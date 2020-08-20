Current Affairs 2020 For Aug 20 Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1.Which bank rolls out "KCC (Kisan Credit Card) Review option" for Farmers?
2. Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi in which year honoured Chunakkara Ramankutty with "Guru Shreshta Award"?
4. India Signs MoU with which country on Space Cooperation?
5. Which state Launch 'Orunodoi' Scheme to provide Financial Assistance?
6. How many children across the world lacked basic hand-washing facilities in their schools?
7. When did World Organ Donation Day 2020 celebrated?
8. Who launched "Transparent Taxation - Honoring the Honest" platform of IT department?
9. Moira bananas, Harmal Chillies, Khaje gets GI tag belongs to which state?
10. Ammunition Factory Khadki, Pune Handed Over 40 mm Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) to Which force?
11. Which state launched AI for Agricultural Innovation Program in Collaboration with C4IR & WEF, India?
12. Who Provide 1.65 million euros in Humanitarian Aid Funding to Support Victims of South Asia Floods?
13. Which Bank Virtually Launched 'Shaurya KGC Card', a First-of-its-Kind Card for Indian Armed Forces?
14. Which state/UT Govt Signed MoU with Bloomberg Philanthropies to Enhance Road Safety?
15. India aims to Achieve Zero Road Fatalities by which year?
16. Who Tightens Norms for Core Investment Companies; Formation of Group Risk Management Committee Mandated?
17. National Health Authority Approves to Integrate Health Schemes of Central Ministries with which scheme?
18. Who was appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd?
19. Which IIT Developed "UVSAFE", UVGI Based Room Disinfection Device?
20. Who was Appointed as Brand Ambassador of eBikeGO?
21. Which among the following is an Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV) for the Indian Coast Guard was launched and re-christened as Indian Coast Guard Ship?
22. Which state Provide Free Smartphones for more than 1.74 Lakh Students?
23. Who has unveiled a microwave device named 'Atulya' that can disinfect any premises in just 30 seconds?
24. Which state CM Launched "YSR Cheyutha" scheme to ensure sustainable livelihood for women?
25. Which state Cabinet Approved 20 Proposals including 4 Mega Drinking Water Projects?
26. Which state Signed a First of its Kind Tripartite MoU with GIZ India and Siemens Limited to Provide German Vocational Training in ITIs?
27. Which IIT Found WHO listed Priority Pathogens in the Waters of River Yamuna?
28. Which state retains Top Position in Implementation of AMRUT Scheme?
29. Who Launched Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation Virtually?
30. Who Launched 15 Products Developed by Defence PSUs and OFB?
Answer- State Bank of India
Answer- 2015
Answer- Nigeria
Answer- Assam
Answer- Around 818 Million
Answer- 13 August
Answer- Narendra Modi
Answer- Goa
Answer- BSF
Answer- Telangana
Answer- European Union
Answer- HDFC
Answer- Delhi
Answer- 2030
Answer- RBI
Answer- Ayushman Bharat
Answer- Subhash Sheoratan Mundra
Answer- IIT Ropar
Answer- Harbhajan Singh
Answer- Sarthak
Answer- Punjab
Answer- Nitin Gadkari
Answer- Andhra Pradesh
Answer- Odisha
Answer- Goa
Answer- IIT Delhi
Answer- Odisha
Answer- Rajnath Singh
Answer- Amit Shah
