Current Affairs 2020 For August 18 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affair

Akanksha Ghotkar
Current Affairs 2020 Questions for August 18, 2020

1. Atal Innovation Mission in association with Dell Technologies launched which Edition of Student Entrepreneurship Program?

  • 1st
  • 2nd
  • 3rd
  • 4th

2. Who Released Report of the Committee on Business Responsibility Reporting (BRR)?

  • Rajesh Verma
  • Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Narendra Singh Tomar
  • None of these

3. Who addressed "India@75 Summit - Mission 2022" Organised by CII?

  • Smriti Irani
  • Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Nitin Gadkari
  • Amit Shah

4. Who Launched the Booklet on Best practices of Human-Elephant Conflict Management in India and Beta Version of "Surakhsya" Launched the Booklet on Best practices of Human-Elephant Conflict Management in India and Beta Version of "Surakhsya"?

  • Prakash Javadkar
  • Ramesh Pokhriyal
  • Javed Akhtar
  • Sashi Tharoor

5. Who Launched the Swachh Bharat Mission Academy?

  • Ramesh Pokhriyal
  • Arvind Kejriwal
  • Narendra Modi
  • Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

6. DAC Approved Procurement of Approx Rs 8,722.38 cr for which Forces under Atmanirbhar Bharat?

  • Naval Forces
  • Armed forces
  • Air Forces
  • All of these

7. Which country decided to Construct a monument for the Indian soldiers Killed by Pakistan in 1971?

  • Sri Lanka
  • Bangladesh
  • Pakistan
  • Nepal

8. Renowned Rahat Indori, who passes away at 70, belongs to which profession?

  • Minister
  • Actor
  • Poet
  • Sportsperson

9. Who Launched Krishi Megh, KVC ALUNET & Online Accreditation System for Agricultural Institutions?

  • Smriti Irani
  • Narendra Singh Tomar
  • Nitin Gadkari
  • Manoharlal Khattar

10. Which state launched Mukhya Mantri Kisan Sahay Yojana replacing PMFBY to compensate crop loss of farmers for FY21?

  • Gujarat
  • Punjab
  • Haryana
  • Chattisgarh

11. What is the name of India's 1st Private Aerospace Company to Test Fire 1st of its Kind Upper Stage Rocket Engine?

  • Rafael
  • Vikrant
  • Raman
  • Arjun

12. Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko wins the sixth term with what percentage of votes?

  • 50
  • 60
  • 70
  • 80

13. Who is the author of the book "Our Only Home: A Climate Appeal to the World"?

  • Arundhati Roy
  • Dalai Lama
  • Vikram Seth
  • Anita Desai

14. When did World Elephant Day 2020 celebrate?

  • 7 August
  • 9 August
  • 10 August
  • 12 August

15. Who Launched DPSUs and OFB's Modernisation Projects During Atma Nirbhar Week (Aug7-14, 2020)?

  • Smriti Irani
  • Rajnath Singh
  • Amit Shah
  • Narendra Modi

16. CCI Approved Proposed Combination Pertaining to JV Formation of Honda Motor with which company?

  • Voltas
  • Hitachi
  • Samsung
  • Tata

17. Who Released Ebook, 'Connecting, Communicating, Changing' Chronicling the Vice President's 3rd year in office?

  • Sashi Tharoor
  • Chetan Bhagat
  • Prakash Javadekar
  • None of these

18. Which Foundation partnered with USAID to Launch the W-GDP WomenConnect Challenge Across India?

  • Patanjali
  • Reliance
  • Tata
  • Maruti

19. India inked Contract with whom for Development of 5 Eco-Tourism Zones?

  • Sri Lanka
  • Bangladesh
  • Maldives
  • Singapore

20. Which state/UT government Signed an MoU with IIT-Bombay and Tata Projects Limited for Smog Tower?

  • Goa
  • Haryana
  • Delhi
  • Punjab

21. The Nine 'Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museums to Recognise the Tribal Freedom Fighters will be Completed by which year?

  • 2020
  • 2021
  • 2022
  • 2023

23. Who is the head of the committee formulated by central government namely "National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration"?

  • Amitabh Kant
  • VK Paul
  • Harsha Vardan
  • None of these

24. Which company unveils 'Special Revival Campaign' to revive lapsed policies?

  • Birla Sunlife
  • LIC
  • Bajaj
  • Jeevan Beema

25. Power Finance Corporation Signed MoA with which state to construct 2 Modular Operation Theatre Rooms?

  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Maharashtra
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Punjab

26. Who is the new Chairperson of the think tank of Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations(ICRIER)?

  • Isher Judge Ahluwalia
  • Pramod Bhasin
  • Dr. Rajat Kathuria
  • None of these

27. Where did HALs Two Light Combat Helicopters Deploy for Operations?

  • Kashmir
  • Ladakh
  • Kargil
  • Delhi

28. Who becomes 4th richest man in the world?

  • Bill Gates
  • Mukesh Ambani
  • Ratan Tata
  • Donald Trump

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Atal Innovation Mission in association with Dell Technologies launched which Edition of Student Entrepreneurship Program?

Answer- 2nd

2. Who Released Report of the Committee on Business Responsibility Reporting (BRR)?

Answer- Rajesh Verma

3. Who addressed "India@75 Summit - Mission 2022" Organised by CII?

Answer- Nitin Gadkari

4. Who Launched the Booklet on Best practices of Human-Elephant Conflict Management in India and Beta Version of "Surakhsya" Launched the Booklet on Best practices of Human-Elephant Conflict Management in India and Beta Version of "Surakhsya"?

Answer- Prakash Javadkar

5. Who Launched the Swachh Bharat Mission Academy?

Answer- Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

6. DAC Approved Procurement of Approx Rs 8,722.38 cr for which Forces under Atmanirbhar Bharat?

Answer- Armed forces

7. Which country decided to Construct a monument for the Indian soldiers Killed by Pakistan in 1971?

Answer- Bangladesh

8. Renowned Rahat Indori, who passes away at 70, belongs to which profession?

Answer- Poet

9. Who Launched Krishi Megh, KVC ALUNET & Online Accreditation System for Agricultural Institutions?

Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar

10. Which state launched Mukhya Mantri Kisan Sahay Yojana replacing PMFBY to compensate crop loss of farmers for FY21?

Answer- Punjab

11. What is the name of India's 1st Private Aerospace Company to Test Fire 1st of its Kind Upper Stage Rocket Engine?

Answer- Raman

12. Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko wins the sixth term with what percentage of votes?

Answer- 80

13. Who is the author of the book "Our Only Home: A Climate Appeal to the World"?

Answer- Dalai Lama

14. When did World Elephant Day 2020 celebrate?

Answer- 12 August

15. Who Launched DPSUs and OFB's Modernisation Projects During Atma Nirbhar Week (Aug7-14, 2020)?

Answer- Rajnath Singh

16. CCI Approved Proposed Combination Pertaining to JV Formation of Honda Motor with which company?

Answer- Hitachi

17. Who Released Ebook, 'Connecting, Communicating, Changing' Chronicling the Vice President's 3rd year in office?

Answer- Prakash Javadekar

18. Which Foundation partnered with USAID to Launch the W-GDP WomenConnect Challenge Across India?

Answer- Reliance

19. India inked Contract with whom for Development of 5 Eco-Tourism Zones?

Answer- Maldives

20. Which state/UT government Signed an MoU with IIT-Bombay and Tata Projects Limited for Smog Tower?

Answer- Delhi

21. The Nine 'Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museums to Recognise the Tribal Freedom Fighters will be Completed by which year?

Answer- 2022

23. Who is the head of the committee formulated by central government namely "National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration"?

Answer- VK Paul

24. Which company unveils 'Special Revival Campaign' to revive lapsed policies?

Answer- LIC

25. Power Finance Corporation Signed MoA with which state to construct 2 Modular Operation Theatre Rooms?

Answer- Uttar Pradesh

26. Who is the new Chairperson of the think tank of Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations(ICRIER)?

Answer- Pramod Bhasin

27. Where did HALs Two Light Combat Helicopters Deploy for Operations?

Answer- Ladakh

28. Who becomes 4th richest man in the world?

Answer- Mukesh Ambani

