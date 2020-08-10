Current Affairs 2020 For August 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affair

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for August 10, 2020

1. Who approved Sashidhar Jagdishan as Next MD & CEO of HDFC Bank; will Succeed Aditya Puri?

Ministry of Finance

Ministry of Home Affairs

Government of India

RBI

2. Which Bank Partnered with 3 insurers to Provide Individual Short-Term Corona Kavach Policy?

Canara Bank

SBI

Vijya Bank

Axis Bank

3. Who inaugurated Grand Finale of 4th edition of Smart India Hackathon-SIH (Software) 2020?

Harsh Vardan

Narendra Modi

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

Ram Nath Kovind

4. The tick-borne virus has re-emerged in which nation?

South Korea

China

Japan

Italy

5. Manoj Sinha was appointed as the new Governor of which of the following state/UT?

Chandigarh

Punjab

J&K

Rajasthan

6. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has become the president of which country?

Suriname

Guyana

Brazil

Venezuela

7. India has extended Line of Credit worth USD 18 million to which of the following country?

Mauritius

Maldives

Lebanon

Vietnam

8. Which of the following Padma Bhushan Awardee & Former Arunachal Pradesh Governor passes away recently?

Birju Maharaj

V.S.R. Arunachalam

Ram D Pradhan

K.N.Raj

9. Who wrote the book named "Vishesh: Code to Win"?

Viswanathan Anand

Arunima Sinha

Mary Kom

Nirupama Yadav

12. How much per cent reservation was given for More Backward Classes in state judicial service by Rajasthan government?

21%

7%

5%

3%

15. Which ministry in collaboration with MyGov conducts quiz competition on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat - Swatantra Bharat'?

Health and family welfare ministry

Defence ministry

Chemicals and Fertilizers ministry

Skill Development and Entrepreneurship ministry

16. Who Launched E-Gyan Mitra Mobile Application for Online Education?

DNHDD

DRDO

HRD

DSSSB

17. Swachh Bharat Kranti is a Hindi version of which of the follwing book?

Swachh Survekshan

Clean India Mission

Swachh Bharat Revolution

Swachh Bharat Urban

18. For the 1st time in India Railways which machine uses for track construction?

Track tamping machines

NTC Machine

Plasser and Theurer machine

None of these

19. LGM-30G Minuteman III was tested by __________.

US

UK

Brazil

Russia

20. Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare collaborated with Asian Development Bank & UNICEF for thermal screening at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport located at which city?

New Delhi

Kolkata

Mumbai

Hyderabad

21. Which bank and Infosys Finacle announced the bank's decision to adopt the Finacle Cash Management Suite to digitally transform its transaction banking business?

State Bank of India

Indian Commercial Bank

National Bank of Bahrain

None of these

22. Who chaired the 1st General Council meeting of the Khelo India Scheme, recently?

Shri Venkiah Naidu

Shri Narendra Modi

Shri Raj Nath Singh

Shri Kiren Rijiju

23. In which country the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) plans to set up its own warehouse?

China

Russia

Vietnam

Tibet

28. In which country Women's World Team Squash Championship 2020 scheduled to be conducted?

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Beijing, China

Tokyo, Japan

Seoul, South Korea

29. Government of which State Signs MoU with Hindustan Unilever Ltd, P&G and ITC to Support Economic Empowerment of Women?

Punjab

Haryana

Rajasthan

Andhra Pradesh

30. Name the minister who launched a YouTube channel called "Sahakar Cooptube NCDC India".

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan

Shri Prakash Javadekar

Shri Narendra Modi

Shri Narendra Singh Tomar

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Who approved Sashidhar Jagdishan as Next MD & CEO of HDFC Bank; will Succeed Aditya Puri?

Answer- RBI

2. Which Bank Partnered with 3 insurers to Provide Individual Short-Term Corona Kavach Policy?

Answer- Canara Bank

3. Who inaugurated Grand Finale of 4th edition of Smart India Hackathon-SIH (Software) 2020?

Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

4. The tick-borne virus has re-emerged in which nation?

Answer- China

5. Manoj Sinha was appointed as the new Governor of which of the following state/UT?

Answer- J&K

6. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has become the president of which country?

Answer- Guyana

7. India has extended Line of Credit worth USD 18 million to which of the following country?

Answer- Maldives

8. Which of the following Padma Bhushan Awardee & Former Arunachal Pradesh Governor passes away recently?

Answer- Ram D Pradhan

9. Who wrote the book named "Vishesh: Code to Win"?

Answer- Nirupama Yadav

12. How much per cent reservation was given for More Backward Classes in state judicial service by Rajasthan government?

Answer- 5%

15. Which ministry in collaboration with MyGov conducts quiz competition on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat - Swatantra Bharat'?

Answer- Defence ministry

16. Who Launched E-Gyan Mitra Mobile Application for Online Education?

Answer- DNHDD

17. Swachh Bharat Kranti is a Hindi version of which of the following book?

Answer- Swachh Bharat Revolution

18. For the 1st time in India Railways which machine uses for track construction?

Answer- NTC Machine

19. LGM-30G Minuteman III was tested by __________.

Answer- US

20. Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare collaborated with Asian Development Bank & UNICEF for thermal screening at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport located at which city?

Answer- Hyderabad

21. Which bank and Infosys Finacle announced the bank's decision to adopt the Finacle Cash Management Suite to digitally transform its transaction banking business?

Answer- National Bank of Bahrain

22. Who chaired the 1st General Council meeting of the Khelo India Scheme, recently?

Answer- Shri Kiren Rijiju

23. In which country the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) plans to set up its own warehouse?

Answer- Vietnam

28. In which country Women's World Team Squash Championship 2020 scheduled to be conducted?

Answer- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

29. Government of which State Signs MoU with Hindustan Unilever Ltd, P&G and ITC to Support Economic Empowerment of Women?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

30. Name the minister who launched a YouTube channel called "Sahakar Cooptube NCDC India".

Answer- Shri Narendra Singh Tomar

