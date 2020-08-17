Current Affairs 2020 For Aug 17 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs.
1. Which state gets approval from Centre for projects worth ₹ 7922.69 Crores?
2. Who addressed "India@75 Summit - Mission 2022" Organised by CII?
3. Which IIT in Collaboration with Agnes Waste Management Pvt. Ltd Developed Indigenous Seed Balls, 'BEEG' for Farmers?
4. Which state CoM approves "Assam Non-Government Education Institutions (Regulation of Fees) Rules 2020"?
5. Who Launched the Booklet on Best practices of Human-Elephant Conflict Management in India and Beta Version of "Surakhsya" Launched the Booklet on Best practices of Human-Elephant Conflict Management in India and Beta Version of "Surakhsya"?
6. Who launched Financing Facility of Rs.1Lakh crore Under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund & Rs 17000 Cr As 6th Installment of PM-KISA?
7. When did World Lion Day to be observed virtually?
8. Which country decided to Construct a monument for the Indian soldiers Killed by Pakistan in 1971?
9. How much International Financial Corporation to Invest in Endiya Partners Fund II?
10. Prime Minister Hassan Diab, who steps down, belongs to which country?
11. Which state launched Mukhya Mantri Kisan Sahay Yojana replacing PMFBY to compensate crop loss of farmers for FY21?
12. Who Launched Submarine Cable Connectivity to Andaman & Nicobar Islands (CANI)?
13. Which company Launched India's 1st Pocket Android POS Device?
14. Who is the author of the book "Our Only Home: A Climate Appeal to the World"?
15. Who Launched the Omni-Channel Loyalty Platform, 'nth Rewards'?
16. Which Bank obtained RBI's in-principle Nod to Set up Non-Financial Subsidiary?
17. Who Launched DPSUs and OFB's Modernisation Projects During Atma Nirbhar Week (Aug7-14, 2020)?
18. Which Bank India Collaborated with InstaReM to Enhance Outbound Remittance Experience from India?
19. Who signs MoU with two Akola based Bullion Trade Association for Deepening Commodity Derivatives Market in India?
20. Who Released Ebook, 'Connecting, Communicating, Changing' Chronicling the Vice President's 3rd year in office?
21. Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi Dedicated the Railway Museum at Hubballi to Whom?
23. India inked Contract with whom for Development of 5 Eco-Tourism Zones?
24. Which Stadium name after Late Maharaja Yadavindra Singh by PCA?
26. Who Launched Online Dashboard for Information on National Infrastructure Pipeline?
27. Which state CM announced the Launch of "Indira Van Mitan Yojana" To Support Forest Dwellers?
28. When were IC-IMPACTS 2020 Research Conference held virtually?
29. Power Finance Corporation Signed MoA with which state to construct 2 Modular Operation Theatre Rooms?
30. Who becomes New Prime Minister of Peru, Succeeds Pedro Cateriano?
31. Scientists Identified how many New Species of Butterflies in Matheran Near Mumbai?
1. Which state gets approval from the Centre for projects worth ₹ 7922.69 Crores?
Answer- Himachal Pradesh
2. Who addressed "India@75 Summit - Mission 2022" Organised by CII?
Answer- Nitin Gadkari
3. Which IIT in Collaboration with Agnes Waste Management Pvt. Ltd Developed Indigenous Seed Balls, 'BEEG' for Farmers?
Answer- IIT Kanpur
4. Which state CoM approves "Assam Non-Government Education Institutions (Regulation of Fees) Rules 2020"?
Answer- Assam
5. Who Launched the Booklet on Best practices of Human-Elephant Conflict Management in India and Beta Version of "Surakhsya" Launched the Booklet on Best practices of Human-Elephant Conflict Management in India and Beta Version of "Surakhsya"?
Answer- Prakash Javadkar
6. Who launched Financing Facility of Rs.1Lakh crore Under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund & Rs 17000 Cr As 6th Installment of PM-KISA?
Answer- Narendra Modi
7. When did World Lion Day to be observed virtually?
Answer- 10 August
8. Which country decided to Construct a monument for the Indian soldiers Killed by Pakistan in 1971?
Answer- Bangladesh
9. How much International Financial Corporation to Invest in Endiya Partners Fund II?
Answer- ₹. 75 Crore
10. Prime Minister Hassan Diab, who steps down, belongs to which country?
Answer- Lebanon
11. Which state launched Mukhya Mantri Kisan Sahay Yojana replacing PMFBY to compensate crop loss of farmers for FY21?
Answer- Gujarat
12. Who Launched Submarine Cable Connectivity to Andaman & Nicobar Islands (CANI)?
Answer- Narendra Modi
13. Which company Launched India's 1st Pocket Android POS Device?
Answer- Paytm
14. Who is the author of the book "Our Only Home: A Climate Appeal to the World"?
Answer- Dalai Lama
15. Who Launched the Omni-Channel Loyalty Platform, 'nth Rewards'?
Answer- NPCI
16. Which Bank obtained RBI's in-principle Nod to Set up Non-Financial Subsidiary?
Answer- South Indian Bank
17. Who Launched DPSUs and OFB's Modernisation Projects During Atma Nirbhar Week (Aug7-14, 2020)?
Answer- Rajnath Singh
18. Which Bank India Collaborated with InstaReM to Enhance Outbound Remittance Experience from India?
Answer- Bank Of Baroda
19. Who signs MoU with two Akola based Bullion Trade Association for Deepening Commodity Derivatives Market in India?
Answer- BSE
20. Who Released Ebook, 'Connecting, Communicating, Changing' Chronicling the Vice President's 3rd year in office?
Answer- Prakash Javadekar
21. Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi Dedicated the Railway Museum at Hubballi to Whom?
Answer- Nation
Answer- NTPC
23. India inked Contract with whom for Development of 5 Eco-Tourism Zones?
Answer- Maldives
24. Which Stadium name after Late Maharaja Yadavindra Singh by PCA?
Answer- Mullanpur
Answer- NTPC
26. Who Launched Online Dashboard for Information on National Infrastructure Pipeline?
Answer- Finance Minister
27. Which state CM announced the Launch of "Indira Van Mitan Yojana" To Support Forest Dwellers?
Answer- Chattisgarh
28. When were IC-IMPACTS 2020 Research Conference held virtually?
Answer- 6-7 August
29. Power Finance Corporation Signed MoA with which state to construct 2 Modular Operation Theatre Rooms?
Answer- Uttar Pradesh
30. Who becomes New Prime Minister of Peru, Succeeds Pedro Cateriano?
Answer- Walter Roger Martos Ruiz
31. Scientists Identified how many New Species of Butterflies in Matheran Near Mumbai?
Answer- 77
