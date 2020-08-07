Current Affairs 2020 For August 07 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affair

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for August 07, 2020

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1.Which pair among the following returned from the International Space Station (ISS) at NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 test flight.

Answer- Bob Behnken, Doug Hurley

2. Which country has provisionally approved dexamethasone for COVID treatment?

Answer- Taiwan

3. Who launched ARHCs Knowledge Pack, Awaas App & E-Commerce Portal of NAREDCO?

Answer- Hardeep Singh Puri

4. Who is appointed as the MD and CEO of SBI Card?

Answer- Ashwini Kumar Tewari

5. Which State Forest department used a drone for aerial seeding to increase green cover in Aravallis?

Answer- Haryana

6. DARPG and this Institute Sign Agreement With MoD For Using AI, ML to Address Public Grievances.

Answer- IIT Kanpur

7. Dr Rajesh Kumar has been appointed as the Chief Secretary of this state.

Answer- Manipur

8. Who has approved Phase II+III clinical trials of Oxford University-Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine, COVISHIELD, in India?

Answer- DCGI

9. Who becomes the President of Guyana by succeeding David Arthur(), Granger?

Answer- Mohamed Irfaan Ali

10. A health assistant robot "Rakshak" was designed by __________ to avoid spreading of the COVID-19.

Answer- Mumbai Railway

11. Who won British Grand Prix 2020 at Silverstone, United Kingdom(UK)?

Answer- Lewis Hamilton

12. Ebrahim Alkazi who passed away recently is associated with which of the following department?

Answer- The film industry

13. Ministry of Human Resource Development has been renamed as Ministry of Education. Who is the current Union Minister for Human Resource Development?

Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

14. Which bank joins hands with 3 insurers to Provide Individual Short-Term Corona Kavach Policy?

Answer- Canara Bank

15. World In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) day is observed every year on which date?

Answer- 25 July

16. IIT Madras with Helyxon Developed First of Its Kind Remote Patient Monitoring Solution for this disease.

Answer- COVID-19

17. The Power Finance Corporation signed an agreement with which IIT for training, research and Entrepreneurship Development (ED) in smart grid technology?

Answer- IIT-Kanpur

18. RBI Approved Sashidhar Jagdishan as Next MD & CEO of which of the following Bank?

Answer- HDFC Bank

19. What is the name of first manhole cleaning robot inaugurated in Guwahati?

Answer- BANDICOOT

20. Which state government Signs MoU with Hindustan Unilever Ltd, P&G and ITC to Support Economic Empowerment of Women?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

21. Who authored the book named "Burnt Sugar" or "Girl in White Cotton"?

Answer- Avni Doshi

22. Which nation has become the first one in the Arab world to produce nuclear energy?

Answer- UAE

23. Which country is going to host the 6th annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in 2021?

Answer- UAE

24. US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to restrict the use of this visa?

Answer- H1B

25. The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the National Education Policy 2020. It has a target of Gross Enrollment Ratio of how many per cent by 2035?

Answer- 50

26. Name the Indian state which approves 5% Reservation in Judicial Service for MB?

Answer- Rajasthan

27. Which state government announced "Chief Minister's Entrepreneurship Development Programme" to address working capital shortage (July 2020)?

Answer- Kerala

28. India tie-up for new 8 Million Pounds Medicinal Research with which country?

Answer- UK

29. Who unveiled the book titled "Padi Bhavajaalalu", Telugu version of Ten Ideologies book authored by former Union Minister Late S Jaipal Reddy?

Answer- Venkaiah Naidu

30. Footballer Benedikt Howedes retires at 32 belongs to which country?

Answer- Germany

