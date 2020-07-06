Current Affairs 2020 For July 06 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or PDF format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. The Government has added three more states Odisha, Mizoram, and Sikkim under the One nation, one ration card scheme. With this, the scheme now covers a total of how many States & UTs?
2. Which university has detected two super-Earths Gliese 887b and Gliese 887c orbiting around the Gliese 887, the brightest red dwarf star in the sky?
3. Which Bank has launched 'e-Kisaan Dhan' App for Farmers in India?
4. Whose term has been extended as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank of India by 2 years till May 31, 2022?
5. What is the theme of World Allergy Week 2020 celebrated from 28 June - 4 July 2020?
6. AIIMS doctor along with a team of IIT-Delhi students have developed which app which enables users to track willing plasma donors who have recovered from Covid-19?
7. Which team won its 19th top-flight title in the 28th edition of Premier League Championship 2020 football tournament?
8. Who launches an online Portal for the issue of NOC for power projects and research, survey, exploration and Exploitation and activities in the Indian Territorial Waters and Exclusive Economic Zone?
9. Indian Navy and which country's Navy have conducted a day-long Naval Exercise PASSEX for tactical and communications training, towards the Malacca Strait in the Indian Ocean Region?
10. Which country cancelled the 2021 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is opting to lead a virtual summit?
11. India Celebrates which day as the National Doctors Day?
12. The District Administration of Mon, from which state received 2020 SKOCH awards under three categories?
13. Swiggy has launched its own digital wallet, 'Swiggy Money' in partnership with which Bank to enable a 'single-click checkout experience' on its platform?
14. Who has been re-appointment as Solicitor General for a period of three years?
15. Who launched the 1st edition of "Matsya Sampada" - newsletter fisheries and aquaculture published by the Department of Fisheries?
16. India and which country signed an agreement for the formation of 50:50 Joint Venture Company of Liquefied Petroleum Gas business?
17. The Governor of Telangana has amended the Telangana Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act-2005 which will enable the State to increase the borrowing limit by how much per cent from earlier 3%?
18. Who virtually released a book, "Future of Higher Education - Nine Mega Trends"?
19. What is the name of the first mobile app of National Anti-Doping Agency?
20. Which state Chief Minister launched a portal, 'Skill Connect Forum' to connect job seekers and employers on a common platform?
21. The government announced that it will release commemorative stamp to honour which former Prime Minister after celebrating his 100th birth anniversary on June 28, 2020?
22. India's Artificial Intelligence enabled "MyGov Corona Helpdesk" won two awards in 4th CogX, 2020. What was the theme of CogX 2020?
23. World Sports Journalists Day is observed annually on which day?
24. Who is appointed as the New Managing Director of the Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company promoted?
25. Who won the first Prof. P. Mahalanobis National Award on National Statistics Day?
26. In a big boost to Aatma Nirbhar Assam, Council of Ministers of Assam has passed the MSME Ordinance during the meeting held in presence of Chief Minister. Who is the current Chief Minister of Assam?
27. Who assumed charge as the Chief Executive Officer of Central Board of Films Certification?
28. The Government of India declared which state as a "disturbed area" for another six months from 30 June 2020 to 31, December 2020?
29. Who will take charge as interim chairman of International Cricket Council?
30. Who was appointed as India's Permanent Representative /Ambassador to the United Nations and the other International Organisations in Geneva?
1. The Government has added three more states Odisha, Mizoram, and Sikkim under the One nation, one ration card scheme. With this, the scheme now covers a total of how many states & UTs?
Answer- 20
2. Which university has detected two super-Earths Gliese 887b and Gliese 887c orbiting around the Gliese 887, the brightest red dwarf star in the sky?
Answer- The University of Gottingen, Germany
3. Which Bank has launched 'e-Kisaan Dhan' App for Farmers in India?
Answer- HDFC Bank
4. Whose term has been extended as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank of India by 2 years till May 31, 2022?
Answer- Rajkiran Rai G
5. What is the theme of World Allergy Week 2020 celebrated from 28 June - 4 July 2020?
Answer- Allergy care does not stop with COVID-19
6. AIIMS doctor along with a team of IIT-Delhi students have developed which app which enables users to track willing plasma donors who have recovered from Covid-19?
Answer- COPAL-19
7. Which team won its 19th top-flight title in the 28th edition of Premier League Championship 2020 football tournament?
Answer- Liverpool
8. Who launches an online Portal for the issue of NOC for power projects and research, survey, exploration and Exploitation and activities in the Indian Territorial Waters and Exclusive Economic Zone?
Answer- Rajnath Singh
9. Indian Navy and which country's Navy have conducted a day-long Naval Exercise PASSEX for tactical and communications training, towards the Malacca Strait in the Indian Ocean Region?
Answer- Japan
10. Which country cancelled the 2021 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is opting to lead a virtual summit?
Answer- New Zealand
11. India Celebrates which day as the National Doctors Day?
Answer- July 1
12. The District Administration of Mon, from which state received 2020 SKOCH awards under three categories?
Answer- Nagaland
13. Swiggy has launched its own digital wallet, 'Swiggy Money' in partnership with which Bank to enable a 'single-click checkout experience' on its platform?
Answer- ICICI Bank
14. Who has been re-appointment as Solicitor General for a period of three years?
Answer- Tushar Mehta
15. Who launched the 1st edition of "Matsya Sampada" - newsletter fisheries and aquaculture published by the Department of Fisheries?
Answer- Giriraj Singh
16. India and which country signed an agreement for the formation of 50:50 Joint Venture Company of Liquefied Petroleum Gas business?
Answer- Bangladesh
17. The Governor of Telangana has amended the Telangana Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act-2005 which will enable the State to increase the borrowing limit by how much per cent from earlier 3%?
Answer- 2%
18. Who virtually released a book, "Future of Higher Education - Nine Mega Trends"?
Answer- M Venkaiah Naidu
19. What is the name of the first mobile app of National Anti-Doping Agency?
Answer- NADA INDIA
20. Which state Chief Minister launched a portal, 'Skill Connect Forum' to connect job seekers and employers on a common platform?
Answer- Karnataka
21. The government announced that it will release commemorative stamp to honour which former Prime Minister after celebrating his 100th birth anniversary on June 28, 2020?
Answer- PV Narasimha Rao
22. India's Artificial Intelligence enabled "MyGov Corona Helpdesk" won two awards in 4th CogX, 2020. What was the theme of CogX 2020?
Answer- How do we get the next 10 years right?
23. World Sports Journalists Day is observed annually on which day?
Answer- July 2
24. Who is appointed as the New Managing Director of the Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company promoted?
Answer- V Suryanarayanan
25. Who won the first Prof. P. Mahalanobis National Award on National Statistics Day?
Answer- Chakravarthi Rangarajan
26. In a big boost to Aatma Nirbhar Assam, Council of Ministers of Assam has passed the MSME Ordinance during the meeting held in presence of Chief Minister. Who is the current Chief Minister of Assam?
Answer- Sarbananda Sonowal
27. Who assumed charge as the Chief Executive Officer of Central Board of Films Certification?
Answer- Ravinder Bhakar
28. The Government of India declared which state as a "disturbed area" for another six months from 30 June 2020 to 31, December 2020?
Answer- Nagaland
29. Who will take charge as interim chairman of International Cricket Council?
Answer- Imran Khawaja
30. Who was appointed as India's Permanent Representative /Ambassador to the United Nations and the other International Organisations in Geneva?
Answer- Indra Mani Pandey
