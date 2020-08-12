Current Affairs 2020 For Aug 12 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for August 12, 2020

1.Nobel Peace Prize Winner John Hume Passed Away at what age?

81

92

96

83

2. Who launched an Innovation Hub for Financial Inclusion, recently?

State Bank of India

Ministry of Finance

RBL Bank

Reserve Bank of India

3. Ashoka Chakra' is awarded for -----------.

acts of gallantry in the presence of enemy

gallantry by children

outstanding contribution to literature

the most conspicuous bravery or self sacrifice on land, air or sea but not in the presence of the enemy

4. The watershed between India and Myanmar is formed by ------------.

the Naga hills

the Garo hills

Khasi hills

the Jaintia hills

5. The originating in the Himalayan mountain complex consists of how many distinct drainage systems of the Indian Subcontinent?

Two

Three

Four

Five

6. Which among the following cities will be developed as smart cities in the union territory of Ladakh?

Leh & Kargil

Hemis & Padum

Dras & Turtuk

Shey & Nyoma

7. Who introduces OHE Inspection app for real-time monitoring?

Reliance

AIIMS

Indian Railway

TDPL

8. How much was the amount that was contributed by India to the India-UN development partnership fund?

USD 12.46 million

USD 19.26 million

USD 11.28 million

USD 15.46 million

9. Which Government launched Mahila Evam Kishori Samman Yojana & Mukhya Mantri Doodh Uphar Yojana for state's girls & women?

Karnataka

Jammu & Kashmir

Haryana

Delhi

10. Which country planned to issue a coin in honor of Mahatma Gandhi to mark the 150th birth anniversary?

Spain

United Kingdom

Germany

South Africa

11. Ajay Tyagi, Chairman of SEBI gets how much Extension?

15 months

12 months

24 months

18 months

12. Footballer Iker Casillas who announced retirement recently belongs to which Nation?

Brazil

Spain

Portugal

Croatia

13. Which government launched Shaheed Mahendra Karma Tendupatta Sangrahak Samajik Suraksha Yojana for tendu leaves collectors?

Chhattisgarh

Goa

Andra Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh

14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education. It was organised by the Ministry of Education along with whom?

University Grants Commission

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations

All India Council for Technical Education

National Council of Educational Research and Training

15. Which of the following Pulitzer Prize-winning fiction novelist died at 91?

Andrew Sean Greer

Viet Thanh Nguyen

Anthony Doerr

Shirley Ann Grau

16. When was the 75th anniversary of the Hiroshima atomic bomb attack observed?

August 5th, 2020

August 4th, 2020

August 7th, 2020

August 6th, 2020

17. UN's Policy Brief: Education during COVID-19 and beyond: Around 23.8 Million Children May Drop Out of School Due to the Impacts of COVID-19 in which year?

2020

2022

2021

2025

18. Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar who passed away in August 2020 is the former Chief Minister of which state?

Haryana

Maharashtra

Punjab

Madhya Pradesh

19. Foundation Stone of Indian Institute of Management, Sirmaur laid by which of the following states?

Jammu and Kashmir

Delhi

Madhya Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh

20. Northern railway's 1st Vyapar Mala Express train ran from Delhi to which state?

Punjab

Haryana

Tripura

Assam

21. Which of the Indian gets , a Non-Profit Journalism Website Bags Prem Bhatia award 2020?

Dipankar Ghose

Sudhir choudhary

Arnab goswami

Ravish kumar

22. Who virtually inaugurated 1st golf course of Mizoram, "Thenzawl Golf Resort" under Swadesh Darshan Scheme?

P.S Sreedharan Pillai

Prahlad Singh Patel

Harsh Vardan

Nirmala Sitharaman

23. Global remittances may lose how much amount in 2020?

$108.6 billion

$105.1 billion

$80 billion

$500.8 billion

24.Which state planned to develop India's 1st snow leopard conservation centre?

Madhya Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Himachal Pradesh

25. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh launches which of the following partnership of State Govt, YuWaah for youth development?

Punjab Soul

Pride of Punjab

Variety of Punjab

Punjab choice

26. Name the Indian cricketer who were appointed as Global brand ambassadors of Win Trade Fantasy (WTF) Sports.

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Suresh Raina

MS Dhoni

27. India extended US$18 million Line of Credit to Maldives for expansion of which facilities at MIFCO?

Trading

Developing

Fishing

Agriculture

28. Which state government launched the unique identity card, the Parivar Pehchan Patras for effective and efficient delivery of central and state schemes for the people?

Gujarat

Haryana

Chhattisgarh

Assam

29. Which bank partnered with Bharti AXA General Insurance to offer "Smart Plan Shop Package Policy"

Airtel Payments Bank

Axis Bank

Canara Bank

State Bank of India

30. Which state's government will launch 'YSR Cheyutha' to benefit the rural economy of the state?

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka

Gujarat

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1.Nobel Peace Prize Winner John Hume Passed Away at what age?

Answer- 83

2. Who launched an Innovation Hub for Financial Inclusion, recently?

Answer- Reserve Bank of India

3. Ashoka Chakra' is awarded for -----------.

Answer- the most conspicuous bravery or self sacrifice on land, air or sea but not in the presence of the enemy

4. The watershed between India and Myanmar is formed by ------------.

Answer- the Naga hills

5. The originating in the Himalayan mountain complex consists of how many distinct drainage systems of the Indian Subcontinent?

Answer- Three

6. Which among the following cities will be developed as smart cities in the union territory of Ladakh?

Answer- Leh & Kargil

7. Who introduces OHE Inspection app for real-time monitoring?

Answer- Indian Railway

8. How much was the amount that was contributed by India to the India-UN development partnership fund?

Answer- USD 15.46 million

9. Which Government launched Mahila Evam Kishori Samman Yojana & Mukhya Mantri Doodh Uphar Yojana for state's girls & women?

Answer- Haryana

10. Which country planned to issue a coin in honor of Mahatma Gandhi to mark the 150th birth anniversary?

Answer- United Kingdom

11. Ajay Tyagi, Chairman of SEBI gets how much Extension?

Answer- 18 months

12. Footballer Iker Casillas who announced retirement recently belongs to which Nation?

Answer- Spain

13. Which government launched Shaheed Mahendra Karma Tendupatta Sangrahak Samajik Suraksha Yojana for tendu leaves collectors?

Answer- Chhattisgarh

14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education. It was organised by the Ministry of Education along with whom?

Answer- University Grants Commission

15. Which of the following Pulitzer Prize-winning fiction novelist died at 91?

Answer- Shirley Ann Grau

16. When was the 75th anniversary of the Hiroshima atomic bomb attack observed?

Answer- August 6th, 2020

17. UN's Policy Brief: Education during COVID-19 and beyond: Around 23.8 Million Children May Drop Out of School Due to the Impacts of COVID-19 in which year?

Answer- 2021

18. Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar who passed away in August 2020 is the former Chief Minister of which state?

Answer- Maharashtra

19. Foundation Stone of Indian Institute of Management, Sirmaur laid by which of the following states?

Answer- Himachal Pradesh

20. Northern railway's 1st Vyapar Mala Express train ran from Delhi to which state?

Answer- Tripura

21. Which of the Indian gets , a Non-Profit Journalism Website Bags Prem Bhatia award 2020?

Answer- Dipankar Ghose

22. Who virtually inaugurated 1st golf course of Mizoram, "Thenzawl Golf Resort" under Swadesh Darshan Scheme?

Answer- Prahlad Singh Patel

23. Global remittances may lose how much amount in 2020?

Answer- $108.6 billion

24.Which state planned to develop India's 1st snow leopard conservation centre?

Answer- Uttarakhand

25. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh launches which of the following partnership of State Govt, YuWaah for youth development?

Answer- Pride of Punjab

26. Name the Indian cricketer who were appointed as Global brand ambassadors of Win Trade Fantasy (WTF) Sports.

Answer- Suresh Raina

27. India extended US$18 million Line of Credit to Maldives for expansion of which facilities at MIFCO?

Answer- Fishing

28. Which state government launched the unique identity card, the Parivar Pehchan Patras for effective and efficient delivery of central and state schemes for the people?

Answer- Haryana

29. Which bank partnered with Bharti AXA General Insurance to offer "Smart Plan Shop Package Policy"

Answer- Airtel Payments Bank

30. Which state's government will launch 'YSR Cheyutha' to benefit the rural economy of the state?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

