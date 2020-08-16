Current Affairs 2020 For Aug 16 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for August 16, 2020

1. Who won Asian College of Journalism's Award for Investigative Journalism?

Arnab Goswami

Deepak Chaurasia

Nitin Seth

Amish Devon

2. When was the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples 2020?

5 August

7 August

9 August

11 August

3. Who becomes New Prime Minister of Peru, Succeeds Pedro Cateriano?

Maria Antonieta Alva Luperdi

Jorge Eduardo Montoya Perez

Walter Roger Martos Ruiz

None of these

4. Which company signs MoU with the U.P. Government under ODOP scheme?

Amazon

Snapdeal

Flipkart

Zomato

5. Former Indian player Laishram Manitombi Singh Died at 39 belongs to which sport?

Hockey

Boxing

Cricket

Football

6. Which state did CM announce the Launch of "Indira Van Mitan Yojana" To Support Forest Dwellers?

Chattisgarh

Gujarat

Bihar

Tamil Nadu

7. Who Extends the Credit Guarantee Scheme to Large Firms & Self Employed?

State Government

RBI

Central Government

None of these

8. Which Airport develops 'Air Suvidha' portal for all international arriving passengers across India?

Chandigarh

Chennai

Bangalore

Delhi

9. Which Stadium name after Late Maharaja Yadavindra Singh by PCA?

Firozshah Kotla

Mullanpur

Vishakhapatnam

Gwalior

10. Who won F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix 2020?

L. Hamillton

V. Bottas

Max Verstappen

Albon

11. Which Private Limited Partnered with Gavi and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to accelerate the manufacture & Delivery of COVID-19 vaccines for India?

SII

COVAX

Sun Pharma

None of these

12. Capital India Finance appointed whom as Executive Chairman?

Harsh Kumar Bhanwala

Ramesh Pokhriyal

Keshav Porwal

Vineet Saxena

13. Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi Dedicated the Railway Museum at Hubballi to Whom?

Prime Minister

President

Nation

World

14. Who inaugurated Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, launched 'Gandagi Mukt Bharat' - Week-Long Campaign?

Narendra Modi

Piyush Vedprakash Goyal

Manoharlal Khattar

None of these

15. Who is the head of Government Forms Panel Under RoDTEP Scheme for Exporters?

G Parande

Gautam Roy

G K Pillai

Nirmala Sitharaman

16. Which Bank India Collaborated with InstaReM to Enhance Outbound Remittance Experience from India?

SBI

Bank Of Baroda

SBM

PNB

17. Who launched Anti Bullying Campaign of Faridabad Police over Social Media?

Arvind Kejriwal

Yogi Adityanath

Manohar Lal Khattar

Udhav Thacker

18. Who takes oath as new Lt Governor of Jammu & Kashmir?

Girish Chandra Murmu

Manoj Sinha

Ramesh Pokhriyal

Sambit Patra

19. Who Launched the Omni-Channel Loyalty Platform, 'nth Rewards'?

NPCI

IFC

NTPC

NTT

20. Who restricted Import of 101 defence items?

Narendra Modi

Amit Shah

Smriti Irani

Rajnath Singh

21. WHo Inaugurates Two Day Global Conference on Reimagining and Transforming the University Organised by O.P. Jindal Global University?

Amit Shah

Ramesh Pokhriyal

Yogi Adityanath

Smriti Irani

22. Who Launched Submarine Cable Connectivity to Andaman & Nicobar Islands (CANI)?

Amit Shah

Smriti Irani

Narendra Modi

Arvind Kejriwal

23. Who is appointed as Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania?

Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani

Mohamed Ould Bilal

Ismail Ould Cheikh Sidiya

None of these

24. Who launches a new financing scheme under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund?

Narendra Modi

Amit Shah

Rajnath Singh

Smriti Irani

25. How much International Financial Corporation to Invest in Endiya Partners Fund II?

₹. 50 Crore

₹. 150 Crore

₹. 90 Crore

₹. 75 Crore

26. Who launches Mobile App & Backend Website for Handloom Mark Scheme?

Narendra Modi

Arvind Kejriwal

Smriti Irani

Ramesh Pokhriyal

27. Which state signed an MoU with The Boston Group to Setup Centre at Visakhapatnam?

Madhya Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

Maharashtra

Gujarat

28. Who launched Financing Facility of Rs.1Lakh crore Under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund & Rs 17000 Cr As 6th Installment of PM-KISA?

Narendra Modi

Yogi Adityanath

Manoharlal Khattar

Ramnath Kovind

29. Which state does Cabinet approve Policy on Reservation of Seats for Women in Village Employment Councils?

Maharashtra

Haryana

Meghalaya

Chattisgarh

30. Which IIT in Collaboration with Agnes Waste Management Pvt. Ltd Developed Indigenous Seed Balls, 'BEEG' for Farmers?

IIT Roorkee

IIT Delhi

IIT Kanpur

IIT Lucknow

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Who won Asian College of Journalism's Award for Investigative Journalism?

Answer- Nitin Seth

2. When was the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples 2020?

Answer- 9 August

3. Who becomes New Prime Minister of Peru, Succeeds Pedro Cateriano?

Answer- Walter Roger Martos Ruiz

4. Which company signs MoU with the U.P. Government under ODOP scheme?

Answer- Flipkart

5. Former Indian player Laishram Manitombi Singh Died at 39 belongs to which sport?

Answer- Football

6. Which state did CM announce the Launch of "Indira Van Mitan Yojana" To Support Forest Dwellers?

Answer- Chhattisgarh

7. Who Extends the Credit Guarantee Scheme to Large Firms & Self Employed?

Answer- Central Government

8. Which Airport develops 'Air Suvidha' portal for all international arriving passengers across India?

Answer- Delhi

9. Which Stadium name after Late Maharaja Yadavindra Singh by PCA?

Answer- Mullanpur

10. Who won F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix 2020?

Answer- Max Verstappen

11. Which Private Limited Partnered with Gavi and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to accelerate the manufacture & Delivery of COVID-19 vaccines for India?

Answer- SII

12. Capital India Finance appointed whom as Executive Chairman?

Answer- Harsh Kumar Bhanwala

13. Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi Dedicated the Railway Museum at Hubballi to Whom?

Answer- Nation

14. Who inaugurated Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, launched 'Gandagi Mukt Bharat' - Week-Long Campaign?

Answer- Narendra Modi

15. Who is the head of Government Forms Panel Under RoDTEP Scheme for Exporters?

Answer- G K Pillai

16. Which Bank India Collaborated with InstaReM to Enhance Outbound Remittance Experience from India?

Answer- SBM

17. Who launched Anti Bullying Campaign of Faridabad Police over Social Media?

Answer- Manohar Lal Khattar

18. Who takes oath as new Lt Governor of Jammu & Kashmir?

Answer- Manoj Sinha

19. Who Launched the Omni-Channel Loyalty Platform, 'nth Rewards'?

Answer- NPCI

20. Who restricted Import of 101 defence items?

Answer- Rajnath Singh

21. WHo Inaugurates Two Day Global Conference on Reimagining and Transforming the University Organised by O.P. Jindal Global University?

Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal

22. Who Launched Submarine Cable Connectivity to Andaman & Nicobar Islands (CANI)?

Answer- Narendra Modi

23. Who is appointed as Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania?

Answer- Mohamed Ould Bilal

24. Who launches a new financing scheme under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund?

Answer- Narendra Modi

25. How much International Financial Corporation to Invest in Endiya Partners Fund II?

Answer- Rs. 75 Crore

26. Who launches Mobile App & Backend Website for Handloom Mark Scheme?

Answer- Smriti Irani

27. Which state signed an MoU with The Boston Group to Setup Centre at Visakhapatnam?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

28. Who launched Financing Facility of Rs.1Lakh crore Under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund & Rs 17000 Cr As 6th Installment of PM-KISA?

Answer- Narendra Modi

29. Which state does Cabinet approve Policy on Reservation of Seats for Women in Village Employment Councils?

Answer- Meghalaya

30. Which IIT in Collaboration with Agnes Waste Management Pvt. Ltd Developed Indigenous Seed Balls, 'BEEG' for Farmers?

Answer- IIT Kanpur

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs