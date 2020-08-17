Current Affairs 2020 For Aug 17 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for August 17, 2020

1. Which state gets approval from Centre for projects worth ₹ 7922.69 Crores?

Madhya Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh

Gujarat

Bihar

2. Who addressed "India@75 Summit - Mission 2022" Organised by CII?

Smriti Irani

Nirmala Sitharaman

Nitin Gadkari

Amit Shah

3. Which IIT in Collaboration with Agnes Waste Management Pvt. Ltd Developed Indigenous Seed Balls, 'BEEG' for Farmers?

IIT Roorkee

IIT Delhi

IIT Kanpur

IIT Lucknow

4. Which state CoM approves "Assam Non-Government Education Institutions (Regulation of Fees) Rules 2020"?

Sikkim

Assam

Madhya Pradesh

Haryana

5. Who Launched the Booklet on Best practices of Human-Elephant Conflict Management in India and Beta Version of "Surakhsya" Launched the Booklet on Best practices of Human-Elephant Conflict Management in India and Beta Version of "Surakhsya"?

Prakash Javadkar

Ramesh Pokhriyal

Javed Akhtar

Sashi Tharoor

6. Who launched Financing Facility of Rs.1Lakh crore Under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund & Rs 17000 Cr As 6th Installment of PM-KISA?

Narendra Modi

Yogi Adityanath

Manoharlal Khattar

Ramnath Kovind

7. When did World Lion Day to be observed virtually?

5 August

31 July

10 August

11 August

8. Which country decided to Construct a monument for the Indian soldiers Killed by Pakistan in 1971?

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

Pakistan

Nepal

9. How much International Financial Corporation to Invest in Endiya Partners Fund II?

₹. 50 Crore

₹. 150 Crore

₹. 90 Crore

₹. 75 Crore

10. Prime Minister Hassan Diab, who steps down, belongs to which country?

Israel

Syria

Lebanon

Taiwan

11. Which state launched Mukhya Mantri Kisan Sahay Yojana replacing PMFBY to compensate crop loss of farmers for FY21?

Gujarat

Punjab

Haryana

Chattisgarh

12. Who Launched Submarine Cable Connectivity to Andaman & Nicobar Islands (CANI)?

Amit Shah

Smriti Irani

Narendra Modi

Arvind Kejriwal

13. Which company Launched India's 1st Pocket Android POS Device?

Phonpe

GPay

Paypal

Paytm

14. Who is the author of the book "Our Only Home: A Climate Appeal to the World"?

Arundhati Roy

Dalai Lama

Vikram Seth

Anita Desai

15. Who Launched the Omni-Channel Loyalty Platform, 'nth Rewards'?

NPCI

IFC

NTPC

NTT

16. Which Bank obtained RBI's in-principle Nod to Set up Non-Financial Subsidiary?

State Bank of India

South Indian Bank

Central Bank of India

Union Bank of India

17. Who Launched DPSUs and OFB's Modernisation Projects During Atma Nirbhar Week (Aug7-14, 2020)?

Smriti Irani

Rajnath Singh

Amit Shah

Narendra Modi

18. Which Bank India Collaborated with InstaReM to Enhance Outbound Remittance Experience from India?

SBI

Bank Of Baroda

SBM

PNB

19. Who signs MoU with two Akola based Bullion Trade Association for Deepening Commodity Derivatives Market in India?

BSE

NSE

Nifty

NASDAQ

20. Who Released Ebook, 'Connecting, Communicating, Changing' Chronicling the Vice President's 3rd year in office?

Sashi Tharoor

Chetan Bhagat

Prakash Javadekar

None of these

21. Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi Dedicated the Railway Museum at Hubballi to Whom?

Prime Minister

President

Nation

World

22. Which group achieves 100 Billion Units (BU) power generation mark?

NTPC

NTPL

NDPL

None of these

23. India inked Contract with whom for Development of 5 Eco-Tourism Zones?

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

Maldives

Singapore

24. Which Stadium name after Late Maharaja Yadavindra Singh by PCA?

Firozshah Kotla

Mullanpur

Vishakhapatnam

Gwalior

26. Who Launched Online Dashboard for Information on National Infrastructure Pipeline?

Home MInister

Prime Minister

Finance Minister

Defence Minister

27. Which state CM announced the Launch of "Indira Van Mitan Yojana" To Support Forest Dwellers?

Chattisgarh

Gujarat

Bihar

Tamil Nadu

28. When were IC-IMPACTS 2020 Research Conference held virtually?

4-6 August

5-6 August

6-7 August

8-10 August

29. Power Finance Corporation Signed MoA with which state to construct 2 Modular Operation Theatre Rooms?

Madhya Pradesh

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Punjab

30. Who becomes New Prime Minister of Peru, Succeeds Pedro Cateriano?

Maria Antonieta Alva Luperdi

Jorge Eduardo Montoya Perez

Walter Roger Martos Ruiz

None of these

31. Scientists Identified how many New Species of Butterflies in Matheran Near Mumbai?

70

90

27

77

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Which state gets approval from the Centre for projects worth ₹ 7922.69 Crores?

Answer- Himachal Pradesh

2. Who addressed "India@75 Summit - Mission 2022" Organised by CII?

Answer- Nitin Gadkari

3. Which IIT in Collaboration with Agnes Waste Management Pvt. Ltd Developed Indigenous Seed Balls, 'BEEG' for Farmers?

Answer- IIT Kanpur

4. Which state CoM approves "Assam Non-Government Education Institutions (Regulation of Fees) Rules 2020"?

Answer- Assam

5. Who Launched the Booklet on Best practices of Human-Elephant Conflict Management in India and Beta Version of "Surakhsya" Launched the Booklet on Best practices of Human-Elephant Conflict Management in India and Beta Version of "Surakhsya"?

Answer- Prakash Javadkar

6. Who launched Financing Facility of Rs.1Lakh crore Under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund & Rs 17000 Cr As 6th Installment of PM-KISA?

Answer- Narendra Modi

7. When did World Lion Day to be observed virtually?

Answer- 10 August

8. Which country decided to Construct a monument for the Indian soldiers Killed by Pakistan in 1971?

Answer- Bangladesh

9. How much International Financial Corporation to Invest in Endiya Partners Fund II?

Answer- ₹. 75 Crore

10. Prime Minister Hassan Diab, who steps down, belongs to which country?

Answer- Lebanon

11. Which state launched Mukhya Mantri Kisan Sahay Yojana replacing PMFBY to compensate crop loss of farmers for FY21?

Answer- Gujarat

12. Who Launched Submarine Cable Connectivity to Andaman & Nicobar Islands (CANI)?

Answer- Narendra Modi

13. Which company Launched India's 1st Pocket Android POS Device?

Answer- Paytm

14. Who is the author of the book "Our Only Home: A Climate Appeal to the World"?

Answer- Dalai Lama

15. Who Launched the Omni-Channel Loyalty Platform, 'nth Rewards'?

Answer- NPCI

16. Which Bank obtained RBI's in-principle Nod to Set up Non-Financial Subsidiary?

Answer- South Indian Bank

17. Who Launched DPSUs and OFB's Modernisation Projects During Atma Nirbhar Week (Aug7-14, 2020)?

Answer- Rajnath Singh

18. Which Bank India Collaborated with InstaReM to Enhance Outbound Remittance Experience from India?

Answer- Bank Of Baroda

19. Who signs MoU with two Akola based Bullion Trade Association for Deepening Commodity Derivatives Market in India?

Answer- BSE

20. Who Released Ebook, 'Connecting, Communicating, Changing' Chronicling the Vice President's 3rd year in office?

Answer- Prakash Javadekar

21. Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi Dedicated the Railway Museum at Hubballi to Whom?

Answer- Nation

22. Which group achieves 100 Billion Units (BU) power generation mark?

Answer- NTPC

23. India inked Contract with whom for Development of 5 Eco-Tourism Zones?

Answer- Maldives

24. Which Stadium name after Late Maharaja Yadavindra Singh by PCA?

Answer- Mullanpur

26. Who Launched Online Dashboard for Information on National Infrastructure Pipeline?

Answer- Finance Minister

27. Which state CM announced the Launch of "Indira Van Mitan Yojana" To Support Forest Dwellers?

Answer- Chattisgarh

28. When were IC-IMPACTS 2020 Research Conference held virtually?

Answer- 6-7 August

29. Power Finance Corporation Signed MoA with which state to construct 2 Modular Operation Theatre Rooms?

Answer- Uttar Pradesh

30. Who becomes New Prime Minister of Peru, Succeeds Pedro Cateriano?

Answer- Walter Roger Martos Ruiz

31. Scientists Identified how many New Species of Butterflies in Matheran Near Mumbai?

Answer- 77

