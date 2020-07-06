Current Affairs 2020 For July 06 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for July 6, 2020

1. The Government has added three more states Odisha, Mizoram, and Sikkim under the One nation, one ration card scheme. With this, the scheme now covers a total of how many States & UTs?

18

22

20

15

2. Which university has detected two super-Earths Gliese 887b and Gliese 887c orbiting around the Gliese 887, the brightest red dwarf star in the sky?

The University of Gottingen, Germany

University of Bern, Germany

Tsinghua University, Beijing

University of Helsinki, Germany

3. Which Bank has launched 'e-Kisaan Dhan' App for Farmers in India?

UCO Bank

HDFC Bank

ICICI Bank

IDBI Bank

4. Whose term has been extended as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank of India by 2 years till May 31, 2022?

Karnam Sekar

Rajkiran Rai G

Pallav Mohapatra

Padmaja Chunduru

5. What is the theme of World Allergy Week 2020 celebrated from 28 June - 4 July 2020?

Allergy care importance in COVID-19

Allergy care restriction in COVID-19

Allergy care in the time of COVID-19

Allergy care does not stop with COVID-19

6. AIIMS doctor along with a team of IIT-Delhi students have developed which app which enables users to track willing plasma donors who have recovered from Covid-19?

COPAL-19

COVIL-19

COPLA-19

PLACO-19

7. Which team won its 19th top-flight title in the 28th edition of Premier League Championship 2020 football tournament?

Manchester

Liverpool

Barcelona

Bayern Munchen

8. Who launches an online Portal for the issue of NOC for power projects and research, survey, exploration and Exploitation and activities in the Indian Territorial Waters and Exclusive Economic Zone?

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Nirmala Sitharaman

Rajnath Singh

9. Indian Navy and which country's Navy have conducted a day-long Naval Exercise PASSEX for tactical and communications training, towards the Malacca Strait in the Indian Ocean Region?

China

Japan

Russia

France

10. Which country cancelled the 2021 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is opting to lead a virtual summit?

Australia

New Zealand

Germany

Canada

11. India Celebrates which day as the National Doctors Day?

July 1

July 2

July 4

July 3

12. The District Administration of Mon, from which state received 2020 SKOCH awards under three categories?

Nagaland

Assam

Sikkim

Tripura

13. Swiggy has launched its own digital wallet, 'Swiggy Money' in partnership with which Bank to enable a 'single-click checkout experience' on its platform?

Axis Bank

ICICI Bank

DCB Bank

Federal Bank

14. Who has been re-appointment as Solicitor General for a period of three years?

Madhavi Goradia

Tushar Mehta

Aruneshwar Gupta

Anitha Shenoy

15. Who launched the 1st edition of "Matsya Sampada" - newsletter fisheries and aquaculture published by the Department of Fisheries?

Giriraj Singh

Narendra Singh Tomar

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Ramvilas Paswan

16. India and which country signed an agreement for the formation of 50:50 Joint Venture Company of Liquefied Petroleum Gas business?

China

Bangladesh

Nepal

Bhutan

17. The Governor of Telangana has amended the Telangana Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act-2005 which will enable the State to increase the borrowing limit by how much per cent from earlier 3%?

3%

1%

4%

2%

18. Who virtually released a book, "Future of Higher Education - Nine Mega Trends"?

Pranab Mukherjee

Ram Nath Kovind

M Venkaiah Naidu

Narendra Modi

19. What is the name of the first mobile app of National Anti-Doping Agency?

HEALTHY INDIA

NADA INDIA

INDIA ANDOP

INDIA NADA

20. Which state Chief Minister launched a portal, 'Skill Connect Forum' to connect job seekers and employers on a common platform?

Punjab

Karnataka

Bihar

Odisha

21. The government announced that it will release commemorative stamp to honour which former Prime Minister after celebrating his 100th birth anniversary on June 28, 2020?

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

PV Narasimha Rao

Inder Kumar Gujral

H. Deve Gowda

22. India's Artificial Intelligence enabled "MyGov Corona Helpdesk" won two awards in 4th CogX, 2020. What was the theme of CogX 2020?

How do we get healthy in the next 10 years?

How do we get the next 10 years right?

How do we get corona free in next 10 years?

How do we get global peace in the next 10 years?

23. World Sports Journalists Day is observed annually on which day?

July 1

July 2

July 4

July 3

24. Who is appointed as the New Managing Director of the Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company promoted?

Padmaja Chunduru

V Suryanarayanan

Pallav Mohapatra

Shyam Srinivasan

25. Who won the first Prof. P. Mahalanobis National Award on National Statistics Day?

Subbarao

Chakravarthi Rangarajan

Urjit Patel

Raghuram Rajan

26. In a big boost to Aatma Nirbhar Assam, Council of Ministers of Assam has passed the MSME Ordinance during the meeting held in presence of Chief Minister. Who is the current Chief Minister of Assam?

Zoramthanga

Bhupesh Baghel

Neiphiu Rio

Sarbananda Sonowal

27. Who assumed charge as the Chief Executive Officer of Central Board of Films Certification?

Navin Verma

K. Mishra

Ravinder Bhakar

Ajay P. Sawhney

28. The Government of India declared which state as a "disturbed area" for another six months from 30 June 2020 to 31, December 2020?

Telangana

Odisha

Nagaland

Tamilnadu

29. Who will take charge as interim chairman of International Cricket Council?

Mohan Sharma

R K Chhibber

Venugopal Dhoot

Imran Khwaja

30. Who was appointed as India's Permanent Representative /Ambassador to the United Nations and the other International Organisations in Geneva?

Arun Goel

Indra Mani Pandey

Rajesh Kotecha

Jai Priye Prakash

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. The Government has added three more states Odisha, Mizoram, and Sikkim under the One nation, one ration card scheme. With this, the scheme now covers a total of how many states & UTs?

Answer- 20

2. Which university has detected two super-Earths Gliese 887b and Gliese 887c orbiting around the Gliese 887, the brightest red dwarf star in the sky?

Answer- The University of Gottingen, Germany

3. Which Bank has launched 'e-Kisaan Dhan' App for Farmers in India?

Answer- HDFC Bank

4. Whose term has been extended as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank of India by 2 years till May 31, 2022?

Answer- Rajkiran Rai G

5. What is the theme of World Allergy Week 2020 celebrated from 28 June - 4 July 2020?

Answer- Allergy care does not stop with COVID-19

6. AIIMS doctor along with a team of IIT-Delhi students have developed which app which enables users to track willing plasma donors who have recovered from Covid-19?

Answer- COPAL-19

7. Which team won its 19th top-flight title in the 28th edition of Premier League Championship 2020 football tournament?

Answer- Liverpool

8. Who launches an online Portal for the issue of NOC for power projects and research, survey, exploration and Exploitation and activities in the Indian Territorial Waters and Exclusive Economic Zone?

Answer- Rajnath Singh

9. Indian Navy and which country's Navy have conducted a day-long Naval Exercise PASSEX for tactical and communications training, towards the Malacca Strait in the Indian Ocean Region?

Answer- Japan

10. Which country cancelled the 2021 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is opting to lead a virtual summit?

Answer- New Zealand

11. India Celebrates which day as the National Doctors Day?

Answer- July 1

12. The District Administration of Mon, from which state received 2020 SKOCH awards under three categories?

Answer- Nagaland

13. Swiggy has launched its own digital wallet, 'Swiggy Money' in partnership with which Bank to enable a 'single-click checkout experience' on its platform?

Answer- ICICI Bank

14. Who has been re-appointment as Solicitor General for a period of three years?

Answer- Tushar Mehta

15. Who launched the 1st edition of "Matsya Sampada" - newsletter fisheries and aquaculture published by the Department of Fisheries?

Answer- Giriraj Singh

16. India and which country signed an agreement for the formation of 50:50 Joint Venture Company of Liquefied Petroleum Gas business?

Answer- Bangladesh

17. The Governor of Telangana has amended the Telangana Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act-2005 which will enable the State to increase the borrowing limit by how much per cent from earlier 3%?

Answer- 2%

18. Who virtually released a book, "Future of Higher Education - Nine Mega Trends"?

Answer- M Venkaiah Naidu

19. What is the name of the first mobile app of National Anti-Doping Agency?

Answer- NADA INDIA

20. Which state Chief Minister launched a portal, 'Skill Connect Forum' to connect job seekers and employers on a common platform?

Answer- Karnataka

21. The government announced that it will release commemorative stamp to honour which former Prime Minister after celebrating his 100th birth anniversary on June 28, 2020?

Answer- PV Narasimha Rao

22. India's Artificial Intelligence enabled "MyGov Corona Helpdesk" won two awards in 4th CogX, 2020. What was the theme of CogX 2020?

Answer- How do we get the next 10 years right?

23. World Sports Journalists Day is observed annually on which day?

Answer- July 2

24. Who is appointed as the New Managing Director of the Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company promoted?

Answer- V Suryanarayanan

25. Who won the first Prof. P. Mahalanobis National Award on National Statistics Day?

Answer- Chakravarthi Rangarajan

26. In a big boost to Aatma Nirbhar Assam, Council of Ministers of Assam has passed the MSME Ordinance during the meeting held in presence of Chief Minister. Who is the current Chief Minister of Assam?

Answer- Sarbananda Sonowal

27. Who assumed charge as the Chief Executive Officer of Central Board of Films Certification?

Answer- Ravinder Bhakar

28. The Government of India declared which state as a "disturbed area" for another six months from 30 June 2020 to 31, December 2020?

Answer- Nagaland

29. Who will take charge as interim chairman of International Cricket Council?

Answer- Imran Khawaja

30. Who was appointed as India's Permanent Representative /Ambassador to the United Nations and the other International Organisations in Geneva?

Answer- Indra Mani Pandey

