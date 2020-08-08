Current Affairs 2020 For August 8 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough.
Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. Who became the President of Guyana by succeeding David Arthur?
2. Dr Rajesh Kumar has been appointed as the Chief Secretary of this state.
3. Which among the following ministries launched a programme under "Gramodyog Vikas Yojana" to benefit artisans manufacturing Agarbatti?
4. With which country, India signed five new medicinal research projects recently?
5. Where did Nitin Gadkari inaugurate upstream carriageway of Mahatma Gandhi bridge?
6. Which state government launched "Ek Mask-Anek Zindagi" public awareness campaign from August 1-15?
7. What is the theme for World Breastfeeding Week 2020?
8. Which Ministry was awarded the SKOCH Gold Award?
9. Which state ranked top in terms of performance in Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-II as per union minister Jitendra Singh?
10. As per a new study, 1 in 3 children worldwide are threatened by high levels of which chemical element in their blood?
11. Which country collaborates with India to develop rapid testing for COVID-19 in under 30 seconds?
13. S Kandasamy who passed away recently, he belongs to which of the following field?
15. Who is the author of the book titled 'Greenlights'?
17. Which International Airport has received a mass fever screening system to enhance the screening process of passengers?
18. Name the minister who inaugurated the Bharat Airfiber High-speed Broadband Service at Akola?
19. Who launched 'Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan 2020-21' for the school students of Class 6th to 11th?
20. The First Muslim Women Rights Day was celebrated on __________.
21. Who released a Booklet on 'Best Practices in Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme'?
22. Footballer Benedikt Howedes retires at 32 belongs to which country?
23. Who launched 'India Report - Digital Education June 2020' prepared by the Department of School Education & Literacy?
24. India tie-up for new 8 Million Pounds Medicinal Research with which country?
25. __________ and Innoviti Payment Solutions launched the New Credit Card Equated Monthly Installments(EMI) offering on Point of Sale(POS) terminals.
26. Name the Indian state which approves 5% Reservation in Judicial Service for MB
27. Who won British Grand Prix 2020 at Silverstone, United Kingdom(UK)?
28. Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) is a flagship programme of this Ministry.
29. The SABIC chemical plant in 'which' country set to become the world's first large scale chemical production plant to completely run on renewable power?
30. What is the name of the company which signed MoU with Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to jointly develop advanced biofuels application technology?
1. Who became the President of Guyana by succeeding David Arthur(), Granger?
Answer- Mohamed Irfaan Ali
2. Dr Rajesh Kumar has been appointed as the Chief Secretary of this state.
Answer- Manipur
3. Which among the following ministries launched a programme under "Gramodyog Vikas Yojana" to benefit artisans manufacturing Agarbatti?
Answer- Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
Answer- UK
5. Where did Nitin Gadkari inaugurate upstream carriageway of Mahatma Gandhi bridge?
Answer- Bihar
Answer- Madhya Pradesh
7. What is the theme for World Breastfeeding Week 2020?
Answer- "Support Breastfeeding for a healthier planet"
8. Which Ministry was awarded the SKOCH Gold Award?
Answer- Ministry of Tribal Affairs
9. Which state ranked top in terms of performance in Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-II as per union minister Jitendra Singh?
Answer- Himachal Pradesh
10. As per a new study, 1 in 3 children worldwide are threatened by high levels of which chemical element in their blood?
Answer- Lead
11. Which country collaborates with India to develop rapid testing for COVID-19 in under 30 seconds?
Answer- ISRAEL
Answer- Ministry of Tribal Affairs
13. S Kandasamy who passed away recently, he belongs to which of the following field?
Answer- Writer
Answer- Madhya Pradesh
15. Who is the author of the book titled 'Greenlights'?
Answer- Matthew McConaughey
Answer- UK
17. Which International Airport has received a mass fever screening system to enhance the screening process of passengers?
Answer- Rajiv Gandhi International Airport
18. Name the minister who inaugurated the Bharat Airfiber High-speed Broadband Service at Akola?
Answer- Sanjay Dhotre
19. Who launched 'Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan 2020-21' for the school students of Class 6th to 11th?
Answer- Harsh Vardhan
20. The First Muslim Women Rights Day was celebrated on __________.
Answer- 1st August 2020
21. Who released a Booklet on 'Best Practices in Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme'?
Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar
22. Footballer Benedikt Howedes retires at 32 belongs to which country?
Answer- Germany
23. Who launched 'India Report - Digital Education June 2020' prepared by the Department of School Education & Literacy?
Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal
24. India tie-up for new 8 Million Pounds Medicinal Research with which country?
Answer- UK
25. __________ and Innoviti Payment Solutions launched the New Credit Card Equated Monthly Installments(EMI) offering on Point of Sale(POS) terminals.
Answer- BOB Financial Solutions Limited
26. Name the Indian state which approves 5% Reservation in Judicial Service for MB
Answer- Rajasthan
27. Who won British Grand Prix 2020 at Silverstone, United Kingdom(UK)?
Answer- Lewis Hamilton
28. Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) is a flagship programme of this Ministry.
Answer- Human Resources and Development
29. The SABIC chemical plant in 'which' country set to become the world's first large scale chemical production plant to completely run on renewable power?
Answer- Spain
30. What is the name of the company which signed MoU with Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to jointly develop advanced biofuels application technology?
Answer- Praj Industries
