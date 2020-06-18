Current Affairs 2020 For June 18 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for June 18, 2020

1. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs launched which programme at Bengaluru and Chennai with technological support for faster clearance of imported goods and for the ease of doing business?

Speed customs

Quick customs

Turant customs

Tej customs

2. Who invented the Ball Point Pen?

Biro Brothers

Waterman Brothers

Bicc Brothers

Write Brothers

3. Television was invented by -------.

Sholes

J.L.Baird

Shockley

John Napier

4. Which organisation signs MoU with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research for joint research, testing and validation of different products through ICAR institutes and Krishi Vigyan Kendras?

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals

NAARM

Indian Institute of Horticultural Research

IFFCO

5. Raja Parba which is celebrated for three days during the mid of June is celebrated in which state?

Tamil Nadu

Maharashtra

Odisha

Karnataka

6. A green frog with a slender body, webbed feet are known as Malabar gliding frog a rare amphibian was spotted in which state?

Karnataka

Kerala

Rajasthan

Maharashtra

7. Who inaugurated a Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle complex in Vishakapattanam?

R. Hari Kumar

Ajit Kumar

Anil Kumar Chawla

Atul Kumar Jain

8. NCLT allows which company to sell its premises in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai to settle debts?

SpiceJet

Jet Airways

Air India

Vistara

9. India has got its first infectious disease diagnostics lab as a part of PM Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan'. This lab has been built with the help of which automobile company?

Ashok Leyland

Bharat Benz

Force Motors

Mahindra & Mahindra

10. Which state launched the 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme to provide financial assistance to tailors, barbers and dhobis?

Tamil Nadu

Andhra Pradesh

Telangana

Kerala

11. The reservation for SC/STs in Lok Sabha, state assemblies have been extended by how much period?

15 years

12 years

10 years

5 years

12. Under which Article of the Constitution of India the President has the power of pardon or remission?

Article 72

Article 71

Article 76

Article 74

13. Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions directed the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances to expedite work from home policy guidelines. Who is Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances?

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Prakash Javadekar

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Dr. Jitendra Singh

14. Who became the first woman to reach the Challenger Deep, the deepest point in the ocean?

Roberta Bondar

Serena M. Aunon

Kathy Sullivan

Clayton Anderson

15. Who has launched a National Healthcare Supply Chain Portal Aarogyapath to provide real-time availability of critical healthcare supplies with the involvement of manufacturers, suppliers and customers?

Shri Rajesh Bhushan

Dr. V. P. Joy

Anil Kumar Gupta

Samant Goel

16. Which Indian startup has launched an automated mask disposal machine, named BIN-19, as part of efforts to develop products helping to combat the COVID-19 pandemic?

Prantae Solutions

VST Mobility Solutions

MetroMedi Solutions

Practo

17. World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on which day?

12 June

13 June

14 June

11 June

18. In 2020, Green Mizoram Day is observed on which day across Mizoram in India?

June 11

June 10

June 9

June 12

19. According to Mercer 26th Annual Cost of Living Survey 2020, what is Mumbai rank in the most expensive city globally?

50

60

70

80

20. Which of the following countries are separated by the Strait of Gibraltar?

Portugal and Morocco

Algeria and Spain

Morroco and Spain

Algeria and Portugal

21. The Great Victoria Desert is located in ----------.

Canada

West Africa

Australia

North America

22. Who has virtually released 5th edition of National Institutional Ranking Framework Ranking 2020, which accounted for 5805 institutes for the ranking?

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Dr. Jitendra Singh

23. What is innovation?

New idea

New raw material

New product

All of these

24. 33-year-old lightweight boxing champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk also known as "The Nail" announced his retirement. He is from which country?

Lebanon

Jordan

Ukraine

Tajikistan

25. Who invented Aeroplane?

J. Robert Oppenheimer

Kirkpatrick Macmillan

Wallace Carothers

Orville & Wilbur Wright

26. Who invented Air Conditioning?

Willis Carrier

Ladislo Biro

Martin Cooper

Thomas Edison

27. The government of India has approved how much amount of fund for the implementation of JJM in Maharashtra during 2020-21?

