Current Affairs 2020 For Aug 16 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Aspirants preparing for UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government & competitive exams can read daily current affairs 2020 updates here.

current affairs 2020

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for August 16, 2020

1. Who won Asian College of Journalism's Award for Investigative Journalism?

  • Arnab Goswami
  • Deepak Chaurasia
  • Nitin Seth
  • Amish Devon

2. When was the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples 2020?

  • 5 August
  • 7 August
  • 9 August
  • 11 August

3. Who becomes New Prime Minister of Peru, Succeeds Pedro Cateriano?

  • Maria Antonieta Alva Luperdi
  • Jorge Eduardo Montoya Perez
  • Walter Roger Martos Ruiz
  • None of these

4. Which company signs MoU with the U.P. Government under ODOP scheme?

  • Amazon
  • Snapdeal
  • Flipkart
  • Zomato

5. Former Indian player Laishram Manitombi Singh Died at 39 belongs to which sport?

  • Hockey
  • Boxing
  • Cricket
  • Football

6. Which state did CM announce the Launch of "Indira Van Mitan Yojana" To Support Forest Dwellers?

  • Chattisgarh
  • Gujarat
  • Bihar
  • Tamil Nadu

7. Who Extends the Credit Guarantee Scheme to Large Firms & Self Employed?

  • State Government
  • RBI
  • Central Government
  • None of these

8. Which Airport develops 'Air Suvidha' portal for all international arriving passengers across India?

  • Chandigarh
  • Chennai
  • Bangalore
  • Delhi

9. Which Stadium name after Late Maharaja Yadavindra Singh by PCA?

  • Firozshah Kotla
  • Mullanpur
  • Vishakhapatnam
  • Gwalior

10. Who won F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix 2020?

  • L. Hamillton
  • V. Bottas
  • Max Verstappen
  •  Albon

11. Which Private Limited Partnered with Gavi and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to accelerate the manufacture & Delivery of COVID-19 vaccines for India?

  • SII
  • COVAX
  • Sun Pharma
  • None of these

12. Capital India Finance appointed whom as Executive Chairman?

  • Harsh Kumar Bhanwala
  • Ramesh Pokhriyal
  • Keshav Porwal
  • Vineet Saxena

13. Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi Dedicated the Railway Museum at Hubballi to Whom?

  • Prime Minister
  • President
  • Nation
  • World

14. Who inaugurated Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, launched 'Gandagi Mukt Bharat' - Week-Long Campaign?

  • Narendra Modi
  • Piyush Vedprakash Goyal
  • Manoharlal Khattar
  • None of these

15. Who is the head of Government Forms Panel Under RoDTEP Scheme for Exporters?

  • G Parande
  • Gautam Roy
  • G K Pillai
  • Nirmala Sitharaman

16. Which Bank India Collaborated with InstaReM to Enhance Outbound Remittance Experience from India?

  • SBI
  • Bank Of Baroda
  • SBM
  • PNB

17. Who launched Anti Bullying Campaign of Faridabad Police over Social Media?

  • Arvind Kejriwal
  • Yogi Adityanath
  • Manohar Lal Khattar
  • Udhav Thacker

18. Who takes oath as new Lt Governor of Jammu & Kashmir?

  • Girish Chandra Murmu
  • Manoj Sinha
  • Ramesh Pokhriyal
  • Sambit Patra

19. Who Launched the Omni-Channel Loyalty Platform, 'nth Rewards'?

  • NPCI
  • IFC
  • NTPC
  • NTT

20. Who restricted Import of 101 defence items?

  • Narendra Modi
  • Amit Shah
  • Smriti Irani
  • Rajnath Singh

21. WHo Inaugurates Two Day Global Conference on Reimagining and Transforming the University Organised by O.P. Jindal Global University?

  • Amit Shah
  • Ramesh Pokhriyal
  • Yogi Adityanath
  • Smriti Irani

22. Who Launched Submarine Cable Connectivity to Andaman & Nicobar Islands (CANI)?

  • Amit Shah
  • Smriti Irani
  • Narendra Modi
  • Arvind Kejriwal

23. Who is appointed as Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania?

  • Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani
  • Mohamed Ould Bilal
  • Ismail Ould Cheikh Sidiya
  • None of these

24. Who launches a new financing scheme under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund?

  • Narendra Modi
  • Amit Shah
  • Rajnath Singh
  • Smriti Irani

25. How much International Financial Corporation to Invest in Endiya Partners Fund II?

  • ₹. 50 Crore
  • ₹. 150 Crore
  • ₹. 90 Crore
  • ₹. 75 Crore

26. Who launches Mobile App & Backend Website for Handloom Mark Scheme?

  • Narendra Modi
  • Arvind Kejriwal
  • Smriti Irani
  • Ramesh Pokhriyal

27. Which state signed an MoU with The Boston Group to Setup Centre at Visakhapatnam?

  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Maharashtra
  • Gujarat

28. Who launched Financing Facility of Rs.1Lakh crore Under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund & Rs 17000 Cr As 6th Installment of PM-KISA?

  • Narendra Modi
  • Yogi Adityanath
  • Manoharlal Khattar
  • Ramnath Kovind

29. Which state does Cabinet approve Policy on Reservation of Seats for Women in Village Employment Councils?

  • Maharashtra
  • Haryana
  • Meghalaya
  • Chattisgarh

30. Which IIT in Collaboration with Agnes Waste Management Pvt. Ltd Developed Indigenous Seed Balls, 'BEEG' for Farmers?

  • IIT Roorkee
  • IIT Delhi
  • IIT Kanpur
  • IIT Lucknow

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Who won Asian College of Journalism's Award for Investigative Journalism?

Answer- Nitin Seth

2. When was the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples 2020?

Answer- 9 August

3. Who becomes New Prime Minister of Peru, Succeeds Pedro Cateriano?

Answer- Walter Roger Martos Ruiz

4. Which company signs MoU with the U.P. Government under ODOP scheme?

Answer- Flipkart

5. Former Indian player Laishram Manitombi Singh Died at 39 belongs to which sport?

Answer- Football

6. Which state did CM announce the Launch of "Indira Van Mitan Yojana" To Support Forest Dwellers?

Answer- Chhattisgarh

7. Who Extends the Credit Guarantee Scheme to Large Firms & Self Employed?

Answer- Central Government

8. Which Airport develops 'Air Suvidha' portal for all international arriving passengers across India?

Answer- Delhi

9. Which Stadium name after Late Maharaja Yadavindra Singh by PCA?

Answer- Mullanpur

10. Who won F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix 2020?

Answer- Max Verstappen

11. Which Private Limited Partnered with Gavi and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to accelerate the manufacture & Delivery of COVID-19 vaccines for India?

Answer- SII

12. Capital India Finance appointed whom as Executive Chairman?

Answer- Harsh Kumar Bhanwala

13. Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi Dedicated the Railway Museum at Hubballi to Whom?

Answer- Nation

14. Who inaugurated Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, launched 'Gandagi Mukt Bharat' - Week-Long Campaign?

Answer- Narendra Modi

15. Who is the head of Government Forms Panel Under RoDTEP Scheme for Exporters?

Answer- G K Pillai

16. Which Bank India Collaborated with InstaReM to Enhance Outbound Remittance Experience from India?

Answer- SBM

17. Who launched Anti Bullying Campaign of Faridabad Police over Social Media?

Answer- Manohar Lal Khattar

18. Who takes oath as new Lt Governor of Jammu & Kashmir?

Answer- Manoj Sinha

19. Who Launched the Omni-Channel Loyalty Platform, 'nth Rewards'?

Answer- NPCI

20. Who restricted Import of 101 defence items?

Answer- Rajnath Singh

21. WHo Inaugurates Two Day Global Conference on Reimagining and Transforming the University Organised by O.P. Jindal Global University?

Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal

22. Who Launched Submarine Cable Connectivity to Andaman & Nicobar Islands (CANI)?

Answer- Narendra Modi

23. Who is appointed as Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania?

Answer- Mohamed Ould Bilal

24. Who launches a new financing scheme under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund?

Answer- Narendra Modi

25. How much International Financial Corporation to Invest in Endiya Partners Fund II?

Answer- Rs. 75 Crore

26. Who launches Mobile App & Backend Website for Handloom Mark Scheme?

Answer- Smriti Irani

27. Which state signed an MoU with The Boston Group to Setup Centre at Visakhapatnam?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

28. Who launched Financing Facility of Rs.1Lakh crore Under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund & Rs 17000 Cr As 6th Installment of PM-KISA?

Answer- Narendra Modi

29. Which state does Cabinet approve Policy on Reservation of Seats for Women in Village Employment Councils?

Answer- Meghalaya

30. Which IIT in Collaboration with Agnes Waste Management Pvt. Ltd Developed Indigenous Seed Balls, 'BEEG' for Farmers?

Answer- IIT Kanpur

