Current Affairs 2020 For Aug 13 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affairs 2020 For Aug 13

Aspirants preparing for UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government & competitive exams can read daily current affairs 2020 updates here.

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for August 13, 2020

1. Who among the following is not a recipient of 'Dada Saheb Phalke' Award?

  • Ramanand Sagar
  • Raj Kapoor
  • V. Shantaram
  • Ashok Kumar

2. Whose new book 'RAW: A History of India's Covert Operations' offers a peek into the exploits of Indian spymasters

  • Manmohan Singh
  • Yatish Yadav
  • Ayushman Khurana
  • Chetan Bhagat

3. India's first mobile RT-PCR COVID lab was inaugurated in __________.

  • Delhi
  • Karnataka
  • Maharashtra
  • Uttar Pradesh

4. Which of the Indian film wins awards at 20th edition of New York Indian Film Festival?

  • Moothon
  • Son Rise
  • Both A and B
  • None of these

5. Who is appointed as UPSC chairman?

  • Pradeep Kumar Joshi
  • Rajat Kumar
  • Anmol Gupta
  • Dr Vijay Kumar

6. How much per cent LIC acquired as Stake of YES Bank?

  • 5.05%
  • 6%
  • 4.23%
  • 7.12%

7. Which of the Indian film wins awards at 20th edition of New York Indian Film Festival?
  • Moothon
  • Son Rise

  • Moothon
  • Son Rise
  • Both A and B
  • None of these

8. Which state governor is appointed as 14th CAG and Replaces Rajiv Mehrishi?

  • Himachal Pradesh
  • Jammu and Kashmir
  • Maharastra
  • Utter Pradesh

9. Who amended Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Liquidation Process) Regulations, 2016?

  • IBBI
  • IDBI
  • RBI
  • SEBI

11. SAI with CISCE and CBSE launch which mobile app Online Training Programme for PE Teachers & Principals?

  • DRISTI
  • JAGROOK INDIA
  • KHELO INDIA
  • LETS PLAY

12. India's first 'Kisan Rail' flagged off from Devlali Railway Station of which state?

  • Gujarat
  • Maharashtra
  • Punjab
  • Tamil Nadu

13. Which bank partnered with Bharti AXA General Insurance to offer "Smart Plan Shop Package Policy"

  • Airtel Payments Bank
  • Axis Bank
  • Canara Bank
  • State Bank of India

14. First Time in Indian Ocean Region UNESCO Recognises Two Coastal Villages of which state as Tsunami Ready?

  • Gujarat
  • Odisha
  • Rajasthan
  • Bihar

15. Who signs MoU with IIT Delhi Strengthen data-driven decision making?

  • ADMS
  • NHAI
  • NHIA
  • None of these

16. India extended US$18 million Line of Credit to the Maldives for expansion of which facilities at MIFCO?

  • Trading
  • Developing
  • Fishing
  • Agriculture

17. Who registers victory in Sri Lankan Parliamentary elections?

  • Mahinda Rajapaksa
  • Maithripala Sirisena
  • Basil Rajapaksa
  • Sanath Jayasuriya

18. Which state Became the First State to Partner with Google India to Provide Learning Tools for Schools?

  • Maharashtra
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Assam
  • Gujarat

19. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh launches which of the following partnership of State Govt, YuWaah for youth development?

  • Punjab Soul
  • Pride of Punjab
  • Variety of Punjab
  • Punjab choice

20. Which Bank extends a USD 250 million lines of credit to Mozambique?

  • World Bank
  • Swiss Bank
  • EXIM Bank
  • RBI

21. Who Addresses Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under NEP?

  • Amit Shah
  • Rajnath Singh
  • Narendra Modi
  • Arvind Kejriwal

22. Who Introduce New Platform to Reduce Global Food Loss and Waste?

  • FAO
  • PWD
  • DJB
  • None of these

23. Which bank has signed USD 200 mn financing deal with Reliance Bangladesh LNG and Power Limited for 718 mw power plant in Bangladesh?

  • WHO
  • SIDBI
  • IMF
  • ADB

24. NSDC Announce Collaboration to Upskill Professionals in Digital Skills with which company?

  • Let's Learn
  • Simplilearn
  • FAO
  • None of these

25. Which Ministry launched a New Version of the India Water Resources Information System?

  • Ministry of Jal Shakti
  • Ministry of Neer
  • Ministry of water supply
  • None of these

26. Who was the head of "2020-21 Resolution of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)" a three-day meeting of Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) six-member MPC?

