Current Affairs 2020 For August 18 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affair

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. Atal Innovation Mission in association with Dell Technologies launched which Edition of Student Entrepreneurship Program?
2. Who Released Report of the Committee on Business Responsibility Reporting (BRR)?
3. Who addressed "India@75 Summit - Mission 2022" Organised by CII?
4. Who Launched the Booklet on Best practices of Human-Elephant Conflict Management in India and Beta Version of "Surakhsya" Launched the Booklet on Best practices of Human-Elephant Conflict Management in India and Beta Version of "Surakhsya"?
5. Who Launched the Swachh Bharat Mission Academy?
6. DAC Approved Procurement of Approx Rs 8,722.38 cr for which Forces under Atmanirbhar Bharat?
7. Which country decided to Construct a monument for the Indian soldiers Killed by Pakistan in 1971?
8. Renowned Rahat Indori, who passes away at 70, belongs to which profession?
9. Who Launched Krishi Megh, KVC ALUNET & Online Accreditation System for Agricultural Institutions?
10. Which state launched Mukhya Mantri Kisan Sahay Yojana replacing PMFBY to compensate crop loss of farmers for FY21?
11. What is the name of India's 1st Private Aerospace Company to Test Fire 1st of its Kind Upper Stage Rocket Engine?
12. Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko wins the sixth term with what percentage of votes?
13. Who is the author of the book "Our Only Home: A Climate Appeal to the World"?
14. When did World Elephant Day 2020 celebrate?
15. Who Launched DPSUs and OFB's Modernisation Projects During Atma Nirbhar Week (Aug7-14, 2020)?
16. CCI Approved Proposed Combination Pertaining to JV Formation of Honda Motor with which company?
17. Who Released Ebook, 'Connecting, Communicating, Changing' Chronicling the Vice President's 3rd year in office?
18. Which Foundation partnered with USAID to Launch the W-GDP WomenConnect Challenge Across India?
19. India inked Contract with whom for Development of 5 Eco-Tourism Zones?
20. Which state/UT government Signed an MoU with IIT-Bombay and Tata Projects Limited for Smog Tower?
21. The Nine 'Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museums to Recognise the Tribal Freedom Fighters will be Completed by which year?
22. Who Launched Online Dashboard for Information on National Infrastructure Pipeline?
23. Who is the head of the committee formulated by central government namely "National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration"?
24. Which company unveils 'Special Revival Campaign' to revive lapsed policies?
25. Power Finance Corporation Signed MoA with which state to construct 2 Modular Operation Theatre Rooms?
26. Who is the new Chairperson of the think tank of Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations(ICRIER)?
27. Where did HALs Two Light Combat Helicopters Deploy for Operations?
28. Who becomes 4th richest man in the world?
29. Who Launched Online Dashboard for Information on National Infrastructure Pipeline?
30. India inked Contract with whom for Development of 5 Eco-Tourism Zones?
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. Atal Innovation Mission in association with Dell Technologies launched which Edition of Student Entrepreneurship Program?
Answer- 2nd
2. Who Released Report of the Committee on Business Responsibility Reporting (BRR)?
Answer- Rajesh Verma
3. Who addressed "India@75 Summit - Mission 2022" Organised by CII?
Answer- Nitin Gadkari
4. Who Launched the Booklet on Best practices of Human-Elephant Conflict Management in India and Beta Version of "Surakhsya" Launched the Booklet on Best practices of Human-Elephant Conflict Management in India and Beta Version of "Surakhsya"?
Answer- Prakash Javadkar
5. Who Launched the Swachh Bharat Mission Academy?
Answer- Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
6. DAC Approved Procurement of Approx Rs 8,722.38 cr for which Forces under Atmanirbhar Bharat?
Answer- Armed forces
7. Which country decided to Construct a monument for the Indian soldiers Killed by Pakistan in 1971?
Answer- Bangladesh
8. Renowned Rahat Indori, who passes away at 70, belongs to which profession?
Answer- Poet
9. Who Launched Krishi Megh, KVC ALUNET & Online Accreditation System for Agricultural Institutions?
Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar
10. Which state launched Mukhya Mantri Kisan Sahay Yojana replacing PMFBY to compensate crop loss of farmers for FY21?
Answer- Punjab
11. What is the name of India's 1st Private Aerospace Company to Test Fire 1st of its Kind Upper Stage Rocket Engine?
Answer- Raman
12. Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko wins the sixth term with what percentage of votes?
Answer- 80
13. Who is the author of the book "Our Only Home: A Climate Appeal to the World"?
Answer- Dalai Lama
14. When did World Elephant Day 2020 celebrate?
Answer- 12 August
15. Who Launched DPSUs and OFB's Modernisation Projects During Atma Nirbhar Week (Aug7-14, 2020)?
Answer- Rajnath Singh
16. CCI Approved Proposed Combination Pertaining to JV Formation of Honda Motor with which company?
Answer- Hitachi
17. Who Released Ebook, 'Connecting, Communicating, Changing' Chronicling the Vice President's 3rd year in office?
Answer- Prakash Javadekar
18. Which Foundation partnered with USAID to Launch the W-GDP WomenConnect Challenge Across India?
Answer- Reliance
19. India inked Contract with whom for Development of 5 Eco-Tourism Zones?
Answer- Maldives
20. Which state/UT government Signed an MoU with IIT-Bombay and Tata Projects Limited for Smog Tower?
Answer- Delhi
21. The Nine 'Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museums to Recognise the Tribal Freedom Fighters will be Completed by which year?
Answer- 2022
22. Who Launched Online Dashboard for Information on National Infrastructure Pipeline?
Answer- Finance Minister
23. Who is the head of the committee formulated by central government namely "National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration"?
Answer- VK Paul
24. Which company unveils 'Special Revival Campaign' to revive lapsed policies?
Answer- LIC
25. Power Finance Corporation Signed MoA with which state to construct 2 Modular Operation Theatre Rooms?
Answer- Uttar Pradesh
26. Who is the new Chairperson of the think tank of Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations(ICRIER)?
Answer- Pramod Bhasin
27. Where did HALs Two Light Combat Helicopters Deploy for Operations?
Answer- Ladakh
28. Who becomes 4th richest man in the world?
Answer- Mukesh Ambani
29. Who Launched Online Dashboard for Information on National Infrastructure Pipeline?
Answer- Finance Minister
30. India inked Contract with whom for Development of 5 Eco-Tourism Zones?
Answer- Maldives
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs