Current Affairs 2020 For Aug 06 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for August 06, 2020

1.Which company has collaborated with Fiserv, In for digital transformation?

IOB Financial Solutions Limited

SBI Financial Solutions Limited

PNB Financial Solutions Limited

BOB Financial Solutions Limited

2. Russia plans mass vaccination against COVID-19 by which month?

August

September

October

November

3. Narendra Modi along with Pravind Jugnauth inaugurated the supreme court building of which country (July 2020)?

Maldives

Nepal

Mauritius

Bangladesh

4. Recently, India and this country Collaborated to develop rapid testing for COVID-19 in under 30 seconds.

US

Iran

Spain

Israel

5. Which course will be discontinued as per National Education Policy (NEP) 2020?

M. Com

M. Ed

M. Phil

MBA

6. Who launched a Helicopter service in Uttarakhand: UDAN scheme?

Pawan Hans Limited

Deccan Charters

TajAir

Jal Hans

7. World day against trafficking in persons was observed on ---------------.

July 30

July 31

July 29

Aug 1

8. Which Ministry has launched a mobile app called 'Mausam'?

Environment Ministry

Earth Sciences Ministry

Home Ministry

Health Ministry

9. Which country has released its first list of verified news portals?

Nepal

Bangladesh

Myanmar

Pakistan

10. KVIC signed a MoU with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to supply _________.

Mustard oil

Avocado oil

Groundnut oil

Sunflower oil

11. Who released the e-book titled 'Standard Treatment Guidelines for the Management of Substance Use Disorders and Behavioural Addictions'?

Prakash Javadekar

Narendra Modi

Harsh Vardhan

Narendra Singh Tomar

12. Recently, how many states/UT's are joined with One Nation One card scheme?

6

5

3

4

13. Who represented India at the 6th BRICS Environment Ministers' Meeting?

Narendra Modi

Prakash Javadekar

Rajnath Singh

Harsh Vardhan

14. Name India's first Solar Powered ferry which has won 1st 'Gussies' electric boat awards ('Gustave Trouve Award).

Vamsi

Aditya

Danush

Jeevan

15. UAE starts its first-ever nuclear reactor "Barakah" at Abu Dhabi in a joint venture with the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and __________.

Siemens

KEPCO

Enel

KT Corporation

16. Wisden Trophy tournament between England and West Indies retired recently. Which trophy which will replace Wisden trophy?

Richards-Botham Trophy

Ambrose-Gooch Trophy

Lara-Anderson Trophy

Llyod-Barnes Trophy

17. Which Indian chess player finished 2nd in grandmaster triathlon tournament at 53rd Biel International chess festival?

M. Ravichandran

S. Sitaraman

N. Sivaraman

P. Harikrishna

18. Nitin Gadkari inaugurated Mahatma Gandhi bridge in which state?

Haryana

Uttar Pradesh

Bihar

Rajasthan

19. ADB approves USD __________ million to India to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

3 Million

2 Million

5 Million

8 Million

20. National Education Policy 2020 emphasizes to set up which fund?

Education Upliftment Fund

Gender Inclusion Fund

Social Empowerment Fund

Gender Equality Fund

21. As per a new study, 1 in 3 children worldwide are threatened by high levels of which chemical element in their blood?

Iron

Sulphur

Lead

Chlorine

22. Rajat Bhatia, who announced retirement recently is associated with which sport?

Tennis

Badminton

Cricket

Squash

23. What is the name of the company which signed MoU with Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to jointly develop advanced biofuels application technology?

Technophil Industries

Libra Techon Industries

Petrocil Industries

Praj Industries

24. Which Ministry was awarded the SKOCH Gold Award?

Ministry of Human Resources and Development

Ministry of Science & Technology

Ministry of Tribal Affairs

Ministry of Power

25. The 1st five of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France landed at which airbase station of Indian Air Force?

Ambala AFS

Awantipur AFS

Adampur AFS

Amritsar AFS

26. The SABIC chemical plant in 'which' country set to become the world's first large scale chemical production plant to completely run on renewable power?

Sri Lanka

Spain

UAE

Australia

27. Which state government launched "Ek Mask-Anek Zindagi" public awareness campaign from August 1-15?

Kerala

Madhya Pradesh

Maharashtra

Odisha

28. The India-Indonesia defence ministers dialogue was held at which city?

Jakarta

New Delhi

Mumbai

Bengaluru

29. Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) is a flagship programme of this Ministry.

Science & Technologywrong

Earth Science

Human Resources and Development

Home Affairs

30. With which country, India signed five new medicinal research projects recently?

UK

US

Russia

Spain

31. Who has become No.1 all-rounder in latest ICC test ranking?

Jason Holder

Ravindra Jadeja

Ben Stokes

Pat Cummins

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Which company has collaborated with Fiserv, In for digital transformation?

Answer- BOB Financial Solutions Limited

2. Russia plans mass vaccination against COVID-19 by which month?

Answer- October

3. Narendra Modi along with Pravind Jugnauth inaugurated the supreme court building of which country (July 2020)?

Answer- Mauritius

4. Recently, India and this country Collaborated to develop rapid testing for COVID-19 in under 30 seconds.

Answer- Israel

5. Which course will be discontinued as per National Education Policy (NEP) 2020?

Answer- M. Phil

6. Who launched a Helicopter service in Uttarakhand: UDAN scheme?

Answer- Pawan Hans Limited

7. World day against trafficking in persons was observed on ---------------.

Answer- July 30

8. Which Ministry has launched a mobile app called 'Mausam'?

Answer- Earth Sciences Ministry

9. Which country has released its first list of verified news portals?

Answer- Bangladesh

10. KVIC signed a MoU with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to supply _________.

Answer- Mustard oil

11. Who released the e-book titled 'Standard Treatment Guidelines for the Management of Substance Use Disorders and Behavioural Addictions'?

Answer- Harsh Vardhan

12. Recently, how many states/UT's are joined with One Nation One card scheme?

Answer- 4

13. Who represented India at the 6th BRICS Environment Ministers' Meeting?

Answer- Prakash Javadekar

14. Name India's first Solar Powered ferry which has won 1st 'Gussies' electric boat awards ('Gustave Trouve Award).

Answer- Aditya

15. UAE starts its first-ever nuclear reactor "Barakah" at Abu Dhabi in a joint venture with the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and __________.

Answer- KEPCO

16. Wisden Trophy tournament between England and West Indies retired recently. Which trophy which will replace Wisden trophy?

Answer- Richards-Botham Trophy

17. Which Indian chess player finished 2nd in grandmaster triathlon tournament at 53rd Biel International chess festival?

Answer- P. Harikrishna

18. Nitin Gadkari inaugurated Mahatma Gandhi bridge in which state?

Answer- Bihar

19. ADB approves USD __________ million to India to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Answer- 3 Million

20. National Education Policy 2020 emphasizes to set up which fund?

Answer- Gender Inclusion Fund

21. As per a new study, 1 in 3 children worldwide are threatened by high levels of which chemical element in their blood?

Answer- Lead

22. Rajat Bhatia, who announced retirement recently is associated with which sport?

Answer- Cricket

23. What is the name of the company which signed MoU with Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to jointly develop advanced biofuels application technology?

Answer- Praj Industries

24. Which Ministry was awarded the SKOCH Gold Award?

Answer- Ministry of Tribal Affairs

25. The 1st five of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France landed at which airbase station of Indian Air Force?

Answer- Ambala AFS

26. The SABIC chemical plant in 'which' country set to become the world's first large scale chemical production plant to completely run on renewable power?

Answer- Spain

27. Which state government launched "Ek Mask-Anek Zindagi" public awareness campaign from August 1-15?

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

28. The India-Indonesia defence ministers dialogue was held at which city?

Answer- New Delhi

29. Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) is a flagship programme of this Ministry.

Answer- Human Resources and Development

30. With which country, India signed five new medicinal research projects recently?

Answer- UK

31. Who has become No.1 all-rounder in latest ICC test ranking?

Answer- Ben Stokes

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs