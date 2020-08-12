Current Affairs 2020 For Aug 12 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1.Nobel Peace Prize Winner John Hume Passed Away at what age?
2. Who launched an Innovation Hub for Financial Inclusion, recently?
3. Ashoka Chakra' is awarded for -----------.
4. The watershed between India and Myanmar is formed by ------------.
5. The originating in the Himalayan mountain complex consists of how many distinct drainage systems of the Indian Subcontinent?
6. Which among the following cities will be developed as smart cities in the union territory of Ladakh?
7. Who introduces OHE Inspection app for real-time monitoring?
8. How much was the amount that was contributed by India to the India-UN development partnership fund?
9. Which Government launched Mahila Evam Kishori Samman Yojana & Mukhya Mantri Doodh Uphar Yojana for state's girls & women?
10. Which country planned to issue a coin in honor of Mahatma Gandhi to mark the 150th birth anniversary?
11. Ajay Tyagi, Chairman of SEBI gets how much Extension?
12. Footballer Iker Casillas who announced retirement recently belongs to which Nation?
13. Which government launched Shaheed Mahendra Karma Tendupatta Sangrahak Samajik Suraksha Yojana for tendu leaves collectors?
14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education. It was organised by the Ministry of Education along with whom?
15. Which of the following Pulitzer Prize-winning fiction novelist died at 91?
16. When was the 75th anniversary of the Hiroshima atomic bomb attack observed?
17. UN's Policy Brief: Education during COVID-19 and beyond: Around 23.8 Million Children May Drop Out of School Due to the Impacts of COVID-19 in which year?
18. Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar who passed away in August 2020 is the former Chief Minister of which state?
19. Foundation Stone of Indian Institute of Management, Sirmaur laid by which of the following states?
20. Northern railway's 1st Vyapar Mala Express train ran from Delhi to which state?
21. Which of the Indian gets , a Non-Profit Journalism Website Bags Prem Bhatia award 2020?
22. Who virtually inaugurated 1st golf course of Mizoram, "Thenzawl Golf Resort" under Swadesh Darshan Scheme?
23. Global remittances may lose how much amount in 2020?
24.Which state planned to develop India's 1st snow leopard conservation centre?
25. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh launches which of the following partnership of State Govt, YuWaah for youth development?
26. Name the Indian cricketer who were appointed as Global brand ambassadors of Win Trade Fantasy (WTF) Sports.
27. India extended US$18 million Line of Credit to Maldives for expansion of which facilities at MIFCO?
28. Which state government launched the unique identity card, the Parivar Pehchan Patras for effective and efficient delivery of central and state schemes for the people?
29. Which bank partnered with Bharti AXA General Insurance to offer "Smart Plan Shop Package Policy"
30. Which state's government will launch 'YSR Cheyutha' to benefit the rural economy of the state?
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1.Nobel Peace Prize Winner John Hume Passed Away at what age?
Answer- 83
2. Who launched an Innovation Hub for Financial Inclusion, recently?
Answer- Reserve Bank of India
3. Ashoka Chakra' is awarded for -----------.
Answer- the most conspicuous bravery or self sacrifice on land, air or sea but not in the presence of the enemy
4. The watershed between India and Myanmar is formed by ------------.
Answer- the Naga hills
5. The originating in the Himalayan mountain complex consists of how many distinct drainage systems of the Indian Subcontinent?
Answer- Three
6. Which among the following cities will be developed as smart cities in the union territory of Ladakh?
Answer- Leh & Kargil
7. Who introduces OHE Inspection app for real-time monitoring?
Answer- Indian Railway
8. How much was the amount that was contributed by India to the India-UN development partnership fund?
Answer- USD 15.46 million
9. Which Government launched Mahila Evam Kishori Samman Yojana & Mukhya Mantri Doodh Uphar Yojana for state's girls & women?
Answer- Haryana
10. Which country planned to issue a coin in honor of Mahatma Gandhi to mark the 150th birth anniversary?
Answer- United Kingdom
11. Ajay Tyagi, Chairman of SEBI gets how much Extension?
Answer- 18 months
12. Footballer Iker Casillas who announced retirement recently belongs to which Nation?
Answer- Spain
13. Which government launched Shaheed Mahendra Karma Tendupatta Sangrahak Samajik Suraksha Yojana for tendu leaves collectors?
Answer- Chhattisgarh
14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education. It was organised by the Ministry of Education along with whom?
Answer- University Grants Commission
15. Which of the following Pulitzer Prize-winning fiction novelist died at 91?
Answer- Shirley Ann Grau
16. When was the 75th anniversary of the Hiroshima atomic bomb attack observed?
Answer- August 6th, 2020
17. UN's Policy Brief: Education during COVID-19 and beyond: Around 23.8 Million Children May Drop Out of School Due to the Impacts of COVID-19 in which year?
Answer- 2021
18. Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar who passed away in August 2020 is the former Chief Minister of which state?
Answer- Maharashtra
19. Foundation Stone of Indian Institute of Management, Sirmaur laid by which of the following states?
Answer- Himachal Pradesh
20. Northern railway's 1st Vyapar Mala Express train ran from Delhi to which state?
Answer- Tripura
21. Which of the Indian gets , a Non-Profit Journalism Website Bags Prem Bhatia award 2020?
Answer- Dipankar Ghose
22. Who virtually inaugurated 1st golf course of Mizoram, "Thenzawl Golf Resort" under Swadesh Darshan Scheme?
Answer- Prahlad Singh Patel
23. Global remittances may lose how much amount in 2020?
Answer- $108.6 billion
24.Which state planned to develop India's 1st snow leopard conservation centre?
Answer- Uttarakhand
25. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh launches which of the following partnership of State Govt, YuWaah for youth development?
Answer- Pride of Punjab
26. Name the Indian cricketer who were appointed as Global brand ambassadors of Win Trade Fantasy (WTF) Sports.
Answer- Suresh Raina
27. India extended US$18 million Line of Credit to Maldives for expansion of which facilities at MIFCO?
Answer- Fishing
28. Which state government launched the unique identity card, the Parivar Pehchan Patras for effective and efficient delivery of central and state schemes for the people?
Answer- Haryana
29. Which bank partnered with Bharti AXA General Insurance to offer "Smart Plan Shop Package Policy"
Answer- Airtel Payments Bank
30. Which state's government will launch 'YSR Cheyutha' to benefit the rural economy of the state?
Answer- Andhra Pradesh
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs