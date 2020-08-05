Current Affairs 2020 For Aug 05 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
1. Who has become No.1 all-rounder in latest ICC test ranking?
2. UN's International day of friendship is observed every year on which date?
3. Who represented India at the 6th BRICS Environment Ministers' Meeting?
4. Ministry of Human Resource Development has been renamed as Ministry of Education. Who is the current Union Minister for Human Resource Development?
5. Which world organization along with Pure Earth released the report titled "The Toxic Truth: Children's Exposure to Lead Pollution Undermines a Generation of Future Potential"?
6. Who released the e-book titled 'Standard Treatment Guidelines for the Management of Substance Use Disorders and Behavioural Addictions'?
7. World In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) day is observed every year on which date?
8. The Underground Ballistic Missiles during 'Great Prophet 14' Military Exercise was launched by ---------------.
9. Rajat Bhatia, who announced retirement recently is associated with which sport?
10. The Power Finance Corporation signed an agreement with which IIT for training, research and Entrepreneurship Development (ED) in smart grid technology?
11. Somendra Nath Mitra who passed away in July 2020 is the former Lok Sabha MP from which state?
12. What is the name of first manhole cleaning robot inaugurated in Guwahati?
13. Name the Indian wrestler has been appointed as a deputy director in the Sports and Youth Affairs Department of Haryana ---------.
14. The 1st five of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France landed at which airbase station of Indian Air Force?
15. Who authored the book named "Burnt Sugar" or "Girl in White Cotton"?
16. Which state government has approved ADB-funded Rs 1,000 crore project for farmers?
17. Which country is going to host the 6th annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in 2021?
18. The India-Indonesia defence ministers dialogue was held at which city?
19. The union cabinet approved MoU between India and which country on cooperation in the field of Traditional Systems of Medicine and Homeopathy?
20. Which company has collaborated with Fiserv, In for digital transformation?
21. Wisden Trophy tournament between England and West Indies retired recently. Which trophy which will replace Wisden trophy?
22. Which state government announced "Chief Minister's Entrepreneurship Development Programme" to address working capital shortage (July 2020)?
23. Narendra Modi along with Pravind Jugnauth inaugurated the supreme court building of which country (July 2020)?
24. Who unveiled the book titled "Padi Bhavajaalalu", Telugu version of Ten Ideologies book authored by former Union Minister Late S Jaipal Reddy?
25. Which course will be discontinued as per National Education Policy (NEP) 2020?
26. Which edition of 'All India Tiger Estimation-2018, the report was released by Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar?
27. World day against trafficking in persons was observed on ---------------.
28. Which country has released its first list of verified news portals?
29. ADB approves USD __________ million to India to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.
1. Who has become No.1 all-rounder in latest ICC test ranking?
Answer- Ben Stokes
2. UN's International day of friendship is observed every year on which date?
Answer- 30 July
3. Who represented India at the 6th BRICS Environment Ministers' Meeting?
Answer- Prakash Javadekar
4. Ministry of Human Resource Development has been renamed as Ministry of Education. Who is the current Union Minister for Human Resource Development?
Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
5. Which world organization along with Pure Earth released the report titled "The Toxic Truth: Children's Exposure to Lead Pollution Undermines a Generation of Future Potential"?
Answer- United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF)
6. Who released the e-book titled 'Standard Treatment Guidelines for the Management of Substance Use Disorders and Behavioural Addictions'?
Answer- Harsh Vardhan
7. World In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) day is observed every year on which date?
Answer- 25 July
8. The Underground Ballistic Missiles during 'Great Prophet 14' Military Exercise was launched by ---------------.
Answer- Iran
9. Rajat Bhatia, who announced retirement recently is associated with which sport?
Answer- Cricket
10. The Power Finance Corporation signed an agreement with which IIT for training, research and Entrepreneurship Development (ED) in smart grid technology?
Answer- IIT-Kanpur
11. Somendra Nath Mitra who passed away in July 2020 is the former Lok Sabha MP from which state?
Answer- West Bengal
12. What is the name of first manhole cleaning robot inaugurated in Guwahati?
Answer- BANDICOOT
13. Name the Indian wrestler has been appointed as a deputy director in the Sports and Youth Affairs Department of Haryana ---------.
Answer- Babita Phogat
14. The 1st five of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France landed at which airbase station of Indian Air Force?
Answer- Ambala AFS
15. Who authored the book named "Burnt Sugar" or "Girl in White Cotton"?
Answer- Avni Doshi
16. Which state government has approved ADB-funded Rs 1,000 crore project for farmers?
Answer- Maharashtra
17. Which country is going to host the 6th annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in 2021?
Answer- UAE
18. The India-Indonesia defence ministers dialogue was held at which city?
Answer- New Delhi
19. The union cabinet approved MoU between India and which country on cooperation in the field of Traditional Systems of Medicine and Homeopathy?
Answer- Zimbabwe
20. Which company has collaborated with Fiserv, In for digital transformation?
Answer- BOB Financial Solutions Limited
21. Wisden Trophy tournament between England and West Indies retired recently. Which trophy which will replace Wisden trophy?
Answer- Richards-Botham Trophy
22. Which state government announced "Chief Minister's Entrepreneurship Development Programme" to address working capital shortage (July 2020)?
Answer- Kerala
23. Narendra Modi along with Pravind Jugnauth inaugurated the supreme court building of which country (July 2020)?
Answer- Mauritius
24. Who unveiled the book titled "Padi Bhavajaalalu", Telugu version of Ten Ideologies book authored by former Union Minister Late S Jaipal Reddy?
Answer- Venkaiah Naidu
25. Which course will be discontinued as per National Education Policy (NEP) 2020?
Answer- M. Phil
26. Which edition of 'All India Tiger Estimation-2018, the report was released by Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar?
Answer- 4th
27. World day against trafficking in persons was observed on ---------------.
Answer- July 30
28. Which country has released its first list of verified news portals?
Answer- Bangladesh
29. ADB approves USD __________ million to India to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.
Answer- 3 Million
