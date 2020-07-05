Current Affairs 2020 For July 05 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affair

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for July 05, 2020

1. Which Bank has launched 'e-Kisaan Dhan' App for Farmers in India?

UCO Bank

HDFC Bank

ICICI Bank

IDBI Bank

2. Whose term has been extended as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank of India by 2 years till May 31, 2022?

Karnam Sekar

Rajkiran Rai G

Pallav Mohapatra

Padmaja Chunduru

3. Who has been reappointed as the Attorney General of India by President Ram Nath Kovind?

KK Venugopal

Subhash Chandra

Rajiv Gauba

I. V. Subba Rao

4. Who laid the foundation stone for "Sanskritik Sadbhav Mandap" at Numaish Ground in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh?

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

V. Sadananda Gowda

Ramvilas Paswan

5. The Government has added three more states Odisha, Mizoram, and Sikkim under the One nation, one ration card scheme. With this, the scheme now covers a total of how many states & UTs?

18

22

20

15

6. Which university has detected two super-Earths Gliese 887b and Gliese 887c orbiting around the Gliese 887, the brightest red dwarf star in the sky?

The University of Gottingen, Germany

University of Bern, Germany

Tsinghua University, Beijing

University of Helsinki, Germany

7. Indian Navy and which country's Navy have conducted a day-long Naval Exercise PASSEX for tactical and communications training, towards the Malacca Strait in the Indian Ocean Region?

China

Japan

Russia

France

8. Which country cancelled the 2021 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is opting to lead a virtual summit?

Australia

New Zealand

Germany

Canada

9. Which State has developed India's First Lichen Park as a research centre with over 150 Lichen species?

Kerala

Assam

Uttarakhand

Nagaland

10. Which state/UT government will start its own 'Plasma Bank' for treatment of Coronavirus positive patients?

Kerala

Punjab

Uttarakhand

Delhi

11. Which team won its 19th top-flight title in the 28th edition of Premier League Championship 2020 football tournament?

Manchester

Liverpool

Barcelona

Bayern Munchen

12. Who launches an online Portal for the issue of NOC for power projects and research, survey, exploration and Exploitation and activities in the Indian Territorial Waters and Exclusive Economic Zone?

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Nirmala Sitharaman

Rajnath Singh

13. Who launched the 1st edition of "Matsya Sampada" - newsletter fisheries and aquaculture published by the Department of Fisheries?

Giriraj Singh

Narendra Singh Tomar

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Ramvilas Paswan

14. India and which country signed an agreement for the formation of 50:50 Joint Venture Company of Liquefied Petroleum Gas business?

China

Bangladesh

Nepal

Bhutan

15. The World bank enhanced the support to India's programme to rejuvenate the Ganga with how much funding through the Second National Ganga River Basin Project?

$300 million

$400 million

$500 million

$600 million

16. Who released the first-ever report on illegal wildlife trade titled "Money Laundering and the Illegal Wildlife Trade"?

World Bank

Financial Action Task Force

Asian Development Bank

New Development Bank

17. Swiggy has launched its own digital wallet, 'Swiggy Money' in partnership with which Bank to enable a 'single-click checkout experience' on its platform?

Axis Bank

ICICI Bank

DCB Bank

Federal Bank

18. Who has been re-appointment as Solicitor General for a period of three years?

Madhavi Goradia

Tushar Mehta

Aruneshwar Gupta

Anitha Shenoy

19. The government announced that it will release commemorative stamp to honour which former Prime Minister after celebrating his 100th birth anniversary on June 28, 2020?

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

PV Narasimha Rao

Inder Kumar Gujral

H. Deve Gowda

20. India's Artificial Intelligence enabled "MyGov Corona Helpdesk" won two awards in 4th CogX, 2020. What was the theme of CogX 2020?

How do we get healthy in the next 10 years?

How do we get the next 10 years right?

How do we get corona free in next 10 years?

How do we get global peace in the next 10 years?

21. Who received the Humanitarian Award at 20th edition of annual BET Awards 2020, for her long-standing philanthropic work, including recent COVID-19 relief efforts?

Billie Eilish

Rihanna

Lady Gaga

Beyonce

22. Which State launched the world's largest plasma therapy trials for the COVID-19 "Project Platina"?

Rajasthan

Telangana

Maharashtra

Madhya Pradesh

23. What is the name of the first mobile app of National Anti-Doping Agency?

HEALTHY INDIA

NADA INDIA

INDIA ANDOP

INDIA NADA

24. Which state Chief Minister launched a portal, 'Skill Connect Forum' to connect job seekers and employers on a common platform?

Punjab

Karnataka

Bihar

Odisha

25. Who assumed charge as the Chief Executive Officer of Central Board of Films Certification?

Navin Verma

K. Mishra

Ravinder Bhakar

Ajay P. Sawhney

26. The Government of India declared which state as a "disturbed area" for another six months from 30 June 2020 to 31, December 2020?

Telangana

Odisha

Nagaland

Tamilnadu

27. RBI has decided to extend the enhanced borrowing facility provided to banks until which date to meet the liquidity shortage in the midst of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus epidemic?

November 30, 2020

December 30, 2020

October 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

28. Which State launched the online aid initiative 'At One Click' with Rs 1,369 crore for around 13000 MSME?

Bihar

Gujarat

Andhra Pradesh

Jharkhand

29. Who won the first Prof. P. Mahalanobis National Award on National Statistics Day?

Subbarao

Chakravarthi Rangarajan

Urjit Patel

Raghuram Rajan

30. In a big boost to Aatma Nirbhar Assam, Council of Ministers of Assam has passed the MSME Ordinance during the meeting held in presence of Chief Minister. Who is the current Chief Minister of Assam?

Zoramthanga

Bhupesh Baghel

Neiphiu Rio

Sarbananda Sonowal

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Which Bank has launched 'e-Kisaan Dhan' App for Farmers in India?

Answer- HDFC Bank

2. Whose term has been extended as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank of India by 2 years till May 31, 2022?

Answer- Rajkiran Rai G

3. Who has been reappointed as the Attorney General of India by President Ram Nath Kovind?

Answer- KK Venugopal

4. Who laid the foundation stone for "Sanskritik Sadbhav Mandap" at Numaish Ground in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh?

Answer- Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

5. The Government has added three more states Odisha, Mizoram, and Sikkim under the One nation, one ration card scheme. With this, the scheme now covers a total of how many states & UTs?

Answer- 20

6. Which university has detected two super-Earths Gliese 887b and Gliese 887c orbiting around the Gliese 887, the brightest red dwarf star in the sky?

Answer- The University of Gottingen, Germany

7. Indian Navy and which country's Navy have conducted a day-long Naval Exercise PASSEX for tactical and communications training, towards the Malacca Strait in the Indian Ocean Region?

Answer- Japan

8. Which country cancelled the 2021 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is opting to lead a virtual summit?

Answer- New Zealand

9. Which State has developed India's First Lichen Park as a research centre with over 150 Lichen species?

Answer- Uttarakhand

10. Which state/UT government will start its own 'Plasma Bank' for treatment of Coronavirus positive patients?

Answer- Delhi

11. Which team won its 19th top-flight title in the 28th edition of Premier League Championship 2020 football tournament?

Answer- Liverpool

12. Who launches an online Portal for the issue of NOC for power projects and research, survey, exploration and Exploitation and activities in the Indian Territorial Waters and Exclusive Economic Zone?

Answer- Rajnath Singh

13. Who launched the 1st edition of "Matsya Sampada" - newsletter fisheries and aquaculture published by the Department of Fisheries?

Answer- Giriraj Singh

14. India and which country signed an agreement for the formation of 50:50 Joint Venture Company of Liquefied Petroleum Gas business?

Answer- Bangladesh

15. The World bank enhanced the support to India's programme to rejuvenate the Ganga with how much funding through the Second National Ganga River Basin Project?

Answer- $400 million

16. Who released the first-ever report on illegal wildlife trade titled "Money Laundering and the Illegal Wildlife Trade"?

Answer- Financial Action Task Force

17. Swiggy has launched its own digital wallet, 'Swiggy Money' in partnership with which Bank to enable a 'single-click checkout experience' on its platform?

Answer- ICICI Bank

18. Who has been re-appointment as Solicitor General for a period of three years?

Answer- Tushar Mehta

19. The government announced that it will release commemorative stamp to honour which former Prime Minister after celebrating his 100th birth anniversary on June 28, 2020?

Answer- PV Narasimha Rao

20. India's Artificial Intelligence enabled "MyGov Corona Helpdesk" won two awards in 4th CogX, 2020. What was the theme of CogX 2020?

Answer- How do we get the next 10 years right?

21. Who received the Humanitarian Award at 20th edition of annual BET Awards 2020, for her long-standing philanthropic work, including recent COVID-19 relief efforts?

Answer- Beyonce

22. Which State launched the world's largest plasma therapy trials for the COVID-19 "Project Platina"?

Answer- Maharashtra

23. What is the name of the first mobile app of National Anti-Doping Agency?

Answer- NADA INDIA

24. Which state Chief Minister launched a portal, 'Skill Connect Forum' to connect job seekers and employers on a common platform?

Answer- Karnataka

25. Who assumed charge as the Chief Executive Officer of Central Board of Films Certification?

Answer- Ravinder Bhakar

26. The Government of India declared which state as a "disturbed area" for another six months from 30 June 2020 to 31, December 2020?

Answer- Nagaland

27. RBI has decided to extend the enhanced borrowing facility provided to banks until which date to meet the liquidity shortage in the midst of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus epidemic?

Answer- September 30, 2020

28. Which State launched the online aid initiative 'At One Click' with Rs 1,369 crore for around 13000 MSME?

Answer- Gujarat

29. Who won the first Prof. P. Mahalanobis National Award on National Statistics Day?

Answer- Chakravarthi Rangarajan

30. In a big boost to Aatma Nirbhar Assam, Council of Ministers of Assam has passed the MSME Ordinance during the meeting held in presence of Chief Minister. Who is the current Chief Minister of Assam?

Answer- Sarbananda Sonowal

