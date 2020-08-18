Current Affairs 2020 For August 18 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affair

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for August 18, 2020

1. Atal Innovation Mission in association with Dell Technologies launched which Edition of Student Entrepreneurship Program?

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

2. Who Released Report of the Committee on Business Responsibility Reporting (BRR)?

Rajesh Verma

Nirmala Sitharaman

Narendra Singh Tomar

None of these

3. Who addressed "India@75 Summit - Mission 2022" Organised by CII?

Smriti Irani

Nirmala Sitharaman

Nitin Gadkari

Amit Shah

4. Who Launched the Booklet on Best practices of Human-Elephant Conflict Management in India and Beta Version of "Surakhsya" Launched the Booklet on Best practices of Human-Elephant Conflict Management in India and Beta Version of "Surakhsya"?

Prakash Javadkar

Ramesh Pokhriyal

Javed Akhtar

Sashi Tharoor

5. Who Launched the Swachh Bharat Mission Academy?

Ramesh Pokhriyal

Arvind Kejriwal

Narendra Modi

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

6. DAC Approved Procurement of Approx Rs 8,722.38 cr for which Forces under Atmanirbhar Bharat?

Naval Forces

Armed forces

Air Forces

All of these

7. Which country decided to Construct a monument for the Indian soldiers Killed by Pakistan in 1971?

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

Pakistan

Nepal

8. Renowned Rahat Indori, who passes away at 70, belongs to which profession?

Minister

Actor

Poet

Sportsperson

9. Who Launched Krishi Megh, KVC ALUNET & Online Accreditation System for Agricultural Institutions?

Smriti Irani

Narendra Singh Tomar

Nitin Gadkari

Manoharlal Khattar

10. Which state launched Mukhya Mantri Kisan Sahay Yojana replacing PMFBY to compensate crop loss of farmers for FY21?

Gujarat

Punjab

Haryana

Chattisgarh

11. What is the name of India's 1st Private Aerospace Company to Test Fire 1st of its Kind Upper Stage Rocket Engine?

Rafael

Vikrant

Raman

Arjun

12. Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko wins the sixth term with what percentage of votes?

50

60

70

80

13. Who is the author of the book "Our Only Home: A Climate Appeal to the World"?

Arundhati Roy

Dalai Lama

Vikram Seth

Anita Desai

14. When did World Elephant Day 2020 celebrate?

7 August

9 August

10 August

12 August

15. Who Launched DPSUs and OFB's Modernisation Projects During Atma Nirbhar Week (Aug7-14, 2020)?

Smriti Irani

Rajnath Singh

Amit Shah

Narendra Modi

16. CCI Approved Proposed Combination Pertaining to JV Formation of Honda Motor with which company?

Voltas

Hitachi

Samsung

Tata

17. Who Released Ebook, 'Connecting, Communicating, Changing' Chronicling the Vice President's 3rd year in office?

Sashi Tharoor

Chetan Bhagat

Prakash Javadekar

None of these

18. Which Foundation partnered with USAID to Launch the W-GDP WomenConnect Challenge Across India?

Patanjali

Reliance

Tata

Maruti

19. India inked Contract with whom for Development of 5 Eco-Tourism Zones?

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

Maldives

Singapore

20. Which state/UT government Signed an MoU with IIT-Bombay and Tata Projects Limited for Smog Tower?

Goa

Haryana

Delhi

Punjab

21. The Nine 'Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museums to Recognise the Tribal Freedom Fighters will be Completed by which year?

2020

2021

2022

2023

22. Who Launched Online Dashboard for Information on National Infrastructure Pipeline?

Home MInister

Prime Minister

Finance Minister

Defence Minister

23. Who is the head of the committee formulated by central government namely "National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration"?

Amitabh Kant

VK Paul

Harsha Vardan

None of these

24. Which company unveils 'Special Revival Campaign' to revive lapsed policies?

Birla Sunlife

LIC

Bajaj

Jeevan Beema

25. Power Finance Corporation Signed MoA with which state to construct 2 Modular Operation Theatre Rooms?

Madhya Pradesh

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Punjab

26. Who is the new Chairperson of the think tank of Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations(ICRIER)?

Isher Judge Ahluwalia

Pramod Bhasin

Dr. Rajat Kathuria

None of these

27. Where did HALs Two Light Combat Helicopters Deploy for Operations?

Kashmir

Ladakh

Kargil

Delhi

28. Who becomes 4th richest man in the world?

Bill Gates

Mukesh Ambani

Ratan Tata

Donald Trump

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Atal Innovation Mission in association with Dell Technologies launched which Edition of Student Entrepreneurship Program?

Answer- 2nd

2. Who Released Report of the Committee on Business Responsibility Reporting (BRR)?

Answer- Rajesh Verma

3. Who addressed "India@75 Summit - Mission 2022" Organised by CII?

Answer- Nitin Gadkari

4. Who Launched the Booklet on Best practices of Human-Elephant Conflict Management in India and Beta Version of "Surakhsya" Launched the Booklet on Best practices of Human-Elephant Conflict Management in India and Beta Version of "Surakhsya"?

Answer- Prakash Javadkar

5. Who Launched the Swachh Bharat Mission Academy?

Answer- Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

6. DAC Approved Procurement of Approx Rs 8,722.38 cr for which Forces under Atmanirbhar Bharat?

Answer- Armed forces

7. Which country decided to Construct a monument for the Indian soldiers Killed by Pakistan in 1971?

Answer- Bangladesh

8. Renowned Rahat Indori, who passes away at 70, belongs to which profession?

Answer- Poet

9. Who Launched Krishi Megh, KVC ALUNET & Online Accreditation System for Agricultural Institutions?

Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar

10. Which state launched Mukhya Mantri Kisan Sahay Yojana replacing PMFBY to compensate crop loss of farmers for FY21?

Answer- Punjab

11. What is the name of India's 1st Private Aerospace Company to Test Fire 1st of its Kind Upper Stage Rocket Engine?

Answer- Raman

12. Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko wins the sixth term with what percentage of votes?

Answer- 80

13. Who is the author of the book "Our Only Home: A Climate Appeal to the World"?

Answer- Dalai Lama

14. When did World Elephant Day 2020 celebrate?

Answer- 12 August

15. Who Launched DPSUs and OFB's Modernisation Projects During Atma Nirbhar Week (Aug7-14, 2020)?

Answer- Rajnath Singh

16. CCI Approved Proposed Combination Pertaining to JV Formation of Honda Motor with which company?

Answer- Hitachi

17. Who Released Ebook, 'Connecting, Communicating, Changing' Chronicling the Vice President's 3rd year in office?

Answer- Prakash Javadekar

18. Which Foundation partnered with USAID to Launch the W-GDP WomenConnect Challenge Across India?

Answer- Reliance

19. India inked Contract with whom for Development of 5 Eco-Tourism Zones?

Answer- Maldives

20. Which state/UT government Signed an MoU with IIT-Bombay and Tata Projects Limited for Smog Tower?

Answer- Delhi

21. The Nine 'Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museums to Recognise the Tribal Freedom Fighters will be Completed by which year?

Answer- 2022

22. Who Launched Online Dashboard for Information on National Infrastructure Pipeline?

Answer- Finance Minister

23. Who is the head of the committee formulated by central government namely "National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration"?

Answer- VK Paul

24. Which company unveils 'Special Revival Campaign' to revive lapsed policies?

Answer- LIC

25. Power Finance Corporation Signed MoA with which state to construct 2 Modular Operation Theatre Rooms?

Answer- Uttar Pradesh

26. Who is the new Chairperson of the think tank of Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations(ICRIER)?

Answer- Pramod Bhasin

27. Where did HALs Two Light Combat Helicopters Deploy for Operations?

Answer- Ladakh

28. Who becomes 4th richest man in the world?

Answer- Mukesh Ambani

