Current Affairs 2020 For July 02 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for July 2, 2020

1. United Nations International Day in Support of Victims of Torture is observed annually on which day to raise awareness about the crime of torture?

June 22

June 26

June 24

June 23

2. The US Space Agency, NASA has announced that its headquarters in Washington, will be named after which engineers?

Mary W. Jackson

Robert H. Goddard

Phil Sumrall

Konrad Dannenberg

3. Which State announced the "Maha Parwana" to attract fresh investment in industries, for project execution, this plan will offer incentives and a single-window clearance system?

Madhya Pradesh

Rajasthan

Karnataka

Maharashtra

4. Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day is observed globally on which day every year?

24th June

25th June

27th June

26th June

5. World Bank, an international financial institution, has sanctioned how much fund for "Western Economic Corridor and Regional Enhancement Phase I project" to improve road connectivity in Bangladesh?

$ 750 million

$ 1500 million

$ 250 million

$ 500 million

6. The lockdown in Maharashtra has been extended till which date for containment of COVID-19 pandemic?

July 25, 2020

July 31, 2020

August 1, 2020

August 31, 2020

7. Who becomes the 1st Indian to debut the Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour 2020 by joining the players in the USD 150,000 Chessable Masters?

P. Harikrishna

Srinath Narayanan

Krishnan Sasikiran

Abhijeet Gupta

8. Who inaugurated the Battery Swapping Facility Quick Interchange Service at Chandigarh?

V. Sadananda Gowda

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Nirmala Sitharaman

Dharmendra Pradhan

9. Who has been sworn in as president of Malawi after winning an election rerun?

Gwanda Chakuamba

Lazarus Chakwera

Bakili Muluzi

Saulos Chilima

10. Which company will close its physical store locations permanently?

IBM

Microsoft

Apple

Google

11. SOLV, a B2B digital platform for MSMEs, has launched a tailor-made credit card in partnership with which Bank?

Canara Bank

Standard Chartered Bank

ICICI Bank

HDFC Bank

12. SIDBI has set up which fund to facilitate free onboarding of MSMEs on Trade Receivables Discounting System platform?

Atmanirbhar Crisis Responsive Fund

Swavalamban Crisis Responsive Fund

Local Crisis Responsive Fund

Swaraj Crisis Responsive Fund

13. The National Centre of Polar and Ocean Research has warned about the decline in the Arctic sea ice. Where is the National Centre of Polar and Ocean Research located?

Maharashtra

Tamil Nadu

Punjab

Goa

14. The Central Government has granted special financial powers of how much amount as emergency funds to armed forces for war preparedness amid ongoing border tensions with China?

₹ 750 crore

₹ 1000 crore

₹ 1500 crore

₹ 500 crore

15. United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed annually on which day?

June 27th

June 24th

June 26th

June 25th

16. How many Districts hospitals of the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir won the Kayakalap Award for their achievements in the health sector and secured positions in the best hospital category 2019-2020?

6

2

4

5

17. The Union Minister for Tribal Affairs launched the Trifed Digital Platforms, through Video Conference. Who is the current Union Minister for Tribal Affairs?

Arjun Munda

Anurag Thakur

Nirmala Sitharaman

V. Sadananda Gowda

18. According to the 'Annual banking statistics, 2019' report what is India's rank in terms of money parked by its citizens and enterprises with Swiss banks at the end of the year 2019?

72

71

77

79

19. Who will host the 2023 Women's World Cup Football tournament?

Australia and New Zealand

Croatia

France

United States of America

20. What is the name of Advanced Torpedo Decoy System that is capable of being fired from all frontline warships, inducted recently by Indian Navy?

March

Shastra

Brahastra

Ravana

21. Which state Panchayati raj department wins 1st prize under e-Panchayat Puraskars 2020 for effective implementation of e-applications, developed by the central government?

Haryana

Himachal Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Punjab

22. The Central Government has allocated how much in rupees to Tamil Nadu for rejuvenating the Small, Medium and Tiny industries sector?

₹ 4125 crore

₹ 3125 crore

₹ 2125 crore

₹ 1125 crore

23. Who is the head of the high-level committee to investigate the blowout at Assam's Baghjan oil well of Oil India Limited formed by the National Green Tribunal?

Madan Lokur

Prafulla Chandra Pant

Sangita Dhingra Sehgal

BP Katakey

24. Arunachal Pradesh state government is to implement Jal Jeevan Mission in the State and aims to provide 100% Functional Household Tap Connections to all the households of the State by which year?

2023

2021

2022

2025

25. Adarsh Police stations scheme will be launched in which state?

Punjab

Haryana

Chhattisgarh

Bihar

26. Who is the head of the 9-member working group to suggest insurance products covering risks involved in the use of Remotely Piloted Aircraft System(RPAS)/ Drones formulated by IRDAI?

Girish Radhakrishnan

Anjan Dey

A V Girija Kumar

Shiva Ayyadurai

27. What is the name of behaviour change campaign launched by NITI Aayog, in partnership with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Ashoka University, and the Ministries of Health and Ministry of Women and Child Development?

Navigating the New Normal

Behaving in the New Normal

Starting the New Normal

Living the New Normal

28. Who inaugurated a two-day digital conference on the defence & aerospace manufacturing sector Defence Conclave 2020, Gujarat via video conference on 26 June?

Shripad Naik

Narendra Singh Tomar

Raj Nath Singh

V. Sadananda Gowda

29. The CCEA has approved an additional investment of how much by ONGC Videsh Ltd towards further development of blocks A-1 and A-3 Blocks of Shwe oil & gas project in Myanmar?

US$ 100.27 million

US$ 156.27 million

US$ 121.27 million

US$ 234.27 million

30. Who launched the Kapu Nestham scheme to provide financial support of ₹ 75000/- for 5 years (₹ 15000/- per annum) to women of the Kapu community?

Nitish Kumar

Sarbananda Sonowal

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Pema Khandu

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. United Nations International Day in Support of Victims of Torture is observed annually on which day to raise awareness about the crime of torture?

Answer- June 26

2. The US Space Agency, NASA has announced that its headquarters in Washington, will be named after which engineers?

Answer- Mary W. Jackson

3. Which State announced the "Maha Parwana" to attract fresh investment in industries, for project execution, this plan will offer incentives and a single-window clearance system?

Answer- Maharashtra

4. Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day is observed globally on which day every year?

Answer- 27th June

5. World Bank, an international financial institution, has sanctioned how much fund for "Western Economic Corridor and Regional Enhancement Phase I project" to improve road connectivity in Bangladesh?

Answer- $ 500 million

6. The lockdown in Maharashtra has been extended till which date for containment of COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- July 31, 2020

7. Who becomes the 1st Indian to debut the Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour 2020 by joining the players in the USD 150,000 Chessable Masters?

Answer- P. Harikrishna

8. Who inaugurated the Battery Swapping Facility Quick Interchange Service at Chandigarh?

Answer- Dharmendra Pradhan

9. Who has been sworn in as president of Malawi after winning an election rerun?

Answer- Lazarus Chakwera

10. Which company will close its physical store locations permanently?

Answer- Microsoft

11. SOLV, a B2B digital platform for MSMEs, has launched a tailor-made credit card in partnership with which Bank?

Answer- Standard Chartered Bank

12. SIDBI has set up which fund to facilitate free onboarding of MSMEs on Trade Receivables Discounting System platform?

Answer- Swavalamban Crisis Responsive Fund

13. The National Centre of Polar and Ocean Research has warned about the decline in the Arctic sea ice. Where is the National Centre of Polar and Ocean Research located?

Answer- Goa

14. The Central Government has granted special financial powers of how much ₹ as emergency funds to armed forces for war preparedness amid ongoing border tensions with China?

Answer- ₹ 500 crore

15. United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed annually on which day?

Answer- June 26th

16. How many Districts hospitals of the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir won the Kayakalap Award for their achievements in the health sector and secured positions in the best hospital category 2019-2020?

Answer- 5

17. The Union Minister for Tribal Affairs launched the Trifed Digital Platforms, through Video Conference. Who is the current Union Minister for Tribal Affairs?

Answer- Arjun Munda

18. According to the 'Annual banking statistics, 2019' report what is India's rank in terms of money parked by its citizens and enterprises with Swiss banks at the end of the year 2019?

Answer- 77

19. Who will host the 2023 Women's World Cup Football tournament?

Answer- Australia and New Zealand

20. What is the name of Advanced Torpedo Decoy System that is capable of being fired from all frontline warships, inducted recently by Indian Navy?

Answer- Maareech

21. Which state Panchayati raj department wins 1st prize under e-Panchayat Puraskars 2020 for effective implementation of e-applications, developed by the central government?

Answer- Himachal Pradesh

22. The Central Government has allocated how much in rupees to Tamil Nadu for rejuvenating the Small, Medium and Tiny industries sector?

Answer- ₹ 4125 crore

23. Who is the head of the high-level committee to investigate the blowout at Assam's Baghjan oil well of Oil India Limited formed by the National Green Tribunal?

Answer- BP Katakey

24. Arunachal Pradesh state government is to implement Jal Jeevan Mission in the State and aims to provide 100% Functional Household Tap Connections to all the households of the State by which year?

Answer- 2023

25. Adarsh Police stations scheme will be launched in which state?

Answer- Chhattisgarh

26. Who is the head of the 9-member working group to suggest insurance products covering risks involved in the use of Remotely Piloted Aircraft System(RPAS)/ Drones formulated by IRDAI?

Answer- Anjan Dey

27. What is the name of behaviour change campaign launched by NITI Aayog, in partnership with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Ashoka University, and the Ministries of Health and Ministry of Women and Child Development?

Answer- Navigating the New Normal

28. Who inaugurated a two-day digital conference on the defence & aerospace manufacturing sector Defence Conclave 2020, Gujarat via video conference on 26 June?

Answer- Shripad Naik

29. The CCEA has approved an additional investment of how much by ONGC Videsh Ltd towards further development of blocks A-1 and A-3 Blocks of Shwe oil & gas project in Myanmar?

Answer- US$ 121.27 million

30. Who launched the Kapu Nestham scheme to provide financial support of ₹ 75000/- for 5 years (₹ 15000/- per annum) to women of the Kapu community?

Answer- YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

