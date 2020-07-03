Current Affairs 2020 For July 03 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
1. Who has been reappointed as the Attorney General of India by President Ram Nath Kovind?
2. Who laid the foundation stone for "Sanskritik Sadbhav Mandap" at Numaish Ground in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh?
3. Which State has developed India's First Lichen Park as a research centre with over 150 Lichen species?
4. Which state/UT government will start its own 'Plasma Bank' for treatment of Coronavirus positive patients?
5. The World bank enhanced the support to India's programme to rejuvenate the Ganga with how much funding through the Second National Ganga River Basin Project?
6. Who released the first-ever report on the illegal wildlife trade titled "Money Laundering and the Illegal Wildlife Trade"?
7. Who received the Humanitarian Award at 20th edition of annual BET Awards 2020, for her long-standing philanthropic work, including recent COVID-19 relief efforts?
8. Which State launched the world's largest plasma therapy trials for the COVID-19 "Project Platina"?
9. RBI has decided to extend the enhanced borrowing facility provided to banks until which date to meet the liquidity shortage in the midst of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus epidemic?
10. Which State launched the online aid initiative 'At One Click' with Rs 1,369 crore for around 13000 MSME?
11. Who assumed charge as Punjab's first woman chief secretary on 26 June 2020?
12. Which country plans to establish a permanent military base in the Indian Ocean by March 2021?
13. Which country has blocked Pakistan's attempt to proscribe an Indian national as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council 1267 sanctions committee?
14. Who became Ireland's new prime minister?
15. Russia's Energia space corporation has announced that it is to take the first tourist on a spacewalk in which year, under the terms of a new contract with a US partner?
16. President of India promulgated the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 to ensure the safety of depositors across banks. Who is the current President of India?
17. WHO-led coalition ACT-Accelerator needs how much fund over the next 12 months to fight the CVOVID-19 and to develop and roll out tests, treatments and vaccines?
18. Who launched the official Logo for the Golden Jubilee Commemoration Year celebration of Department of Science and Technology?
19. Which company will acquire Zoox, a self-driving startup founded in 2014?
20. Which State's Chief Minister announced the launch of 'Godhan Nyay Yojana' in the state on June 25, 2020?
21. Which State announced the "Maha Parwana" to attract fresh investment in industries, for project execution, this plan will offer incentives and a single-window clearance system?
22. Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day is observed globally on which day every year?
23. Who has been sworn in as president of Malawi after winning an election rerun?
24. Which company will close its physical store locations permanently?
25. United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed annually on which day?
26. Central Government has sanctioned additional funding of how much for the construction of highways by BRO in J&K and Uttarakhand during 2020-21 in the wake of clashes with China in Ladakh?
27. Which State Government will be launching 'Kill Corona' campaign with effect from July 1, 2020?
28. Which Indian State and the World Bank signed an agreement to help low-income groups to get access to affordable housing?
1. Who has been reappointed as the Attorney General of India by President Ram Nath Kovind?
Answer- KK Venugopal
2. Who laid the foundation stone for "Sanskritik Sadbhav Mandap" at Numaish Ground in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh?
Answer- Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
3. Which State has developed India's First Lichen Park as a research centre with over 150 Lichen species?
Answer- Uttarakhand
4. Which state/UT government will start its own 'Plasma Bank' for treatment of Coronavirus positive patients?
Answer- Delhi
5. The World bank enhanced the support to India's programme to rejuvenate the Ganga with how much funding through the Second National Ganga River Basin Project?
Answer- $400 million
6. Who released the first-ever report on the illegal wildlife trade titled "Money Laundering and the Illegal Wildlife Trade"?
Answer- Financial Action Task Force
7. Who received the Humanitarian Award at 20th edition of annual BET Awards 2020, for her long-standing philanthropic work, including recent COVID-19 relief efforts?
Answer- Beyonce
8. Which State launched the world's largest plasma therapy trials for the COVID-19 "Project Platina"?
Answer- Maharashtra
9. RBI has decided to extend the enhanced borrowing facility provided to banks until which date to meet the liquidity shortage in the midst of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus epidemic?
Answer- September 30, 2020
10. Which State launched the online aid initiative 'At One Click' with Rs 1,369 crore for around 13000 MSME?
Answer- Gujarat
11. Who assumed charge as Punjab's first woman chief secretary on 26 June 2020?
Answer- Vini Mahajan
12. Which country plans to establish a permanent military base in the Indian Ocean by March 2021?
Answer- Iran
13. Which country has blocked Pakistan's attempt to proscribe an Indian national as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council 1267 sanctions committee?
Answer- USA
14. Who became Ireland's new prime minister?
Answer- Micheal Martin
15. Russia's Energia space corporation has announced that it is to take the first tourist on a spacewalk in which year, under the terms of a new contract with a US partner?
Answer- 2023
16. President of India promulgated the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 to ensure the safety of depositors across banks. Who is the current President of India?
Answer- Ram Nath Kovind
17. WHO-led coalition ACT-Accelerator needs how much fund over the next 12 months to fight the CVOVID-19 and to develop and roll out tests, treatments and vaccines?
Answer- $31.3 billion
18. Who launched the official Logo for the Golden Jubilee Commemoration Year celebration of Department of Science and Technology?
Answer- Ashutosh Sharma
19. Which company will acquire Zoox, a self-driving startup founded in 2014?
Answer- Amazon
20. Which State's Chief Minister announced the launch of 'Godhan Nyay Yojana' in the state on June 25, 2020?
Answer- Chhattisgarh
21. Which State announced the "Maha Parwana" to attract fresh investment in industries, for project execution, this plan will offer incentives and a single-window clearance system?
Answer- Maharashtra
22. Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day is observed globally on which day every year?
Answer- 27th June
23. Who has been sworn in as president of Malawi after winning an election rerun?
Answer- Lazarus Chakwera
24. Which company will close its physical store locations permanently?
Answer- Microsoft
25. United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed annually on which day?
Answer- June 26th
26. Central Government has sanctioned additional funding of how much for the construction of highways by BRO in J&K and Uttarakhand during 2020-21 in the wake of clashes with China in Ladakh?
Answer- ₹ 1,691 crore
27. Which State Government will be launching 'Kill Corona' campaign with effect from July 1, 2020?
Answer- Madhya Pradesh
28. Which Indian State and the World Bank signed an agreement to help low-income groups to get access to affordable housing?
Answer- Tamil Nadu
29. Which State has developed India's First Lichen Park as a research centre with over 150 Lichen species?
Answer- Uttarakhand
30. Which state/UT government will start its own 'Plasma Bank' for treatment of Coronavirus positive patients?
Answer- Delhi
