earth released the report titled "The Toxic Truth: Children's Exposure to Lead Pollution Undermines a Generation of Future Potential"?

Answer- United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF)

6. Who released the e-book titled 'Standard Treatment Guidelines for the Management of Substance Use Disorders and Behavioural Addictions'?

Answer- Harsh Vardhan

7. World In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) day is observed every year on which date?

Answer- 25 July

8. The Underground Ballistic Missiles during 'Great Prophet 14' Military Exercise was launched by ---------------.

Answer- Iran

9. Rajat Bhatia, who announced retirement recently is associated with which sport?

Answer- Cricket

10. The Power Finance Corporation signed an agreement with which IIT for training, research and Entrepreneurship Development (ED) in smart grid technology?

Answer- IIT-Kanpur

11. Somendra Nath Mitra who passed away in July 2020 is the former Lok Sabha MP from which state?

Answer- West Bengal

12. What is the name of first manhole cleaning robot inaugurated in Guwahati?

Answer- BANDICOOT

13. Name the Indian wrestler has been appointed as a deputy director in the Sports and Youth Affairs Department of Haryana ---------.

Answer- Babita Phogat

14. The 1st five of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France landed at which airbase station of Indian Air Force?

Answer- Ambala AFS

15. Who authored the book named "Burnt Sugar" or "Girl in White Cotton"?

Answer- Avni Doshi

16. Which state government has approved ADB-funded Rs 1,000 crore project for farmers?

Answer- Maharashtra

17. Which country is going to host the 6th annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in 2021?

Answer- UAE

18. The India-Indonesia defence ministers dialogue was held at which city?

Answer- New Delhi

19. The union cabinet approved MoU between India and which country on cooperation in the field of Traditional Systems of Medicine and Homeopathy?

Answer- Zimbabwe

20. Which company has collaborated with Fiserv, In for digital transformation?

Answer- BOB Financial Solutions Limited

21. Wisden Trophy tournament between England and West Indies retired recently. Which trophy which will replace Wisden trophy?

Answer- Richards-Botham Trophy

22. Which state government announced "Chief Minister's Entrepreneurship Development Programme" to address working capital shortage (July 2020)?

Answer- Kerala

23. Narendra Modi along with Pravind Jugnauth inaugurated the supreme court building of which country (July 2020)?

Answer- Mauritius

24. Who unveiled the book titled "Padi Bhavajaalalu", Telugu version of Ten Ideologies book authored by former Union Minister Late S Jaipal Reddy?

Answer- Venkaiah Naidu

25. Which course will be discontinued as per National Education Policy (NEP) 2020?

Answer- M. Phil

26. Which edition of 'All India Tiger Estimation-2018, the report was released by Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar?

Answer- 4th

27. World day against trafficking in persons was observed on ---------------.

Answer- July 30

28. Which country has released its first list of verified news portals?

Answer- Bangladesh

29. ADB approves USD __________ million to India to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Answer- 3 Million

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs