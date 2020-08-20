Current Affairs 2020 For Aug 20 Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for August 20, 2020

1.Which bank rolls out "KCC (Kisan Credit Card) Review option" for Farmers?

Central Bank of India

State Bank of India

Union Bank of India

HDFC

2. Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi in which year honoured Chunakkara Ramankutty with "Guru Shreshta Award"?

2015

2010

2018

2016

4. India Signs MoU with which country on Space Cooperation?

USA

Russia

Israel

Nigeria

5. Which state Launch 'Orunodoi' Scheme to provide Financial Assistance?

Goa

Haryana

Assam

Sikkim

6. How many children across the world lacked basic hand-washing facilities in their schools?

Around 718 Million

Around 818 Million

Around 858 Million

Around 1000 Million

7. When did World Organ Donation Day 2020 celebrated?

11 August

12 August

13 August

9 August

8. Who launched "Transparent Taxation - Honoring the Honest" platform of IT department?

Amit Shah

Narendra Modi

Rajnath Singh

Smriti Irani

9. Moira bananas, Harmal Chillies, Khaje gets GI tag belongs to which state?

Gujarat

Kerala

Goa

Odissa

10. Ammunition Factory Khadki, Pune Handed Over 40 mm Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) to Which force?

CRPF

BSF

IAF

ITBP

11. Which state launched AI for Agricultural Innovation Program in Collaboration with C4IR & WEF, India?

Arunachal Pradesh

Telangana

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

12. Who Provide 1.65 million euros in Humanitarian Aid Funding to Support Victims of South Asia Floods?

Indian Union

European Union

WHO

UNESCO

13. Which Bank Virtually Launched 'Shaurya KGC Card', a First-of-its-Kind Card for Indian Armed Forces?

PNB

IDBI

SBI

HDFC

14. Which state/UT Govt Signed MoU with Bloomberg Philanthropies to Enhance Road Safety?

Andaman and Nicobar

Delhi

Punjab

Maharashtra

15. India aims to Achieve Zero Road Fatalities by which year?

2022

2025

2030

2035

16. Who Tightens Norms for Core Investment Companies; Formation of Group Risk Management Committee Mandated?

SIDBI

SEBI

RBI

SBI

17. National Health Authority Approves to Integrate Health Schemes of Central Ministries with which scheme?

Ayushman Bharat

Aatamnirbhar Bharat

Skill India Mission

Make in India

18. Who was appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd?

Subhash Sheoratan Mundra

Sameer Gehlaut

R S Mundra

None of these

19. Which IIT Developed "UVSAFE", UVGI Based Room Disinfection Device?

IIT Delhi

IIT Ropar

IIT Kanpur

IIT Lucknow

20. Who was Appointed as Brand Ambassador of eBikeGO?

Virat Kohli

Harbhajan Singh

MS Dhoni

Yuvraj Singh

21. Which among the following is an Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV) for the Indian Coast Guard was launched and re-christened as Indian Coast Guard Ship?

Raman

Vikrant

Sarthak

Vidyut

22. Which state Provide Free Smartphones for more than 1.74 Lakh Students?

Haryana

Punjab

Chandigarh

Bihar

23. Who has unveiled a microwave device named 'Atulya' that can disinfect any premises in just 30 seconds?

Smriti Irnai

Ramesh Pokhriyal

Nitin Gadkari

Yogi Adityanath

24. Which state CM Launched "YSR Cheyutha" scheme to ensure sustainable livelihood for women?

Madhya Pradesh

Chhattisgarh

Andhra Pradesh

Assam

25. Which state Cabinet Approved 20 Proposals including 4 Mega Drinking Water Projects?

Chhattisgarh

Sikkim

Odisha

Goa

26. Which state Signed a First of its Kind Tripartite MoU with GIZ India and Siemens Limited to Provide German Vocational Training in ITIs?

Punjab

Maharashtra

Goa

Gujarat

27. Which IIT Found WHO listed Priority Pathogens in the Waters of River Yamuna?

IIT Roorkee

IIT Delhi

IIT Kanpur

IIT Kharakpur

28. Which state retains Top Position in Implementation of AMRUT Scheme?

Gujarat

Maharashtra

Odisha

Goa

29. Who Launched Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation Virtually?

Amit Shah

Rajnath Singh

Smriti Irani

Nirmala Sitharaman

30. Who Launched 15 Products Developed by Defence PSUs and OFB?

Narendra Modi

Amit Shah

Rajnath Singh

Nitin Gadkar

Current Affair 2020 Answers

