Current Affairs 2020 For August 1 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. The National Task Force on COVID-19 recently decided against using which drug in clinical management protocols?
2. On July 27, 2020, the first batch of Rafael Jets flew out to reach India from which country?
3. Government of India has extended medical assistance in the form of anti-tuberculosis medicines worth about US$ 1 million to which country?
4. Which state/UT has launched the portal named as "Rozgar Bazar", a sort of marketplace for job seekers and the people recruiters?
5. GoI is to convert ravines in Gwalior-Chambal belt of MP into arable land with the support of which organization?
6. A five-day Sub-Tropical Fruit Expo 2020 at the Centre for Sub-Tropical Fruit was organised at which state?
7. Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on which date?
8. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurated the 'World Class State of Art Honey Testing Laboratory' in which state?
9. Which state will host the 4th edition of the Khelo India Youth Games in 2021?
10. Benjamin Mkapa, who died recently, was a former president of which country?
11. According to TERI's new report, demand for electricity in India will be lower by 7 to 17% due to covid-19 by which year?
12. According to the Cooling Emissions and Policy Synthesis Report from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the world can avoid greenhouse gas emissions upto what amount of carbon dioxide equivalent over the next four decades?
13. Kala Narayanasamy, who has conferred with the President's Award for Nurses in Singapore for serving on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic, belongs to which country?
14. Macadamisation program' has been launched in which state/UT?
15. According to the Central Water Commission, reservoirs have how much water as compared to that of 2019?
16. The Cotton Corporation of India will set up its own warehouse in which country to boost cotton exports?
17. Which state has signed 16 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 5,137 crore to create employment opportunities for over 6,555 people?
18. Who has been named the Football Writers' Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year for the 2019-20 Premier League season?
19. According to the World Wildlife Crime Report, which two countries are the main source countries for shipments seized in international trade of tiger parts?
20. Which city has positioned in 16th rank among the list of top 20 cities with the maximum number of Closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance cameras?
21. The Ind-AS 103 is related to which category?
22. Which IIM has developed a wearable hand band Known as the "Veli Band?
23. Who will head the 10-member ICC in the aviation ministry?
24. What is India's rank among the top 10 countries that have gained in forest areas during 2010-2020?
25. Which country closed the United States Consulate in Chengdu city?
26. The gross nonperforming assets (GNPA) ratio of all scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) will increase from 8.5% in March 2020 to what amount by March 2021?
27. Nusrat Zaheer passed away in Saharanpur. He was a writer of which language?
28. Anu Raghavan belongs to which game?
29. Achyuta Rao, who succumbed to Covid-19 at a private hospital in the city in Hyderabad, belonged to which profession?
30. The Sree Sree Joykali Matar temple is in which country?
1. The National Task Force on COVID-19 recently decided against using which drug in clinical management protocols?
Answer- Itolizumab
2. On July 27, 2020, the first batch of Rafael Jets flew out to reach India from which country?
Answer- France
3. Government of India has extended medical assistance in the form of anti-tuberculosis medicines worth about US$ 1 million to which country?
Answer- North Korea
4. Which state/UT has launched the portal named as "Rozgar Bazar", a sort of marketplace for job seekers and the people recruiters?
Answer- Delhi
5. GoI is to convert ravines in Gwalior-Chambal belt of MP into arable land with the support of which organization?
Answer- World Bank
6. A five-day Sub-Tropical Fruit Expo 2020 at the Centre for Sub-Tropical Fruit was organised at which state?
Answer- Haryana
7. Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on which date?
Answer- July 26
8. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurated the 'World Class State of Art Honey Testing Laboratory' in which state?
Answer- Gujarat
9. Which state will host the 4th edition of the Khelo India Youth Games in 2021?
Answer- Haryana
10. Benjamin Mkapa, who died recently, was a former president of which country?
Answer- Tanzania
11. According to TERI's new report, demand for electricity in India will be lower by 7 to 17% due to covid-19 by which year?
Answer- 2025
12. According to the Cooling Emissions and Policy Synthesis Report from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the world can avoid greenhouse gas emissions upto what amount of carbon dioxide equivalent over the next four decades?
Answer- 210-460 gigatonnes
13. Kala Narayanasamy, who has conferred with the President's Award for Nurses in Singapore for serving on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic, belongs to which country?
Answer- India
14. Macadamisation program' has been launched in which state/UT?
Answer- Jammu and Kashmir
15. According to the Central Water Commission, reservoirs have how much water as compared to that of 2019?
Answer- 155% more
16. The Cotton Corporation of India will set up its own warehouse in which country to boost cotton exports?
Answer- Vietnam
17. Which state has signed 16 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 5,137 crore to create employment opportunities for over 6,555 people?
Answer- Tamil Nadu
18. Who has been has been named the Football Writers' Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year for the 2019-20 Premier League season?
Answer- Jordan Henderson
19. According to the World Wildlife Crime Report, which two countries are the main source countries for shipments seized in international trade of tiger parts?
Answer- Thailand and India
20. Which city has positioned in 16th rank among the list of top 20 cities with the maximum number of Closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance cameras?
Answer- Hyderabad
21. The Ind-AS 103 is related to which category?
Answer- Business combinations
22. Which IIM has developed a wearable hand band Known as the "Veli Band?
Answer- IIM- Kozhikode
23. Who will head the 10-member ICC in the aviation ministry?
Answer- Amber Dubey
24. What is India's rank among the top 10 countries that have gained in forest areas during 2010-2020?
Answer- 3
25. Which country closed the United States Consulate in Chengdu city?
Answer- China
26. The gross nonperforming assets (GNPA) ratio of all scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) will increase from 8.5% in March 2020 to what amount by March 2021?
Answer- 12.5%
27. Nusrat Zaheer passed away in Saharanpur. He was a writer of which language?
Answer- Urdu
28. Anu Raghavan belongs to which game?
Answer- Athlete
29. Achyuta Rao, who succumbed to Covid-19 at a private hospital in the city in Hyderabad, belonged to which profession?
Answer- Child-rights activist
30. The Sree Sree Joykali Matar temple is in which country?
Answer- Bangladesh
