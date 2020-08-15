Current Affairs 2020 For Aug 15 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. In which year was MIDI(Musical Instrument Digital Interface) introduced?
2. Which state Government of India has instituted the Samman Award?
3. The largest gulf in the world is -------.
4. The maximum number of covalent formed by nitrogen is -----------.
5. Tansen Samman has been instituted by the Government of?
6. What does the term PLC stand for?
7. When measuring the characteristics of a small-signal amplifier, say for a radio receiver, one might be concerned with its "Noise..."?
8. Sharad Joshi Samman is awarded for -------------.
9. In 1901, Nobel Prize was not given for -----------.
10. The hunting and gathering economy can support only -----------.
11. The import of crude oil and petroleum did from national oil companies of producer countries, which have a net exportable surplus of oil is by -----------.
12. The formula C6H5-CO-CH3 represents -----------.
13. The metal that is usually extracted from seawater is ------------.
14. On whom did the U. S. President George W. Bush bestow, in 2002, the U.S.'s highest award for lifetime achievement in the field of scientific research?
15. The only Indian to win the Nobel prize in physics is ----------------.
16. The method of concentrating the ore which makes use of the difference in density between ore and impurities is called ------------.
17. Who among the following is a winner of the Indira Gandhi Award for National integration?
18. '.INI' extension refers usually to what kind of file?
19. The highest civilian award of India 'Bharat Ratna' has been awarded to only two foreigners so far. One of them is Nelson Mandel The other is -----------.
20. The first recipient of Nehru Award was -------.
21. The knowledge about the topography of the ocean basins has been derived from ---------.
22. The headquarters of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), formed out of erstwhile USSR, is at -----------.
23. The inert gases are ____ in water
24. The molecular formula of phosphorous is ---------.
25. The first black American to win the Nobel Prize for literature is -----------.
26. India extended US$18 million Line of Credit to the Maldives for expansion of which facilities at MIFCO?
27. Which of the Indian gets, a Non-Profit Journalism Website Bags Prem Bhatia award 2020?
28. Global remittances may lose how much amount in 2020?
29. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh launches which of the following partnership of State Govt, YuWaah for youth development?
30. Foundation Stone of Indian Institute of Management, Sirmaur laid by which of the following states?
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. Who has been appointed as the new Comptroller & Auditor General of India in August 2020?
Answer- G C Murmu
2. In August 2020, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry approved the construction of how many houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)?
Answer- 10.28 lakh
3. How much per cent did LIC acquire as Stake of YES Bank?
Answer- 4.23%
4. ADB approved USD 200 million to improve road infrastructure in 34 districts of which state?
Answer- Manipur
5. Harmanpreet Kaur and which other cricketer have been signed as the brand ambassadors of WTF Sports-India and Global?
Answer- Suresh Raina
6. Who amended Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Liquidation Process) Regulations, 2016?
Answer- IBBI
7. Which among the following has launched an application called "OHE Inspection" for real-time monitoring?
Answer- Indian Railways
8. Who tops Forbes List Of Highest-Paid Sports Women?
Answer- Serena Williams
9. India's first 'Kisan Rail' flagged off from Devlali Railway Station of which state?
Answer- Maharashtra
10. Which country declares emergency as stranded ship spills fuel?
Answer- Mauritius
11. Shirley Ann Grau, a Pulitzer Prize-winning fiction writer passed away recently. Did she hail from which country?
Answer- USA
12. Who signs MoU with IIT Delhi Strengthen data-driven decision making?
Answer- NHAI
13. Where will the Kavkaz 2020 strategic command-post exercise take place in September 2020 in which India along with some other countries will take part?
Answer- Russia
14. Which state government launched 'Mukhya Mantri Doodh Uphar Yojana' for the children between 1 and 6 years age?
Answer- Haryana
15. Which state Became the First State to Partner with Google India to Provide Learning Tools for Schools?
Answer- Maharashtra
16. How many electric buses sanctioned under FAME scheme?
Answer- 5595
17. UN's Policy Brief: Education during COVID-19 and beyond: Around 23.8 Million Children May Drop Out of School Due to the Impacts of COVID-19 in which year?
Answer- 2021
18. Who Introduce New Platform to Reduce Global Food Loss and Waste?
Answer- FAO
19. Which country will host ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 as announced by the International Cricket Council?
Answer- India
20. Foundation Stone of Indian Institute of Management, Sirmaur laid by which of the following states?
Answer- Himachal Pradesh
21. NSDC Announce Collaboration to Upskill Professionals in Digital Skills with which company?
Answer- Simplilearn
22. Leader Nandi Yellaiah dies at 85 in Hyderabad, belongs to which Political Party?
Answer- Congress
23. Which of the Indian gets, a Non-Profit Journalism Website Bags Prem Bhatia award 2020?
Answer- Dipankar Ghose
24. Which Ministry launched a New Version of the India Water Resources Information System?
Answer- Ministry of Jal Shakti
25. Sadia Dehlvi, who passed away, in August 2020 was related to which profession?
Answer- Author
26. Global remittances may lose how much amount in 2020?
Answer- $108.6 billion
27. Sadia Dehlvi, who died recently, belonged to which profession?
Answer- Writer
28. Who inaugurates Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra in Delhi?
Answer- Narendra Modi
29. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh launches which of the following partnership of State Govt, YuWaah for youth development?
Answer- Pride of Punjab
30. Who is the author "Amazing Ayodhya" - A new book to tell the history of Ayodhya?
Answer- Neena Rai
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs