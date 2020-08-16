Current Affairs 2020 For Aug 16 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs.
1. Who won Asian College of Journalism's Award for Investigative Journalism?
2. When was the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples 2020?
3. Who becomes New Prime Minister of Peru, Succeeds Pedro Cateriano?
4. Which company signs MoU with the U.P. Government under ODOP scheme?
5. Former Indian player Laishram Manitombi Singh Died at 39 belongs to which sport?
6. Which state did CM announce the Launch of "Indira Van Mitan Yojana" To Support Forest Dwellers?
7. Who Extends the Credit Guarantee Scheme to Large Firms & Self Employed?
8. Which Airport develops 'Air Suvidha' portal for all international arriving passengers across India?
9. Which Stadium name after Late Maharaja Yadavindra Singh by PCA?
10. Who won F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix 2020?
11. Which Private Limited Partnered with Gavi and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to accelerate the manufacture & Delivery of COVID-19 vaccines for India?
12. Capital India Finance appointed whom as Executive Chairman?
13. Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi Dedicated the Railway Museum at Hubballi to Whom?
14. Who inaugurated Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, launched 'Gandagi Mukt Bharat' - Week-Long Campaign?
15. Who is the head of Government Forms Panel Under RoDTEP Scheme for Exporters?
16. Which Bank India Collaborated with InstaReM to Enhance Outbound Remittance Experience from India?
17. Who launched Anti Bullying Campaign of Faridabad Police over Social Media?
18. Who takes oath as new Lt Governor of Jammu & Kashmir?
19. Who Launched the Omni-Channel Loyalty Platform, 'nth Rewards'?
20. Who restricted Import of 101 defence items?
21. WHo Inaugurates Two Day Global Conference on Reimagining and Transforming the University Organised by O.P. Jindal Global University?
22. Who Launched Submarine Cable Connectivity to Andaman & Nicobar Islands (CANI)?
23. Who is appointed as Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania?
24. Who launches a new financing scheme under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund?
25. How much International Financial Corporation to Invest in Endiya Partners Fund II?
26. Who launches Mobile App & Backend Website for Handloom Mark Scheme?
27. Which state signed an MoU with The Boston Group to Setup Centre at Visakhapatnam?
28. Who launched Financing Facility of Rs.1Lakh crore Under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund & Rs 17000 Cr As 6th Installment of PM-KISA?
29. Which state does Cabinet approve Policy on Reservation of Seats for Women in Village Employment Councils?
30. Which IIT in Collaboration with Agnes Waste Management Pvt. Ltd Developed Indigenous Seed Balls, 'BEEG' for Farmers?
1. Who won Asian College of Journalism's Award for Investigative Journalism?
Answer- Nitin Seth
2. When was the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples 2020?
Answer- 9 August
3. Who becomes New Prime Minister of Peru, Succeeds Pedro Cateriano?
Answer- Walter Roger Martos Ruiz
4. Which company signs MoU with the U.P. Government under ODOP scheme?
Answer- Flipkart
5. Former Indian player Laishram Manitombi Singh Died at 39 belongs to which sport?
Answer- Football
6. Which state did CM announce the Launch of "Indira Van Mitan Yojana" To Support Forest Dwellers?
Answer- Chhattisgarh
7. Who Extends the Credit Guarantee Scheme to Large Firms & Self Employed?
Answer- Central Government
8. Which Airport develops 'Air Suvidha' portal for all international arriving passengers across India?
Answer- Delhi
9. Which Stadium name after Late Maharaja Yadavindra Singh by PCA?
Answer- Mullanpur
10. Who won F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix 2020?
Answer- Max Verstappen
11. Which Private Limited Partnered with Gavi and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to accelerate the manufacture & Delivery of COVID-19 vaccines for India?
Answer- SII
12. Capital India Finance appointed whom as Executive Chairman?
Answer- Harsh Kumar Bhanwala
13. Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi Dedicated the Railway Museum at Hubballi to Whom?
Answer- Nation
14. Who inaugurated Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, launched 'Gandagi Mukt Bharat' - Week-Long Campaign?
Answer- Narendra Modi
15. Who is the head of Government Forms Panel Under RoDTEP Scheme for Exporters?
Answer- G K Pillai
16. Which Bank India Collaborated with InstaReM to Enhance Outbound Remittance Experience from India?
Answer- SBM
17. Who launched Anti Bullying Campaign of Faridabad Police over Social Media?
Answer- Manohar Lal Khattar
18. Who takes oath as new Lt Governor of Jammu & Kashmir?
Answer- Manoj Sinha
19. Who Launched the Omni-Channel Loyalty Platform, 'nth Rewards'?
Answer- NPCI
20. Who restricted Import of 101 defence items?
Answer- Rajnath Singh
21. WHo Inaugurates Two Day Global Conference on Reimagining and Transforming the University Organised by O.P. Jindal Global University?
Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal
22. Who Launched Submarine Cable Connectivity to Andaman & Nicobar Islands (CANI)?
Answer- Narendra Modi
23. Who is appointed as Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania?
Answer- Mohamed Ould Bilal
24. Who launches a new financing scheme under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund?
Answer- Narendra Modi
25. How much International Financial Corporation to Invest in Endiya Partners Fund II?
Answer- Rs. 75 Crore
26. Who launches Mobile App & Backend Website for Handloom Mark Scheme?
Answer- Smriti Irani
27. Which state signed an MoU with The Boston Group to Setup Centre at Visakhapatnam?
Answer- Andhra Pradesh
28. Who launched Financing Facility of Rs.1Lakh crore Under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund & Rs 17000 Cr As 6th Installment of PM-KISA?
Answer- Narendra Modi
29. Which state does Cabinet approve Policy on Reservation of Seats for Women in Village Employment Councils?
Answer- Meghalaya
30. Which IIT in Collaboration with Agnes Waste Management Pvt. Ltd Developed Indigenous Seed Balls, 'BEEG' for Farmers?
Answer- IIT Kanpur