  • Mahesh Kumar Jain
  • Shaktikanta Das
  • Michael Debabrata
  • Bibhu Prasad Kanungo

27. Sadia Dehlvi, who died recently, belonged to which profession?

  • Singer
  • Player
  • Writer
  • Dancer

28. Who is the author "Amazing Ayodhya" - A new book to tell the history of Ayodhya?

  • Mohini Gupta
  • Sunil Sharma
  • Neena Rai
  • Sameer Mehta

29. Which edition of National Handloom Day is observed on August 7, 2020?

  • 5th
  • 6th
  • 7th
  • 8th

30. Global remittances may lose how much amount in 2020?

  • $108.6 billion
  • $105.1 billion
  • $80 billion
  • $500.8 billion

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Who among the following is not a recipient of 'Dada Saheb Phalke' Award?

Answer- Ramanand Sagar

2. Whose new book 'RAW: A History of India's Covert Operations' offers a peek into the exploits of Indian spymasters

Answer- Yatish Yadav

3. India's first mobile RT-PCR COVID lab was inaugurated in __________.

Answer- Karnataka

4. Which of the Indian film wins awards at 20th edition of New York Indian Film Festival?

Answer- Both A and B

5. Who is appointed as UPSC chairman?

Answer- Pradeep Kumar Joshi

6. How much per cent LIC acquired as Stake of YES Bank?

Answer- 4.23%

7. Which of the Indian film wins awards at 20th edition of New York Indian Film Festival?

Answer- Both A and B

8. Which state governor is appointed as 14th CAG and Replaces Rajiv Mehrishi?

Answer- Jammu and Kashmir

9. Who amended Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Liquidation Process) Regulations, 2016?

Answer- IBBI

10. Whose new book 'RAW: A History of India's Covert Operations' offers a peek into the exploits of Indian spymasters -----------.

Answer- Yatish Yadav

11. SAI with CISCE and CBSE launch which mobile app Online Training Programme for PE Teachers & Principals?

Answer- KHELO INDIA

12. India's first 'Kisan Rail' flagged off from Devlali Railway Station of which state?

Answer- Maharashtra

13. Which bank partnered with Bharti AXA General Insurance to offer "Smart Plan Shop Package Policy"

Answer- Airtel Payments Bank

14. First Time in Indian Ocean Region UNESCO Recognises Two Coastal Villages of which state as Tsunami Ready?

Answer- Odisha

15. Who signs MoU with IIT Delhi Strengthen data-driven decision making?

Answer- NHAI

16. India extended US$18 million Line of Credit to the Maldives for expansion of which facilities at MIFCO?

Answer- Fishing

17. Who registers victory in Sri Lankan Parliamentary elections?

Answer- Mahinda Rajapaksa

18. Which state Became the First State to Partner with Google India to Provide Learning Tools for Schools?

Answer- Maharashtra

19. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh launches which of the following partnership of State Govt, YuWaah for youth development?

Answer- Pride of Punjab

20. Which Bank extends a USD 250 million lines of credit to Mozambique?

Answer- EXIM Bank

21. Who Addresses Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under NEP?

Answer- Narendra Modi

22. Who Introduce New Platform to Reduce Global Food Loss and Waste?

Answer- FAO

23. Which bank has signed USD 200 mn financing deal with Reliance Bangladesh LNG and Power Limited for 718 MW power plant in Bangladesh?

Answer- ADB

24. NSDC Announce Collaboration to Upskill Professionals in Digital Skills with which company?

Answer- Simplilearn

25. Which Ministry launched a New Version of the India Water Resources Information System?

Answer- Ministry of Jal Shakti

26. Who was the head of "2020-21 Resolution of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)" a three-day meeting of Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) six-member MPC?

Answer- Shaktikanta Das

27. Sadia Dehlvi, who died recently, belonged to which profession?

Answer- Writer

28. Who is the author "Amazing Ayodhya" - A new book to tell the history of Ayodhya?

Answer- Neena Rai

29. Which edition of National Handloom Day is observed on August 7, 2020?

Answer- 6th

30. Global remittances may lose how much amount in 2020?

Answer- $108.6 billion

