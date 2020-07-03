Current Affairs 2020 For July 03 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for July 03, 2020

1. Who has been reappointed as the Attorney General of India by President Ram Nath Kovind?

KK Venugopal

Subhash Chandra

Rajiv Gauba

I. V. Subba Rao

2. Who laid the foundation stone for "Sanskritik Sadbhav Mandap" at Numaish Ground in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh?

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

V. Sadananda Gowda

Ramvilas Paswan

3. Which State has developed India's First Lichen Park as a research centre with over 150 Lichen species?

Kerala

Assam

Uttarakhand

Nagaland

4. Which state/UT government will start its own 'Plasma Bank' for treatment of Coronavirus positive patients?

Kerala

Punjab

Uttarakhand

Delhi

5. The World bank enhanced the support to India's programme to rejuvenate the Ganga with how much funding through the Second National Ganga River Basin Project?

$300 million

$400 million

$500 million

$600 million

6. Who released the first-ever report on the illegal wildlife trade titled "Money Laundering and the Illegal Wildlife Trade"?

World Bank

Financial Action Task Force

Asian Development Bank

New Development Bank

7. Who received the Humanitarian Award at 20th edition of annual BET Awards 2020, for her long-standing philanthropic work, including recent COVID-19 relief efforts?

Billie Eilish

Rihanna

Lady Gaga

Beyonce

8. Which State launched the world's largest plasma therapy trials for the COVID-19 "Project Platina"?

Rajasthan

Telangana

Maharashtra

Madhya Pradesh

9. RBI has decided to extend the enhanced borrowing facility provided to banks until which date to meet the liquidity shortage in the midst of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus epidemic?

November 30, 2020

December 30, 2020

October 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

10. Which State launched the online aid initiative 'At One Click' with Rs 1,369 crore for around 13000 MSME?

Bihar

Gujarat

Andhra Pradesh

Jharkhand

11. Who assumed charge as Punjab's first woman chief secretary on 26 June 2020?

Rashmi Verma

Vini Mahajan

Shakuntala Gamlin

Renu Swarup

12. Which country plans to establish a permanent military base in the Indian Ocean by March 2021?

Iran

Armenia

Afghanistan

Turkey

13. Which country has blocked Pakistan's attempt to proscribe an Indian national as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council 1267 sanctions committee?

China

USA

France

Russia

14. Who became Ireland's new prime minister?

Eamon Ryan

Micheal Martin

Enda Kenny

Simon Coveney

15. Russia's Energia space corporation has announced that it is to take the first tourist on a spacewalk in which year, under the terms of a new contract with a US partner?

2021

2023

2022

2020

16. President of India promulgated the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 to ensure the safety of depositors across banks. Who is the current President of India?

Venkaiah Naidu

Pratibha Patil

Pranab Mukherjee

Ram Nath Kovind

17. WHO-led coalition ACT-Accelerator needs how much fund over the next 12 months to fight the CVOVID-19 and to develop and roll out tests, treatments and vaccines?

$11.3 billion

$31.3 billion

$21.3 billion

$41.3 billion

18. Who launched the official Logo for the Golden Jubilee Commemoration Year celebration of Department of Science and Technology?

Heeralal Samariya

Ruolkhumlien Buhril

Ashutosh Sharma

Navin Verma

19. Which company will acquire Zoox, a self-driving startup founded in 2014?

Google

Uber

Flipkart

Amazon

20. Which State's Chief Minister announced the launch of 'Godhan Nyay Yojana' in the state on June 25, 2020?

Punjab

Haryana

Chhattisgarh

Telangana

21. Which State announced the "Maha Parwana" to attract fresh investment in industries, for project execution, this plan will offer incentives and a single-window clearance system?

Madhya Pradesh

Rajasthan

Karnataka

Maharashtra

22. Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day is observed globally on which day every year?

24th June

25th June

27th June

26th June

23. Who has been sworn in as president of Malawi after winning an election rerun?

Gwanda Chakuamba

Lazarus Chakwera

Bakili Muluzi

Saulos Chilima

24. Which company will close its physical store locations permanently?

IBM

Microsoft

Apple

Google

25. United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed annually on which day?

June 27th

June 24th

June 26th

June 25th

26. Central Government has sanctioned additional funding of how much for the construction of highways by BRO in J&K and Uttarakhand during 2020-21 in the wake of clashes with China in Ladakh?

₹ 1,491 crore

₹ 1,691 crore

₹ 1,591 crore

₹ 1,791 crore

27. Which State Government will be launching 'Kill Corona' campaign with effect from July 1, 2020?

Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh

Punjab

Maharashtra

28. Which Indian State and the World Bank signed an agreement to help low-income groups to get access to affordable housing?

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

Maharashtra

Odisha

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Who has been reappointed as the Attorney General of India by President Ram Nath Kovind?

Answer- KK Venugopal

2. Who laid the foundation stone for "Sanskritik Sadbhav Mandap" at Numaish Ground in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh?

Answer- Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

3. Which State has developed India's First Lichen Park as a research centre with over 150 Lichen species?

Answer- Uttarakhand

4. Which state/UT government will start its own 'Plasma Bank' for treatment of Coronavirus positive patients?

Answer- Delhi

5. The World bank enhanced the support to India's programme to rejuvenate the Ganga with how much funding through the Second National Ganga River Basin Project?

Answer- $400 million

6. Who released the first-ever report on the illegal wildlife trade titled "Money Laundering and the Illegal Wildlife Trade"?

Answer- Financial Action Task Force

7. Who received the Humanitarian Award at 20th edition of annual BET Awards 2020, for her long-standing philanthropic work, including recent COVID-19 relief efforts?

Answer- Beyonce

8. Which State launched the world's largest plasma therapy trials for the COVID-19 "Project Platina"?

Answer- Maharashtra

9. RBI has decided to extend the enhanced borrowing facility provided to banks until which date to meet the liquidity shortage in the midst of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus epidemic?

Answer- September 30, 2020

10. Which State launched the online aid initiative 'At One Click' with Rs 1,369 crore for around 13000 MSME?

Answer- Gujarat

11. Who assumed charge as Punjab's first woman chief secretary on 26 June 2020?

Answer- Vini Mahajan

12. Which country plans to establish a permanent military base in the Indian Ocean by March 2021?

Answer- Iran

13. Which country has blocked Pakistan's attempt to proscribe an Indian national as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council 1267 sanctions committee?

Answer- USA

14. Who became Ireland's new prime minister?

Answer- Micheal Martin

15. Russia's Energia space corporation has announced that it is to take the first tourist on a spacewalk in which year, under the terms of a new contract with a US partner?

Answer- 2023

16. President of India promulgated the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 to ensure the safety of depositors across banks. Who is the current President of India?

Answer- Ram Nath Kovind

17. WHO-led coalition ACT-Accelerator needs how much fund over the next 12 months to fight the CVOVID-19 and to develop and roll out tests, treatments and vaccines?

Answer- $31.3 billion

18. Who launched the official Logo for the Golden Jubilee Commemoration Year celebration of Department of Science and Technology?

Answer- Ashutosh Sharma

19. Which company will acquire Zoox, a self-driving startup founded in 2014?

Answer- Amazon

20. Which State's Chief Minister announced the launch of 'Godhan Nyay Yojana' in the state on June 25, 2020?

Answer- Chhattisgarh

21. Which State announced the "Maha Parwana" to attract fresh investment in industries, for project execution, this plan will offer incentives and a single-window clearance system?

Answer- Maharashtra

22. Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day is observed globally on which day every year?

Answer- 27th June

23. Who has been sworn in as president of Malawi after winning an election rerun?

Answer- Lazarus Chakwera

24. Which company will close its physical store locations permanently?

Answer- Microsoft

25. United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed annually on which day?

Answer- June 26th

26. Central Government has sanctioned additional funding of how much for the construction of highways by BRO in J&K and Uttarakhand during 2020-21 in the wake of clashes with China in Ladakh?

Answer- ₹ 1,691 crore

27. Which State Government will be launching 'Kill Corona' campaign with effect from July 1, 2020?

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

28. Which Indian State and the World Bank signed an agreement to help low-income groups to get access to affordable housing?

Answer- Tamil Nadu

29. Which State has developed India's First Lichen Park as a research centre with over 150 Lichen species?

Answer- Uttarakhand

30. Which state/UT government will start its own 'Plasma Bank' for treatment of Coronavirus positive patients?

Answer- Delhi

