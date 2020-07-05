Last Updated:

Current Affairs 2020 For July 05 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affair

Aspirants preparing for UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government & competitive exams can read daily current affairs 2020 updates here.

Written By
Akanksha Ghotkar
current affairs 2020

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for July 05, 2020

1. Which Bank has launched 'e-Kisaan Dhan' App for Farmers in India?

  • UCO Bank
  • HDFC Bank
  • ICICI Bank
  • IDBI Bank

2. Whose term has been extended as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank of India by 2 years till May 31, 2022?

  • Karnam Sekar
  • Rajkiran Rai G
  • Pallav Mohapatra
  • Padmaja Chunduru

3. Who has been reappointed as the Attorney General of India by President Ram Nath Kovind?

  • KK Venugopal
  • Subhash Chandra
  • Rajiv Gauba
  • I. V. Subba Rao

4. Who laid the foundation stone for "Sanskritik Sadbhav Mandap" at Numaish Ground in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh?

  • Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
  • Nitin Jairam Gadkari
  • V. Sadananda Gowda
  • Ramvilas Paswan

5. The Government has added three more states Odisha, Mizoram, and Sikkim under the One nation, one ration card scheme. With this, the scheme now covers a total of how many states & UTs?

  • 18
  • 22
  • 20
  • 15

6. Which university has detected two super-Earths Gliese 887b and Gliese 887c orbiting around the Gliese 887, the brightest red dwarf star in the sky?

  • The University of Gottingen, Germany
  • University of Bern, Germany
  • Tsinghua University, Beijing
  • University of Helsinki, Germany

7. Indian Navy and which country's Navy have conducted a day-long Naval Exercise PASSEX for tactical and communications training, towards the Malacca Strait in the Indian Ocean Region?

  • China
  • Japan
  • Russia
  • France

8. Which country cancelled the 2021 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is opting to lead a virtual summit?

  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • Germany
  • Canada

9. Which State has developed India's First Lichen Park as a research centre with over 150 Lichen species?

  • Kerala
  • Assam
  • Uttarakhand
  • Nagaland

10. Which state/UT government will start its own 'Plasma Bank' for treatment of Coronavirus positive patients?

  • Kerala
  • Punjab
  • Uttarakhand
  • Delhi

11. Which team won its 19th top-flight title in the 28th edition of Premier League Championship 2020 football tournament?

  • Manchester
  • Liverpool
  • Barcelona
  • Bayern Munchen

12. Who launches an online Portal for the issue of NOC for power projects and research, survey, exploration and Exploitation and activities in the Indian Territorial Waters and Exclusive Economic Zone?

  • Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
  • Ravi Shankar Prasad
  • Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Rajnath Singh

13. Who launched the 1st edition of "Matsya Sampada" - newsletter fisheries and aquaculture published by the Department of Fisheries?

  • Giriraj Singh
  • Narendra Singh Tomar
  • Harsimrat Kaur Badal
  • Ramvilas Paswan

14. India and which country signed an agreement for the formation of 50:50 Joint Venture Company of Liquefied Petroleum Gas business?

  • China
  • Bangladesh
  • Nepal
  • Bhutan

15. The World bank enhanced the support to India's programme to rejuvenate the Ganga with how much funding through the Second National Ganga River Basin Project?

  • $300 million
  • $400 million
  • $500 million
  • $600 million

16. Who released the first-ever report on illegal wildlife trade titled "Money Laundering and the Illegal Wildlife Trade"?

  • World Bank
  • Financial Action Task Force
  • Asian Development Bank
  • New Development Bank

17. Swiggy has launched its own digital wallet, 'Swiggy Money' in partnership with which Bank to enable a 'single-click checkout experience' on its platform?

  • Axis Bank
  • ICICI Bank
  • DCB Bank
  • Federal Bank

18. Who has been re-appointment as Solicitor General for a period of three years?

  • Madhavi Goradia
  • Tushar Mehta
  • Aruneshwar Gupta
  • Anitha Shenoy

19. The government announced that it will release commemorative stamp to honour which former Prime Minister after celebrating his 100th birth anniversary on June 28, 2020?

  • Atal Bihari Vajpayee
  • PV Narasimha Rao
  • Inder Kumar Gujral
  • H.  Deve Gowda

20. India's Artificial Intelligence enabled "MyGov Corona Helpdesk" won two awards in 4th CogX, 2020. What was the theme of CogX 2020?

  • How do we get healthy in the next 10 years?
  • How do we get the next 10 years right?
  • How do we get corona free in next 10 years?
  • How do we get global peace in the next 10 years?

21. Who received the Humanitarian Award at 20th edition of annual BET Awards 2020, for her long-standing philanthropic work, including recent COVID-19 relief efforts?

  • Billie Eilish
  • Rihanna
  • Lady Gaga
  • Beyonce

22. Which State launched the world's largest plasma therapy trials for the COVID-19 "Project Platina"?

  • Rajasthan
  • Telangana
  • Maharashtra
  • Madhya Pradesh

23. What is the name of the first mobile app of National Anti-Doping Agency?

  • HEALTHY INDIA
  • NADA INDIA
  • INDIA ANDOP
  • INDIA NADA

24. Which state Chief Minister launched a portal, 'Skill Connect Forum' to connect job seekers and employers on a common platform?

  • Punjab
  • Karnataka
  • Bihar
  • Odisha

25. Who assumed charge as the Chief Executive Officer of Central Board of Films Certification?

  • Navin Verma
  •  K. Mishra
  • Ravinder Bhakar
  • Ajay P. Sawhney

26. The Government of India declared which state as a "disturbed area" for another six months from 30 June 2020 to 31, December 2020?

  • Telangana
  • Odisha
  • Nagaland
  • Tamilnadu

27. RBI has decided to extend the enhanced borrowing facility provided to banks until which date to meet the liquidity shortage in the midst of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus epidemic?

  • November 30, 2020
  • December 30, 2020
  • October 30, 2020
  • September 30, 2020

28. Which State launched the online aid initiative 'At One Click' with Rs 1,369 crore for around 13000 MSME?

  • Bihar
  • Gujarat
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Jharkhand

29. Who won the first Prof. P.  Mahalanobis National Award on National Statistics Day?

  •  Subbarao
  • Chakravarthi Rangarajan
  • Urjit Patel
  • Raghuram Rajan

30. In a big boost to Aatma Nirbhar Assam, Council of Ministers of Assam has passed the MSME Ordinance during the meeting held in presence of Chief Minister. Who is the current Chief Minister of Assam?

  • Zoramthanga
  • Bhupesh Baghel
  • Neiphiu Rio
  • Sarbananda Sonowal

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Which Bank has launched 'e-Kisaan Dhan' App for Farmers in India?

Answer- HDFC Bank

2. Whose term has been extended as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank of India by 2 years till May 31, 2022?

Answer- Rajkiran Rai G

3. Who has been reappointed as the Attorney General of India by President Ram Nath Kovind?

Answer- KK Venugopal

4. Who laid the foundation stone for "Sanskritik Sadbhav Mandap" at Numaish Ground in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh?

Answer- Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

5. The Government has added three more states Odisha, Mizoram, and Sikkim under the One nation, one ration card scheme. With this, the scheme now covers a total of how many states & UTs?

Answer- 20

6. Which university has detected two super-Earths Gliese 887b and Gliese 887c orbiting around the Gliese 887, the brightest red dwarf star in the sky?

Answer- The University of Gottingen, Germany

7. Indian Navy and which country's Navy have conducted a day-long Naval Exercise PASSEX for tactical and communications training, towards the Malacca Strait in the Indian Ocean Region?

Answer- Japan

8. Which country cancelled the 2021 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is opting to lead a virtual summit?

Answer- New Zealand

9. Which State has developed India's First Lichen Park as a research centre with over 150 Lichen species?

Answer- Uttarakhand

10. Which state/UT government will start its own 'Plasma Bank' for treatment of Coronavirus positive patients?

Answer- Delhi

11. Which team won its 19th top-flight title in the 28th edition of Premier League Championship 2020 football tournament?

Answer- Liverpool

12. Who launches an online Portal for the issue of NOC for power projects and research, survey, exploration and Exploitation and activities in the Indian Territorial Waters and Exclusive Economic Zone?

Answer- Rajnath Singh

13. Who launched the 1st edition of "Matsya Sampada" - newsletter fisheries and aquaculture published by the Department of Fisheries?

Answer- Giriraj Singh

14. India and which country signed an agreement for the formation of 50:50 Joint Venture Company of Liquefied Petroleum Gas business?

Answer- Bangladesh

15. The World bank enhanced the support to India's programme to rejuvenate the Ganga with how much funding through the Second National Ganga River Basin Project?

Answer- $400 million

16. Who released the first-ever report on illegal wildlife trade titled "Money Laundering and the Illegal Wildlife Trade"?

Answer- Financial Action Task Force

17. Swiggy has launched its own digital wallet, 'Swiggy Money' in partnership with which Bank to enable a 'single-click checkout experience' on its platform?

Answer- ICICI Bank

18. Who has been re-appointment as Solicitor General for a period of three years?

Answer- Tushar Mehta

19. The government announced that it will release commemorative stamp to honour which former Prime Minister after celebrating his 100th birth anniversary on June 28, 2020?

Answer- PV Narasimha Rao

20. India's Artificial Intelligence enabled "MyGov Corona Helpdesk" won two awards in 4th CogX, 2020. What was the theme of CogX 2020?

Answer- How do we get the next 10 years right?

21. Who received the Humanitarian Award at 20th edition of annual BET Awards 2020, for her long-standing philanthropic work, including recent COVID-19 relief efforts?

Answer- Beyonce

22. Which State launched the world's largest plasma therapy trials for the COVID-19 "Project Platina"?

Answer- Maharashtra

23. What is the name of the first mobile app of National Anti-Doping Agency?

Answer- NADA INDIA

24. Which state Chief Minister launched a portal, 'Skill Connect Forum' to connect job seekers and employers on a common platform?

Answer- Karnataka

25. Who assumed charge as the Chief Executive Officer of Central Board of Films Certification?

Answer- Ravinder Bhakar

26. The Government of India declared which state as a "disturbed area" for another six months from 30 June 2020 to 31, December 2020?

Answer- Nagaland

27. RBI has decided to extend the enhanced borrowing facility provided to banks until which date to meet the liquidity shortage in the midst of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus epidemic?

Answer- September 30, 2020

28. Which State launched the online aid initiative 'At One Click' with Rs 1,369 crore for around 13000 MSME?

Answer- Gujarat

29. Who won the first Prof. P.  Mahalanobis National Award on National Statistics Day?

Answer- Chakravarthi Rangarajan

30. In a big boost to Aatma Nirbhar Assam, Council of Ministers of Assam has passed the MSME Ordinance during the meeting held in presence of Chief Minister. Who is the current Chief Minister of Assam?

Answer- Sarbananda Sonowal

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all