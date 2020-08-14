Current Affairs 2020 For Aug 14 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for August 14, 2020

1. Who is appointed as UPSC chairman?

Pradeep Kumar Joshi

Arvind Saxena

Prasun Joshi

None of these

2. Which state does Cabinet approve Policy on Reservation of Seats for Women in Village Employment Councils?

Maharashtra

Haryana

Meghalaya

Chattisgarh

3. Which state government launched 'Mukhya Mantri Doodh Uphar Yojana' for the children between 1 and 6 years age?

Haryana

Himachal Pradesh

Punjab

Chhattisgarh

4. Who will launch Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah?

Narendra Modi

Ramnath Kovind

Rajnath Singh

Amit Shah

5. Who launches Mobile App & Backend Website for Handloom Mark Scheme?

Narendra Modi

Arvind Kejriwal

Smriti Irani

Ramesh Pokhriyal

6. Shirley Ann Grau, a Pulitzer Prize-winning fiction writer passed away recently. Did she hail from which country?

USA

Russia

Singapore

Switzerland

7. Who launches a new financing scheme under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund?

Narendra Modi

Amit Shah

Rajnath Singh

Smriti Irani

8. Which IIT develops nanoparticle 'meta-grid' in collaboration with Imperial College London?

IIT Kanpur

IIT Roorkee

IIT Guwahati

IIT Delhi

9. WHo Inaugurates Two Day Global Conference on Reimagining and Transforming the University Organised by O.P. Jindal Global University?

Amit Shah

Ramesh Pokhriyal

Yogi Adityanath

Smriti Irani

10. Who tops Forbes List Of Highest-Paid Sports Women?

Saina Nehwal

Serena Williams

Naomi Osaka

None of these

11. Who takes oath as new Lt Governor of Jammu & Kashmir?

Girish Chandra Murmu

Manoj Sinha

Ramesh Pokhriyal

Sambit Patra

12. Which State Announced New Industrial Policy 2020?

Punjab

Jammu and Kashmir

Madhya Pradesh

Gujarat

13. Who is the head of Government Forms Panel Under RoDTEP Scheme for Exporters?

G Parande

Gautam Roy

G K Pillai

Nirmala Sitharaman

14. Harmanpreet Kaur and which other cricketer have been signed as the brand ambassadors of WTF Sports-India and Global?

Yuvraaj Singh

KL Rahul

Suresh Raina

Rohit Sharma

15. Which Private Limited Partnered with Gavi and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to accelerate the manufacture & Delivery of COVID-19 vaccines for India?

SII

COVAX

Sun Pharma

None of these

16. Who revised IFSC guidelines, 2015' eligibility, shareholding limit for clearing corp at IFSC?

RBI

SEBI

Government of India

IFSC

17. Which Airport develops 'Air Suvidha' portal for all international arriving passengers across India?

Chandigarh

Chennai

Banglore

Delhi

18. In August 2020, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry approved the construction of how many houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)?

9.45 lakh

12.28 lakh

15.88 lakh

10.28 lakh

19. Which Anniversary of Quit India Movement did it celebrate on 8 August 2020?

77

78

79

80

20. Which company signs MoU with the U.P. Government under ODOP scheme?

Amazon

Snapdeal

Flipkart

Zomato

21. Who inaugurates Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra in Delhi?

Amit Shah

Ramnath Kovind

Narendra Modi

Yogi Adityanath

22. CSIR signed MoU with which authority for Collaborative Research and Information Dissemination; FSSAI received "Food Systems Vision Prize"?

FSSAI

FCI

Both a and b

None of these

23. Who wins Asian College of Journalism's Award for Investigative Journalism?

Arnab Goswami

Deepak Chaurasia

Nitin Seth

Amish Devon

24. Sadia Dehlvi, who passed away, in August 2020 was related to which profession?

Actor

Businessman

Author

Politician

25. Which IIT Researchers Bags Gandhian Young Technological Innovation Awards 2020 for Clean Energy Research?

IIT Delhi

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Roorkee

IIT Kanpur

26. Leader Nandi Yellaiah dies at 85 in Hyderabad, belongs to which Political Party?

BJP

Congress

BSP

JJP

27. Which Place becomes India's first municipal corporation to provide forestland right certificates to people of an urban area?

Jaisalmer

Jaipur

Jodhpur

Jabalpur

28. Which country will host ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 as announced by the International Cricket Council?

Sri Lanka

South Africa

India

UAE

29. Which is the first city to have female icons on traffic signals?

Delhi

Lucknow

Mumbai

Kolkata

30. How many electric buses sanctioned under FAME scheme?

5545

4595

5595

6005

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Who is appointed as UPSC chairman?

Answer- Pradeep Kumar Joshi

2. Which state does Cabinet approve Policy on Reservation of Seats for Women in Village Employment Councils?

Answer- Meghalaya

3. Which state government launched 'Mukhya Mantri Doodh Uphar Yojana' for the children between 1 and 6 years age?

Answer- Haryana

4. Who will launch Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah?

Answer- Rajnath Singh

5. Who launches Mobile App & Backend Website for Handloom Mark Scheme?

Answer- Smriti Irani

6. Shirley Ann Grau, a Pulitzer Prize-winning fiction writer passed away recently. Did she hail from which country?

Answer- USA

7. Who launches a new financing scheme under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund?

Answer- Narendra Modi

8. Which IIT develops nanoparticle 'meta-grid' in collaboration with Imperial College London?

Answer- IIT Guwahati

9. WHo Inaugurates Two Day Global Conference on Reimagining and Transforming the University Organised by O.P. Jindal Global University?

Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal

10. Who tops Forbes List Of Highest-Paid Sports Women?

Answer- Serena Williams

11. Who takes oath as new Lt Governor of Jammu & Kashmir?

Answer- Manoj Sinha

12. Which State Announced New Industrial Policy 2020?

Answer- Gujarat

13. Who is the head of Government Forms Panel Under RoDTEP Scheme for Exporters?

Answer- G K Pillai

14. Harmanpreet Kaur and which other cricketer have been signed as the brand ambassadors of WTF Sports-India and Global?

Answer- Suresh Raina

15. Which Private Limited Partnered with Gavi and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to accelerate the manufacture & Delivery of COVID-19 vaccines for India?

Answer- SII

16. Who revised IFSC guidelines, 2015' eligibility, shareholding limit for clearing corp at IFSC?

Answer- SEBI

17. Which Airport develops 'Air Suvidha' portal for all international arriving passengers across India?

Answer- Delhi

18. In August 2020, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry approved the construction of how many houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)?

Answer- 10.28 lakh

19. Which Anniversary of Quit India Movement did it celebrate on 8 August 2020?

Answer- 78

20. Which company signs MoU with the U.P. Government under ODOP scheme?

Answer- Flipkart

21. Who inaugurates Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra in Delhi?

Answer- Narendra Modi

22. CSIR signed MoU with which authority for Collaborative Research and Information Dissemination; FSSAI received "Food Systems Vision Prize"?

Answer- FSSAI

23. Who wins Asian College of Journalism's Award for Investigative Journalism?

Answer- Nitin Seth

24. Sadia Dehlvi, who passed away, in August 2020 was related to which profession?

Answer- Author

25. Which IIT Researchers Bags Gandhian Young Technological Innovation Awards 2020 for Clean Energy Research?

Answer- IIT Kharagpur

26. Leader Nandi Yellaiah dies at 85 in Hyderabad, belongs to which Political Party?

Answer- Congress

27. Which Place becomes India's first municipal corporation to provide forestland right certificates to people of an urban area?

Answer- Jabalpur

28. Which country will host ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 as announced by the International Cricket Council?

Answer- India

29. Which is the first city to have female icons on traffic signals?

Answer- Mumbai

30. How many electric buses sanctioned under FAME scheme?

Answer- 5595

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs