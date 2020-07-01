Current Affairs 2020 For July 01 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for July 01, 2020

1. Cabinet has approved the further extension of the term of the Commission formulated to examine the issue of Sub-categorization of Other Backward Classes by how many months?

2 months

4 months

5 months

6 months

2. Who becomes the 1st Indian to debut the Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour 2020 by joining the players in the USD 150,000 Chessable Masters?

P. Harikrishna

Srinath Narayanan

Krishnan Sasikiran

Abhijeet Gupta

3. Who inaugurated the Battery Swapping Facility Quick Interchange Service at Chandigarh?

V. Sadananda Gowda

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Nirmala Sitharaman

Dharmendra Pradhan

4. Which State announced the "Maha Parwana" to attract fresh investment in industries, for project execution, this plan will offer incentives and a single-window clearance system?

Madhya Pradesh

Rajasthan

Karnataka

Maharashtra

5. Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day is observed globally on which day every year?

24th June

25th June

27th June

26th June

6. Researchers from which institute has traced the paleoclimatic history of the Indus River in Ladakh Himalaya?

Centre for Economic and Social Studies

Tata Institute of Fundamental Research

Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology

Malaviya National Institute of Technology

7. Which day is observed as World Vitiligo Day as a campaign to raise awareness about vitiligo?

21 June

20 June

24 June

25 June

8. The National Centre of Polar and Ocean Research has warned about the decline in the Arctic sea ice. Where is National Centre of Polar and Ocean Research located?

Maharashtra

Tamil Nadu

Punjab

Goa

9. The Central Government has granted special financial powers of how much Rs as emergency funds to armed forces for war preparedness amid ongoing border tensions with China?

₹ 750 crore

₹ 1000 crore

₹ 1500 crore

₹ 500 crore

10. Who has been sworn in as president of Malawi after winning an election rerun?

Gwanda Chakuamba

Lazarus Chakwera

Bakili Muluzi

Saulos Chilima

11. Which company will close its physical store locations permanently?

IBM

Microsoft

Apple

Google

12. According to the Annual "India TB (Tuberculosis) Report 2020" there was about how much per cent increase in TB patients as compared to the year 2018?

12%

15%

8%

14%

14. According to the 'Annual banking statistics, 2019' report what is India's rank in terms of money parked by its citizens and enterprises with Swiss banks at the end of the year 2019?

72

71

77

79

15. Who will host the 2023 Women's World Cup Football tournament?

Australia and New Zealand

Croatia

France

United States of America

16. United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed annually on which day?

June 27th

June 24th

June 26th

June 25th

17. Financial Action Task Force in its 3rd and final plenary meeting under the Chinese Presidency of Xiangmin Liu retained Pakistan on the grey list till which month?

November 2020

December 2020

July 2020

October 2020

18. Which state government has launched Mukhyamantri Matru Pushti Uphaar scheme to provide nutrition kits to pregnant and lactating women?

Arunachal Pradesh

Assam

Tripura

Sikkim

19. The Central Government has allocated how much rupees to Tamil Nadu for rejuvenating the Small, Medium and Tiny industries sector?

4125 crore

3125 crore

2125 crore

1125 crore

20. Who is the head of a high-level committee to investigate the blowout at Assam's Baghjan oil well of Oil India Limited formed by the National Green Tribunal?

Madan Lokur

Prafulla Chandra Pant

Sangita Dhingra Sehgal

BP Katakey

21. The Cabinet has approved an ordinance to bring nearly 1,482 urban and 58 multi-state cooperative banks under whose supervision?

SEBI

NABARD

RBI

Indian Government

22. Who is the head of the 9-member working group to suggest insurance products covering risks involved in the use of Remotely Piloted Aircraft System(RPAS)/ Drones formulated by IRDAI?

Girish Radhakrishnan

Anjan Dey

A V Girija Kumar

Shiva Ayyadurai

23. What is the name of behaviour change campaign launched by NITI Aayog, in partnership with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Ashoka University, and the Ministries of Health and Ministry of Women and Child Development?

Navigating the New Normal

Behaving in the New Normal

Starting the New Normal

Living the New Normal

24. Which country is the first country in the world to control desert locusts using drones?

China

USA

Pakistan

India

25. Directorate General of Training with which company have jointly launched free digital learning platforms 'SkillsBuild Reignite' and 'SkillsBuild Innovation Camp'?

Foxconn

Apple In

IBM

Microsoft

26. Which institute has discovered new biomolecules to fight drug resistance in Kala-azar exploring ways to tackle miltefosine resistance?

Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

National Centre for Cell Science, Pune

Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research

27. Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the declaration of which Airport in Uttar Pradesh as an International Airport?

Lucknow Airport

Kushinagar Airport

Gorakhpur Airport

Hindon Airport

29. Financial Action Task Force in its 3rd and final plenary meeting under the Chinese Presidency of Xiangmin Liu retained Pakistan on the grey list till which month?

November 2020

December 2020

July 2020

October 2020

30. Which country has announced that it has decided to join the United Nations Arms Trade Treaty to regulate its arms sales?

China

Russia

US

Nepal

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Cabinet has approved the further extension of the term of the Commission formulated to examine the issue of Sub-categorization of Other Backward Classes by how many months?

Answer- 6 months

2. Who becomes the 1st Indian to debut the Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour 2020 by joining the players in the USD 150,000 Chessable Masters?

Answer- P. Harikrishna

3. Who inaugurated the Battery Swapping Facility Quick Interchange Service at Chandigarh?

Answer- Dharmendra Pradhan

4. Which State announced the "Maha Parwana" to attract fresh investment in industries, for project execution, this plan will offer incentives and a single-window clearance system?

Answer- Maharashtra

5. Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day is observed globally on which day every year?

Answer- 27th June

6. Researchers from which institute has traced the paleoclimatic history of the Indus River in Ladakh Himalaya?

Answer- Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology

7. Which day is observed as World Vitiligo Day as a campaign to raise awareness about vitiligo?

Answer- 25 June

8. The National Centre of Polar and Ocean Research has warned about the decline in the Arctic sea ice. Where is the National Centre of Polar and Ocean Research located?

Answer- Goa

9. The Central Government has granted special financial powers of how much Rs as emergency funds to armed forces for war preparedness amid ongoing border tensions with China?

Answer- Rs 500 crore

10. Who has been sworn in as president of Malawi after winning an election rerun?

Answer- Lazarus Chakwera

11. Which company will close its physical store locations permanently?

Answer- Microsoft

12. According to the Annual "India TB (Tuberculosis) Report 2020" there was about how much per cent increase in TB patients as compared to the year 2018?

Answer- 14%

14. According to the 'Annual banking statistics, 2019' report what is India's rank in terms of money parked by its citizens and enterprises with Swiss banks at the end of the year 2019?

Answer- 77

15. Who will host the 2023 Women's World Cup Football tournament?

Answer- Australia and New Zealand

16. United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed annually on which day?

Answer- June 26th

17. Financial Action Task Force in its 3rd and final plenary meeting under the Chinese Presidency of Xiangmin Liu retained Pakistan on the grey list till which month?

Answer- October 2020

18. Which state government has launched Mukhyamantri Matru Pushti Uphaar scheme to provide nutrition kits to pregnant and lactating women?

Answer- Tripura

19. The Central Government has allocated how much rupees to Tamil Nadu for rejuvenating the Small, Medium and Tiny industries sector?

Answer- 4125 crore

20. Who is the head of a high-level committee to investigate the blowout at Assam's Baghjan oil well of Oil India Limited formed by the National Green Tribunal?

Answer- BP Katakey

21. The Cabinet has approved an ordinance to bring nearly 1,482 urban and 58 multi-state cooperative banks under whose supervision?

Answer- RBI

22. Who is the head of the 9-member working group to suggest insurance products covering risks involved in the use of Remotely Piloted Aircraft System(RPAS)/ Drones formulated by IRDAI?

Answer- Anjan Dey

23. What is the name of behaviour change campaign launched by NITI Aayog, in partnership with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Ashoka University, and the Ministries of Health and Ministry of Women and Child Development?

Answer- Navigating the New Normal

24. Which country is the first country in the world to control desert locusts using drones?

Answer- India

25. Directorate General of Training with which company have jointly launched free digital learning platforms 'SkillsBuild Reignite' and 'SkillsBuild Innovation Camp'?

Answer- IBM

26. Which institute has discovered new biomolecules to fight drug resistance in Kala-azar exploring ways to tackle miltefosine resistance?

Answer- National Centre for Cell Science, Pune

27. Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the declaration of which Airport in Uttar Pradesh as an International Airport?

Answer- Kushinagar Airport

30. Which country has announced that it has decided to join the United Nations Arms Trade Treaty to regulate its arms sales?

Answer- China

