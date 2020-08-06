Current Affairs 2020 For Aug 06 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1.Which company has collaborated with Fiserv, In for digital transformation?
2. Russia plans mass vaccination against COVID-19 by which month?
3. Narendra Modi along with Pravind Jugnauth inaugurated the supreme court building of which country (July 2020)?
4. Recently, India and this country Collaborated to develop rapid testing for COVID-19 in under 30 seconds.
5. Which course will be discontinued as per National Education Policy (NEP) 2020?
6. Who launched a Helicopter service in Uttarakhand: UDAN scheme?
7. World day against trafficking in persons was observed on ---------------.
8. Which Ministry has launched a mobile app called 'Mausam'?
9. Which country has released its first list of verified news portals?
10. KVIC signed a MoU with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to supply _________.
11. Who released the e-book titled 'Standard Treatment Guidelines for the Management of Substance Use Disorders and Behavioural Addictions'?
12. Recently, how many states/UT's are joined with One Nation One card scheme?
13. Who represented India at the 6th BRICS Environment Ministers' Meeting?
14. Name India's first Solar Powered ferry which has won 1st 'Gussies' electric boat awards ('Gustave Trouve Award).
15. UAE starts its first-ever nuclear reactor "Barakah" at Abu Dhabi in a joint venture with the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and __________.
16. Wisden Trophy tournament between England and West Indies retired recently. Which trophy which will replace Wisden trophy?
17. Which Indian chess player finished 2nd in grandmaster triathlon tournament at 53rd Biel International chess festival?
18. Nitin Gadkari inaugurated Mahatma Gandhi bridge in which state?
19. ADB approves USD __________ million to India to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.
20. National Education Policy 2020 emphasizes to set up which fund?
21. As per a new study, 1 in 3 children worldwide are threatened by high levels of which chemical element in their blood?
22. Rajat Bhatia, who announced retirement recently is associated with which sport?
23. What is the name of the company which signed MoU with Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to jointly develop advanced biofuels application technology?
24. Which Ministry was awarded the SKOCH Gold Award?
25. The 1st five of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France landed at which airbase station of Indian Air Force?
26. The SABIC chemical plant in 'which' country set to become the world's first large scale chemical production plant to completely run on renewable power?
27. Which state government launched "Ek Mask-Anek Zindagi" public awareness campaign from August 1-15?
28. The India-Indonesia defence ministers dialogue was held at which city?
29. Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) is a flagship programme of this Ministry.
30. With which country, India signed five new medicinal research projects recently?
31. Who has become No.1 all-rounder in latest ICC test ranking?
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. Which company has collaborated with Fiserv, In for digital transformation?
Answer- BOB Financial Solutions Limited
2. Russia plans mass vaccination against COVID-19 by which month?
Answer- October
3. Narendra Modi along with Pravind Jugnauth inaugurated the supreme court building of which country (July 2020)?
Answer- Mauritius
4. Recently, India and this country Collaborated to develop rapid testing for COVID-19 in under 30 seconds.
Answer- Israel
5. Which course will be discontinued as per National Education Policy (NEP) 2020?
Answer- M. Phil
6. Who launched a Helicopter service in Uttarakhand: UDAN scheme?
Answer- Pawan Hans Limited
7. World day against trafficking in persons was observed on ---------------.
Answer- July 30
8. Which Ministry has launched a mobile app called 'Mausam'?
Answer- Earth Sciences Ministry
9. Which country has released its first list of verified news portals?
Answer- Bangladesh
10. KVIC signed a MoU with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to supply _________.
Answer- Mustard oil
11. Who released the e-book titled 'Standard Treatment Guidelines for the Management of Substance Use Disorders and Behavioural Addictions'?
Answer- Harsh Vardhan
12. Recently, how many states/UT's are joined with One Nation One card scheme?
Answer- 4
13. Who represented India at the 6th BRICS Environment Ministers' Meeting?
Answer- Prakash Javadekar
14. Name India's first Solar Powered ferry which has won 1st 'Gussies' electric boat awards ('Gustave Trouve Award).
Answer- Aditya
15. UAE starts its first-ever nuclear reactor "Barakah" at Abu Dhabi in a joint venture with the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and __________.
Answer- KEPCO
16. Wisden Trophy tournament between England and West Indies retired recently. Which trophy which will replace Wisden trophy?
Answer- Richards-Botham Trophy
17. Which Indian chess player finished 2nd in grandmaster triathlon tournament at 53rd Biel International chess festival?
Answer- P. Harikrishna
18. Nitin Gadkari inaugurated Mahatma Gandhi bridge in which state?
Answer- Bihar
19. ADB approves USD __________ million to India to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.
Answer- 3 Million
20. National Education Policy 2020 emphasizes to set up which fund?
Answer- Gender Inclusion Fund
21. As per a new study, 1 in 3 children worldwide are threatened by high levels of which chemical element in their blood?
Answer- Lead
22. Rajat Bhatia, who announced retirement recently is associated with which sport?
Answer- Cricket
23. What is the name of the company which signed MoU with Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to jointly develop advanced biofuels application technology?
Answer- Praj Industries
24. Which Ministry was awarded the SKOCH Gold Award?
Answer- Ministry of Tribal Affairs
25. The 1st five of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France landed at which airbase station of Indian Air Force?
Answer- Ambala AFS
26. The SABIC chemical plant in 'which' country set to become the world's first large scale chemical production plant to completely run on renewable power?
Answer- Spain
27. Which state government launched "Ek Mask-Anek Zindagi" public awareness campaign from August 1-15?
Answer- Madhya Pradesh
28. The India-Indonesia defence ministers dialogue was held at which city?
Answer- New Delhi
29. Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) is a flagship programme of this Ministry.
Answer- Human Resources and Development
30. With which country, India signed five new medicinal research projects recently?
Answer- UK
31. Who has become No.1 all-rounder in latest ICC test ranking?
Answer- Ben Stokes
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs