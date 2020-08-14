Current Affairs 2020 For Aug 14 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. Who is appointed as UPSC chairman?
2. Which state does Cabinet approve Policy on Reservation of Seats for Women in Village Employment Councils?
3. Which state government launched 'Mukhya Mantri Doodh Uphar Yojana' for the children between 1 and 6 years age?
4. Who will launch Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah?
5. Who launches Mobile App & Backend Website for Handloom Mark Scheme?
6. Shirley Ann Grau, a Pulitzer Prize-winning fiction writer passed away recently. Did she hail from which country?
7. Who launches a new financing scheme under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund?
8. Which IIT develops nanoparticle 'meta-grid' in collaboration with Imperial College London?
9. WHo Inaugurates Two Day Global Conference on Reimagining and Transforming the University Organised by O.P. Jindal Global University?
10. Who tops Forbes List Of Highest-Paid Sports Women?
11. Who takes oath as new Lt Governor of Jammu & Kashmir?
12. Which State Announced New Industrial Policy 2020?
13. Who is the head of Government Forms Panel Under RoDTEP Scheme for Exporters?
14. Harmanpreet Kaur and which other cricketer have been signed as the brand ambassadors of WTF Sports-India and Global?
15. Which Private Limited Partnered with Gavi and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to accelerate the manufacture & Delivery of COVID-19 vaccines for India?
16. Who revised IFSC guidelines, 2015' eligibility, shareholding limit for clearing corp at IFSC?
17. Which Airport develops 'Air Suvidha' portal for all international arriving passengers across India?
18. In August 2020, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry approved the construction of how many houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)?
19. Which Anniversary of Quit India Movement did it celebrate on 8 August 2020?
20. Which company signs MoU with the U.P. Government under ODOP scheme?
21. Who inaugurates Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra in Delhi?
22. CSIR signed MoU with which authority for Collaborative Research and Information Dissemination; FSSAI received "Food Systems Vision Prize"?
23. Who wins Asian College of Journalism's Award for Investigative Journalism?
24. Sadia Dehlvi, who passed away, in August 2020 was related to which profession?
25. Which IIT Researchers Bags Gandhian Young Technological Innovation Awards 2020 for Clean Energy Research?
26. Leader Nandi Yellaiah dies at 85 in Hyderabad, belongs to which Political Party?
27. Which Place becomes India's first municipal corporation to provide forestland right certificates to people of an urban area?
28. Which country will host ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 as announced by the International Cricket Council?
29. Which is the first city to have female icons on traffic signals?
30. How many electric buses sanctioned under FAME scheme?
1. Who is appointed as UPSC chairman?
Answer- Pradeep Kumar Joshi
2. Which state does Cabinet approve Policy on Reservation of Seats for Women in Village Employment Councils?
Answer- Meghalaya
3. Which state government launched 'Mukhya Mantri Doodh Uphar Yojana' for the children between 1 and 6 years age?
Answer- Haryana
4. Who will launch Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah?
Answer- Rajnath Singh
5. Who launches Mobile App & Backend Website for Handloom Mark Scheme?
Answer- Smriti Irani
6. Shirley Ann Grau, a Pulitzer Prize-winning fiction writer passed away recently. Did she hail from which country?
Answer- USA
7. Who launches a new financing scheme under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund?
Answer- Narendra Modi
8. Which IIT develops nanoparticle 'meta-grid' in collaboration with Imperial College London?
Answer- IIT Guwahati
9. WHo Inaugurates Two Day Global Conference on Reimagining and Transforming the University Organised by O.P. Jindal Global University?
Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal
10. Who tops Forbes List Of Highest-Paid Sports Women?
Answer- Serena Williams
11. Who takes oath as new Lt Governor of Jammu & Kashmir?
Answer- Manoj Sinha
12. Which State Announced New Industrial Policy 2020?
Answer- Gujarat
13. Who is the head of Government Forms Panel Under RoDTEP Scheme for Exporters?
Answer- G K Pillai
14. Harmanpreet Kaur and which other cricketer have been signed as the brand ambassadors of WTF Sports-India and Global?
Answer- Suresh Raina
15. Which Private Limited Partnered with Gavi and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to accelerate the manufacture & Delivery of COVID-19 vaccines for India?
Answer- SII
16. Who revised IFSC guidelines, 2015' eligibility, shareholding limit for clearing corp at IFSC?
Answer- SEBI
17. Which Airport develops 'Air Suvidha' portal for all international arriving passengers across India?
Answer- Delhi
18. In August 2020, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry approved the construction of how many houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)?
Answer- 10.28 lakh
19. Which Anniversary of Quit India Movement did it celebrate on 8 August 2020?
Answer- 78
20. Which company signs MoU with the U.P. Government under ODOP scheme?
Answer- Flipkart
21. Who inaugurates Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra in Delhi?
Answer- Narendra Modi
22. CSIR signed MoU with which authority for Collaborative Research and Information Dissemination; FSSAI received "Food Systems Vision Prize"?
Answer- FSSAI
23. Who wins Asian College of Journalism's Award for Investigative Journalism?
Answer- Nitin Seth
24. Sadia Dehlvi, who passed away, in August 2020 was related to which profession?
Answer- Author
25. Which IIT Researchers Bags Gandhian Young Technological Innovation Awards 2020 for Clean Energy Research?
Answer- IIT Kharagpur
26. Leader Nandi Yellaiah dies at 85 in Hyderabad, belongs to which Political Party?
Answer- Congress
27. Which Place becomes India's first municipal corporation to provide forestland right certificates to people of an urban area?
Answer- Jabalpur
28. Which country will host ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 as announced by the International Cricket Council?
Answer- India
29. Which is the first city to have female icons on traffic signals?
Answer- Mumbai
30. How many electric buses sanctioned under FAME scheme?
Answer- 5595
