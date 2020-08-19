Current Affairs 2020 For Aug 19 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for August 19, 2020

1. Who wins Asian College of Journalism's Award for Investigative Journalism?

Arnab Goswami

Deepak Chaurasia

Nitin Seth

Amish Devgon

2. When were International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples 2020?

5 August

7 August

9 August

11 August

3. Who becomes New Prime Minister of Peru, Succeeds Pedro Cateriano?

Maria Antonieta Alva Luperdi

Jorge Eduardo Montoya Perez

Walter Roger Martos Ruiz

None of these

4. Which company signs MoU with the U.P. Government under ODOP scheme?

Amazon

Snapdeal

Flipkart

Zomato

5. Former Indian player Laishram Manitombi Singh Died at 39 belongs to which sport?

Hockey

Boxing

Cricket

Football

6. Which state CM announced the Launch of "Indira Van Mitan Yojana" To Support Forest Dwellers?

Chattisgarh

Gujarat

Bihar

Tamil Nadu

7. When did World Lion Day to be observed virtually?

5 August

31 July

10 August

11 August

8. Which country decided to Construct a monument for the Indian soldiers Killed by Pakistan in 1971?

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

Pakistan

Nepal

9. How much International Financial Corporation to Invest in Endiya Partners Fund II?

₹. 50 Crore

₹. 150 Crore

₹. 90 Crore

₹. 75 Crore

10. Prime Minister Hassan Diab, who steps down, belongs to which country?

Israel

Syria

Lebanon

Taiwan

11. Which state launched Mukhya Mantri Kisan Sahay Yojana replacing PMFBY to compensate crop loss of farmers for FY21?

Gujarat

Punjab

Haryana

Chattisgarh

12. Who Launched Submarine Cable Connectivity to Andaman & Nicobar Islands (CANI)?

Amit Shah

Smriti Irani

Narendra Modi

Arvind Kejriwal

13. Which company Launched India's 1st Pocket Android POS Device?

Phonpe

GPay

Paypal

Paytm

14. Who is the author of the book "Our Only Home: A Climate Appeal to the World"?

Arundhati Roy

Dalai Lama

Vikram Seth

Anita Desai

15. Who Launched the Omni-Channel Loyalty Platform, 'nth Rewards'?

NPCI

IFC

NTPC

NTT

16. CCI Approved Proposed Combination Pertaining to JV Formation of Honda Motor with which company?

Voltas

Hitachi

Samsung

Tata

17. Who Released Ebook, 'Connecting, Communicating, Changing' Chronicling the Vice President's 3rd year in office?

Sashi Tharoor

Chetan Bhagat

Prakash Javadekar

None of these

18. Which Foundation partnered with USAID to Launch the W-GDP WomenConnect Challenge Across India?

Patanjali

Reliance

Tata

Maruti

19. India inked Contract with whom for Development of 5 Eco-Tourism Zones?

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

Maldives

Singapore

20. Which state/UT government Signed an MoU with IIT-Bombay and Tata Projects Limited for Smog Tower?

Goa

Haryana

Delhi

Punjab

21. The Nine 'Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museums to Recognise the Tribal Freedom Fighters will be Completed by which year?

2020

2021

2022

2023

22. Who Launched Online Dashboard for Information on National Infrastructure Pipeline?

Home MInister

Prime Minister

Finance Minister

Defence Minister

24. Sadia Dehlvi, who passed away, in August 2020 was related to which profession?

Actor

Businessman

Author

Politician

25. Which IIT Researchers Bags Gandhian Young Technological Innovation Awards 2020 for Clean Energy Research?

IIT Delhi

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Roorkee

IIT Kanpur

26. Leader Nandi Yellaiah dies at 85 in Hyderabad, belongs to which Political Party?

BJP

Congress

BSP

JJP

27. Which Place becomes India's first municipal corporation to provide forestland right certificates to people of an urban area?

Jaisalmer

Jaipur

Jodhpur

Jabalpur

28. Which country will host ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 as announced by the International Cricket Council?

Sri Lanka

South Africa

India

UAE

29. Which is the first city to have female icons on traffic signals?

Delhi

Lucknow

Mumbai

Kolkata

30. How many electric buses sanctioned under FAME scheme?

5545

4595

5595

6005

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Who wins Asian College of Journalism's Award for Investigative Journalism?

Answer- Nitin Seth

2. When were International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples 2020?

Answer- 9 August

3. Who becomes New Prime Minister of Peru, Succeeds Pedro Cateriano?

Answer- Walter Roger Martos Ruiz

4. Which company signs MoU with the U.P. Government under ODOP scheme?

Answer- Flipkart

5. Former Indian player Laishram Manitombi Singh Died at 39 belongs to which sport?

Answer- Football

6. Which state CM announces the Launch of "Indira Van Mitan Yojana" To Support Forest Dwellers?

Answer- Chattisgarh

7. When did World Lion Day to be observed virtually?

Answer- 10 August

8. Which country decided to Construct a monument for the Indian soldiers Killed by Pakistan in 1971?

Answer- Bangladesh

9. How much International Financial Corporation to Invest in Endiya Partners Fund II?

Answer- ₹. 75 Crore

10. Prime Minister Hassan Diab, who steps down, belongs to which country?

Answer- Lebanon

11. Which state launched Mukhya Mantri Kisan Sahay Yojana replacing PMFBY to compensate crop loss of farmers for FY21?

Answer- Gujarat

12. Who Launched Submarine Cable Connectivity to Andaman & Nicobar Islands (CANI)?

Answer- Narendra Modi

13. Which company Launched India's 1st Pocket Android POS Device?

Answer- Paytm

14. Who is the author of the book "Our Only Home: A Climate Appeal to the World"?

Answer- Dalai Lama

15. Who Launched the Omni-Channel Loyalty Platform, 'nth Rewards'?

Answer- NPCI

16. CCI Approved Proposed Combination Pertaining to JV Formation of Honda Motor with which company?

Answer- Hitachi

17. Who Released Ebook, 'Connecting, Communicating, Changing' Chronicling the Vice President's 3rd year in office?

Answer- Prakash Javadekar

18. Which Foundation partnered with USAID to Launch the W-GDP WomenConnect Challenge Across India?

Answer- Reliance

19. India inked Contract with whom for Development of 5 Eco-Tourism Zones?

Answer- Maldives

20. Which state/UT government Signed an MoU with IIT-Bombay and Tata Projects Limited for Smog Tower?

Answer- Delhi

21. The Nine 'Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museums to Recognise the Tribal Freedom Fighters will be Completed by which year?

Answer- 2022

22. Who Launched Online Dashboard for Information on National Infrastructure Pipeline?

Answer- Finance Minister

24. Sadia Dehlvi, who passed away, in August 2020 was related to which profession?

Answer- Author

25. Which IIT Researchers Bags Gandhian Young Technological Innovation Awards 2020 for Clean Energy Research?

Answer- IIT Kharagpur

26. Leader Nandi Yellaiah dies at 85 in Hyderabad, belongs to which Political Party?

Answer- Congress

27. Which Place becomes India's first municipal corporation to provide forestland right certificates to people of an urban area?

Answer- Jabalpur

28. Which country will host ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 as announced by the International Cricket Council?

Answer- India

29. Which is the first city to have female icons on traffic signals?

Answer- Mumbai

30. How many electric buses sanctioned under FAME scheme?

Answer- 5595