₹ 1,828.92 crore

₹ 1,328.92 crore

₹ 1,228.92 crore

₹ 1,728.92 crore

28. Which State Government has decided to adopt the scheme of Flatted Factory Model which will ensure easy availability of land for industries, and in turn, generate employment?

Uttar Pradesh

Haryana

Andhra Pradesh

Bihar

29. Which state launched 'Panchvati Yojana' for the senior citizens of rural areas of the state?

Himachal Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

Punjab

Haryana

30. China reports fresh new cases of a novel coronavirus in which city?

Chengdu

Wuhan

Beijing

Tianjin

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs launched which programme at Bengaluru and Chennai with technological support for faster clearance of imported goods and for the ease of doing business?

Answer- Turant customs

2. Who invented the Ball Point Pen?

Answer- Biro Brothers

3. Television was invented by -------.

Answer- J.L.Baird

4. Which organisation signs MoU with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research for joint research, testing and validation of different products through ICAR institutes and Krishi Vigyan Kendras?

Answer- IFFCO

5. Raja Parba which is celebrated for three days during the mid of June is celebrated in which state?

Answer- Odisha

6. A green frog with a slender body, webbed feet are known as Malabar gliding frog a rare amphibian was spotted in which state?

Answer- Kerala

7. Who inaugurated a Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle complex in Vishakapattanam?

Answer- Atul Kumar Jain

8. NCLT allows which company to sell its premises in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai to settle debts?

Answer- Jet Airways

9. India has got its first infectious disease diagnostics lab as a part of PM Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan'. This lab has been built with the help of which automobile company?

Answer- Bharat Benz

10. Which state launched the 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme to provide financial assistance to tailors, barbers and dhobis?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

11. The reservation for SC/STs in Lok Sabha, state assemblies have been extended by how much period?

Answer- 10 years

12. Under which Article of the Constitution of India the President has the power of pardon or remission?

Answer- Article 72

13. Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions directed the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances to expedite work from home policy guidelines. Who is Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances?

Answer- Dr. Jitendra Singh

14. Who became the first woman to reach the Challenger Deep, the deepest point in the ocean?

Answer- Kathy Sullivan

15. Who has launched a National Healthcare Supply Chain Portal Aarogyapath to provide real-time availability of critical healthcare supplies with the involvement of manufacturers, suppliers and customers?

Answer- Shri Rajesh Bhushan

16. Which Indian startup has launched an automated mask disposal machine, named BIN-19, as part of efforts to develop products helping to combat the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- VST Mobility Solutions

17. World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on which day?

Answer- 14 June

18. In 2020, Green Mizoram Day is observed on which day across Mizoram in India?

Answer- June 11

19. According to Mercer 26th Annual Cost of Living Survey 2020, what is Mumbai rank in the most expensive city globally?

Answer- 60

20. Which of the following countries are separated by the Strait of Gibraltar?

Answer- Morroco and Spain

21. The Great Victoria Desert is located in ----------.

Answer- Australia

22. Who has virtually released 5th edition of National Institutional Ranking Framework Ranking 2020, which accounted for 5805 institutes for the ranking?

Answer- Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

23. What is innovation?

Answer- All of these

24. 33-year-old lightweight boxing champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk also known as "The Nail" announced his retirement. He is from which country?

Answer- Ukraine

25. Who invented Aeroplane?

Answer- Orville & Wilbur Wright

26. Who invented Air Conditioning?

Answer- Willis Carrier

27. The government of India has approved how much amount of fund for the implementation of JJM in Maharashtra during 2020-21?

Answer- ₹ 1,828.92 crore

28. Which State Government has decided to adopt the scheme of Flatted Factory Model which will ensure easy availability of land for industries, and in turn, generate employment?

Answer- Uttar Pradesh

29. Which state launched 'Panchvati Yojana' for the senior citizens of rural areas of the state?

Answer- Himachal Pradesh

30. China reports fresh new cases of a novel coronavirus in which city?

Answer- Beijing

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs