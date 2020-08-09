Current Affairs 2020 For August 9 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affair

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
1. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has become the president of which country?
Answer- Guyana
2. Kamal Rani Varun who passed away in August 2020 is the cabinet minister of which state?
Answer- Uttar Pradesh
3. Which country has provisionally approved dexamethasone for COVID treatment?
Answer- Taiwan
4. Which company became the first independent power producer to fully commission the first three wind auctions held by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI)?
Answer- Sembcorp Energy India Limited
5. Who wrote the book named "Vishesh: Code to Win"?
Answer- Nirupama Yadav
6. Who is appointed as the MD and CEO of SBI Card?
Answer- Ashwini Kumar Tewari
7. Which state government launched a cybercrime awareness programme named 'E-Raksha Bandhan'?
Answer- Andhra Pradesh
8. How much per cent reservation was given for More Backward Classes in state judicial service by Rajasthan government?
Answer- 5%
9. DARPG and this Institute Sign Agreement With MoD For Using AI, ML to Address Public Grievances.
Answer- IIT Kanpur
10. Which among the following department launched pan India 1000 SARS-CoV-2 RNA genome sequencing programme in collaboration with the national laboratories and clinical organization?
Answer- Department of Biotechnology
11. Who has approved Phase II+III clinical trials of Oxford University-Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine, COVISHIELD, in India?
Answer- DCGI
12. Amar Singh, who passed away recently belonged to which among the following industry?
Answer- Politician
13. Which ministry in collaboration with MyGov conducts quiz competition on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat - Swatantra Bharat'?
Answer- Defence ministry
14. A health assistant robot "Rakshak" was designed by __________ to avoid spreading of the COVID-19
Answer- Mumbai Railway
15. Who heads the expert committee formulated by International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) to suggest ways to develop the international retail businesses?
Answer- Pradip Shah
16. Which bank join hands with 3 insurers to Provide Individual Short-Term Corona Kavach Policy?
Answer- Canara Bank
17. Which country is going to host the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020?
Answer- United Arab Emirates
18. IIT Madras with Helyxon Developed First of Its Kind Remote Patient Monitoring Solution for this disease.
Answer- COVID-19
19. Which company partnered with Innoviti Payment Solutions Pvt. Ltd to launch the new credit card Equated Monthly Installments offering on POS terminals?
Answer- BOB Financial Solutions Limited
20. RBI Approved Sashidhar Jagdishan as Next MD & CEO of which of the following Bank?
Answer- HDFC Bank
21. Rajesh Kumar has been appointed as the chief secretary of which state?
Answer- Manipur
22. Which state government Signs MoU with Hindustan Unilever Ltd, P&G and ITC to Support Economic Empowerment of Women?
Answer- Andhra Pradesh
23. Who authored the book titled "Siyasat Mein Sadasyata" which was released by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar?
Answer- Vijay Kumar Choudhary
24. Which nation has become the first one in the Arab world to produce nuclear energy?
Answer- UAE
25. Who inaugurated Grand Finale of 4th edition of Smart India Hackathon-SIH (Software) 2020?
Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
26. US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to restrict the use of this visa
Answer- H1B
27. Ebrahim Alkazi who passed away recently is associated with which of the following department?
Answer- The film industry
28. Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare collaborated with Asian Development Bank & UNICEF for thermal screening at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport located at which city?
Answer- Hyderabad
29. In which country the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) plans to set up its own warehouse?
Answer- Vietnam
30. In which country Women's World Team Squash Championship 2020 scheduled to be conducted?
Answer- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
