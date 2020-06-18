Current Affairs 2020 For June 18 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs launched which programme at Bengaluru and Chennai with technological support for faster clearance of imported goods and for the ease of doing business?
2. Who invented the Ball Point Pen?
3. Television was invented by -------.
4. Which organisation signs MoU with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research for joint research, testing and validation of different products through ICAR institutes and Krishi Vigyan Kendras?
5. Raja Parba which is celebrated for three days during the mid of June is celebrated in which state?
6. A green frog with a slender body, webbed feet are known as Malabar gliding frog a rare amphibian was spotted in which state?
7. Who inaugurated a Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle complex in Vishakapattanam?
8. NCLT allows which company to sell its premises in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai to settle debts?
9. India has got its first infectious disease diagnostics lab as a part of PM Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan'. This lab has been built with the help of which automobile company?
10. Which state launched the 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme to provide financial assistance to tailors, barbers and dhobis?
11. The reservation for SC/STs in Lok Sabha, state assemblies have been extended by how much period?
12. Under which Article of the Constitution of India the President has the power of pardon or remission?
13. Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions directed the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances to expedite work from home policy guidelines. Who is Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances?
14. Who became the first woman to reach the Challenger Deep, the deepest point in the ocean?
15. Who has launched a National Healthcare Supply Chain Portal Aarogyapath to provide real-time availability of critical healthcare supplies with the involvement of manufacturers, suppliers and customers?
16. Which Indian startup has launched an automated mask disposal machine, named BIN-19, as part of efforts to develop products helping to combat the COVID-19 pandemic?
17. World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on which day?
18. In 2020, Green Mizoram Day is observed on which day across Mizoram in India?
19. According to Mercer 26th Annual Cost of Living Survey 2020, what is Mumbai rank in the most expensive city globally?
20. Which of the following countries are separated by the Strait of Gibraltar?
21. The Great Victoria Desert is located in ----------.
22. Who has virtually released 5th edition of National Institutional Ranking Framework Ranking 2020, which accounted for 5805 institutes for the ranking?
23. What is innovation?
24. 33-year-old lightweight boxing champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk also known as "The Nail" announced his retirement. He is from which country?
25. Who invented Aeroplane?
26. Who invented Air Conditioning?
27. The government of India has approved how much amount of fund for the implementation of JJM in Maharashtra during 2020-21?
28. Which State Government has decided to adopt the scheme of Flatted Factory Model which will ensure easy availability of land for industries, and in turn, generate employment?
29. Which state launched 'Panchvati Yojana' for the senior citizens of rural areas of the state?
30. China reports fresh new cases of a novel coronavirus in which city?
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs launched which programme at Bengaluru and Chennai with technological support for faster clearance of imported goods and for the ease of doing business?
Answer- Turant customs
2. Who invented the Ball Point Pen?
Answer- Biro Brothers
3. Television was invented by -------.
Answer- J.L.Baird
4. Which organisation signs MoU with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research for joint research, testing and validation of different products through ICAR institutes and Krishi Vigyan Kendras?
Answer- IFFCO
5. Raja Parba which is celebrated for three days during the mid of June is celebrated in which state?
Answer- Odisha
6. A green frog with a slender body, webbed feet are known as Malabar gliding frog a rare amphibian was spotted in which state?
Answer- Kerala
7. Who inaugurated a Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle complex in Vishakapattanam?
Answer- Atul Kumar Jain
8. NCLT allows which company to sell its premises in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai to settle debts?
Answer- Jet Airways
9. India has got its first infectious disease diagnostics lab as a part of PM Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan'. This lab has been built with the help of which automobile company?
Answer- Bharat Benz
10. Which state launched the 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme to provide financial assistance to tailors, barbers and dhobis?
Answer- Andhra Pradesh
11. The reservation for SC/STs in Lok Sabha, state assemblies have been extended by how much period?
Answer- 10 years
12. Under which Article of the Constitution of India the President has the power of pardon or remission?
Answer- Article 72
13. Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions directed the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances to expedite work from home policy guidelines. Who is Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances?
Answer- Dr. Jitendra Singh
14. Who became the first woman to reach the Challenger Deep, the deepest point in the ocean?
Answer- Kathy Sullivan
15. Who has launched a National Healthcare Supply Chain Portal Aarogyapath to provide real-time availability of critical healthcare supplies with the involvement of manufacturers, suppliers and customers?
Answer- Shri Rajesh Bhushan
16. Which Indian startup has launched an automated mask disposal machine, named BIN-19, as part of efforts to develop products helping to combat the COVID-19 pandemic?
Answer- VST Mobility Solutions
17. World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on which day?
Answer- 14 June
18. In 2020, Green Mizoram Day is observed on which day across Mizoram in India?
Answer- June 11
19. According to Mercer 26th Annual Cost of Living Survey 2020, what is Mumbai rank in the most expensive city globally?
Answer- 60
20. Which of the following countries are separated by the Strait of Gibraltar?
Answer- Morroco and Spain
21. The Great Victoria Desert is located in ----------.
Answer- Australia
22. Who has virtually released 5th edition of National Institutional Ranking Framework Ranking 2020, which accounted for 5805 institutes for the ranking?
Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
23. What is innovation?
Answer- All of these
24. 33-year-old lightweight boxing champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk also known as "The Nail" announced his retirement. He is from which country?
Answer- Ukraine
25. Who invented Aeroplane?
Answer- Orville & Wilbur Wright
26. Who invented Air Conditioning?
Answer- Willis Carrier
27. The government of India has approved how much amount of fund for the implementation of JJM in Maharashtra during 2020-21?
Answer- ₹ 1,828.92 crore
28. Which State Government has decided to adopt the scheme of Flatted Factory Model which will ensure easy availability of land for industries, and in turn, generate employment?
Answer- Uttar Pradesh
29. Which state launched 'Panchvati Yojana' for the senior citizens of rural areas of the state?
Answer- Himachal Pradesh
30. China reports fresh new cases of a novel coronavirus in which city?
Answer- Beijing
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs