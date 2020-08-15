Current Affairs 2020 For Aug 15 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for August 15, 2020

1. In which year was MIDI(Musical Instrument Digital Interface) introduced?

1987

1983

1973

1977

2. Which state Government of India has instituted the Samman Award?

Uttar Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

3. The largest gulf in the world is -------.

Gulf of Mexico

Persian Gulf

Gulf of Carpentaria

Gulf of Mannar

4. The maximum number of covalent formed by nitrogen is -----------.

1

2

3

4

5. Tansen Samman has been instituted by the Government of?

Gujarat

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

6. What does the term PLC stand for?

Programmable Lift Computer

Program List Control

Programmable Logic Controller

Piezo Lamp Connector

7. When measuring the characteristics of a small-signal amplifier, say for a radio receiver, one might be concerned with its "Noise..."?

Fundamental

Fall

Force

Figure

8. Sharad Joshi Samman is awarded for -------------.

Cartoon

Satire and essay

Trade Union Activity

Social Service

9. In 1901, Nobel Prize was not given for -----------.

Chemistry

Physics

Economics

Peace

10. The hunting and gathering economy can support only -----------.

1 person per sq. km

3 persons per sq. km

5 persons per sq. km

7 persons per sq. km

11. The import of crude oil and petroleum did from national oil companies of producer countries, which have a net exportable surplus of oil is by -----------.

term contracts

term tenders

monthly tenders

All the above

12. The formula C6H5-CO-CH3 represents -----------.

Acetone

Acetic acid

Acetophenone

Phenylacetate

13. The metal that is usually extracted from seawater is ------------.

Ca

Na

K

Mg

14. On whom did the U. S. President George W. Bush bestow, in 2002, the U.S.'s highest award for lifetime achievement in the field of scientific research?

Arun Netravalli

Dr.Hargoving Kohrana

Subramania Chandrasekar

Professor Radhakrishna Rao

15. The only Indian to win the Nobel prize in physics is ----------------.

Dr. J. Bose

Dr. V. Raman

Dr Vickram Sarabhai

Dr. H. J. Bhabha

16. The method of concentrating the ore which makes use of the difference in density between ore and impurities is called ------------.

liquation

leaching

levigation

magnetic separation

17. Who among the following is a winner of the Indira Gandhi Award for National integration?

Aruna Asaf Ali

Ashok Kumar

Sundarlal Bahuguna

M. G. K. Menon

18. '.INI' extension refers usually to what kind of file?

Image file

System file

Hypertext related file

Image Color Matching Profile file

19. The highest civilian award of India 'Bharat Ratna' has been awarded to only two foreigners so far. One of them is Nelson Mandel The other is -----------.

Abdul Ghaffar khan

Mikhail Gorbachev

Marshal Tito

Abdul Wali Khan

20. The first recipient of Nehru Award was -------.

Martin Luther King

Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan

Mother Teresa

U Thant

21. The knowledge about the topography of the ocean basins has been derived from ---------.

seismic surveying

echo sounder

side-scan sonar

All of the above

22. The headquarters of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), formed out of erstwhile USSR, is at -----------.

Minsk in Byelorussia

Moscow in Russia

Kyiv in Ukraine

Kistner in Moldavia

23. The inert gases are ____ in water

sparingly soluble

insoluble

soluble

None of these

24. The molecular formula of phosphorous is ---------.

P1

P2

P3

P4

25. The first black American to win the Nobel Prize for literature is -----------.

Aurthe Ashe

Martin Luther King

Toni Morrison

Nelson Mandela

26. India extended US$18 million Line of Credit to the Maldives for expansion of which facilities at MIFCO?

Trading

Developing

Fishing

Agriculture

27. Which of the Indian gets, a Non-Profit Journalism Website Bags Prem Bhatia award 2020?

Dipankar Ghose

Sudhir Choudhary

Arnab Goswami

Ravish Kumar

28. Global remittances may lose how much amount in 2020?

$108.6 billion

$105.1 billion

$80 billion

$500.8 billion

29. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh launches which of the following partnership of State Govt, YuWaah for youth development?

Punjab Soul

Pride of Punjab

Variety of Punjab

Punjab choice

30. Foundation Stone of Indian Institute of Management, Sirmaur laid by which of the following states?

Jammu and Kashmir

Delhi

Madhya Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Who has been appointed as the new Comptroller & Auditor General of India in August 2020?

Answer- G C Murmu

2. In August 2020, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry approved the construction of how many houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)?

Answer- 10.28 lakh

3. How much per cent did LIC acquire as Stake of YES Bank?

Answer- 4.23%

4. ADB approved USD 200 million to improve road infrastructure in 34 districts of which state?

Answer- Manipur

5. Harmanpreet Kaur and which other cricketer have been signed as the brand ambassadors of WTF Sports-India and Global?

Answer- Suresh Raina

6. Who amended Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Liquidation Process) Regulations, 2016?

Answer- IBBI

7. Which among the following has launched an application called "OHE Inspection" for real-time monitoring?

Answer- Indian Railways

8. Who tops Forbes List Of Highest-Paid Sports Women?

Answer- Serena Williams

9. India's first 'Kisan Rail' flagged off from Devlali Railway Station of which state?

Answer- Maharashtra

10. Which country declares emergency as stranded ship spills fuel?

Answer- Mauritius

11. Shirley Ann Grau, a Pulitzer Prize-winning fiction writer passed away recently. Did she hail from which country?

Answer- USA

12. Who signs MoU with IIT Delhi Strengthen data-driven decision making?

Answer- NHAI

13. Where will the Kavkaz 2020 strategic command-post exercise take place in September 2020 in which India along with some other countries will take part?

Answer- Russia

14. Which state government launched 'Mukhya Mantri Doodh Uphar Yojana' for the children between 1 and 6 years age?

Answer- Haryana

15. Which state Became the First State to Partner with Google India to Provide Learning Tools for Schools?

Answer- Maharashtra

16. How many electric buses sanctioned under FAME scheme?

Answer- 5595

17. UN's Policy Brief: Education during COVID-19 and beyond: Around 23.8 Million Children May Drop Out of School Due to the Impacts of COVID-19 in which year?

Answer- 2021

18. Who Introduce New Platform to Reduce Global Food Loss and Waste?

Answer- FAO

19. Which country will host ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 as announced by the International Cricket Council?

Answer- India

20. Foundation Stone of Indian Institute of Management, Sirmaur laid by which of the following states?

Answer- Himachal Pradesh

21. NSDC Announce Collaboration to Upskill Professionals in Digital Skills with which company?

Answer- Simplilearn

22. Leader Nandi Yellaiah dies at 85 in Hyderabad, belongs to which Political Party?

Answer- Congress

23. Which of the Indian gets, a Non-Profit Journalism Website Bags Prem Bhatia award 2020?

Answer- Dipankar Ghose

24. Which Ministry launched a New Version of the India Water Resources Information System?

Answer- Ministry of Jal Shakti

25. Sadia Dehlvi, who passed away, in August 2020 was related to which profession?

Answer- Author

26. Global remittances may lose how much amount in 2020?

Answer- $108.6 billion

27. Sadia Dehlvi, who died recently, belonged to which profession?

Answer- Writer

28. Who inaugurates Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra in Delhi?

Answer- Narendra Modi

29. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh launches which of the following partnership of State Govt, YuWaah for youth development?

Answer- Pride of Punjab

30. Who is the author "Amazing Ayodhya" - A new book to tell the history of Ayodhya?

Answer- Neena Rai

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs