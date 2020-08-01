Current Affairs 2020 For August 1 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for August 01, 2020

1. The National Task Force on COVID-19 recently decided against using which drug in clinical management protocols?

Itolizumab

Chloroquine

Favilavir

Fusogenix

2. On July 27, 2020, the first batch of Rafael Jets flew out to reach India from which country?

USA

Israel

Russia

France

3. Government of India has extended medical assistance in the form of anti-tuberculosis medicines worth about US$ 1 million to which country?

North Korea

Japan

USA

Russia

4. Which state/UT has launched the portal named as "Rozgar Bazar", a sort of marketplace for job seekers and the people recruiters?

Delhi

Gujarat

Chandigarh

Ladakh

5. GoI is to convert ravines in Gwalior-Chambal belt of MP into arable land with the support of which organization?

World Bank

ADB

AIIB

GCF

6. A five-day Sub-Tropical Fruit Expo 2020 at the Centre for Sub-Tropical Fruit was organised at which state?

Maharashtra

Haryana

UP

Himachal Pradesh

7. Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on which date?

July 26

July 21

July 24

July 25

8. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurated the 'World Class State of Art Honey Testing Laboratory' in which state?

Gujarat

Bihar

UP

Haryana

9. Which state will host the 4th edition of the Khelo India Youth Games in 2021?

Gujarat

Haryana

Himachal Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

10. Benjamin Mkapa, who died recently, was a former president of which country?

Sudan

Chad

Tanzania

Vietnam

11. According to TERI's new report, demand for electricity in India will be lower by 7 to 17% due to covid-19 by which year?

2021

2020

2022

2025

12. According to the Cooling Emissions and Policy Synthesis Report from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the world can avoid greenhouse gas emissions upto what amount of carbon dioxide equivalent over the next four decades?

510-660 gigatonnes

110-460 gigatonnes

200-300 gigatonnes

210-460 gigatonnes

13. Kala Narayanasamy, who has conferred with the President's Award for Nurses in Singapore for serving on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic, belongs to which country?

India

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

Pakistan

14. Macadamisation program' has been launched in which state/UT?

Jharkhand

Delhi

UP

Jammu and Kashmir

15. According to the Central Water Commission, reservoirs have how much water as compared to that of 2019?

155% more

122% more

105% less

155% less

16. The Cotton Corporation of India will set up its own warehouse in which country to boost cotton exports?

Vietnam

Bangladesh

Japan

Thailand

17. Which state has signed 16 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 5,137 crore to create employment opportunities for over 6,555 people?

Gujarat

Tamil Nadu

Haryana

Kerala

18. Who has been named the Football Writers' Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year for the 2019-20 Premier League season?

Jordan Henderson

Cristiano Ronaldo

Xavi

Andres Iniesta

19. According to the World Wildlife Crime Report, which two countries are the main source countries for shipments seized in international trade of tiger parts?

Thailand and India

India and Sri Lanka

Thailand and Singapore

India and Maldives

20. Which city has positioned in 16th rank among the list of top 20 cities with the maximum number of Closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance cameras?

Gurugram

Hyderabad

Pune

Jhansi

21. The Ind-AS 103 is related to which category?

Renting

Disclosure of leases

Business combinations

Presentation, recognition of leases

22. Which IIM has developed a wearable hand band Known as the "Veli Band?

IIM Lucknow

IIM- Kozhikode

IIM Bangalore

IIM Calcutta

23. Who will head the 10-member ICC in the aviation ministry?

Amber Dubey

Gopal Dev

Prachi Aggarwal

C P Rao

24. What is India's rank among the top 10 countries that have gained in forest areas during 2010-2020?

7

5

3

9

25. Which country closed the United States Consulate in Chengdu city?

North Korea

UAE

China

Iran

26. The gross nonperforming assets (GNPA) ratio of all scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) will increase from 8.5% in March 2020 to what amount by March 2021?

12.5%

14.7%

11.7%

10.0%

27. Nusrat Zaheer passed away in Saharanpur. He was a writer of which language?

Urdu

Hindi

Sanskrit

English

28. Anu Raghavan belongs to which game?

Cricket

Hockey

Football

Athlete

29. Achyuta Rao, who succumbed to Covid-19 at a private hospital in the city in Hyderabad, belonged to which profession?

Child-rights activist

Professor

Scientist

Freedom Fighter

30. The Sree Sree Joykali Matar temple is in which country?

Nepal

Maldives

Bhutan

Bangladesh

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. The National Task Force on COVID-19 recently decided against using which drug in clinical management protocols?

Answer- Itolizumab

2. On July 27, 2020, the first batch of Rafael Jets flew out to reach India from which country?

Answer- France

3. Government of India has extended medical assistance in the form of anti-tuberculosis medicines worth about US$ 1 million to which country?

Answer- North Korea

4. Which state/UT has launched the portal named as "Rozgar Bazar", a sort of marketplace for job seekers and the people recruiters?

Answer- Delhi

5. GoI is to convert ravines in Gwalior-Chambal belt of MP into arable land with the support of which organization?

Answer- World Bank

6. A five-day Sub-Tropical Fruit Expo 2020 at the Centre for Sub-Tropical Fruit was organised at which state?

Answer- Haryana

7. Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on which date?

Answer- July 26

8. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurated the 'World Class State of Art Honey Testing Laboratory' in which state?

Answer- Gujarat

9. Which state will host the 4th edition of the Khelo India Youth Games in 2021?

Answer- Haryana

10. Benjamin Mkapa, who died recently, was a former president of which country?

Answer- Tanzania

11. According to TERI's new report, demand for electricity in India will be lower by 7 to 17% due to covid-19 by which year?

Answer- 2025

12. According to the Cooling Emissions and Policy Synthesis Report from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the world can avoid greenhouse gas emissions upto what amount of carbon dioxide equivalent over the next four decades?

Answer- 210-460 gigatonnes

13. Kala Narayanasamy, who has conferred with the President's Award for Nurses in Singapore for serving on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic, belongs to which country?

Answer- India

14. Macadamisation program' has been launched in which state/UT?

Answer- Jammu and Kashmir

15. According to the Central Water Commission, reservoirs have how much water as compared to that of 2019?

Answer- 155% more

16. The Cotton Corporation of India will set up its own warehouse in which country to boost cotton exports?

Answer- Vietnam

17. Which state has signed 16 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 5,137 crore to create employment opportunities for over 6,555 people?

Answer- Tamil Nadu

18. Who has been has been named the Football Writers' Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year for the 2019-20 Premier League season?

Answer- Jordan Henderson

19. According to the World Wildlife Crime Report, which two countries are the main source countries for shipments seized in international trade of tiger parts?

Answer- Thailand and India

20. Which city has positioned in 16th rank among the list of top 20 cities with the maximum number of Closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance cameras?

Answer- Hyderabad

21. The Ind-AS 103 is related to which category?

Answer- Business combinations

22. Which IIM has developed a wearable hand band Known as the "Veli Band?

Answer- IIM- Kozhikode

23. Who will head the 10-member ICC in the aviation ministry?

Answer- Amber Dubey

24. What is India's rank among the top 10 countries that have gained in forest areas during 2010-2020?

Answer- 3

25. Which country closed the United States Consulate in Chengdu city?

Answer- China

26. The gross nonperforming assets (GNPA) ratio of all scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) will increase from 8.5% in March 2020 to what amount by March 2021?

Answer- 12.5%

27. Nusrat Zaheer passed away in Saharanpur. He was a writer of which language?

Answer- Urdu

28. Anu Raghavan belongs to which game?

Answer- Athlete

29. Achyuta Rao, who succumbed to Covid-19 at a private hospital in the city in Hyderabad, belonged to which profession?

Answer- Child-rights activist

30. The Sree Sree Joykali Matar temple is in which country?

Answer- Bangladesh

