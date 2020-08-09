Current Affairs 2020 For August 9 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affair

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for August 09, 2020

1. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has become the president of which country?

Suriname

Guyana

Brazil

Venezuela

2. Kamal Rani Varun who passed away in August 2020 is the cabinet minister of which state?

Madhya Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

Punjab

Haryana

3. Which country has provisionally approved dexamethasone for COVID treatment?

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

UK

4. Which company became the first independent power producer to fully commission the first three wind auctions held by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI)?

My Home Power private Limited

Shyam Indus Power Solutions Limited

Reliance Power Trading Limited

Sembcorp Energy India Limited

5. Who wrote the book named "Vishesh: Code to Win"?

Viswanathan Anand

Arunima Sinha

Mary Kom

Nirupama Yadav

6. Who is appointed as the MD and CEO of SBI Card?

Hardayal Prasad

Padmaja Chunduru

Karnam Sekar

Ashwini Kumar Tewari

7. Which state government launched a cybercrime awareness programme named 'E-Raksha Bandhan'?

Karnataka

Gujarat

Andhra Pradesh

Punjab

8. How much per cent reservation was given for More Backward Classes in state judicial service by Rajasthan government?

21%

7%

5%

3%

9. DARPG and this Institute Sign Agreement With MoD For Using AI, ML to Address Public Grievances.

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Guwahati

IIT Kanpur

IIT Mumbai

10. Which among the following department launched pan India 1000 SARS-CoV-2 RNA genome sequencing programme in collaboration with the national laboratories and clinical organization?

Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Department for Science and Technology

Department of Health and Family Welfare

Department of Biotechnology

11. Who has approved Phase II+III clinical trials of Oxford University-Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine, COVISHIELD, in India?

DARPG

CSIR

ICMR

DCGI

12. Amar Singh, who passed away recently belonged to which among the following industry?

Singer

Actor

Politician

News Editor

13. Which ministry in collaboration with MyGov conducts quiz competition on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat - Swatantra Bharat'?

Health and family welfare ministry

Defence ministry

Chemicals and Fertilizers ministry

Skill Development and Entrepreneurship ministry

14. A health assistant robot "Rakshak" was designed by __________ to avoid spreading of the COVID-19.

Mumbai Railway

Kolkata Railway

Delhi Metro

Hyderabad Metro

15. Who heads the expert committee formulated by International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) to suggest ways to develop the international retail businesses?

G. Srinivasan

Pradip Shah

Siddhartha Sengupta

Dipesh Shah

16. Which bank joins hands with 3 insurers to Provide Individual Short-Term Corona Kavach Policy?

HDFC Bank

State Bank of India

ICICI

Canara Bank

17. Which country is going to host the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020?

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Australia

New Zealand

18. IIT Madras with Helyxon Developed First of Its Kind Remote Patient Monitoring Solution for this disease.

COVID-19

Heart Disease

Cancer

Diabetes

19. Which company partnered with Innoviti Payment Solutions Pvt. Ltd to launch the new credit card Equated Monthly Installments offering on POS terminals?

PNB Financial Solutions Limited

IOB Financial Solutions Limited

SBI Financial Solutions Limited

BOB Financial Solutions Limited

20. RBI Approved Sashidhar Jagdishan as Next MD & CEO of which of the following Bank?

Karnataka Bank

HDFC Bank

ICICI Bank

Syndicate Bank

21. Rajesh Kumar has been appointed as the chief secretary of which state?

Meghalaya

Manipur

Assam

Gujarat

22. Which state government Signs MoU with Hindustan Unilever Ltd, P&G and ITC to Support Economic Empowerment of Women?

Kerala

Andhra Pradesh

Tamilnadu

Haryana

23. Who authored the book titled "Siyasat Mein Sadasyata" which was released by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar?

Chetan Bhagat

Rasheed Khan

Vijay Kumar Choudhary

Seema Mustafa

24. Which nation has become the first one in the Arab world to produce nuclear energy?

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Bahrain

Qatar

25. Who inaugurated Grand Finale of 4th edition of Smart India Hackathon-SIH (Software) 2020?

Harsh Vardan

Narendra Modi

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

Ram Nath Kovind

26. US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to restrict the use of this visa.

H1B

H14

K3

F2A

27. Ebrahim Alkazi who passed away recently is associated with which of the following department?

Sports

Film industry

Author

Scientist

28. Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare collaborated with Asian Development Bank & UNICEF for thermal screening at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport located at which city?

New Delhi

Kolkata

Mumbai

Hyderabad

29. In which country the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) plans to set up its own warehouse?

China

Russia

Vietnam

Tibet

30. In which country Women's World Team Squash Championship 2020 scheduled to be conducted?

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Beijing, China

Tokyo, Japan

Seoul, South Korea

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has become the president of which country?

Answer- Guyana

2. Kamal Rani Varun who passed away in August 2020 is the cabinet minister of which state?

Answer- Uttar Pradesh

3. Which country has provisionally approved dexamethasone for COVID treatment?

Answer- Taiwan

4. Which company became the first independent power producer to fully commission the first three wind auctions held by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI)?

Answer- Sembcorp Energy India Limited

5. Who wrote the book named "Vishesh: Code to Win"?

Answer- Nirupama Yadav

6. Who is appointed as the MD and CEO of SBI Card?

Answer- Ashwini Kumar Tewari

7. Which state government launched a cybercrime awareness programme named 'E-Raksha Bandhan'?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

8. How much per cent reservation was given for More Backward Classes in state judicial service by Rajasthan government?

Answer- 5%

9. DARPG and this Institute Sign Agreement With MoD For Using AI, ML to Address Public Grievances.

Answer- IIT Kanpur

10. Which among the following department launched pan India 1000 SARS-CoV-2 RNA genome sequencing programme in collaboration with the national laboratories and clinical organization?

Answer- Department of Biotechnology

11. Who has approved Phase II+III clinical trials of Oxford University-Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine, COVISHIELD, in India?

Answer- DCGI

12. Amar Singh, who passed away recently belonged to which among the following industry?

Answer- Politician

13. Which ministry in collaboration with MyGov conducts quiz competition on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat - Swatantra Bharat'?

Answer- Defence ministry

14. A health assistant robot "Rakshak" was designed by __________ to avoid spreading of the COVID-19

Answer- Mumbai Railway

15. Who heads the expert committee formulated by International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) to suggest ways to develop the international retail businesses?

Answer- Pradip Shah

16. Which bank join hands with 3 insurers to Provide Individual Short-Term Corona Kavach Policy?

Answer- Canara Bank

17. Which country is going to host the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020?

Answer- United Arab Emirates

18. IIT Madras with Helyxon Developed First of Its Kind Remote Patient Monitoring Solution for this disease.

Answer- COVID-19

19. Which company partnered with Innoviti Payment Solutions Pvt. Ltd to launch the new credit card Equated Monthly Installments offering on POS terminals?

Answer- BOB Financial Solutions Limited

20. RBI Approved Sashidhar Jagdishan as Next MD & CEO of which of the following Bank?

Answer- HDFC Bank

21. Rajesh Kumar has been appointed as the chief secretary of which state?

Answer- Manipur

22. Which state government Signs MoU with Hindustan Unilever Ltd, P&G and ITC to Support Economic Empowerment of Women?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

23. Who authored the book titled "Siyasat Mein Sadasyata" which was released by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar?

Answer- Vijay Kumar Choudhary

24. Which nation has become the first one in the Arab world to produce nuclear energy?

Answer- UAE

25. Who inaugurated Grand Finale of 4th edition of Smart India Hackathon-SIH (Software) 2020?

Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

26. US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to restrict the use of this visa

Answer- H1B

27. Ebrahim Alkazi who passed away recently is associated with which of the following department?

Answer- The film industry

28. Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare collaborated with Asian Development Bank & UNICEF for thermal screening at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport located at which city?

Answer- Hyderabad

29. In which country the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) plans to set up its own warehouse?

Answer- Vietnam

30. In which country Women's World Team Squash Championship 2020 scheduled to be conducted?

Answer- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

