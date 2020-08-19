Current Affairs 2020 For Aug 19 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. Who wins Asian College of Journalism's Award for Investigative Journalism?
2. When were International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples 2020?
3. Who becomes New Prime Minister of Peru, Succeeds Pedro Cateriano?
4. Which company signs MoU with the U.P. Government under ODOP scheme?
5. Former Indian player Laishram Manitombi Singh Died at 39 belongs to which sport?
6. Which state CM announced the Launch of "Indira Van Mitan Yojana" To Support Forest Dwellers?
7. When did World Lion Day to be observed virtually?
8. Which country decided to Construct a monument for the Indian soldiers Killed by Pakistan in 1971?
9. How much International Financial Corporation to Invest in Endiya Partners Fund II?
10. Prime Minister Hassan Diab, who steps down, belongs to which country?
11. Which state launched Mukhya Mantri Kisan Sahay Yojana replacing PMFBY to compensate crop loss of farmers for FY21?
12. Who Launched Submarine Cable Connectivity to Andaman & Nicobar Islands (CANI)?
13. Which company Launched India's 1st Pocket Android POS Device?
14. Who is the author of the book "Our Only Home: A Climate Appeal to the World"?
15. Who Launched the Omni-Channel Loyalty Platform, 'nth Rewards'?
16. CCI Approved Proposed Combination Pertaining to JV Formation of Honda Motor with which company?
17. Who Released Ebook, 'Connecting, Communicating, Changing' Chronicling the Vice President's 3rd year in office?
18. Which Foundation partnered with USAID to Launch the W-GDP WomenConnect Challenge Across India?
19. India inked Contract with whom for Development of 5 Eco-Tourism Zones?
20. Which state/UT government Signed an MoU with IIT-Bombay and Tata Projects Limited for Smog Tower?
21. The Nine 'Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museums to Recognise the Tribal Freedom Fighters will be Completed by which year?
22. Who Launched Online Dashboard for Information on National Infrastructure Pipeline?
24. Sadia Dehlvi, who passed away, in August 2020 was related to which profession?
25. Which IIT Researchers Bags Gandhian Young Technological Innovation Awards 2020 for Clean Energy Research?
26. Leader Nandi Yellaiah dies at 85 in Hyderabad, belongs to which Political Party?
27. Which Place becomes India's first municipal corporation to provide forestland right certificates to people of an urban area?
28. Which country will host ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 as announced by the International Cricket Council?
29. Which is the first city to have female icons on traffic signals?
30. How many electric buses sanctioned under FAME scheme?
Answer- Nitin Seth
2. When were International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples 2020?
Answer- 9 August
3. Who becomes New Prime Minister of Peru, Succeeds Pedro Cateriano?
Answer- Walter Roger Martos Ruiz
4. Which company signs MoU with the U.P. Government under ODOP scheme?
Answer- Flipkart
5. Former Indian player Laishram Manitombi Singh Died at 39 belongs to which sport?
Answer- Football
6. Which state CM announces the Launch of "Indira Van Mitan Yojana" To Support Forest Dwellers?
Answer- Chattisgarh
7. When did World Lion Day to be observed virtually?
Answer- 10 August
8. Which country decided to Construct a monument for the Indian soldiers Killed by Pakistan in 1971?
Answer- Bangladesh
9. How much International Financial Corporation to Invest in Endiya Partners Fund II?
Answer- ₹. 75 Crore
10. Prime Minister Hassan Diab, who steps down, belongs to which country?
Answer- Lebanon
11. Which state launched Mukhya Mantri Kisan Sahay Yojana replacing PMFBY to compensate crop loss of farmers for FY21?
Answer- Gujarat
12. Who Launched Submarine Cable Connectivity to Andaman & Nicobar Islands (CANI)?
Answer- Narendra Modi
13. Which company Launched India's 1st Pocket Android POS Device?
Answer- Paytm
14. Who is the author of the book "Our Only Home: A Climate Appeal to the World"?
Answer- Dalai Lama
15. Who Launched the Omni-Channel Loyalty Platform, 'nth Rewards'?
Answer- NPCI
16. CCI Approved Proposed Combination Pertaining to JV Formation of Honda Motor with which company?
Answer- Hitachi
17. Who Released Ebook, 'Connecting, Communicating, Changing' Chronicling the Vice President's 3rd year in office?
Answer- Prakash Javadekar
18. Which Foundation partnered with USAID to Launch the W-GDP WomenConnect Challenge Across India?
Answer- Reliance
19. India inked Contract with whom for Development of 5 Eco-Tourism Zones?
Answer- Maldives
20. Which state/UT government Signed an MoU with IIT-Bombay and Tata Projects Limited for Smog Tower?
Answer- Delhi
21. The Nine 'Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museums to Recognise the Tribal Freedom Fighters will be Completed by which year?
Answer- 2022
22. Who Launched Online Dashboard for Information on National Infrastructure Pipeline?
Answer- Finance Minister
24. Sadia Dehlvi, who passed away, in August 2020 was related to which profession?
Answer- Author
25. Which IIT Researchers Bags Gandhian Young Technological Innovation Awards 2020 for Clean Energy Research?
Answer- IIT Kharagpur
26. Leader Nandi Yellaiah dies at 85 in Hyderabad, belongs to which Political Party?
Answer- Congress
27. Which Place becomes India's first municipal corporation to provide forestland right certificates to people of an urban area?
Answer- Jabalpur
28. Which country will host ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 as announced by the International Cricket Council?
Answer- India
29. Which is the first city to have female icons on traffic signals?
Answer- Mumbai
30. How many electric buses sanctioned under FAME scheme?
Answer- 5595
