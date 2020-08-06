Last Updated:

Current Affairs 2020 For Aug 06 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Aspirants preparing for UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government & competitive exams can read daily current affairs 2020 updates here

current affairs 2020

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for August 06, 2020

1.Which company has collaborated with Fiserv, In for digital transformation?

  • IOB Financial Solutions Limited
  • SBI Financial Solutions Limited
  • PNB Financial Solutions Limited
  • BOB Financial Solutions Limited

2. Russia plans mass vaccination against COVID-19 by which month?

  • August
  • September
  • October
  • November

3. Narendra Modi along with Pravind Jugnauth inaugurated the supreme court building of which country (July 2020)?

  • Maldives
  • Nepal
  • Mauritius
  • Bangladesh

4. Recently, India and this country Collaborated to develop rapid testing for COVID-19 in under 30 seconds.

  • US
  • Iran
  • Spain
  • Israel

5. Which course will be discontinued as per National Education Policy (NEP) 2020?

  • M. Com
  • M. Ed
  • M. Phil
  • MBA

6. Who launched a Helicopter service in Uttarakhand: UDAN scheme?

  • Pawan Hans Limited
  • Deccan Charters
  • TajAir
  • Jal Hans

7. World day against trafficking in persons was observed on ---------------.

  • July 30
  • July 31
  • July 29
  • Aug 1

8. Which Ministry has launched a mobile app called 'Mausam'?

  • Environment Ministry
  • Earth Sciences Ministry
  • Home Ministry
  • Health Ministry

9. Which country has released its first list of verified news portals?

  • Nepal
  • Bangladesh
  • Myanmar
  • Pakistan

10. KVIC signed a MoU with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to supply _________.

  • Mustard oil
  • Avocado oil
  • Groundnut oil
  • Sunflower oil

11. Who released the e-book titled 'Standard Treatment Guidelines for the Management of Substance Use Disorders and Behavioural Addictions'?

  • Prakash Javadekar
  • Narendra Modi
  • Harsh Vardhan
  • Narendra Singh Tomar

12. Recently, how many states/UT's are joined with One Nation One card scheme?

  • 6
  • 5
  • 3
  • 4

13. Who represented India at the 6th BRICS Environment Ministers' Meeting?

  • Narendra Modi
  • Prakash Javadekar
  • Rajnath Singh
  • Harsh Vardhan

14. Name India's first Solar Powered ferry which has won 1st 'Gussies' electric boat awards ('Gustave Trouve Award).

  • Vamsi
  • Aditya
  • Danush
  • Jeevan

15. UAE starts its first-ever nuclear reactor "Barakah" at Abu Dhabi in a joint venture with the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and __________.

  • Siemens
  • KEPCO
  • Enel
  • KT Corporation

16. Wisden Trophy tournament between England and West Indies retired recently. Which trophy which will replace Wisden trophy?

  • Richards-Botham Trophy
  • Ambrose-Gooch Trophy
  • Lara-Anderson Trophy
  • Llyod-Barnes Trophy

17. Which Indian chess player finished 2nd in grandmaster triathlon tournament at 53rd Biel International chess festival?

  • M. Ravichandran
  • S. Sitaraman
  • N. Sivaraman
  • P. Harikrishna

18. Nitin Gadkari inaugurated Mahatma Gandhi bridge in which state?

  • Haryana
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Bihar
  • Rajasthan

19. ADB approves USD __________ million to India to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 3 Million
  • 2 Million
  • 5 Million
  • 8 Million

20. National Education Policy 2020 emphasizes to set up which fund?

  • Education Upliftment Fund
  • Gender Inclusion Fund
  • Social Empowerment Fund
  • Gender Equality Fund

21. As per a new study, 1 in 3 children worldwide are threatened by high levels of which chemical element in their blood?

  • Iron
  • Sulphur
  • Lead
  • Chlorine

22. Rajat Bhatia, who announced retirement recently is associated with which sport?

  • Tennis
  • Badminton
  • Cricket
  • Squash

23. What is the name of the company which signed MoU with Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to jointly develop advanced biofuels application technology?

  • Technophil Industries
  • Libra Techon Industries
  • Petrocil Industries
  • Praj Industries

24. Which Ministry was awarded the SKOCH Gold Award?

  • Ministry of Human Resources and Development
  • Ministry of Science & Technology
  • Ministry of Tribal Affairs
  • Ministry of Power

25. The 1st five of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France landed at which airbase station of Indian Air Force?

  • Ambala AFS
  • Awantipur AFS
  • Adampur AFS
  • Amritsar AFS

26. The SABIC chemical plant in 'which' country set to become the world's first large scale chemical production plant to completely run on renewable power?

  • Sri Lanka
  • Spain
  • UAE
  • Australia

27. Which state government launched "Ek Mask-Anek Zindagi" public awareness campaign from August 1-15?

  • Kerala
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Maharashtra
  • Odisha

28. The India-Indonesia defence ministers dialogue was held at which city?

  • Jakarta
  • New Delhi
  • Mumbai
  • Bengaluru

29. Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) is a flagship programme of this Ministry.

  • Science & Technologywrong
  • Earth Science
  • Human Resources and Development
  • Home Affairs

30. With which country, India signed five new medicinal research projects recently?

  • UK
  • US
  • Russia
  • Spain

31. Who has become No.1 all-rounder in latest ICC test ranking?

  • Jason Holder
  • Ravindra Jadeja
  • Ben Stokes
  • Pat Cummins

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Which company has collaborated with Fiserv, In for digital transformation?

Answer- BOB Financial Solutions Limited

2. Russia plans mass vaccination against COVID-19 by which month?

Answer- October

3. Narendra Modi along with Pravind Jugnauth inaugurated the supreme court building of which country (July 2020)?

Answer- Mauritius

4. Recently, India and this country Collaborated to develop rapid testing for COVID-19 in under 30 seconds.

Answer- Israel

5. Which course will be discontinued as per National Education Policy (NEP) 2020?

Answer- M. Phil

6. Who launched a Helicopter service in Uttarakhand: UDAN scheme?

Answer- Pawan Hans Limited

7. World day against trafficking in persons was observed on ---------------.

Answer- July 30

8. Which Ministry has launched a mobile app called 'Mausam'?

Answer- Earth Sciences Ministry

9. Which country has released its first list of verified news portals?

Answer- Bangladesh

10. KVIC signed a MoU with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to supply _________.

Answer- Mustard oil

11. Who released the e-book titled 'Standard Treatment Guidelines for the Management of Substance Use Disorders and Behavioural Addictions'?

Answer- Harsh Vardhan

12. Recently, how many states/UT's are joined with One Nation One card scheme?

Answer- 4

13. Who represented India at the 6th BRICS Environment Ministers' Meeting?

Answer- Prakash Javadekar

14. Name India's first Solar Powered ferry which has won 1st 'Gussies' electric boat awards ('Gustave Trouve Award).

Answer- Aditya

15. UAE starts its first-ever nuclear reactor "Barakah" at Abu Dhabi in a joint venture with the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and __________.

Answer- KEPCO

16. Wisden Trophy tournament between England and West Indies retired recently. Which trophy which will replace Wisden trophy?

Answer- Richards-Botham Trophy

17. Which Indian chess player finished 2nd in grandmaster triathlon tournament at 53rd Biel International chess festival?

Answer- P. Harikrishna

18. Nitin Gadkari inaugurated Mahatma Gandhi bridge in which state?

Answer- Bihar

19. ADB approves USD __________ million to India to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Answer- 3 Million

20. National Education Policy 2020 emphasizes to set up which fund?

Answer- Gender Inclusion Fund

21. As per a new study, 1 in 3 children worldwide are threatened by high levels of which chemical element in their blood?

Answer- Lead

22. Rajat Bhatia, who announced retirement recently is associated with which sport?

Answer- Cricket

23. What is the name of the company which signed MoU with Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to jointly develop advanced biofuels application technology?

Answer- Praj Industries

24. Which Ministry was awarded the SKOCH Gold Award?

Answer- Ministry of Tribal Affairs

25. The 1st five of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France landed at which airbase station of Indian Air Force?

Answer- Ambala AFS

26. The SABIC chemical plant in 'which' country set to become the world's first large scale chemical production plant to completely run on renewable power?

Answer- Spain

27. Which state government launched "Ek Mask-Anek Zindagi" public awareness campaign from August 1-15?

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

28. The India-Indonesia defence ministers dialogue was held at which city?

Answer- New Delhi

29. Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) is a flagship programme of this Ministry.

Answer- Human Resources and Development

30. With which country, India signed five new medicinal research projects recently?

Answer- UK

31. Who has become No.1 all-rounder in latest ICC test ranking?

Answer- Ben Stokes

