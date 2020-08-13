Current Affairs 2020 For Aug 13 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. Who among the following is not a recipient of 'Dada Saheb Phalke' Award?
2. Whose new book 'RAW: A History of India's Covert Operations' offers a peek into the exploits of Indian spymasters
3. India's first mobile RT-PCR COVID lab was inaugurated in __________.
4. Which of the Indian film wins awards at 20th edition of New York Indian Film Festival?
5. Who is appointed as UPSC chairman?
6. How much per cent LIC acquired as Stake of YES Bank?
7. Which of the Indian film wins awards at 20th edition of New York Indian Film Festival?
8. Which state governor is appointed as 14th CAG and Replaces Rajiv Mehrishi?
9. Who amended Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Liquidation Process) Regulations, 2016?
10. Whose new book 'RAW: A History of India's Covert Operations' offers a peek into the exploits of Indian spymasters -----------.
11. SAI with CISCE and CBSE launch which mobile app Online Training Programme for PE Teachers & Principals?
12. India's first 'Kisan Rail' flagged off from Devlali Railway Station of which state?
13. Which bank partnered with Bharti AXA General Insurance to offer "Smart Plan Shop Package Policy"
14. First Time in Indian Ocean Region UNESCO Recognises Two Coastal Villages of which state as Tsunami Ready?
15. Who signs MoU with IIT Delhi Strengthen data-driven decision making?
16. India extended US$18 million Line of Credit to the Maldives for expansion of which facilities at MIFCO?
17. Who registers victory in Sri Lankan Parliamentary elections?
18. Which state Became the First State to Partner with Google India to Provide Learning Tools for Schools?
19. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh launches which of the following partnership of State Govt, YuWaah for youth development?
20. Which Bank extends a USD 250 million lines of credit to Mozambique?
21. Who Addresses Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under NEP?
22. Who Introduce New Platform to Reduce Global Food Loss and Waste?
23. Which bank has signed USD 200 mn financing deal with Reliance Bangladesh LNG and Power Limited for 718 mw power plant in Bangladesh?
24. NSDC Announce Collaboration to Upskill Professionals in Digital Skills with which company?
25. Which Ministry launched a New Version of the India Water Resources Information System?
26. Who was the head of "2020-21 Resolution of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)" a three-day meeting of Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) six-member MPC?
27. Sadia Dehlvi, who died recently, belonged to which profession?
28. Who is the author "Amazing Ayodhya" - A new book to tell the history of Ayodhya?
29. Which edition of National Handloom Day is observed on August 7, 2020?
30. Global remittances may lose how much amount in 2020?
Answer- Ramanand Sagar
Answer- Yatish Yadav
Answer- Karnataka
Answer- Both A and B
Answer- Pradeep Kumar Joshi
Answer- 4.23%
Answer- Both A and B
Answer- Jammu and Kashmir
Answer- IBBI
Answer- Yatish Yadav
Answer- KHELO INDIA
Answer- Maharashtra
Answer- Airtel Payments Bank
Answer- Odisha
Answer- NHAI
Answer- Fishing
Answer- Mahinda Rajapaksa
Answer- Maharashtra
Answer- Pride of Punjab
Answer- EXIM Bank
Answer- Narendra Modi
Answer- FAO
Answer- ADB
Answer- Simplilearn
Answer- Ministry of Jal Shakti
Answer- Shaktikanta Das
Answer- Writer
Answer- Neena Rai
Answer- 6th
Answer- $108.6 billion
