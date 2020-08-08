Current Affairs 2020 For August 8 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough.

Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for August 08, 2020

1. Who became the President of Guyana by succeeding David Arthur?

Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Mohabir Anil Nandlall

Bharrat Jagdeo

Donald Ramotar

2. Dr Rajesh Kumar has been appointed as the Chief Secretary of this state.

Haryana

Bihar

Manipur

Haryana

3. Which among the following ministries launched a programme under "Gramodyog Vikas Yojana" to benefit artisans manufacturing Agarbatti?

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

Ministry of Human Resource Development

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

4. With which country, India signed five new medicinal research projects recently?

UK

US

Russia

Spain

5. Where did Nitin Gadkari inaugurate upstream carriageway of Mahatma Gandhi bridge?

Gujarat

Haryana

Bihar

Madhya Pradesh

6. Which state government launched "Ek Mask-Anek Zindagi" public awareness campaign from August 1-15?

Kerala

Madhya Pradesh

Maharashtra

Odisha

7. What is the theme for World Breastfeeding Week 2020?

"Support Breastfeeding for a healthier planet"

"Empower Parents, Enable Breastfeeding"

"Breastfeeding: Foundation of Life"

"Sustaining Breastfeeding Together

9. Which state ranked top in terms of performance in Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-II as per union minister Jitendra Singh?

Chandigarh

Tamil Nadu

Himachal Pradesh

Maharashtra

10. As per a new study, 1 in 3 children worldwide are threatened by high levels of which chemical element in their blood?

Iron

Sulphur

Lead

Chlorine

11. Which country collaborates with India to develop rapid testing for COVID-19 in under 30 seconds?

USA

ISRAEL

UAE

Russia

13. S Kandasamy who passed away recently, he belongs to which of the following field?

Politician

Writer

Painter

Architect

15. Who is the author of the book titled 'Greenlights'?

Andrew Sean Greer

Katharine Hepburn

Matthew McConaughey

Bong Joon-ho

17. Which International Airport has received a mass fever screening system to enhance the screening process of passengers?

Indira Gandhi International Airport

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru

Cochin International Airport

18. Name the minister who inaugurated the Bharat Airfiber High-speed Broadband Service at Akola?

Ramesh Pokhriyal

Sanjay Dhotre

Ranjit Patil

Ravi Shankar Prasad

19. Who launched 'Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan 2020-21' for the school students of Class 6th to 11th?

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ramesh Pokhriyal

Narendra Modi

Harsh Vardhan

20. The First Muslim Women Rights Day was celebrated on __________.

4th August 2020

3rd August 2020

2nd August 2020

1st August 2020

21. Who released a Booklet on 'Best Practices in Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme'?

Sashi Tharoor

Narendra Singh Tomar

Sambit Patra

Sudhanshu Trivedi

22. Footballer Benedikt Howedes retires at 32 belongs to which country?

Germany

Japan

Switzerland

Ireland

23. Who launched 'India Report - Digital Education June 2020' prepared by the Department of School Education & Literacy?

Nirmala Sitaraman

Harsh Vardhan

Ramesh Pokhriyal

None of these

24. India tie-up for new 8 Million Pounds Medicinal Research with which country?

USA

UK

Russia

China

25. __________ and Innoviti Payment Solutions launched the New Credit Card Equated Monthly Installments(EMI) offering on Point of Sale(POS) terminals.

Nainital Bank

BOB Financial Solutions Limited

Jammu & Kashmir Bank

Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank

26. Name the Indian state which approves 5% Reservation in Judicial Service for MB

Uttar Pradesh

Gujarat

Rajasthan

Andra Pradesh

27. Who won British Grand Prix 2020 at Silverstone, United Kingdom(UK)?

Daniel Ricciardo

Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen

28. Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) is a flagship programme of this Ministry.

Science & Technologywrong

Earth Science

Human Resources and Development

Home Affairs

29. The SABIC chemical plant in 'which' country set to become the world's first large scale chemical production plant to completely run on renewable power?

Sri Lanka

Spain

UAE

Australia

30. What is the name of the company which signed MoU with Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to jointly develop advanced biofuels application technology?

Technophile Industries

Libra Techon Industries

Petrocil Industries

Praj Industries

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Who became the President of Guyana by succeeding David Arthur(), Granger?

Answer- Mohamed Irfaan Ali

2. Dr Rajesh Kumar has been appointed as the Chief Secretary of this state.

Answer- Manipur

3. Which among the following ministries launched a programme under "Gramodyog Vikas Yojana" to benefit artisans manufacturing Agarbatti?

Answer- Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

4. With which country, India signed five new medicinal research projects recently?

Answer- UK

5. Where did Nitin Gadkari inaugurate upstream carriageway of Mahatma Gandhi bridge?

Answer- Bihar

6. Which state government launched "Ek Mask-Anek Zindagi" public awareness campaign from August 1-15?

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

7. What is the theme for World Breastfeeding Week 2020?

Answer- "Support Breastfeeding for a healthier planet"

8. Which Ministry was awarded the SKOCH Gold Award?

Answer- Ministry of Tribal Affairs

9. Which state ranked top in terms of performance in Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-II as per union minister Jitendra Singh?

Answer- Himachal Pradesh

10. As per a new study, 1 in 3 children worldwide are threatened by high levels of which chemical element in their blood?

Answer- Lead

11. Which country collaborates with India to develop rapid testing for COVID-19 in under 30 seconds?

Answer- ISRAEL

12. Which Ministry was awarded the SKOCH Gold Award?

Answer- Ministry of Tribal Affairs

13. S Kandasamy who passed away recently, he belongs to which of the following field?

Answer- Writer

14. Which state government launched "Ek Mask-Anek Zindagi" public awareness campaign from August 1-15?

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

15. Who is the author of the book titled 'Greenlights'?

Answer- Matthew McConaughey

16. With which country, India signed five new medicinal research projects recently?

Answer- UK

17. Which International Airport has received a mass fever screening system to enhance the screening process of passengers?

Answer- Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

18. Name the minister who inaugurated the Bharat Airfiber High-speed Broadband Service at Akola?

Answer- Sanjay Dhotre

19. Who launched 'Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan 2020-21' for the school students of Class 6th to 11th?

Answer- Harsh Vardhan

20. The First Muslim Women Rights Day was celebrated on __________.

Answer- 1st August 2020

21. Who released a Booklet on 'Best Practices in Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme'?

Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar

22. Footballer Benedikt Howedes retires at 32 belongs to which country?

Answer- Germany

23. Who launched 'India Report - Digital Education June 2020' prepared by the Department of School Education & Literacy?

Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal

24. India tie-up for new 8 Million Pounds Medicinal Research with which country?

Answer- UK

25. __________ and Innoviti Payment Solutions launched the New Credit Card Equated Monthly Installments(EMI) offering on Point of Sale(POS) terminals.

Answer- BOB Financial Solutions Limited

26. Name the Indian state which approves 5% Reservation in Judicial Service for MB

Answer- Rajasthan

27. Who won British Grand Prix 2020 at Silverstone, United Kingdom(UK)?

Answer- Lewis Hamilton

28. Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) is a flagship programme of this Ministry.

Answer- Human Resources and Development

29. The SABIC chemical plant in 'which' country set to become the world's first large scale chemical production plant to completely run on renewable power?

Answer- Spain

30. What is the name of the company which signed MoU with Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to jointly develop advanced biofuels application technology?

Answer- Praj Industries

