Current Affairs 2020 For July 02 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. United Nations International Day in Support of Victims of Torture is observed annually on which day to raise awareness about the crime of torture?
2. The US Space Agency, NASA has announced that its headquarters in Washington, will be named after which engineers?
3. Which State announced the "Maha Parwana" to attract fresh investment in industries, for project execution, this plan will offer incentives and a single-window clearance system?
4. Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day is observed globally on which day every year?
5. World Bank, an international financial institution, has sanctioned how much fund for "Western Economic Corridor and Regional Enhancement Phase I project" to improve road connectivity in Bangladesh?
6. The lockdown in Maharashtra has been extended till which date for containment of COVID-19 pandemic?
7. Who becomes the 1st Indian to debut the Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour 2020 by joining the players in the USD 150,000 Chessable Masters?
8. Who inaugurated the Battery Swapping Facility Quick Interchange Service at Chandigarh?
9. Who has been sworn in as president of Malawi after winning an election rerun?
10. Which company will close its physical store locations permanently?
11. SOLV, a B2B digital platform for MSMEs, has launched a tailor-made credit card in partnership with which Bank?
12. SIDBI has set up which fund to facilitate free onboarding of MSMEs on Trade Receivables Discounting System platform?
13. The National Centre of Polar and Ocean Research has warned about the decline in the Arctic sea ice. Where is the National Centre of Polar and Ocean Research located?
14. The Central Government has granted special financial powers of how much amount as emergency funds to armed forces for war preparedness amid ongoing border tensions with China?
15. United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed annually on which day?
16. How many Districts hospitals of the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir won the Kayakalap Award for their achievements in the health sector and secured positions in the best hospital category 2019-2020?
17. The Union Minister for Tribal Affairs launched the Trifed Digital Platforms, through Video Conference. Who is the current Union Minister for Tribal Affairs?
18. According to the 'Annual banking statistics, 2019' report what is India's rank in terms of money parked by its citizens and enterprises with Swiss banks at the end of the year 2019?
19. Who will host the 2023 Women's World Cup Football tournament?
20. What is the name of Advanced Torpedo Decoy System that is capable of being fired from all frontline warships, inducted recently by Indian Navy?
21. Which state Panchayati raj department wins 1st prize under e-Panchayat Puraskars 2020 for effective implementation of e-applications, developed by the central government?
22. The Central Government has allocated how much in rupees to Tamil Nadu for rejuvenating the Small, Medium and Tiny industries sector?
23. Who is the head of the high-level committee to investigate the blowout at Assam's Baghjan oil well of Oil India Limited formed by the National Green Tribunal?
24. Arunachal Pradesh state government is to implement Jal Jeevan Mission in the State and aims to provide 100% Functional Household Tap Connections to all the households of the State by which year?
25. Adarsh Police stations scheme will be launched in which state?
26. Who is the head of the 9-member working group to suggest insurance products covering risks involved in the use of Remotely Piloted Aircraft System(RPAS)/ Drones formulated by IRDAI?
27. What is the name of behaviour change campaign launched by NITI Aayog, in partnership with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Ashoka University, and the Ministries of Health and Ministry of Women and Child Development?
28. Who inaugurated a two-day digital conference on the defence & aerospace manufacturing sector Defence Conclave 2020, Gujarat via video conference on 26 June?
29. The CCEA has approved an additional investment of how much by ONGC Videsh Ltd towards further development of blocks A-1 and A-3 Blocks of Shwe oil & gas project in Myanmar?
30. Who launched the Kapu Nestham scheme to provide financial support of ₹ 75000/- for 5 years (₹ 15000/- per annum) to women of the Kapu community?
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. United Nations International Day in Support of Victims of Torture is observed annually on which day to raise awareness about the crime of torture?
Answer- June 26
2. The US Space Agency, NASA has announced that its headquarters in Washington, will be named after which engineers?
Answer- Mary W. Jackson
3. Which State announced the "Maha Parwana" to attract fresh investment in industries, for project execution, this plan will offer incentives and a single-window clearance system?
Answer- Maharashtra
4. Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day is observed globally on which day every year?
Answer- 27th June
5. World Bank, an international financial institution, has sanctioned how much fund for "Western Economic Corridor and Regional Enhancement Phase I project" to improve road connectivity in Bangladesh?
Answer- $ 500 million
6. The lockdown in Maharashtra has been extended till which date for containment of COVID-19 pandemic?
Answer- July 31, 2020
7. Who becomes the 1st Indian to debut the Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour 2020 by joining the players in the USD 150,000 Chessable Masters?
Answer- P. Harikrishna
8. Who inaugurated the Battery Swapping Facility Quick Interchange Service at Chandigarh?
Answer- Dharmendra Pradhan
9. Who has been sworn in as president of Malawi after winning an election rerun?
Answer- Lazarus Chakwera
10. Which company will close its physical store locations permanently?
Answer- Microsoft
11. SOLV, a B2B digital platform for MSMEs, has launched a tailor-made credit card in partnership with which Bank?
Answer- Standard Chartered Bank
12. SIDBI has set up which fund to facilitate free onboarding of MSMEs on Trade Receivables Discounting System platform?
Answer- Swavalamban Crisis Responsive Fund
13. The National Centre of Polar and Ocean Research has warned about the decline in the Arctic sea ice. Where is the National Centre of Polar and Ocean Research located?
Answer- Goa
14. The Central Government has granted special financial powers of how much ₹ as emergency funds to armed forces for war preparedness amid ongoing border tensions with China?
Answer- ₹ 500 crore
15. United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed annually on which day?
Answer- June 26th
16. How many Districts hospitals of the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir won the Kayakalap Award for their achievements in the health sector and secured positions in the best hospital category 2019-2020?
Answer- 5
17. The Union Minister for Tribal Affairs launched the Trifed Digital Platforms, through Video Conference. Who is the current Union Minister for Tribal Affairs?
Answer- Arjun Munda
18. According to the 'Annual banking statistics, 2019' report what is India's rank in terms of money parked by its citizens and enterprises with Swiss banks at the end of the year 2019?
Answer- 77
19. Who will host the 2023 Women's World Cup Football tournament?
Answer- Australia and New Zealand
20. What is the name of Advanced Torpedo Decoy System that is capable of being fired from all frontline warships, inducted recently by Indian Navy?
Answer- Maareech
21. Which state Panchayati raj department wins 1st prize under e-Panchayat Puraskars 2020 for effective implementation of e-applications, developed by the central government?
Answer- Himachal Pradesh
22. The Central Government has allocated how much in rupees to Tamil Nadu for rejuvenating the Small, Medium and Tiny industries sector?
Answer- ₹ 4125 crore
23. Who is the head of the high-level committee to investigate the blowout at Assam's Baghjan oil well of Oil India Limited formed by the National Green Tribunal?
Answer- BP Katakey
24. Arunachal Pradesh state government is to implement Jal Jeevan Mission in the State and aims to provide 100% Functional Household Tap Connections to all the households of the State by which year?
Answer- 2023
25. Adarsh Police stations scheme will be launched in which state?
Answer- Chhattisgarh
26. Who is the head of the 9-member working group to suggest insurance products covering risks involved in the use of Remotely Piloted Aircraft System(RPAS)/ Drones formulated by IRDAI?
Answer- Anjan Dey
27. What is the name of behaviour change campaign launched by NITI Aayog, in partnership with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Ashoka University, and the Ministries of Health and Ministry of Women and Child Development?
Answer- Navigating the New Normal
28. Who inaugurated a two-day digital conference on the defence & aerospace manufacturing sector Defence Conclave 2020, Gujarat via video conference on 26 June?
Answer- Shripad Naik
29. The CCEA has approved an additional investment of how much by ONGC Videsh Ltd towards further development of blocks A-1 and A-3 Blocks of Shwe oil & gas project in Myanmar?
Answer- US$ 121.27 million
30. Who launched the Kapu Nestham scheme to provide financial support of ₹ 75000/- for 5 years (₹ 15000/- per annum) to women of the Kapu community?
Answer- YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs