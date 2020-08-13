Current Affairs 2020 For Aug 13 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for August 13, 2020

1. Who among the following is not a recipient of 'Dada Saheb Phalke' Award?

Ramanand Sagar

Raj Kapoor

V. Shantaram

Ashok Kumar

2. Whose new book 'RAW: A History of India's Covert Operations' offers a peek into the exploits of Indian spymasters

Manmohan Singh

Yatish Yadav

Ayushman Khurana

Chetan Bhagat

3. India's first mobile RT-PCR COVID lab was inaugurated in __________.

Delhi

Karnataka

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

4. Which of the Indian film wins awards at 20th edition of New York Indian Film Festival?

Moothon

Son Rise

Both A and B

None of these

5. Who is appointed as UPSC chairman?

Pradeep Kumar Joshi

Rajat Kumar

Anmol Gupta

Dr Vijay Kumar

6. How much per cent LIC acquired as Stake of YES Bank?

5.05%

6%

4.23%

7.12%

7. Which of the Indian film wins awards at 20th edition of New York Indian Film Festival?

Moothon

Son Rise

Both A and B

None of these

8. Which state governor is appointed as 14th CAG and Replaces Rajiv Mehrishi?

Himachal Pradesh

Jammu and Kashmir

Maharastra

Utter Pradesh

9. Who amended Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Liquidation Process) Regulations, 2016?

IBBI

IDBI

RBI

SEBI

10. Whose new book 'RAW: A History of India's Covert Operations' offers a peek into the exploits of Indian spymasters -----------.

Manmohan Singh

Yatish Yadav

Ayushman Khurana

Chetan Bhagat

11. SAI with CISCE and CBSE launch which mobile app Online Training Programme for PE Teachers & Principals?

DRISTI

JAGROOK INDIA

KHELO INDIA

LETS PLAY

12. India's first 'Kisan Rail' flagged off from Devlali Railway Station of which state?

Gujarat

Maharashtra

Punjab

Tamil Nadu

13. Which bank partnered with Bharti AXA General Insurance to offer "Smart Plan Shop Package Policy"

Airtel Payments Bank

Axis Bank

Canara Bank

State Bank of India

14. First Time in Indian Ocean Region UNESCO Recognises Two Coastal Villages of which state as Tsunami Ready?

Gujarat

Odisha

Rajasthan

Bihar

15. Who signs MoU with IIT Delhi Strengthen data-driven decision making?

ADMS

NHAI

NHIA

None of these

16. India extended US$18 million Line of Credit to the Maldives for expansion of which facilities at MIFCO?

Trading

Developing

Fishing

Agriculture

17. Who registers victory in Sri Lankan Parliamentary elections?

Mahinda Rajapaksa

Maithripala Sirisena

Basil Rajapaksa

Sanath Jayasuriya

18. Which state Became the First State to Partner with Google India to Provide Learning Tools for Schools?

Maharashtra

Madhya Pradesh

Assam

Gujarat

19. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh launches which of the following partnership of State Govt, YuWaah for youth development?

Punjab Soul

Pride of Punjab

Variety of Punjab

Punjab choice

20. Which Bank extends a USD 250 million lines of credit to Mozambique?

World Bank

Swiss Bank

EXIM Bank

RBI

21. Who Addresses Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under NEP?

Amit Shah

Rajnath Singh

Narendra Modi

Arvind Kejriwal

22. Who Introduce New Platform to Reduce Global Food Loss and Waste?

FAO

PWD

DJB

None of these

23. Which bank has signed USD 200 mn financing deal with Reliance Bangladesh LNG and Power Limited for 718 mw power plant in Bangladesh?

WHO

SIDBI

IMF

ADB

24. NSDC Announce Collaboration to Upskill Professionals in Digital Skills with which company?

Let's Learn

Simplilearn

FAO

None of these

25. Which Ministry launched a New Version of the India Water Resources Information System?

Ministry of Jal Shakti

Ministry of Neer

Ministry of water supply

None of these

26. Who was the head of "2020-21 Resolution of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)" a three-day meeting of Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) six-member MPC?

Mahesh Kumar Jain

Shaktikanta Das

Michael Debabrata

Bibhu Prasad Kanungo

27. Sadia Dehlvi, who died recently, belonged to which profession?

Singer

Player

Writer

Dancer

28. Who is the author "Amazing Ayodhya" - A new book to tell the history of Ayodhya?

Mohini Gupta

Sunil Sharma

Neena Rai

Sameer Mehta

29. Which edition of National Handloom Day is observed on August 7, 2020?

5th

6th

7th

8th

30. Global remittances may lose how much amount in 2020?

$108.6 billion

$105.1 billion

$80 billion

$500.8 billion

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Who among the following is not a recipient of 'Dada Saheb Phalke' Award?

Answer- Ramanand Sagar

2. Whose new book 'RAW: A History of India's Covert Operations' offers a peek into the exploits of Indian spymasters

Answer- Yatish Yadav

3. India's first mobile RT-PCR COVID lab was inaugurated in __________.

Answer- Karnataka

4. Which of the Indian film wins awards at 20th edition of New York Indian Film Festival?

Answer- Both A and B

5. Who is appointed as UPSC chairman?

Answer- Pradeep Kumar Joshi

6. How much per cent LIC acquired as Stake of YES Bank?

Answer- 4.23%

7. Which of the Indian film wins awards at 20th edition of New York Indian Film Festival?

Answer- Both A and B

8. Which state governor is appointed as 14th CAG and Replaces Rajiv Mehrishi?

Answer- Jammu and Kashmir

9. Who amended Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Liquidation Process) Regulations, 2016?

Answer- IBBI

10. Whose new book 'RAW: A History of India's Covert Operations' offers a peek into the exploits of Indian spymasters -----------.

Answer- Yatish Yadav

11. SAI with CISCE and CBSE launch which mobile app Online Training Programme for PE Teachers & Principals?

Answer- KHELO INDIA

12. India's first 'Kisan Rail' flagged off from Devlali Railway Station of which state?

Answer- Maharashtra

13. Which bank partnered with Bharti AXA General Insurance to offer "Smart Plan Shop Package Policy"

Answer- Airtel Payments Bank

14. First Time in Indian Ocean Region UNESCO Recognises Two Coastal Villages of which state as Tsunami Ready?

Answer- Odisha

15. Who signs MoU with IIT Delhi Strengthen data-driven decision making?

Answer- NHAI

16. India extended US$18 million Line of Credit to the Maldives for expansion of which facilities at MIFCO?

Answer- Fishing

17. Who registers victory in Sri Lankan Parliamentary elections?

Answer- Mahinda Rajapaksa

18. Which state Became the First State to Partner with Google India to Provide Learning Tools for Schools?

Answer- Maharashtra

19. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh launches which of the following partnership of State Govt, YuWaah for youth development?

Answer- Pride of Punjab

20. Which Bank extends a USD 250 million lines of credit to Mozambique?

Answer- EXIM Bank

21. Who Addresses Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under NEP?

Answer- Narendra Modi

22. Who Introduce New Platform to Reduce Global Food Loss and Waste?

Answer- FAO

23. Which bank has signed USD 200 mn financing deal with Reliance Bangladesh LNG and Power Limited for 718 MW power plant in Bangladesh?

Answer- ADB

24. NSDC Announce Collaboration to Upskill Professionals in Digital Skills with which company?

Answer- Simplilearn

25. Which Ministry launched a New Version of the India Water Resources Information System?

Answer- Ministry of Jal Shakti

26. Who was the head of "2020-21 Resolution of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)" a three-day meeting of Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) six-member MPC?

Answer- Shaktikanta Das

27. Sadia Dehlvi, who died recently, belonged to which profession?

Answer- Writer

28. Who is the author "Amazing Ayodhya" - A new book to tell the history of Ayodhya?

Answer- Neena Rai

29. Which edition of National Handloom Day is observed on August 7, 2020?

Answer- 6th

30. Global remittances may lose how much amount in 2020?

Answer- $108.6 billion

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs