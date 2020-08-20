Last Updated:

Current Affairs 2020 For Aug 20 Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for August 20, 2020

1.Which bank rolls out "KCC (Kisan Credit Card) Review option" for Farmers?

  • Central Bank of India
  • State Bank of India
  • Union Bank of India
  • HDFC

2. Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi in which year honoured Chunakkara Ramankutty with "Guru Shreshta Award"?

  • 2015
  • 2010
  • 2018
  • 2016

4. India Signs MoU with which country on Space Cooperation?

  • USA
  • Russia
  • Israel
  • Nigeria

5. Which state Launch 'Orunodoi' Scheme to provide Financial Assistance?

  • Goa
  • Haryana
  • Assam
  • Sikkim

6. How many children across the world lacked basic hand-washing facilities in their schools?

  • Around 718 Million
  • Around 818 Million
  • Around 858 Million
  • Around 1000 Million

7. When did World Organ Donation Day 2020 celebrated?

  • 11 August
  • 12 August
  • 13 August
  • 9 August

8. Who launched "Transparent Taxation - Honoring the Honest" platform of IT department?

  • Amit Shah
  • Narendra Modi
  • Rajnath Singh
  • Smriti Irani

9. Moira bananas, Harmal Chillies, Khaje gets GI tag belongs to which state?

  • Gujarat
  • Kerala
  • Goa
  • Odissa

10. Ammunition Factory Khadki, Pune Handed Over 40 mm Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) to Which force?

  • CRPF
  • BSF
  • IAF
  • ITBP

11. Which state launched AI for Agricultural Innovation Program in Collaboration with C4IR & WEF, India?

  • Arunachal Pradesh
  • Telangana
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Madhya Pradesh

12. Who Provide 1.65 million euros in Humanitarian Aid Funding to Support Victims of South Asia Floods?

  • Indian Union
  • European Union
  • WHO
  • UNESCO

13. Which Bank Virtually Launched 'Shaurya KGC Card', a First-of-its-Kind Card for Indian Armed Forces?

  • PNB
  • IDBI
  • SBI
  • HDFC

14. Which state/UT Govt Signed MoU with Bloomberg Philanthropies to Enhance Road Safety?

  • Andaman and Nicobar
  • Delhi
  • Punjab
  • Maharashtra

15. India aims to Achieve Zero Road Fatalities by which year?

  • 2022
  • 2025
  • 2030
  • 2035

16. Who Tightens Norms for Core Investment Companies; Formation of Group Risk Management Committee Mandated?

  • SIDBI
  • SEBI
  • RBI
  • SBI

17. National Health Authority Approves to Integrate Health Schemes of Central Ministries with which scheme?

  • Ayushman Bharat
  • Aatamnirbhar Bharat
  • Skill India Mission
  • Make in India

18. Who was appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd?

  • Subhash Sheoratan Mundra
  • Sameer Gehlaut
  • R S Mundra
  • None of these

19. Which IIT Developed "UVSAFE", UVGI Based Room Disinfection Device?

  • IIT Delhi
  • IIT Ropar
  • IIT Kanpur
  • IIT Lucknow

20. Who was Appointed as Brand Ambassador of eBikeGO?

  • Virat Kohli
  • Harbhajan Singh
  • MS Dhoni
  • Yuvraj Singh

21. Which among the following is an Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV) for the Indian Coast Guard was launched and re-christened as Indian Coast Guard Ship?

  • Raman
  • Vikrant
  • Sarthak
  • Vidyut

22. Which state Provide Free Smartphones for more than 1.74 Lakh Students?

  • Haryana
  • Punjab
  • Chandigarh
  • Bihar

23. Who has unveiled a microwave device named 'Atulya' that can disinfect any premises in just 30 seconds?

  • Smriti Irnai
  • Ramesh Pokhriyal
  • Nitin Gadkari
  • Yogi Adityanath

24. Which state CM Launched "YSR Cheyutha" scheme to ensure sustainable livelihood for women?

  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Assam

25. Which state Cabinet Approved 20 Proposals including 4 Mega Drinking Water Projects?

  • Chhattisgarh
  • Sikkim
  • Odisha
  • Goa

26. Which state Signed a First of its Kind Tripartite MoU with GIZ India and Siemens Limited to Provide German Vocational Training in ITIs?

  • Punjab
  • Maharashtra
  • Goa
  • Gujarat

27. Which IIT Found WHO listed Priority Pathogens in the Waters of River Yamuna?

  • IIT Roorkee
  • IIT Delhi
  • IIT Kanpur
  • IIT Kharakpur

28. Which state retains Top Position in Implementation of AMRUT Scheme?

  • Gujarat
  • Maharashtra
  • Odisha
  • Goa

29. Who Launched Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation Virtually?

  • Amit Shah
  • Rajnath Singh
  • Smriti Irani
  • Nirmala Sitharaman

30. Who Launched 15 Products Developed by Defence PSUs and OFB?

  • Narendra Modi
  • Amit Shah
  • Rajnath Singh
  • Nitin Gadkar

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1.Which bank rolls out "KCC (Kisan Credit Card) Review option" for Farmers?

Answer- State Bank of India

2. Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi in which year honoured Chunakkara Ramankutty with "Guru Shreshta Award"?

Answer- 2015

4. India Signs MoU with which country on Space Cooperation?

Answer- Nigeria

5. Which state Launch 'Orunodoi' Scheme to provide Financial Assistance?

Answer- Assam

6. How many children across the world lacked basic hand-washing facilities in their schools?

Answer- Around 818 Million

7. When did World Organ Donation Day 2020 celebrated?

Answer- 13 August

8. Who launched "Transparent Taxation - Honoring the Honest" platform of IT department?

Answer- Narendra Modi

9. Moira bananas, Harmal Chillies, Khaje gets GI tag belongs to which state?

Answer- Goa

10. Ammunition Factory Khadki, Pune Handed Over 40 mm Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) to Which force?

Answer- BSF

11. Which state launched AI for Agricultural Innovation Program in Collaboration with C4IR & WEF, India?

Answer- Telangana

12. Who Provide 1.65 million euros in Humanitarian Aid Funding to Support Victims of South Asia Floods?

Answer- European Union

13. Which Bank Virtually Launched 'Shaurya KGC Card', a First-of-its-Kind Card for Indian Armed Forces?

Answer- HDFC

14. Which state/UT Govt Signed MoU with Bloomberg Philanthropies to Enhance Road Safety?

Answer- Delhi

15. India aims to Achieve Zero Road Fatalities by which year?

Answer- 2030

16. Who Tightens Norms for Core Investment Companies; Formation of Group Risk Management Committee Mandated?

Answer- RBI

17. National Health Authority Approves to Integrate Health Schemes of Central Ministries with which scheme?

Answer- Ayushman Bharat

18. Who was appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd?

Answer- Subhash Sheoratan Mundra

19. Which IIT Developed "UVSAFE", UVGI Based Room Disinfection Device?

Answer- IIT Ropar

20. Who was Appointed as Brand Ambassador of eBikeGO?

Answer- Harbhajan Singh

21. Which among the following is an Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV) for the Indian Coast Guard was launched and re-christened as Indian Coast Guard Ship?

Answer- Sarthak

22. Which state Provide Free Smartphones for more than 1.74 Lakh Students?

Answer- Punjab

23. Who has unveiled a microwave device named 'Atulya' that can disinfect any premises in just 30 seconds?

Answer- Nitin Gadkari

24. Which state CM Launched "YSR Cheyutha" scheme to ensure sustainable livelihood for women?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

25. Which state Cabinet Approved 20 Proposals including 4 Mega Drinking Water Projects?

Answer- Odisha

26. Which state Signed a First of its Kind Tripartite MoU with GIZ India and Siemens Limited to Provide German Vocational Training in ITIs?

Answer- Goa

27. Which IIT Found WHO listed Priority Pathogens in the Waters of River Yamuna?

Answer- IIT Delhi

28. Which state retains Top Position in Implementation of AMRUT Scheme?

Answer- Odisha

29. Who Launched Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation Virtually?

Answer- Rajnath Singh

30. Who Launched 15 Products Developed by Defence PSUs and OFB?

Answer- Amit Shah

