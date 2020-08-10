Current Affairs 2020 For August 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affair

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. Who approved Sashidhar Jagdishan as Next MD & CEO of HDFC Bank; will Succeed Aditya Puri?
2. Which Bank Partnered with 3 insurers to Provide Individual Short-Term Corona Kavach Policy?
3. Who inaugurated Grand Finale of 4th edition of Smart India Hackathon-SIH (Software) 2020?
4. The tick-borne virus has re-emerged in which nation?
5. Manoj Sinha was appointed as the new Governor of which of the following state/UT?
6. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has become the president of which country?
7. India has extended Line of Credit worth USD 18 million to which of the following country?
8. Which of the following Padma Bhushan Awardee & Former Arunachal Pradesh Governor passes away recently?
9. Who wrote the book named "Vishesh: Code to Win"?
12. How much per cent reservation was given for More Backward Classes in state judicial service by Rajasthan government?
15. Which ministry in collaboration with MyGov conducts quiz competition on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat - Swatantra Bharat'?
16. Who Launched E-Gyan Mitra Mobile Application for Online Education?
17. Swachh Bharat Kranti is a Hindi version of which of the follwing book?
18. For the 1st time in India Railways which machine uses for track construction?
19. LGM-30G Minuteman III was tested by __________.
20. Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare collaborated with Asian Development Bank & UNICEF for thermal screening at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport located at which city?
21. Which bank and Infosys Finacle announced the bank's decision to adopt the Finacle Cash Management Suite to digitally transform its transaction banking business?
22. Who chaired the 1st General Council meeting of the Khelo India Scheme, recently?
23. In which country the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) plans to set up its own warehouse?
24. How many more States/UTs linked with One Nation One Ration Card scheme?
25. Which country unveiled a new political map that includes Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as a part of the country's territory for the first time?
28. In which country Women's World Team Squash Championship 2020 scheduled to be conducted?
29. Government of which State Signs MoU with Hindustan Unilever Ltd, P&G and ITC to Support Economic Empowerment of Women?
30. Name the minister who launched a YouTube channel called "Sahakar Cooptube NCDC India".
1. Who approved Sashidhar Jagdishan as Next MD & CEO of HDFC Bank; will Succeed Aditya Puri?
Answer- RBI
2. Which Bank Partnered with 3 insurers to Provide Individual Short-Term Corona Kavach Policy?
Answer- Canara Bank
3. Who inaugurated Grand Finale of 4th edition of Smart India Hackathon-SIH (Software) 2020?
Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
4. The tick-borne virus has re-emerged in which nation?
Answer- China
5. Manoj Sinha was appointed as the new Governor of which of the following state/UT?
Answer- J&K
6. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has become the president of which country?
Answer- Guyana
7. India has extended Line of Credit worth USD 18 million to which of the following country?
Answer- Maldives
8. Which of the following Padma Bhushan Awardee & Former Arunachal Pradesh Governor passes away recently?
Answer- Ram D Pradhan
9. Who wrote the book named "Vishesh: Code to Win"?
Answer- Nirupama Yadav
10. Which of the following Developed First of Its Kind Remote Patient Monitoring Solution for COVID-19 with Helyxon?
Answer- IIT Madras
11. How much time given to Listed entities to meet criteria of a minimum 25% public shareholding?
Answer- 3 years
12. How much per cent reservation was given for More Backward Classes in state judicial service by Rajasthan government?
Answer- 5%
15. Which ministry in collaboration with MyGov conducts quiz competition on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat - Swatantra Bharat'?
Answer- Defence ministry
16. Who Launched E-Gyan Mitra Mobile Application for Online Education?
Answer- DNHDD
17. Swachh Bharat Kranti is a Hindi version of which of the following book?
Answer- Swachh Bharat Revolution
18. For the 1st time in India Railways which machine uses for track construction?
Answer- NTC Machine
19. LGM-30G Minuteman III was tested by __________.
Answer- US
20. Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare collaborated with Asian Development Bank & UNICEF for thermal screening at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport located at which city?
Answer- Hyderabad
21. Which bank and Infosys Finacle announced the bank's decision to adopt the Finacle Cash Management Suite to digitally transform its transaction banking business?
Answer- National Bank of Bahrain
22. Who chaired the 1st General Council meeting of the Khelo India Scheme, recently?
Answer- Shri Kiren Rijiju
23. In which country the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) plans to set up its own warehouse?
Answer- Vietnam
24. How many more States/UTs linked with One Nation One Ration Card scheme?
Answer- 4
25. Which country unveiled a new political map that includes Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as a part of the country's territory for the first time?
Answer- Pakistan
28. In which country Women's World Team Squash Championship 2020 scheduled to be conducted?
Answer- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
29. Government of which State Signs MoU with Hindustan Unilever Ltd, P&G and ITC to Support Economic Empowerment of Women?
Answer- Andhra Pradesh
30. Name the minister who launched a YouTube channel called "Sahakar Cooptube NCDC India".
Answer- Shri Narendra Singh Tomar
